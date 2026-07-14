While we’re on the topic of all matters Covid shitshow, let’s not forget to check in how public health officialdom is faring this year 6 B.C.™ (by which I mean: beyond Covid).

Does anyone care (enough) about public health officialdom and their ad-vice™ or re-commendations™? We’re about to learn a few things below, mostly unintended stuff, I surmise, but, hey, it is what it is.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

STIKO Recommends Annual Covid-19 Vaccination for People 75 and Older

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) says that hardly anyone listens to its recommendations anymore. However, a Covid-19 vaccination remains important for those over 75 [q.e.d., I suppose].

Via Der Spiegel Online, 10 July 2026 [source; archived]

Due to continuously declining case numbers [or whatever, I suppose], the STIKO has updated its Covid-19 vaccination recommendation [official website]. According to the update, healthy people should only get vaccinated in late summer or early autumn if they are 75 or older.

Previously, STIKO had recommended this booster vaccination for all healthy people aged 60 and over in Germany. Autumn was always the recommended time for vaccination. Now, late summer or early autumn is considered the ideal time. This is because the annual wave of Covid-19 cases begins then, and the effectiveness of the vaccines decreases significantly over time, STIKO explains [lol, sure; I looked up the particulars (drum roll) here goes:

Click-able source link ; note footnote a) holding that ‘ pregnant women should receive missing vaccine doses from the 2nd trimester onwards and preferably with the authorized/licensed mRNA vaccine Comirnaty’.

Note the ‘all persons … with incomplete baseline immunity (< 3 antigen contacts or unvaccinated)’ phrasing: WTF is ‘incomplete baseline immunity’, you may ask?

First up, ‘baseline immunity’, or Grundimmunisierung in German (which translates into ‘primary immunisation’, relates, as Stoevesandt et al. (2025), ‘Vaccination in dermatology 2025: Update considering current recommendations of the German Standing Committee on Vaccination’, J Dtsch Dermatol Ges. 2025 Jun 11;23(8):925–930. doi:10.1111/ddg.15785, would have it,

Baseline immunity to SARS‐CoV‐… is achieved by three exposures to SARS‐CoV‐2 antigen, at least one of which should be to a vaccine.

Setting aside the adjective (‘incomplete’) for now, in light of the communisation of public health policy in Germany achieved between 1933 and 1945, we note that Volksgesundheit (public health) trumps individual liberties, a decision very much upheld by virtually every court ruling since then.

Do keep this in mind reading on, for while most Germans are apparently done with the STIKO’s recommendations™, the latter is by far not done with ye].

According to STIKO, most people who are hospitalised or even die from Covid-19 are over 75 [I looked at the recommendation and couldn’t find any reference or data on that one]. The booster recommendation also applies to residents of care facilities. People with certain pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, chronic cardiovascular disease, and obesity, should also get a booster [brought to you by Pfizer].

People who work in medical facilities should also get a booster under certain circumstances, for example, if they work in emergency rooms and intensive care units. The same applies to staff in nursing homes [here we keep the sectoral injection mandates for healthcare workers].

Most Adults are Immune

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) has not recommended vaccination for healthy infants, children, and adolescents for some time. Currently, no further booster vaccination is recommended for pregnant women—unless they have an underlying medical condition or experience a complication during pregnancy, such as diabetes or high blood pressure [I just showed you that’s not true, but nevermind, Der Spiegel apparently never reads the shit they post; and to drive home this point, here’s the key sentence from p. 19:

Approved mRNA- or protein-based vaccine with a WHO-recommended variant adaptation should be used for vaccination. STIKO recommends baseline immunity against SARS-CoV-2 for all persons aged ≥ 18 years, women of childbearing age and pregnant women …

And here’s another such sentence from p. 20:

Healthy adults < 60 years of age and healthy pregnant women with complete baseline immunity are currently not recommended to receive an annual booster vaccination.

So, to recap: ‘complete baseline immunity’ relates to ‘three exposures to SARS‐CoV‐2 antigen, at least one of which should be to a vaccine’, as we learned before. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose].

According to STIKO, most adults are now immune through vaccinations and infections. Studies indicate that more than 95 per cent of adults in Germany have such good immunity. The stated main goal of the new vaccination recommendations is to prevent severe cases of Covid-19, i.e., hospitalisations and deaths, as well as long-term consequences such as Long Covid [I’ll just leave this here for future reference].

The Standing Committee on Vaccination (STIKO) admits that its recommendations are no longer having the desired effect: the previous advice for everyone over 60 to get a booster vaccination was followed by less than a quarter of the population. In the 2024/2025 season (the most recent figure), it was even lower, at just 13 percent.

Bottom Lines

As maddeningly stoopid as this piece is, there’s some good news—in that last paragraph, we learn that public health officialdom’s grip on the hoi polloi’s psyche is weakening. That is, at least in regards to all matters Covid.

I surmise that, setting aside all the PHEIC shit peddled by Der Spiegel (there’s also no named contributor or journo™ given, which I think is the tell-tale sign here), the above won’t age very well.

Moreover, in case you’re wondering just how homicidally insane the STIKO continues to be, here’s another nugget of wisdom from their current injection recommendation:

You read this correctly, and I’ll repeat that last paragraph shown above:

In immunodeficient individual’s further vaccine doses at intervals of at least 4 weeks in addition to the recommended 3 antigenic contacts may be necessary to achieve baseline immunity. The vaccine response can be serologically verified by means of quantitative determination of specific antibodies against the SARSCoV-2 spike protein [that does away with rtPCR testing, I suppose—gee, I wonder why /sarcasm]; this should be done earliest 4 weeks after administration of a vaccine dose. If a sufficient antibody response has not been achieved despite repeated vaccine administration, the dose can be increased (e.g. doubled) as an off-label use or a vaccine based on a different technology can be used. In order to maintain a protective effect, it may be necessary to administer further doses of vaccine in addition to an annual vaccination in autumn.

I do have questions, incl., if these poison/death juices are used off-label, who is liable in case anything goes wrong (God forbid)?

Thankfully, I’m not brain-addled (yet) and old enough to remember, you know, last year’s (2025) STIKO recommendations, which noted this paragraph on ‘off-label use’:

Note that this paragraph is repeated in the current version (as cited/linked above) on p. 35.

Isn’t this an awesome example of circular reasoning? Note the sleight-of-hand, by the way, that ‘off-label use should be based on valid guidelines or recommendations, or acknowledged scientific literature’, as if STIKO recommendations would be the same as, say, peer-reviewed academese (they just may be the same, actually, for I suppose that the world’s leading vaccinologists™ would be doing both the peer-reviewing and sitting on ACIP or STIKO committees at the same time; note that I don’t know how to spell ‘conflict of interests’ in vaccinology or public health).

So, how harmful is it to receive, potentially, repeat injections with these poison/death juices every four weeks? Hard to say, for the testing™ thereof is supposedly done only four weeks after the last injection, which is to say, at the time of the next injection. Make it make sense.

For more on this insanity, I refer you this piece of old news:

What a strange world we live in, especially public health officialdom.