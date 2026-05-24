Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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mary-lou's avatar
mary-lou
3h

eugenicism never went away and seems to be getting more and more entrenched in supra-national policies. which is bad. however, to somewhat lighten up this sunny sunday (Pentacost) a light-hearted description of the "thing" pronounced as monkeypox: "...Having borrowed asymptomatic transmission, compulsory testing, dubious PCR evangelism and inflated vaccine effectiveness claims from COVID-19, [monkeypox] now seems determined to establish itself as the next fashionable public health panic. No doubt we can soon expect calls for enhanced surveillance, emergency funding, behavioural restrictions and perhaps even socially distanced Pride marches - https://dailysceptic.org/2026/05/23/monkeypox-copies-the-covid-19-playbook/

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