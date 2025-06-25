Behold a comparative reality-check = weather forecast via SRF (Switzerland’s state broadcaster) vs. ARD (Germany’s state broadcaster), as seen in this Twitter/X posting on 23 June 2025:

I suppose that most of Europe is boiling this Tuesday, and who knows how many will survive the sun-stoked inferno once known as ye Olde World.

Somehow, we’ve seen this before, specifically, back in summer 2023 when I first began recording this kind of madness of frauds:

There was also, once before, a direct Swiss-German comparison (July 2023):

Flashback to 2024: The Year of Stupid Experts™

And then, of course, came the hottest summer in 125K or so years, or ever, which prompted many weird and queer things to happen all at-once:

First up, mention shall be made of the recurrent employ of queer apparel wearing expert™ Dr. Haustein:

If you’re wondering whence these intellectual midgets came from, well, Dr. Haustein and his ilk can be found at the intersection (pun intended) of where the Science™ and stupid paraideology meet and make little humanoid-looking morons:

Dr. Haustein, of course, is in cahoots with the High Priestess of the Cult of Climatology™, Dr. Friederike (Fredi) Otto, who perform, in true postmodernist-stupid fashion, what they call ‘Weather Attribution’:

They claim it’s Science™, but it’s really something way, way more idiotic.

Speaking of idiotic BS, if you thought weather attribution was a stupid thing, well, behold what legacy media did: they’re now performing ‘heat death attribution’, which I dealt with in a long-ish posting in August 2024:

Bottom Lines

Sometimes I wish we could just go back in time to an earlier, more sane version of reality.

Something very much like the BILD Zeitung did back in the olden days of the early 1970s:

Heatwave from Africa: 31 Degrees [Centigrade, c. 88 Fahrenheit] Thus it’ll be: first a short cool-down—and then another 4 weeks of magnificent summer weather

And since I’m also doing a little side-hustle with my grandfather’s vintage postcard collection, I think it’s appropriate to link to but one example of how horrible summer holidays in the 1970s were—here’s the example of Tučepi, (former) Yugoslavia): you can clearly see all these suffering people…(also, you may note that they were not obese).

I do have more of these kinds of postcards ‘over there’:

Have a nice summer, then, I suppose, and don’t get fooled by legacy media BS-peddling. What a shit-show.