Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rikard's avatar
Rikard
Aug 30, 2022

Quick reactions:

"More centralisation, which also means enormously increasing administrative overhead costs."

Absoluely. For swedish governement agencies, wages and locales and assorted logistics make up 40% to 60% of budget; the variance depends partly on which agency but also on what level one observes it. The base problem is that instead of the older system, where the state owned the office of an agency, agnecies now rent their locales from either local private property companies or from local municipal council facility companies - the latter a hybridised version between public and privately owned, meaning the swedish FOIA is not applicable to the wheelings and dealings of said companies as it only applies to governement/state and municipal entities.

And lo and behold, the boards of said companies are almost exclusively made up out of politicians and their families. It is very telling that no party wants to reform this system. The EU is just a larger scale such, really.

"Bigger, and fewer, mega corporations running everything."

Yes. This is what "You will own nothing, and you will be happy" refers to. You will not be allowed to own anything, because all "purchasing" contracts will stipulate that what you pay is a user's fee or rent. The product never ever actually becomes yours. The (online) gaming industry was possibly the first out the gate with this, 20 years ago meaning that everyone under the age of 40 is already well conditioned to think it normal that the provider can shut off service or repossess an object "for violation of end-user license agreement".

The next step is anything you create using a rented tool becomes the property of the one owning the IP (or other term depending on case), meaning you will be forbidden to use it for personal profit, business or anything else unless the proper fee is paid. (If you listen closely, you can hear all the Randian fanboys and liberetardians whining that it isn't 'real' objectivism and capitalism...)

"Supply shocks", mhh. Whatever form it takes, it will be one that is maximally time-consuming and logistically difficult for anyone not living in an apartment block. Stacking people in boxes, in some kind of termite stahl-scraper is economically rational and efficient, if you measure efficiency in money (which is a rather stupid way of doing it, if it's the only measure). Armed guards will be needed, and the families of guards will be given better living conditions than serfs, otherwise why bother? Also, in Europe just as in the US, racial segregation of the guards will become necessary so that any racial group of guards can be used against any other, making unified action impossible. The nationalist revolutions of the 19th century still frightens the ruling classes after all, and as their only loyalties are power and money, they don't care at all what race, culture or other makes up their classes of consumer-serfs.

For item four, just look at Sweden. Ever-increasing taxes, regulations and rules and fees have been continously used since the 1960s to force people to move into the cities. The shutting down of hospitals and other public resources and welfare (such as schools) means few people of child bearing age moves to such places, meaning the governement can further shut down what service there is seeing as there's declining demand, and round and a'round it goes.

The end goal, originally, was to have the countryside as a pure resource-colony with small outposts only manned by those employed in extraction and delivery of resources. All the people would live in 5 to 10 major population centers linked by maglev or air, but not by highways. Roads woul only be for police, military and those employed by the state in sectors needing vehicles for transport. The cities would be laid out as wheels if seen from above, all state functions in the center with the spokes being public transport to and from local centers out on the rim and the slices in between being industry and such.

The EU reminds me very much of this, in that it is deemed intrinsically and objectively good, and no actual reality-connected measures are used, only political ones.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
Kazimir Malevitch's avatar
Kazimir Malevitch
Aug 30, 2022

Dear Epimetheus, txs for the interesting post, but then what? Insurrection? By who? Few of us that are getting more and more mad about them? In Italy there are the Election in 30 days time, but all of politicians and their parties declared their love to be sodomized by United Criminals of America and EU Commission...

As Caitlin wrote, Propaganda is determining people's will and thoughts.

But on the other side, I'd have added to your trends a fifth one: a coming civil war in Europe.

BTW recent facts, if watched with open eyes clealrly tell us from how long United Criminals of America have planned fake news and propaganda, at least since 1960 right after their real soul show up with mcCarthyism!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by epimetheus and others
16 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture