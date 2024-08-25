From the Jerusalem Post (source, it’s 7:40 a.m. European summer time, on this 25 Aug. 2024):

It didn’t take too long for ‘the West’ to line up ‘in solidarity’ with Israel’s presumed ‘right to defend’.

All of this has happened before, and it is happening again. I shall quote from Austrian state broadcaster ORF on that above-related incident (source):

Breaking News: Hezbollah launches major attack on Israel The Lebanese Hezbollah militia has launched a ‘retaliatory attack’ [sic] against Israel. It is a reaction to the killing of its commander Fuad Shukr by an Israeli air strike at the end of July. Hezbollah said it fired more than 300 missiles at targets in Israel this morning and sent drones into northern Israel. A state of emergency has been in force in Israel since 6 a.m. (5 a.m. CEST), according to Defence Minister Joav Galant for 48 hours. Sirens and explosions could be heard in various places in northern Israel. The Hezbollah militia described the attacks as a ‘first response’. According to them, they hit eleven Israeli military installations. It also said it had fired numerous rockets at ‘enemy positions and barracks’ as well as the ‘Iron Dome’ missile defence system. After around an hour, it declared the ‘first phase’ of its attacks to be over. Even before the Hezbollah attacks, the Israeli army had apparently bombed positions of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon, apparently to prevent a large-scale Hezbollah attack. The Israeli side said that its own response would depend on current events. In the USA, the Pentagon reacted to the current developments in the Middle East. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israel of US support in its defence against attacks by Iran and its allies and proxies in the region.

Oh, my, now we know: it’s way too early to know what this all means, with the exception perhaps that, of course, if you ‘preemptively attack’ a neighbouring country, you’re an evil Mr. Putin impersonator.

On a somewhat lighter note (muahahaha), please see this: