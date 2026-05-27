Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
4h

Have you ever been out trekking, say on a hytte-tur, and realised you chose the wrong path, and now you're in the middle of a mire?

Some people go back and then skirt the edge of the mire. Some try to go to the side to reach land, and some push on.

What I have noticed about it is, the decision has less to do with conditions on and of the ground, and more to do with the personality of the person(s) invloved.

To some, not pushing on is inconceivable. I think that is the answer to your thoughts on why the medical professional act the way they do on this issue. As Kane says in 'Alien':

"We must go on. We have to go on"

This despite the team having already discovered a wrecked alien spacecraft, something they are not equppied nor trained to investigate.

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