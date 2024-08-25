From the Jerusalem Post (source, it’s 7:40 a.m. European summer time, on this 25 Aug. 2024):
It didn’t take too long for ‘the West’ to line up ‘in solidarity’ with Israel’s presumed ‘right to defend’.
All of this has happened before, and it is happening again. I shall quote from Austrian state broadcaster ORF on that above-related incident (source):
Breaking News: Hezbollah launches major attack on Israel
The Lebanese Hezbollah militia has launched a ‘retaliatory attack’ [sic] against Israel. It is a reaction to the killing of its commander Fuad Shukr by an Israeli air strike at the end of July. Hezbollah said it fired more than 300 missiles at targets in Israel this morning and sent drones into northern Israel.
A state of emergency has been in force in Israel since 6 a.m. (5 a.m. CEST), according to Defence Minister Joav Galant for 48 hours. Sirens and explosions could be heard in various places in northern Israel.
The Hezbollah militia described the attacks as a ‘first response’. According to them, they hit eleven Israeli military installations. It also said it had fired numerous rockets at ‘enemy positions and barracks’ as well as the ‘Iron Dome’ missile defence system. After around an hour, it declared the ‘first phase’ of its attacks to be over.
Even before the Hezbollah attacks, the Israeli army had apparently bombed positions of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon, apparently to prevent a large-scale Hezbollah attack. The Israeli side said that its own response would depend on current events.
In the USA, the Pentagon reacted to the current developments in the Middle East. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin assured Israel of US support in its defence against attacks by Iran and its allies and proxies in the region.
Oh, my, now we know: it’s way too early to know what this all means, with the exception perhaps that, of course, if you ‘preemptively attack’ a neighbouring country, you’re an evil Mr. Putin impersonator.
On a somewhat lighter note (muahahaha), please see this:
Putin = Hitler and Other Moronic Activities: An Enquiry into 'Historical Analogies' and Legacy Media Gaslighting
Nah, bra, it's just like pre-emptively defending against Stalin by invading Poland. Or pre-emptively invading Irak to take care of those nasty weapons of mass destruction. Or pre-emptively invading Vietnam. Or the Philippines. Or the Barbary Coast. Or. . .
Shame about all the collateral damages.
On the other hand, I can't fault Israel for doing what is sensible in their position: surrounded by enemies who want them exterminated. Striking out to demonstrate that you can is worth quite a lot in real-politik terms. IDF high command do know, however, that their days are numbered unless they can hold on to their three major objectives:
1) Somehow stop the growth of moslems palestinian-arab populations inside Israel; they are citizens of Israel and make up close to 25% of the population, and since the IDF knows full well how fast palestinians in Gaza went from hundreds of thousands to millions, they know they have a very real problem and existential threat on their hands.
It is not only possible but likely, that we will see a new Exodus from Israel of jews, fleeing (back) to the USA, when the numbers of moslem arabs start to have a real impact in elections, and the rapidly growing number of liberal-progressive jews ally with the arabs.
2) Keep killing terrorists without incurring too much badwill from their goyim financiers. The time when "jew equals special class of victim, therefore good" is rapidly running out, as more and more westerners feels "good riddance to the both of you" re: arabs and jews fighting. And without obsequious perpetually flagellating europeans, Israel is SOL, since it has virtually zero real political, economical or cultural importance to us.
3) Keep their hold on US media and politics, via lobbying. Again, thanks to demographics, that window too is closing rapidly. If I had told you (or vice versa) ten years ago that in 2023/2024, US universities would allow "Judenrein" areas on campus on the say-so of dhimmi woke students? The very idea was preposterous: now, it's not just one campus but many.
It is very much starting to look as if the Israeli/jewish idea of sponsoring arab migration to Europe is backfiring spectacularly. 100 000 votes from people connected to nations controlling trade routes and natural resources, vs 100 votes from people connected to a nation that has nothing to offer outside of being a gult-tripping scold and a tourist resort?
Easy mathematics for a democratic politician.