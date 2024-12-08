Meet Nicolas Cassis, an otherwise uninteresting person, whose only claim to ‘fame™’ is that he handed over biometric data to a private company abroad. Said ‘IT’ company is—plus the biometric data stuff—is now discussed in quite open terms in Norwegian state media.

Come, I’ve got a rabbit hole for you to explore with me today.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Nicolas Went to Germany to ‘verify’ as a Human Being

By Maja Mathisen, NRK, 6 Dec. 2024 [source]

[the subheader] Norwegian Nicolas Cassis scanned his eyes to get a ‘world ID’. The company offering this is banned in several countries [that should tell you all you need to know].

‘I think this is a technology that’s going to be big, and I want to be an early adopter. I have the skills to navigate new technologies that most people might find scary’, says Nicolas Cassis [setting aside his megalomania, Mr. Cassis apparently lost out on the BitCoin thing and now wishes to prove he’s…well, I’ve got a somewhat more refined argument below, so for now, I’m going for moron as Mr. Cassis apparently also can’t understand why people might be reluctant to do what he did].

This summer, the Stavanger-based technology enthusiast embarked on a planned tour of Europe with his family, with a special purpose for Cassis: a quick stop in Berlin to have the iris of his eye scanned at the company Worldcoin [Wikipedia; isn’t is a bit…odd that this piece is pushed a few days after one of its main investors, Marc Andreesen, was on the Rogan podcast—and, having listened to their conversation, Worldcoin wasn’t mentioned once…].

Tech Giants Aim to Reduce Online Fraud

Founded by Sam Altman and Alex Blania, Worldcoin is operated by Tools for Humanity [if the ‘AI™’ creators of ChatGPT don’t make the hair in your neck stand up, I don’t know what will].

Worldcoin’s purpose is to verify that you are actually a real person, and not a robot [but why, then, go through the trouble and market it as a crypto currency? Huhum…].

This is achieved through a so-called world ID, which allows people to prove their humanity in digital services [first of all, why would I need an artificial intermediary, however ‘good’ at doing this it may be, to prove my ‘humanity’? And to whom? We note, in passing, that this question is never asked by the legacy ‘journo™’].

According to the company, this ID will reduce the number of online scams and provide easier access to banks and social services [if you’re asking yourself why an ostensibly private company would do the government’s job, well, it’s because we’re witnessing the acceleration of the merger of ‘private’ and ‘public’ enterprises, and you can call that many names; historically, we used ‘fascism’ and ‘communism’, but these two are really flip sides of the same coin; also, don’t adhere to the terms & conditions, and you’re debanked and can’t access whatever gov’t handouts are there].

The ‘Orb’ That Scans Your Iris

To be verified as a real person, you need to visit one of Worldcoin’s ‘orbs’. The ‘orb’ is a round silver sphere. You peer into it so that it can scan the iris of your eye [I’m having weird flashbacks to the movie Gattaca reading this].

These spherical scanners can be found in 433 locations around the world [NRK mentions that this is an ‘external link’ in the original piece, although I don’t know why my taxes go towards advertising for this scam].

‘The nearest orb was either in South America or in Germany. So I went to the nearest destination,’ says Cassis [proving, once more, that he’s a moron; I just hope he didn’t make his wife and kids do this, too, and while this isn’t a question that troubles our intrepid journo’s mind, I suppose it’s a fair one to ask as Mr. Cassis intimated that this was a ‘family vacation’ trip].

Inside a design museum in Berlin, Cassis was met by a guide and a security guard. After showing his passport, he peered into the sphere [the below picture shows where Mr. Cassis freely handed over his biometric data; all that was required for the venture capitalists’ wet dream is a massive really existing infrastructure (police training grounds, police forces, ID control deputised to perhaps a private security guard checkin’ ID, and pay the entrance fee to the museum): it’s the money paragraph here proving, once more, that the moment ‘the state™’ removes its consent/funding/support, WorldCoin will founder on the shoals of reality within a few moments: also, I repeat, Mr. Cassis is a moron whose raving lunacy is matched, if not exceeded, by the journo never bothering to ask a single question about all of this].

This is what it looks like at the museum in Berlin where Cassis verified™ himself. The two bowls are ‘orbs’.

Scanning his iris gives Worldcoin a biometric identification tool that is difficult to copy or counterfeit, as each person’s iris has unique patterns [I predict that this scheme will fail for two reasons: first, please check out their website—it looks like a cheap Apple rip-off; speaking of that company, second, they make essentially the same argument with their ‘fingerprint’ technology, which, however, is both widely available as of now, already in use by perhaps hundreds of millions of people worldwide (all the above reservations apply), and much cheaper/easier to do than travelling abroad to a physical location to do essentially the same]

It was all over in seconds, Cassis said, adding:

It was a bit anticlimactic. All that happened was that the app reacted when it was done. So it wasn’t very sci-fi.

When you choose to have your iris scanned, two things happen:

You get a share of the Worldcoin cryptocurrency. You are verified as a real person.

[note the rank-ordering; for the company, it’s about inducting (conscripting) you into their cryptocurrency (scam) as your participation is the one thing (ring) that makes this scheme work; put differently, if you participate handing over your biometric data, you become a thing or good (we may even infer levels of personal unfreedom, or chattel slavery, if you will)]

Cassis wanted to participate because he believes technology can help shape a safer and fairer world [proving once more he’s a moron]:

I believe innovation and technology are central to creating a better future for everyone. I believe this will contribute to a better world and I hope I can be a part of helping us move in that direction.

[oh, my, where do I start? never in the history of civilisation have ‘innovation’ and ‘technology’ worked like that; if you wish to, read both Sam Landes Unbound Prometheus (2nd ed.) and Karl Polanyi’s 1944 classic The Great Transformation to get a bird’s eye view; also—Mr. Cassis apparently reifies both, which means he’s hooked on communist revolutionary George (György) Lukács’ alchemical theory of reification, which basically holds that ideas become real if enough people think they exist (hi, social constructivism, incl. especially ‘gender theory’]

Don’t Think it Will be Legal in Norway

During 2023, Worldcoin faced resistance from regulators around the world: India, South Korea, Kenya, Germany, and Brazil began investigating the company’s data collection practices, and in August of the same year, Kenya’s government suspended all local activity related to the platform, including the use of biometric identification (external link) [go ahead and click it: it’s the BBC’s coverage, which is both about as bad as NRK’s and hilariously off-topic].

In March this year, Spain banned Worldcoin’s biometric data collection (external link) [this one is by Forbes, it’s slightly better than the BBC (go figure), and it’s about Spain—which, even more recently, announced its plans to ban ‘transgender women’—really: men—from competing in women’s sports and the Spanish gov’t is reportedly also mulling removing the ‘Q+’ from the rainbow alphabet soup].

IT expert, Torgeir Waterhouse, believes the storage of the biometric data can be challenging [oh, another ‘expert™’: buckle up, folks]:

There is always a privacy challenge in something like this. It’s not the actual scanning of the iris that can be problematic, but what comes afterwards. Just because the data is protected today doesn’t mean it will be tomorrow. So there is a significant follow-up responsibility. [easy to solve: don’t consider subsidising these ‘crypto’ start-ups, permit cash+photo ID to coexist, and let Mr. Market do its thing; I predict that, without gov’t handouts contracts, none of these crypto things will take off as the operating cost for cash+photo ID is simply way, way, way lower]

Svein Ølnes is among those who question Worldcoin’s ambitions. He believes the project combines technology and visions that can be both impractical and problematic [told you so a moment ago]:

These are far too big ideas and visions, and I have little faith that you can get a world ID—at least linked to such a company. Technologically, it may be possible, although it will also be difficult. But politically, I think it's completely impossible [and that’s before anyone mentioned the costs involved: just imagine even a so-called ‘inter-operative’ crypto project complying with approx. 200 notionally sovereign countries, and however corrupt and bought off these 200+ regulators may be, that’s simply way to much in terms of potential expenditures—and consider that Worldcoin was founded in 2019 and it rests exclusively on venture capital: what do you think will happen once its CEOs take it public?]

Ølnes emphasises that the technology may have potential if it is used in regulated forms, and with the responsibility of national authorities—not private IT companies [see what I mean?].

He is also critical of the link between identification and cryptocurrency:

There is no need for another cryptocurrency. This system could easily have been used without it. So why have they introduced their own cryptocurrency? To entice venture capitalists to put money into the project [Mr. Ølnes is way to polite to say what he means: it’s a scam to fleece investors of their money; if you don’t believe me, here’s the most apt comparison: ‘Hawk Thua Coin’ (via Rolling Stone magazine)].

And he doesn’t think there will be any iris scanning in Norway any time soon.

Worldcoin will never pass GDPR [EU to the rescue? Not so fast methinks]. The fact that this has happened in Germany is strange: No, I don't think this will work in any EU or EEA country. Absolutely not.’

What do you think about Worldcoin? Cool, I will consider trying it out: 14% [morons]

ID is perhaps o.k.—but why the cryptocurrency: 26% [also morons]

What kind of BS! I’ll stick with BankID [Norway’s digital ID], my passport, and real [sic] money: 59% [kinda right for the wrong reasons] [I clicked on the ‘show results’ link around 7 a.m. on 8 Dec. 2024] NRK has also contacted Worldcoin for a statement but, so far, we didn’t receive any response.

Has Ordered his Own ‘Orb’

‘I feel a responsibility to test new things and see if they actually make sense’, says Cassis [who, as we established above, is a moron].

Cassis has signed up to be able to order his own ‘orb’. To get a place in the queue, he paid around NOK 1,000. But how much the orb itself will cost remains to be seen [how in the world isn’t this money laundering?].

You'll be offered the chance to either buy or rent it when it becomes available in the first quarter of 2025. I don’t know what that means [but you spend a week’s worth of groceries on it; I’m almost, sadly so, longing for a Nigerian prince’s solicitation], I don’t even know if Ill be allowed. Norway hasn’t been approved yet.

He wants the ‘Orb’ so that it will be easier for others in Rogaland to verify themselves [but that works only if others in your county also have such an ‘orb’, and this, in turn, reminds me of the modRNA poison/death juice scam: the vaxx only works™ if everyone is vaxxed to the hilt].

I imagine that people will book a time and place with me, where they can come and verify themselves. But there’s still a lot I don’t know myself that I’m looking forward to finding out [why would anyone wish to ‘verify’ their ‘humanity’ with Mr. Cassis in the first place?].

Cassis, who is a developer himself, wants to be able to utilise this technology in his own projects [ah, he’s planning to rip-off his second-hand customers]:

On Tinder, for example, people aren't sure whether the person they’ve matched with is a bot or a human. It would be cool to be able to develop applications where I could promise that everyone on our app is a verified human being [ah, first, don’t promise that which you cannot guarantee, esp. as online dating is highly problematic as I’ve detailed here and, more importantly, my piece discussing ‘studies™’ showing a Pareto distribution with respect to ‘success’ using online dating apps; note further that the online dating world is highly cartelised (monopolised) by a few holding companies, hence whatever Mr. Cassis will ‘develop™’, what he says is he wishes to sell to the cartel].

He also believes that technology can contribute to better public behaviour:

I want to go back to a society where people are a bit aware of what they say. So if you don’t behave online, and you get banned as your individual, then you can’t create a new account and get back in. So then I hope that people behave a little nicer.

[here, too, I merely note that for centuries, two books—the Criminal and Civil Codes, specifically—sufficed in conjunction with the judiciary; sure, that system isn’t perfect (by quite far stretches of anyone’s imagination), but the point here being, much like with the cash+photo ID notion mentioned above, it’s way cheaper than having an ‘Orb™’ = ‘Big Brother’ in your kitchen watching you]

Bottom Lines

In addition to all that I mentioned above, I’ll point to the following aspects:

This looks like the end of Cartesian though (‘I think therefore I am’), and the anti-Cartesians oligarchs were successful in brainwashing Mr. Cassis—and approx. 14% of respondents in that poll—into considering getting ‘verified™’ to know that they are human.

You can’t make this up. The single most important aspect of Cartesian philosophy—which underwrites both the Scientific Revolution (read: Thomas S. Kuhn, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions) and the Enlightenment—is that by thinking man is.

There’s no additional action required to ‘prove’ one’s existence.

Also, historically, once mankind has done so, calamity quickly ensues.

Speaking of history, it has now become quite fashionable to use the term ‘humanity’ to refer to what Europeans, following the Christian ethos, have for centuries called ‘mankind’:

For an ‘Orb’ to be considered the ultimate arbiter of human-ness, the notion of God’s creation must be erased from consciousness.

As Google’s ngram viewer shows, that inflection point occurred in 1985/86, with the gap apparently widening ever since.

Why do I bring this up? All the great minds of the Scientific Revolution and most Enlightenment thinkers were devout Christians of many different denominations, and I submit that this important not because I wish to proselytise, but to drive home one crucial aspect:

Faith in God’s creation is what keeps mankind (which I’m using on purpose here) humble and aware of our limitations, despite the awe-inspiring achievements thanks to science.

Remove the former, and you get—hubris. It’s a story that’s literally as old as any, if you’d wish to consider account of the Tower of Babel.

I submit that the oligarchs have learned this lesson, hence by replacing the term mankind, replete with its spiritual and, yes, Christian implications, with the vacuous term humanity, they gradually changed the discourse.

Mankind no longer appears as a term on Wikipedia:

And if you’d click on the link ‘Mankind (disambiguation)’, this is what you see:

I’m unsure how much weight I’d ascribe to this ongoing memory-holing, but I will say this: banning words (speech) is bad because it affects the way we think about us, other people, and the world around us.

In the Gospels, Jesus is called ‘Son of Man’, with ‘Mankind’ indicating that God created us ‘in His image’.

Take away the words, you erase both God—and His creation.

In other words: what Worldcoin wishes to sell to you and me is but another ‘fetishism of the commodity form’ (in the classical Marxian sense: oh the irony), with its implication being both blasphemous and resolutely anti-Christian.

Simply compare Exodus 20:7 (I’m citing the King James Version here):

Thou shalt not take the name of the LORD thy God in vain; for the LORD will not hold him guiltless that taketh his name in vain.

With what the founder of Cultural Marxism Antonio Gramsci wrote in 1916:

Socialism is precisely the religion that must overwhelm Christianity. It is a religion in the sense that it, too, is a creed, which has its mystics and its praxis; it is a religion because it has replaced the transcendental God of the Catholics with faith in man and his best energies as the only spiritual reality. (Italics in the original, emphases and translation from the Italian mine; source: ‘Audacia e fede’, dated 22 June 1916)

Replacing ‘mankind’ with ‘humanity’ is both blasphemy in any Christian denomination and use of the latter term, however innocuous it might seem, is indicative of placing Man in God’s place.

It’s literally doing the Anti-Christ’s bidding.

Don’t be that man or woman. Resist the occult pagan creed of Socialism.

Use the terms Christians have used for centuries; there’s nothing wrong with the words ‘Mankind’ and ‘Son of Man’.

To the contrary; doing so contributes towards resisting Satan.

In this sense, please join me in the renovation of our languages and in this most epic struggle.

I wish you a peaceful, and above all meaningful, second Advent Sunday.