Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
27mEdited

the subtitle to the Spiegel's article should've been: "Russian roulette now consolidating its hold on Public Health". slightly OT (per Christine Massey): "...CDC FOIA confession: we have no scientific evidence of any Poxviridae virus... including variola, cowpox, monkeypox, vaccinia, camelpox and orf virus [...] And no scientific evidence for contagion and no record of even a "viral genome" being found in anyone. We were faking it all along...." - https://christinemasseyfois.substack.com/p/cdc-foia-confession-we-have-no-scientific-ca4

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http://coronistan.blogspot.com's avatar
http://coronistan.blogspot.com
1h

The STIKO is a remote-controlled gang of complete idiots and professional criminals who, in the interest of the vaccine mafia, recommend disease-causing and deadly injections against supposedly virus-caused diseases, even though no country in the world can scientifically prove that these viruses exist.

The consequence of mRNA injections: "Those injected are at constant risk of death." - https://coronistan.blogspot.com/2026/03/das-mrna-marchen-und-andere.html

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