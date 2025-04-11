Following up on yesterday’s posting about the experts™ abusing—white-washing—the killing of elderly citizens in care homes with the poison/death juices in late December 2020 and early January 2021, today we’ll look at the travesty/miscarriage of justice masquerading as ‘normal’ in post-Covid Norway.

The below non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark, as well as curses] added.

Refused Corona Hotel [quarantine] and Pay the Fine: Four Years Later, these Court Cases are Adjudicated

Five years after the Covid outbreak, police have taken several Covid fines to court. Now Johannes Schot and several others have been sentenced.

By Magnus Laundal and Sandra Lid Krumsvik, NRK, 9 April 2025 [source]

During the pandemic, there were several strict measures to prevent infection [this is the opening lie: that whatever was done, it was done with the noble aim of protecting the common good; on a more realistic level, since ‘the virus’ was already in the country, the absurdity of this measure is apparent as none of these efforts could prevent ‘the virus’ from entering into Norway (more on this below the piece)]. Norway, along with only three other European countries, introduced mandatory quarantine hotels for travellers [of course ‘guests’ were supposed to pay some US$ 50 per day for two weeks].

Many people refused to comply with this special measure [well, sadly not all of them]. Several were caught refusing to go to a quarantine hotel, and some did not get tested when travelling home to Norway [two points: as to the refusal to go to the ‘quarantine hotel’, there were many exceptions to the blanket rule, with those who did undergo ‘testing’ upon arrival and ‘tested negative’ (sic) could do the 2-week quarantine in their own places; as to the ‘testing’ régime, those who arrived by plane had no choice, hence that other aspect applied mostly, if not overwhelmingly so, to those who drove to Norway from Sweden].

When they were fined NOK 20,000 [some US$ 2,000], several did not accept it [while I commend their stance, problem is—they apparently believed in the ‘rule of law’ and that courts would see through the injustice: if you’re reading these lines here, you can probably ‘guess’ how the court cases went…].

Five years later, several of these cases have been heard in a Norwegian courtroom. People who refused to pay would rather face the police in court and contest the fine.

The very last cases were recently heard in Hordaland District Court.

Here everyone lost [oh, aren’t you surprised at that?].

They Don’t Think They Stood a Chance

An overview provided by the police [yes, you read this correct: police is both the defendant and the source of information here] to NRK [which doesn’t think that this is somewhat…dare we say ‘odd’?] shows that at least 46 fines have been issued for breaches of the quarantine obligation in the Western Police District alone [this is where I live].

Of these, 28 have been accepted [and paid].

The remainder have ended up in the legal [sic] system, where all of them either accepted the fine or were convicted.

Erik Holmøyvik, professor of law at the University of Bergen [faculty profile], has worked extensively on legal issues related to the Norwegian authorities’ handling of the pandemic [incl. being the co-editor, with Benedikte M. Høgberg and Christoffer C. Eriksen, of Kriseregulering: Lovgivning under koronakrisen [Lawgiving (sic) During the Corona Crisis] (Bergen: Fagbokforlaget, 2023)].

He has no doubts about what would have been the smartest course of action:

If the facts of the case are clear, I would definitely just accept the fine [easy for a professor to say who doesn’t have to cough up half his salary for a stupid, illegitimate, and absurd ‘fine’]

This was his comment when told [by NRK, no less] of the recent judgements.

Lost in Court

It was in November 2020 that the government decided to introduce a requirement for all travellers to Norway to be tested for corona infection [I submit that this was done to prepare the population for the roll-out of the poison/death juices: change my mind].

Even if they tested negative for the virus, they had to check in and be isolated in a hotel [that, as I said, is a lie by omission of a variety of exceptions, incl. the above-noted options, in some cases, to do the quarantine at home; the ever-changing roster of countries (from whence people travelled to Norway) subject to these obligations based on ‘infection numbers’ (sic), and the like].

Many people were critical of the scheme, but it was implemented anyway [because the gov’t, in cahoots with experts™, decided so].

In recent weeks, several people who refused corona hotels have gone to court in Hordaland District Court.

Originally, 10 cases were scheduled for hearing in the district court, but four people changed their minds and paid the original fine instead.

This is what happened with the other cases [are you ready?].

[here are anonymised ‘profiles’ of the six people who took police to court: 3 men and 3 women, all of whom are described superficially—with the one uniting ‘crime’ (sic) being ‘disturbance of the peace and public order’ (orig, forstyrrelse av alminnelig fred og orden): I consider this an insult by the state, but it also shows their contempt of ordinary people]

Police are Pleased with the Rulings

We knew it would be worth taking the cases to court. The rulings that have now been handed down also confirm this [remember: police is not your friend].

So says police lawyer Ole Vallestad Emmerhoff, who has been the prosecutor in all the cases that have gone to Hordaland District Court.

[ordinary man and police solicitor Emmerhoff ‘is happy with the rulings in these six cases’ (and I think you should see the face of this person as it appears in the reporting™ by NRK)]

Police defend their use of resources, even though an increasing number of cases are not being followed up due to a lack of capacity [this is both the inescapable truth and an admission of arbitrariness that boggles the mind: imagine, if you will, a reality-based court—these cases can’t proceed beyond police’s intention to prosecute as none of them meet the standard of equality under the law: who is prosecuted (for what reason) and who isn’t? It’s basically like in last Sunday’s reading from the gospel about Jesus saving the adulterous woman: he who’s without sin, throweth the first stone: if your impression of Nordic justice™ is now shattered, well, this story gets worse from here on (if you can believe it)].

The reason it has taken time to process the cases is that the police were awaiting a decision from the Supreme Court on the Corona rules [basically, police were waiting for the supreme court to determine their odds of success, or: police knew their cases™ were frivolous to begin with and waited for air cover; now look at that smug smile of that police solicitor once more: what a disgusting kind of work™ this man does].

The Supreme Court concluded that the state’s rules were legal and that the consideration of life and health gave the state great freedom in determining the level of protection [instead of a thorough judicial review of gov’t actions, the supreme court rubber-stamped the former’s deeds; while I find this troubling, the more infuriating aspect here is—the fact that police waited to press charges until after the supreme court did so; the supreme court’s three relevant rulings—accessible via this press release—date to June 2024].

Because of this [sic; should be these rulings (in the plural)], the prosecution had a strong case against the defendants, explains the police lawyer.

Refusing to Back Down [kudos]

NRK has previously reported on Johannes Schot [one of the the men thus ‘convicted’], who has announced that he is considering appealing his conviction to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

‘I’m not backing down. This is completely absurd’, he told NRK [in March 2025 upon receipt of the invoice about the then almost four year-old fine; I’m entirely fine with his anger; in fact, give ‘em hell, but I’d also note that the ECHR isn’t a real court, hence the odds of ‘winning’ (whatever that may mean in this context) are vanishingly small-to-non-existent]

‘No-one can deny him an appeal, but there are two things: it costs a lot to take the case further. The other is that the European Court of Human Rights will assess whether there is any merit in the case, and many cases are rejected’, says law professor Holmøyvik. [this is one of the legal experts™ on the subject matter here invoking the many barriers to get a hearing (which is, likely, not a fair one, if the ECHR’s odd ruling in favour of the Swiss ‘climate seniors’ is any indication; note the condescending tone—of course, the law professor knows that Mr. Schot’s case has no merit before the ECHR has heard the case…], adding:

To get there, he must first have the case heard by both the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court in Norway. After that, he can take the case to the European Court of Human Rights, but the needle’s eye is very narrow there. The European Court of Human Rights has accepted curfews for a long time, which is very invasive. Citizens were permitted to go out for an hour a day [subversive suggestion du jour: go out, don’t care, but leave your cell phone and/or smart watch at home].

Holmøyvik explains that if the Supreme Court has kept its affairs in order [that’s a hypothetical], there won’t be much chance of success in the European Court of Human Rights, surmising:

The goodwill towards governments in crisis situations that you see in Norwegian courts will probably also be found in the European Court of Human Rights [and that comment, more than anything else, shows .

Bottom Lines

This is a travesty of justice, if there ever was one.

Believe in ‘the system’, get screwed by it, but only once those who’re doing the screwin’ are sure they’re coming out on top.

If there’s anything else you’d need to know about justice™ in Norway, I’ll have a personal anecdote for you:

In summer 2020, I moved to Norway for work-related reasons. We contracted with a Switzerland-based moving company (an outfit of Turkish-born people) and, due to the int’l nature of our assignment, gave them copies of our passport for customs-clearance reasons as well as written powers-of-attorney to act on our behalf with customs officials. So far, so unspectacular. In the end, they were late by five days (mainly because they stuffed out household goods into smaller trucks to avoid paying trucking toll on motorways; they, of course, damaged virtually all furniture and tried to rip us off demanding we’d hand over 700 euros in cash for the truck toll fees [for which they couldn’t produce receipts, hence we ended up shouting at each other]). Before they left, they called me to come to the harbour for customs clearance. Stupidly enough, I went down there—and took the paperwork from them (which I shouldn’t have). What happened? Because they were late, the written powers-of-attorney had expired before they entered Norway, but because Norwegian customs officials didn’t bother that much, they left the immigration details open and permitted these assholes to go (summer 2020, no Covid mandates in place). In the end, this is what saved me: customs had opened a new immigration file (while my employer had already opened on for me unbeknownst to these assholes and customs officials), hence they couldn’t proceed any further. Many phone calls later, incl. with the consular section of my country’s embassy and the third-party shipping company the movers had approached (which wanted to some 500 more euros for their unneeded services had any of the moving company people spoken English…), I was able to sort this out. It took me 5-6 weeks to do so. I then took all the documentation about the moving company’s shenanigans—which incl. misuse of personal data (passport data of me, my wife, and our children), fraud, and whatever the legal term for lying to customs would be—and went to the Vestland Police. There I filed a criminal complaint, which was considered irrelevant. Upon appeal, the public prosecutor’s office told me, in writing, that although these crimes occurred on Norwegian soil, since the perpetrators operated out of Switzerland, they were not concerned—this was a Swiss matter.

You can’t make this up.

Also, feel free to ask me about ‘the rule of law’ in Scandinavia (as much as shitshow scam as elsewhere).

So, am I surprised at the shitty actions by police, the courts, and those in academia in support of ‘this stuff all legal’?

Nope; and the main issue here isn’t the notion of good vs. bad laws; the problem is that those responsible (politicos™ and experts™) were never held to account, and those who could (the judiciary™ and legacy media journos™) won’t.

In the final analysis, there’s but one way forward: try to avoid whatever any of those listed throw at you to the greatest possible extent.