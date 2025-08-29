Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
4h

To win the game of musical suicide-chairs:

Be the first or among the first three to leave.

Since UK already left... the smaller nations would do well in considering how to kofferdam against damage caused by a collapsing EU.

Sweden is in the same seat as is Austria, and since our statistics bureau tallies emigration using the term "Sweden-born" instead of Swedish, it's impossible without access to source data (whixh aren't public) to say how many actual Swedes emigrate but from secondary sources it seems to point towards this:

High educated in STEM/business-savvy, age 25-45 as the major group. And they don't move back a couple of years later, nor do their children. One of my sisters in such a person: she left some 25+ years ago for Switzerland and works for the WEF, while her husband is a highly placed banker.

You can imagine that they can afford to live free of any energy-, EU-mandates, Russia-hysteria, or migration-caused troubles. Why would they ever move to Sweden where the Socialist Democrats are proposing forced mixing of families, compulsory state kindergarten from six months, and more DDR-style measures, including changing the law on emigration (for Swedes) so that you have to apply for a permit to emigrate.

Just like 150 years ago, when corruption, starvation, unemployment, lack of civic freedoms and rights, forced church attendance, compulsory membership in the state church, bans on free churches, et cetera caused 1 500 000 Swedes to leave for the USA.

Here we go again on the same merry-go-round, as Marx (Groucho that is) might have said.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by epimetheus and others
Joshua Jericho Ramos Levine's avatar
Joshua Jericho Ramos Levine
4h

If I recall, the UAE was the most popular destination for Austrian emigrants, proportionally, last I checked the statistics a couple years ago. Even in absolute terms I think only Germany and the USA beat it, and maybe a few other large countries. (Obviously Germany is a destination for whatever personal reasons, not for a major system change). And Kurz sort-of went to the UAE himself. Clearly taxes/growth/financials are the main motivation for removing oneself from beautiful Austria to the middle of the desert.

Still, attitudes can change. I lived in Texas a bit in the mid-90s when it was still a moderate-left Southern Democrat state. Now the people woke up and made it business friendly, and the results are world-famous.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture