Meanwhile, things™ are happening in Germany—the new coalition gov’t has formed (of course behind closed doors), and the CDU’s Friedrich Merz is poised to become the Germany’s chancellor.

Yet, given the antics of German domestic politicking (that

) writes about frequently, we note two outstanding aspects:

it’s all a farce due to the odious Brandmauer, or fire wall, built by all parliamentary parties around themselves, to make a last stand, Sam Houston style, vs. the German electorate (latest polling data from three days ago shows AfD as strongest party with both CDU/CSU and SPD—the new gov’t—slipping) as the SPD, although punished by the voters in February, held all the cards: Mr. Merz had no alternative (pun intended), hence the CDU/CSU ‘cinos’ (conservatives-in-name-only) gave up everything they had promised to voters before the elections what about the role of the EU in all this? Well, given the pre-election rumblings of doing to Germany what was done to Romanian anti-Brussels/NATO presidential candidate Călin Georgescu—as former EU Commissar Thierry Breton—now at Bank of America—suggested on live TV back in January—one thing was certain: Germany is way too important for the EU Commission to permit the wrong™ results

Speaking of results, here is the Wikipedia entry on the coalition agreement (German only) whose highlight—in April 2025—is the creation of a Federal Ministry of Digital Affairs.

Yet, while the term ‘digital’ appears a mere 7 times on that website, the devil, as always, is in the details, and in this regard, two factoids stand out:

the next German gov’t obliges itself to create federal anti-violence legislation (Gewaltschutzgesetz; German Wikipedia entry here) to combat hate online

the future German gov’t also determined that all citizens (and, presumably, also residents) shall be obliged to get a digital ID and a digital wallet

Both aspects will turbo-charge the most in(s)ane aspects of the outgoing left/far-left gov’t led by the SPD, thus cementing into place an even stronger and more centralised state.

In today’s posting, we’ll take a look at these items. All non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphasis and [snark] added.

Germany’s Digitales Gewaltschutzgesetz

First, let’s clarify the term: the German language has the possibility of forming very long nouns, so-called composite nouns, and the term Gewaltschutzgesetz is one of them. It consists of the terms Gewalt = violence plus Schutz = safeguard plus Gesetz = Act, with the adjective digital added. Hence, we’re talking about an Act for the Protection vs. Digital Violence.

Here are the salient passages of the coalition agreement (source; pp. 91-2, lines 2,936-2,942):

Act for the Protection vs. Digital Violence We are creating a comprehensive Act for the Prevention of Digital Violence Act to improve the legal position of those affected and enable the blocking of anonymous hate accounts with criminal content. Platforms should provide interfaces [orig. Schnittstellen] to law enforcement authorities so that relevant data can be retrieved automatically and quickly. For reasons of victim and witness protection, we are examining the extent to which it is possible to waive the requirement to provide a home or residence address for certain offences when requesting access to files in criminal proceedings.

The most obvious absurdity is that this forthcoming abomination of a law™ will force platform providers—we’re talking Meta (Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram), Alphabet (Google), and the like—to permit the automatic, most likely AI-performed checking, in (near) real-time, of whatever stuff people post online.

As if that wouldn’t be bad—rather: way worse—enough, given that Germany is arguably the single most important EU member-state, this Act will find its way into the entire bloc’s praxis before too long, courtesy of insidious application of the EU’s equal treatment clause:

Any EU citizen has the same right to work in another EU country as nationals of that country: under the same conditions and

without having to apply for a work permit.

Oh, would you look at this new German ‘Act for the Protection vs. Digital Violence’, which will be enforced throughout the EU in due course.

Needless to say, this is highly subversive, esp. as the person overseeing both the creation and implementation of this ‘Act for the Protection vs. Digital Violence’ is—none other than Nancy Faeser.

Ms. Faeser is no stranger to these matters, esp. as her documented GDR/Stasi past is popping up every now and then in contemporary Germany:

Just last week, journalist David Bendels was sentenced to 7 months in jail because he created a meme mocking Nancy Faeser:

Editor-in-chief of medium close to the AfD sentenced to prison David Bendels has been given a seven-month suspended prison sentence for altering and sharing a photo of the Federal Minister of the Interior. He must apologise to Nancy Faeser in writing.

This isn’t me who’s saying this—it’s the German legacy media outlet and agit-prop organ Der Spiegel (posted 8 April 2025).

Of course I shall repost that meme (GFY, Nancy Faeser, by the way):

Faeser had brought the lawsuit against Bendels under a law introduced by the previous Angela Merkel-led German government, which allows politicians to file a criminal complaint if they believe that they have been the target of defamatory comments in relation to their official duties.

The quote is from this English-language write-up.

So, the new German gov’t will formalise and streamline enforcement of those who ridicule, satirise, and defame public (sic) officials and politicos™ who feel (lest I forget: GFY, Nancy Faeser and Friedrich Merz) offended.

What a shitshow, eh?

Mandatory Digital ID and Digital Wallet

That’s now all—for the same gov’t program also envisions the mandatory roll-out of digital ID and wallets for every citizen and, presumably, resident.

The same criteria as outlined above about implications for the entire EU bloc apply here, too, and for more on this shitshow, we turn to independent journalist Norbert Häring’s reaction dated 10 April 2025):

The coalition agreement states: ‘We are committed to consistent digitalisation and “digital only”’, as well as, ‘every citizen will receive a mandatory citizen account and a digital identity’… ‘Digital only’ means that the traditional options for receiving state services and transport services, as well as for fulfilling the obligations imposed by the state, will be systematically eliminated in order to force people to conduct their affairs digitally and automatically. This also necessarily applies to payments, where cash is one of the analogue solutions to be abolished [which means: the next German gov’t will try to force the adoption of digital currency™, and since Germany uses the euro, this will also apply nolens volens to all other EU/Eurozone residents-turning-into-subjects]. This not only means that citizens can be monitored without interruption. It also means that they will have to adapt completely to the system that the bureaucrats have devised and programmed together with the technocrats. The system no longer offers people as contact persons who can ensure that it adapts flexibly to people’s needs, including people with special needs, that the programmers did not think of and people in special situations [it’s the one-size-fits-all solution™ pioneered with the Covid mandates all over again]. In other words, the new government is working hard to realise the technocratic dream of a centrally controlled society from which people are eliminated as autonomous decision-makers and instead turned into functioning cogs in a centrally controlled social mega-machine.

At this point, we’ll interrupt the flow by posting the 0:57 minute-long explaination by Jabba the Hut Agustin Carstens of the Bank for Int’l Settlements, a.k.a. the central bank of central banks:

And now back to Mr. Häring’s conclusions:

The aim, explicitly formulated by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is for the digital identity to be used for all interactions with the state and with private companies [doing away with economic freedom, too, which inaugurates a new push towards the collectivist utopia]. This means that all information about the activities of every citizen will be easily and reliably accessible via this citizen number [the digital citizen ID]. The aim is even to know so much about citizens that the state can automatically take care of anyone it deems to need and deserve support without them having to apply for help. As a first step, ‘the available data should be used to point out possible entitlements to benefits and simplify the application process.’ In the long term, the aim is to eliminate the need for applications because the state already knows everything that citizens traditionally have to disclose in applications. In the original formulation: ‘We will increasingly work without applications. For example, parents should automatically receive a notification of child benefit after the birth of a child.’

Oh, what a brave new world—a veritable digital concentration camp—Friedrich Merz is building.

Bottom Lines

This is the long-held technocratic wet dream, and under the sock puppets nominally directed by Friedrich Merz, Germany—and thus the EU and EU-affiliated countries™—are moving ever faster towards the ultimate prize: a centrally directed and managed political economy in which the bureaucratic managers know you better than you do.

While this sounds every bit as horrifying as it does, let’s not forget why this won’t work:

First and most importantly, human nature. Homo œconomicus being a Weberian ideal-type (and thus something that doesn’t exist in the real word), there’s no way humans can be thus controlled. Every single human being does things out of non-rational considerations, and this won’t change.

Second, the infrastructural and energy requirements for this system are incompatible with the EU’s push for a Green New Deal™ due to intermittency, the projected future energy demands (for AI), and the possibilities to transform these nascent systems into a BORG-like anthill or beehive.

Third, the moment this system is imposed by force, the one thing that it requires is—unconditional obedience and participation. The opt-in tyranny envisioned by the WEF and its minions being impossible, they are now switching to overly coercive measures (mandatory digital IDs and wallets). I herewith predict the result will be—increasing resistance by more and more people lying all the time wherever possible, lax enforcement (no algorithm will kick down doors), and the emergence of an ever-growing ‘shadow’ (barter) economy of gifts and favours.

Fourth, the state so utterly lacks enforcement capabilities—which the private sector might provide—but here the rub is, once more, a combination of aspects one and three: with digital money™ being the one and only motivator (and perhaps some ‘non-monetary perks’ as in aspect three: think 1970s porn movies) for these private-sector mercenaries, I doubt these troops are that reliable (Machiavelli wrote about this 500 years ago).

In the final analysis, these policies will generate an enormous backlash as it stands to reason that certain population groups will claim exceptions, such as ‘religious’ groups (mainly Moslems, but also Jews) while, at the same time, no such exceptions will likely pertain to Christian denominations, which will in no time confuse AI and trouble police and the courts.

As the example of those who, in the UK, cut down ULEZ surveillance tools the moment they are installed (kudos and way to go), this will also apply to other countries.

I expect a share of the population to willingly participate, save up on CO2, eat some bugs, and the be content with their digital illusions.

The further down the social/economic ladder we go, the less participation there will be. The same will, likely, apply to more rural areas.

The next years will bring a kind of undeclared conflict between those laggards who wish to be left alone and the acolytes of the technocratic tyranny. It won’t be pleasant or very civil, but as I’ve said before:

If you haven’t chosen your side (hill to die on), hurry up.