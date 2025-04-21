This is a follow-up to last week’s posting about the Moslem conquest of Vienna, Austria:

The stark numbers released by the federal city-state triggered Vienna’s leading bourgeois daily, Die Presse, to write-up the below-reproduced piece.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Moslems Make Up the Majority at Viennese Compulsory Schools: What Does That Mean?

Moslems are the largest religious group at Viennese primary and secondary schools. This has consequences for integration policy and raises legal questions.

By Elisabeth Hofer and Daniel Bischof, Die Presse, 16 April 2025 [source; archived]

This is not the first time that statistics on the proportion of Moslem pupils at Viennese compulsory schools have caused a stir—especially in comparison to other religious groups. Last year, for example, it was reported that 35% of Vienna’s primary school pupils were Moslem and therefore the religious majority [see my reporting from September 2024]. At that time, however, the statistics showed that no distinction was made between Sunnis and Shiites among Muslim children [doesn’t do that now…], while Christian children were categorised by denomination. If all Christian religions were counted together, Christian children were still in the majority.

A recent statistic published by the City of Vienna, which covers primary, secondary, and special schools, as well as polytechnic schools, shows a different picture. The proportion of pupils of Christian faith is 34.5% overall. That of children of the [sic] Islamic faith is 41.2%. There are no current figures on the proportion of religious denominations in compulsory schools for Austria as a whole [couple of things: note the journos™ decrying the conflation of all of Islam into one in autumn—and now they’re somehow o.k. with it; then there’s the (alleged) lack of data on the school system as a whole (which I doubt), but the issue here is: primary school kids are the future of society, and with a majority now being Moslem, that’s a clear and present danger in about 10 years time; note also that the 34.5% Christians plus the 23% without denomination are a small minority of ‘Westerners’: there’s some time left, but the runway is getting shorter every day…]

‘Arab Moslems Much More Noticeable’

It should be noted that Gymnasien and private schools are not included in these figures, says integration expert and sociologist Kenan Güngör to Die Presse [Mr. Güngör is a Kurdish Alawite who consults the Vienna City-State gov’t on these issues: Wikipedia entry; personal website]. There is also a proportion of Muslim pupils there, but it is lower than in primary and secondary schools [for detailed data, see here; in 2023/24, there were over 54K in Vienna’s Gymnasien; public vs. private is really hard to figure out as the same spreadsheet’s Table 7 details these aspects but not by states (the Gymnasien data is from Table 3 is broken down by federal states)]. On Wednesday [16 April 2025], new figures from the Archdiocese of Vienna were also published, according to which the proportion of Christians rises to 38.3% if the Catholic public schools in Vienna are added to the public primary and secondary schools. Incidentally, the distribution by religion at secondary schools is not known [huhum, I noticed that; the data is overwhelmingly comprehensive yet spread out across several Excel spreadsheets; there’s also not correlational database that’s publicly available (which is, I think, intentional—on that claim, see below)]. The Education Documentation Act [orig. Bildungsdokumentationsgesetz] and the corresponding ordinance do not provide for a survey of religious denomination [so, where would the data for the claim that Moslems are now the single-largest group of pupils come from? I’m getting very, very suspicious at this point].

According to Güngör, the consequences of the refugee movements of 2015 and 2016 are currently making themselves felt in schools, as is the influx of new families. Whereas Bosnian and Turkish Moslems used to be the main group represented in schools, ‘Arab Moslems are now making themselves much more noticeable’ [there are many limits of the data Statistics Austria puts out; according to Spreadsheet 5 (pupils according to nationality and first language), non-European origins are summarised by continents, e.g., Asia or Africa (this is in Table 1); my suspicion™ is that authorities are collecting way more data than legally permitted and refuse to share it, all, of course, paid for by the taxpayer].

These developments pose a number of challenges for integration policy. In recent years, research surveys have repeatedly shown that Moslem children and young people describe themselves as ‘fairly to very religious’ much more often than their peers. ‘This means that religious beliefs play a greater role in classes’, says Güngör [technically, authorities don’t collect data on religious matters in schools because of the separation of church and state—which apparently doesn’t really apply to Moslems, it would seem…]. Together with concepts of masculinity that are culturally anchored, this increasingly leads to a ‘devaluation of women and homosexuals’. There is a great need for action to combat this, says Güngör. This also applies to the issue of anti-Semitism, which has become increasingly relevant again, especially since the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7 October 2023 [I call BS (and then some) on most of these expert™ arguments™: if it’s Moslem, or Islamic, ‘culture’—there words, not mine—then it’s hard, if not impossible to see how integration/assimilation may be achieved; it seems more like a politically correct conflation of several epiphenomena (‘devaluation of women and homosexuals’, as well as ‘anti-semitism’, and I find the latter particularly hilarious as Arab Moslems are also semites) that skirt the margins of what’s at-hand—but apparently, our expert™ here can’t point to the political-racialist-supremacist 19th-century ideology of Zionism: why might that be?)]

Moslems, Devaluation, and Discrimination

However, Güngör warns us to think in two directions [that’s the hallmark of expertdom™, I suppose]. On the one hand, there are clear ‘ideas of superiority’ in some schools with many Moslem pupils, which are expressed in the devaluation of people of other faiths or non-believers. On the other hand, however, it must also be recognised that Moslems are often subject to discrimination in practice [oh, would that mean that victims can be perpetrators, too? Shall we apply that line of thinking to, int’l relations (I’m looking at both Ukraine and Russia, or the US and Afghanistan/Iraq/ Libya/Syria etc., to say nothing about Israel and the PLO/Hamas, isn’t it? I suppose we must not go down that particular line of thinking too far, eh?]. The more numerous they are in a group, the fewer experiences of discrimination they will have. ‘So you can’t just see the victims and the perpetrators one-sidedly.’ [Here’s a thought: may we also infer this to the issue of, say, ‘native’ teens gang-raped by bands of Moslems (who later get off scot-free)?]

As one measure, Güngör proposes the introduction of democracy and ethics lessons [here’s a thought: what about deporting non-nationals if they commit, say, serious crimes? Also—I find it curious, to say the least, that this proposed measure has been floated by the moronic politicos™ who staff the Federal Ministry of Education now]. However, the expert says he cannot give a clear answer as to whether Islamic religious education promotes or hinders integration [huhum, what kind of an expert™ is this? My two cents here are this: I don’t think that religious instruction is the problem here; Islam is]. In principle, the implementation and organisation of Islamic religious education is the responsibility of the Islamic religious community [as if that’s a monolith; also, why does the state then organise, say, Christian religious instruction?]. However, curricula and content must be coordinated with and approved by the Ministry of Education [oh, here, too, so…we do know who’s responsible for the approval—does anyone check on what’s taught in these Moslem curricular subjects?]. In practice, however, the lessons depend very much on the individual schools and teachers [basically, the state does not check what’s taught: is it too soon to call this set-up a shitshow?] says Güngör:

In some cases, I hear about very good experiences that the schools have. But there are also schools that tell me it’s very difficult with the teachers.

The Ministry of Education is also making educational policy deductions [sic, orig. Ableitungen; they’re flying blind, that’s what they’re doing] based on the new figures.

The increasing ethnic and religious diversity is also accompanied by major challenges. Not least in urban areas, we must therefore actively work to ensure that the values that form the foundation of our liberal democracy are fully shared and practised by everyone.

Thus the office of Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS). To this end, there are plans to strengthen the teaching of values and democracy education in early childhood education [to be done in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, implemented in Austria since 2008], to create a compulsory subject on democracy education and to introduce school supervision independent of religion [well, if the state runs education—and that’s a big IF—that would actually be a good idea].

Religion, Ramadan, and the Law

Aside from integration policy, the increasing number of Moslems in schools could also have legal consequences. ‘Questions of religious freedom could increasingly arise. It could also be asked whether the legislator should not take greater account of Moslim needs if the proportion is so high’, says constitutional law expert Peter Bußjäger from the University of Innsbruck to Die Presse. It is not a question of designating Moslem holidays as public holidays. However, ‘the quantity could also play a role in the numerous debates surrounding the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan or the new attempt to ban headscarves’, says Bußjäger:

The more people affected by encroachments on fundamental rights, the more serious these encroachments will be. [for those who’re wondering: what did constitutional law expert™ Bußjäger think about the Covid shitshow? Well, he was all-in on the mandates and measures, incl. the vaxx mandate (see, e.g., here in the notorious Covid rag Der Standard, where Prof. Bußjäger argues in favour of a new pandemic law that should incl. the vaxx mandate option)]

The development could also have potential repercussions at European law level. The Austrian government is invoking an exception clause to EU law [sic] to stop family reunification. It argues that family reunification overloads the education system, among other things. The government could now use the new figures to justify its decision, says Bußjäger. However, the government will not get away with this figure alone: ‘More is needed.’

Bottom Lines

It’s the same crap we’ve seen with the Covid Mania: have some numbers rolled out, steer the public debate™, and declare whatever is said the expert™ opinion. No more discussion needed.

All of the above is troubling, perhaps most absurd is the nonsense spouted by the constitutional law expert™ (who was among the most pro-Covid mandate hawks back in the day) now arguing for proportionality and the like.

Then there’s the migration expert™ who basically claims that victims can be perpetrators (and vice versa) at the same time. If that logic (sic) is applied to the cited examples, the high share of Moslems in school is both—as are literally all other groups one could think of.

But there’s, of course, two groups of unequal standing that must not be afforded that kind of privilege™:

the European peoples whose concerns and survival as a distinct nation is at risk from virtually unrestrained mass in-migration

the state of Israel and the Jewish people (this is, courtesy of Netanyahoo’s constitutional amendment, to be understood as the same thing, even though I remain wary of such absurd conflations)

And, of course, there’s a clear inequality in the relative values attached to these two groups.

The strangest thing here is that it appears perfectly possible for the experts™ cited to hold two mutually, and fundamentally so, exclusionary thoughts in their brains at the same time:

We must not deny Moslems the same fundamental rights enjoyed by everybody under the constitution,

yet, at the same time,

we must also afford protection to one (Moslems) or the other (women, homosexuals, and Israeli/Jews) group.

This is impossible, and the cognitive dissonance from doing can only, and inevitably so, lead to the following outcomes:

the state picks winners and losers (already) experts™ of all kinds are presented to the public by legacy media and politicos™ to mimic an inclusive (sic) debate™ about the merits of (1) if (2) contradicts both anyone’s lived experience (muahahahaha) and/or constitutionally enshrined fundamental rights (like equality under the law), revert to (1)

It’s the perpetual motion machine of politics™ in our post-sovereignty era that commenced on 8/9 May 1945.

That era will end at some point, most likely with a big catastrophe, but once that is overcome, new rules will be written.

Until then, no change appears possible.

So, what can any single individual do? Heck, what do I know?

My two cents are this: