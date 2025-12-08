Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
11h

As per that study: this was known in the 1970s, when comparing reactions to US editing in movies/TV vs European editing in movies/TV.

In Europe, longer scenes and cuts were the norm, and scenes/cuts being ten seconds or longer were not uncommon - may even have been the norm.

In US visual media, rapid cuts and short scenes were the norm.

And US media was what was more captivating, not due to content alone (since European media were smitten with ideas about being overtly didactic and showing what people "ought to" like because it had been decided on-high that it was good for them) but also due to rapid cuts and scenes.

As we had lodgers in their early twenties back in 2017, I can personally testify to how difficult it was for them to watch older movies - even 1980s action-movies presented a challenge initially. Too long scenes, as long as maybe 4-5 seconds between cuts, was a real hurdle demanding conscious concentration.

I agree with Martin Bassani that this will have effects on the demography, but more importantly any form of "democracy" will be made impossible, as will any real people's protest or movement against the oligarchy-technocracy.

In an ironic twist, this is a global-scale version of the difference between Engels' Das Kapital (which almost no-one read or reads) and Marx' Communist Manifesto, which many read and reads.

Make it appeal to lowest common denominator, make it cheap and easy and palatable, make it bland and meaningless, and remove all alternatives.

Maybe the dystopia will not be one of the well-known ones, but instead George Lucas' THX 1138?

Martin Bassani
16h

I imagine this will result in an extreme demographic collapse.

