Rikard
Weird. Davies states that scholars yearn for causative patterns, which is true since it is a human thing to do so, our brain always creates patterns when trying to understand its surroundings - that's why we can see a face in an electrical socket f.e.

Then, going by the examples cited, he fails to establish any pattern other than "states collapses for lots of reasons" and also fails to mention (unless I missed it or it's in some not quoted part) the screaming difference between state and people. Poland the kingdom disappeared, yes. Poland the nation of people didn't. Other states' destruction also meant the destruction of the people (where are the Egyptians or romans f.e.), or vice versa, the destruction of one or several people thanks to intermixing brought forth a new state (Uk, which he did mention).

His thought-process seems more disjointed than mine, and that's quite the feat. Also:

Looking for a pattern mostly leads to the creation of a pattern as a theoretical model, said model then being imposed on reality, and finally attempts are made to make reality conform to the model-pattern. Whicch then leads to pointless debates about whether or not USSR "imploded", and if the DDR also imploded or if it collapsed. How many angels can dance in the Pope's beard, is equally valid a question.

Any pattern will be tentative and as much a construction of the observer as of the thing observed.

This was amusing:

"Some states, like eighteenth-century Sweden or nineteenth-century Spain, can decline and degrade to the point where they become sitting ducks for would-be aggressors. They survive because no one takes the trouble to finish them off." Davies' seems to not know that the reasons Russia didn't "finish Sweden off" were perfectly logical:

1) Lack of manpower and logistics needed to support an occupying force across the Baltic

2) The other powers were not about to let Russia gain access to the Atlantic by occupying Sweden and Norway

3) Growing too big and being too hostile unites all others against you

4) Violating too many treaties means no one will trust you and thus will not trade with you

On the other hand, I'm not a credentialed expert...

