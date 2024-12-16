While we’re on the topic of modRNA poison/death juice sequelae, you’d never guess what happened literally a day after the Norwegian state broadcaster NRK ‘reported™’ about vaxx injuries among top athletes:

Vaccination and Consequence: How Athletes Live with Post-Vac Syndrome’ [German state broadcaster ARD, 15 Dec. 2024]

So, down that rabbit hole we delve a bit deeper, courtesy of Deutschlandfunk’s ‘reporting™’.

As always, translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

How Athletes Live with Post-Vac Syndrome

Corona has changed society. Many still suffer from the consequences of post-vac syndrome. It summarises long-lasting complications and permanent damage after a COVID-19 vaccination. Athletes are also affected.

By Thomas Wheeler, Deutschlandfunk, 15 Dec. 2024 [source]

Around 200 million doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in Germany to date [Germany is home to approx. 84m people]. The majority of the population has tolerated the novel, gene-based [that used to be an evil tinfoil hat conspiracy theory once upon a time] vaccines well, and has had no side effects apart from typical and desired vaccination [sic; I surmise this doesn’t mean Covid] reactions. However, there are people in Germany and around the world who have experienced serious vaccination complications in the immediate aftermath or a few days later. In most [!!!] cases, this is severe and persistent exhaustion, also known as fatigue.

How many women and men [what about the other 72+ ‘genders™’, you whatever-phobe?] are actually affected can only be estimated, as there are no statistics on corona vaccinations in our country that provide information on who has received which vaccine and when [once upon a time, ze Germans used to be good at that…]. According to estimates based on data from suspected cases of severe side effects reported to the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI) [repeat liars about adverse events; also, re-read the preceding sentence: what data would that be if said data hasn’t been collected?] and according to information from post-vac outpatient clinics, such as the University Hospital Giessen-Marburg, the number is likely to be in the mid five-digit range [yes, that Mr. Wheeler claims some 50K such incidents for 200m injections].

Some of those affected still have to live with it today and are therefore no longer able to participate in public life. These include athletes, both amateurs and professionals. In summer 2023, Thomas Wheeler presented two young female athletes and one male athlete who were or are still affected by the virus on Deutschlandfunk Kultur. In the second part of his feature ‘Vaccination with consequences—‘How athletes live with post-vac syndrome’, he looks at how those affected are now doing.

Overall, he explores the question of what people remember when they think of the pandemic, what consequences political leaders and society may have drawn from the coronavirus era, what the current state of research on post-vaccination is, and what chances those affected have of receiving state support.

Intermission

That is all well and good, it would seem, but since this is so anodyne and indicative of massive failures at the regulatory and public health authorities (sic), I have determined to extend the piece by presenting choice quotes from another piece below (as Mr. Wheeler’s ‘reporting™’ comes in broadcast form and I couldn’t find a transcript.)

Post-Vac: The Forgotten Vaccine Victims

Vaccination damage must be recognised more quickly, demands Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach [who once called the modRNA poison/death juice ‘without adverse reactions’]. A long overdue step for those affected.

By Oliver Pieper, Deutsche Welle, 19 March 2023 [source]

In March 2021, exactly two years ago, when the number of coronavirus infections was rising rapidly in Germany, hairdressers were still allowed to reopen and the vaccination campaign was faltering, Sascha Schwartz could hardly wait for his vaccination appointment. Like so many Germans, he wants to get a piece of freedom back with the jab [sic] and make his small contribution to getting the pandemic under control. He is 30 years old at the time and describes the Sascha Schwartz of yesteryear as: sporty and active, always in a good mood, a person who likes to dance at as many weddings as possible.

Until 25 March 2021 and the vaccination with Astra Zeneca [so, this is another AZ bad hitpiece, eh]. Since then, nothing has been the same for Sascha Schwartz:

I’ve never felt so helpless and powerless as I have in the last two years. I feel trapped in my own body and have the feeling that I no longer exist. [if you read up what undertaker Marlies Spuhler has said about the deceased looking as ‘if their soul had left their body’, this comment gives me the chills]

What began on the same day with a high temperature, dizziness, and headaches turned into a never-ending tale of woe. The man from Cologne has made a list of no fewer than 96 symptoms over the past two years. The worst was the ‘brain fog’ that robbed him of all concentration. Reading a book has been unthinkable for him ever since:

It’s like switching to autopilot. This feeling of liveliness has been lost. Everything seems to be in a daze, as if the stimuli no longer reach the brain and you have electricity in your head.

A second vaccination in June 2021 with the BioNTech vaccine [ah, it’s also about the modRNA poison/death juice] and the hope that this will regulate the symptoms only makes matters worse [why, if already vaxx-injured, would you take another one of these poison/death juices?]. When Schwartz, who looks after mentally ill and disabled people for a living [this is why: it’s called ‘sectoral vaccine mandate’, and it means that healthcare workers are obliged to take these injections to continue working], takes them on a trip to an amusement park a short time later, he collapses from the sensory overload. Afterwards, Schwartz lies in bed for weeks, completely exhausted, and has been on sick leave ever since. He is reduced to welcome visitors in his apartment (which he shares with others) lying down, curled up on the floor in the hallway.

‘It took me six months to find an immunologist who took me and my symptoms seriously, and I burst into tears in the waiting room,’ says Schwartz, adding:

Before that, I was always told that it was psychosomatic, that the vaccination was safe, that it couldn’t be, even though I described the [temporal] connection and that I wasn’t depressed or anything else. [it’s the same gaslighting that Norwegian MDs have visited upon extreme triathlete Heiko Sepp, by the way]

Paul Ehrlich Institute Cites Numbers of Suspected Cases

Schwartz sees himself as a post-vac (‘after vaccination’) victim. According to the Infection Protection Act, vaccine damage is ‘the health and economic consequences of damage to health caused by the vaccination that goes beyond the usual extent of a vaccination reaction’. The Paul Ehrlich Institute, the German Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedical Drugs, quoted these figures when asked by DW [note that in the prior piece, we learned that these data doesn’t exist]

A total of 333,492 suspected cases of adverse reactions and 50,833 suspected cases of serious adverse reactions were reported to the Paul Ehrlich Institute since the start of the vaccination campaign up to and including 31 October 2022 after basic immunisation [2 shots] plus booster vaccinations. The reporting rate for all individual suspected cases was 1.78 per 1000 vaccine doses, for serious individual suspected cases 0.27 per 1000 vaccine doses. [note that these numbers relate what occurred until the end of October 2022; with the number cited in the prior piece—200m injections, we may tentatively guesstimate that the number of ‘known™’ vaccine adverse reactions, we may hold that these ‘333,492 suspected cases’ are about 1/100 of the ‘real™’ number (I made this back-of-the-envelope estimate by extrapolating the 1.78 ‘suspected cases’ per 1,000 injections based on the 200m total cited in the prior piece; in other words: PEI would know about close to 2m ‘suspected cases of AEs’)]

Schwartz is also one of them. The Marburg University Hospital, which has set up a post-vac outpatient clinic, finally diagnoses him with hyperinflammation of the immune system as a result of the vaccination [V-AIDS, if you like]. It was the long-awaited ticket to finally escape the stigmatisation that his symptoms were only psychosomatic [i.e., most MDs told him he’s crazy]. But to date, no therapy has worked, including twelve weeks in a psychiatric ward, have been just as unsuccessful as a rehabilitation programme that focuses on activation.

The other day I pushed my bike into a supermarket, crazy things like that. In bad phases, I can just stay in bed and stare at the ceiling. When I wake up in the morning, my body tells me what my day is going to look like. I do take a French course once a week now, but after that I have to lie down first.

Self-help Group with Dozens of Sufferers

Schwartz does not want to resign himself to his fate and has founded a self-help group for people in Cologne and the surrounding area who have developed serious health problems following a coronavirus vaccination. The group has now grown to 70 people and those affected meet every third Wednesday of the month to share their experiences. Those who can come. Because for many this is impossible, they are in bed, explains Sascha Schwartz.

However, there is still a great lack of understanding for post-vac patients in society. ‘When we post something publicly, we get a lot of hate messages along the lines of: “It’s your own fault, you got vaccinated, you have to expect that.” [this is heart-breaking as he’s a healthcare worker who was mandated to get injected to keep his job]. Or: “What you write isn’t true at all”’, says Schwartz, adding ‘you’re very often pigeonholed as a Querdenker [i.e., anti-mandate conspiracy loon], it’s madness!’ [two things here: yes, part of the hate appears to come from—presumably—unvaccinated people with little empathy for, and even less knowledge of, sectoral vaccination obligations; second, apparently Mr. Schwartz remains wedded to the ‘da Science™ is good for you’ trope, too, hence we observe a conversation of deaf and blind people]

His sick pay entitlement is about to expire, and soon Schwartz will have to live on unemployment benefits. He has not yet received a cent in compensation from the state. Because he was vaccinated via his employer [here is the tacit admission of the sectoral vaccination mandate that, ‘somehow’ (/sarcasm) is never expressed], Schwartz is in contact with the employers’ liability insurance association [I’m guessing this won’t be expeditiously processed]. Sascha Schwartz has accumulated debts totalling 4,000 euros in two years. The health insurance company has rejected his application for blood purification, for which he has a doctor’s recommendation. It would cost 15,000 euros. [see how this goes: employer mandates you take the poison/death juice but refuses to pay for whatever consequences there are; if you, dear US-based readers, thought that ‘Europeans’ have better healthcare systems because they’re socialised and more regulated, please re-consider your stance].

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach now wants to better help people with long-term consequences of a coronavirus infection or vaccination, and vaccine damage should be recognised more quickly. He and his ministry would launch a programme to investigate the consequences of long Covid and post-vac, i.e., vaccine damage, and improve care for those affected. If you don’t want to rely on this, you may end up with Tobias Ulbrich [he’s one of this shitshow’s unsung heroes and I highly recommend following him on X/Twitter].

First Civil Lawsuits from Vaccination Victims

His Düsseldorf law firm specialises in the legal processing of vaccination injuries and their consequences. The lawyer represents 750 people and has filed 130 lawsuits against BioNTech and Moderna. Ulbrich criticises the fact that the German government did not adequately inform the population about the side effects and deliberately trivialised serious side effects in public [which means he calls them liars and the vaxx program a fraud]. The target of the criticism: Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

We have a federal minister who has been labelling the vaccination as having no side effects for some time.

On 28 April [2023], the first civil case against BioNtech is heard in Frankfurt am Main—a 57-year-old woman is suing for damages. She claims to have suffered heart damage as a result of the vaccination. Further court proceedings follow in Frankenthal, Düsseldorf and Munich. Tobias Ulbrich’s phone never stops ringing: he and his team have already given over 3,000 initial consultations [ever heard about this anywhere in legacy media?]:

Civil law claims are always made against the manufacturer. And ultimately it is then the manufacturer who can again demand exemption from liability, i.e., repayment by the Federal Republic of Germany. From a purely economic perspective, we therefore have the Federal Republic of Germany as our opponent and, on paper, the vaccine manufacturer.

Background: the contract with the EU Commission exempts vaccine manufacturers from any liability, stating: ‘Therefore, each participating Member State shall indemnify and hold harmless the Contractor in respect of all liabilities incurred.’ [see, this is the functional equivalent of the PREP Act Declaration] This means that Germany undertakes to pay court and legal fees, compensation and damages for vaccine victims—and not Moderna or BioNTech [which means there are no risks for the manufacturer, i.e., welcome to the ‘market-economy’, Western style].

Ulbrich is confident that his clients will win their case in court and thus also receive payment for the horrendous medical costs:

We are very carefully examining the prospects of success of the lawsuit before we start asserting our claims. With this in mind, I hope that the judges will not come to any different conclusions than we did.

‘Post-vac patients are not taken seriously’

If you want to know what the current situation is for people with post-vac syndrome in Germany, you need to speak to Jördis Frommhold. The doctor of internal medicine and pulmonology is the German expert on Long Covid disease and has treated thousands of patients since the start of the pandemic three years ago.

Now more and more patients are coming to her with post-vaccination side effects. She has just treated a 35-year-old man who is complaining of breathing difficulties and complete exhaustion after the second vaccination. Frommhold says:

Patients with post-vac syndrome are really constantly pushed into this corner as deniers and conspiracy theorists. They are not taken seriously at all.

The doctor has observed that children and adolescents are also affected; one twelve-year-old in her care developed massive cognitive impairments after a follow-up vaccination [i.e., the booster shot: what kind of parent does this?]. Ultimately, history is repeating itself in Germany: there is hardly any acceptance for those affected—as was the case with Long Covid patients in the beginning:

It’s a shame that we haven’t learnt from this. We shouldn’t say: ‘That doesn’t exist’ to everything that we perhaps don't fully understand at first glance. That's certainly the wrong approach. If people receive a vaccination with the adapted Omicron vaccine [that would be injection no. 3 or 4] at 9 a.m. in the morning and have fiery red, inflamed ears at 8 p.m. in the evening, then they are told: ‘That can't be, it's not connected’.

It was by no means the case that her post-vac patients struggled with the decision to be vaccinated. Most of them told her that they had wanted the jab and had decided freely [based on what Attorney Ulbricht calls incomplete or false information provided by the authorities]. However, at the time of the vaccination campaign, Germany had called for solidarity with the weakest members of society. Solidarity that is now lacking for those affected by vaccination. According to Frommhold, many people told her: ‘I would like my problem to be recognised now and receive help like everyone else.’

In hindsight, should Germany perhaps have pursued a different vaccination strategy? No, emphasises Jördis Frommhold [in case you thought this piece was about journalism, as opposed to gaslighting], the primary goal was to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end and prevent even the most severe cases [see, it’s about prevention of severe bouts of illness, not the ‘100% effective against transmission and infection’ lie peddled at the onset of the vaxx campaign]. It should not be forgotten that the intensive care units were full and many deaths could have been prevented [both are assertions belied by evidence], so it was important that many people were vaccinated. Unfortunately, every vaccination also carries the risk of side effects [ah, now you’re admitting to this: cowards].

[Frommhold] This is nothing special. If we now simply have a very, very large number of vaccinated doses, then we also have a high absolute number of patients with vaccination side effects, even if the percentages are low. But we have to take care of these people.

Bottom Lines

There’s simply no charitable way of describing what is going on:

These cowards are gaslighting the public with ever more egregious lies: from ‘it’s all in your head’ to ‘you’re unfortunate’ to ‘if there’s a lot of injections, there’ll be a lot of AEs’, and from ‘100% effective’ to ‘there be victims here’ in less than three years.

While people like healthcare worker Sascha Schwartz still hasn’t figured it out—his employer mandated the poison/death juices but refuses to accept liability for the resultant vaccine injury—there appears a groundswell of people (victims) who will no buy into gov’t-sponsored BS any longer.

I also fail to understand how MDs like this Dr. Frommhold can be so…tone-deaf-mute as to the underlying reasons for the many sick and injured people.

We’re barely scratching the surface of the reckoning that is needed and, I firmly believe, will come one way or the other, even though we will have to be patient a bit longer.

In the end, truth and reality will prevail.

And that means indictments, trials, and jailtime (or else) for those who did this.