Every now and then, incredibly awful things happen, and the eve of 1 Oct. 2024 is the next time this will happen. In pharmacies across Germany, a ‘Long Night of Vaccination’ is in the offing.

I’ll let Berlin’s Pharmaceutical Chamber to the ‘splainin’ here:

Offering low-threshold access to vaccination in a pharmacy has been proven to increase the vaccination rate. Send an important signal in favour of this effective service from your pharmacy: take part in the ‘Long Night of Vaccination’… Offering low-threshold immunisation [sic] in a pharmacy has been proven to increase the vaccination rate. Send an important signal in favour of this effective service from your pharmacy: take part in the ‘Long Night of Vaccination’… If you are already planning on getting vaccinated anyway, your participation in the ‘Long Night of Vaccination’ would be a great signal [to whom? Big Pharma?]. Just bear the following in mind: if your pharmacy participates in the ‘Long Night of Vaccination’, it is automatically on duty—this means that it must also ensure the supply of medicines to the population during the time it is open. The pharmacy cannot only open for vaccinations… According to Section 20c of the Infection Protection Act (IfSG), pharmacists in public pharmacies may vaccinate people aged 18 and over against influenza viruses and people aged 12 and over against SARS-CoV-2 viruses…

At this point, I suppose you’re either rolling your eyes and/or shaking your head in disbelief.

It does get worse, and more stupid, before too long:

The Pharmaceutical Chamber will provide the public and the media with comprehensive information about the campaign. The focus here is on the low-threshold offer, increasing the vaccination rate and the expertise of pharmacists for this important preventative service [remember: the modRNA poison juice doesn’t prevent infection or transmission, so I suppose this is fraudulent marketing]… In order to be visible nationwide, you are welcome to register on this map of Germany: anmelden.lange-nacht-des-impfens.de [I’ll reproduce the map below, but I refuse to provide a link to get jabbed].

The above map shows the pharmacies and drug stores that registered themselves as active participants in the ‘Long Night of Vaccinations’ so far.

How Legacy Media Reports on this ‘Long Night’

For ‘more’ information (sic), we turn to local newspapers, such as the Siegener Zeitung. Written by one Yvonne Clemens, I’m reproducing excerpts of a piece that went online on 25 Sept. 2024 (source; emphases mine):

Heike Gnekow, Chairwoman of the Federal Association of Healthcare Pharmacists (BVVA), had the idea while cycling in 2023. ‘There’s the Long Night of Museums, the Long Night of Churches—why not a Long Night of Vaccination?’, she asked herself and initiated the campaign, which includes an interactive map of Germany on which participating pharmacies can be entered and interested parties can search for vaccination offers... The aim is to significantly increase the immunisation [sic] rate among the population, explains owner Ulf Ullenboom. For example, the flu vaccination rate in Germany is still far below the World Health Organisation’s recommended rate of 75% for people over the age of 60. ‘With the long night, we want to emphasise that as many people as possible should protect themselves, others, and society’, continues Ulf Ullenboom. On 1 October, however, he will remain in his pharmacy on Westfälische Straße as a lone fighter after closing time and wait for people who want to be vaccinated. He asks customers to bring their health passports and—if available—their vaccination card. If possible, they should also make an appointment. ‘The campaign is also intended to reach people who are reluctant to visit a doctor’s practice. Many shy away from waiting times or are afraid of a possible infection’, explains Ulf Ullenboom.

Perhaps people avoid GPs because most of them pushed the modRNA poison juice and behaved like despicable people during the Covid mania?

Bottom Lines

Nothing new under the sun, it seems.

Public Health Officialdom is struggling to stay relevant, and it seems that with mass agit-prop campaigns like the ‘Long Night of Vaccinations’, they are signalling their declining sway.

For evidence of my assertion, let’s see what the trade publication Pharmazeutische Zeitung wrote a few days ago:

‘Customers and patients appreciate the low-threshold vaccination programme offered by the local pharmacy and were delighted by the evening vaccination campaign. Vaccination in the evening is a valuable service, especially for working people.’ The campaign gives pharmacies the opportunity to ‘raise awareness of an issue and make a real contribution to increasing the vaccination rate’.

I suppose ‘I Voted’ buttons will soon be complemented by ‘Vaxxed’ stickers.

It’s a wonderful way of signalling one’s ideological conformity and moral superiority over the ‘unclean’ rabble.

In addition, participating pharmacies and staffers are compensated with 11.40 euros per injection, as Der Tagesspiegel mentioned. That’s a far cry from the 20-30 euros per injection during the Covid mania’s heydays, but it’s certainly an incentive that proves still quite irresistible.

What kind of times we live in.