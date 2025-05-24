Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
2h

Thanks for this treat - I wonder if we are still capable of creating stuff like this text. This however stood out as a harbinger of our current plethora of mental plagues:

"Soon the flagellants were marching behind magnificent banners of velvet and cloth of gold embroidered for them by women enthusiasts."

Witness "Gays for Palestine", women demanding and effecting mass-invasion of moslem men, and the rest of the madness of the 20th century's last decades. Is it not the same hysteria, only a mental plague instead of a bodily one?

The last passages about the art of the Plague Era brought to mind the works of Albertus Pictor (Albrekt Immenhusen), a German who moved to Sweden sometime in the 1400s and who garnered great fame as a painter of churches. His "Death Playing Chess" is well-known and was (as you know) a common theme in the aftermath of the Plague; it also served as inspiration for Bergman's 'The Seventh Seal', and the original painting had a banner, now faded with age, that read:

"Jak spelar tik matt" - "I put you in checkmate". It is also a pun, since "matt" in Swedish can mean exhausted, spent, faint or deathly tired.

