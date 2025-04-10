Reference is made to

’s

wife of Anthony Fauci, which opened as follows (my emphasis):

Grady Wrote ‘Yikes’ When Her Husband Forwarded Her News That 23 Had Died In Norway After Receiving mRNA Shots For ‘Covid’.

And this is what today’s piece is about—for these ‘news that 23 had died in Norway’ upon administration of the poison/death juices is actually in: an academic paper.

While I won’t dismiss the notion that Ms. Grady conveyed these ‘news’ upon learning about it otherwise, the paper we’ll discuss today was later published, albeit in Norwegian ‘only’. It bears the title ‘Dødsfall i sykehjem etter covid-19-vaksine’ [Deaths in Hospitals/Care Homes After the Covid-19 Vaccine], was co-authored by Torgeir Bruun Wyller, Bård Reiakvam Kittang, Anette Hylen Ranhoff, Pernille Harg, and Marius Myrstad, and it appeared in the Tidsskr Nor Legeforen [Journal of the Norwegian Medical Association], 141 (2021), doi: doi: 10.4045/tidsskr.21.0383.

The lead author, Torgeir Bruun Wyller, is professor of geriatric medicine at the University of Oslo and also has a personal website. Why do I mention him specifically? Well, here’s why (here and in the following, all non-English content comes to you in my translation, with emphases, and [snark] added; references omitted here; all the below original content is freely available online):

He has contributed to the design, assessment and classification of the AE [adverse events] reports, the interpretation of the results, the performance of the statistical tests, and the drafting and editing of the manuscript.

In other words: Prof. Bruun Wyller was the one person among the authors behind the below ‘interpretation of the results’.

‘Deaths in Hospitals After the C-19 Vaccine’ (Jan. 2021)

Background In the period 27 December 2020-15 February 2021, around 29,400 of Norway’s approximately 35,000 nursing home patients were vaccinated with the mRNA vaccine BNT162b2. During the same period, the Norwegian Medicines Agency received 100 reports of suspected fatal side effects of the vaccine. An expert group has scrutinised the reports and assessed the degree of causality between vaccination and the deaths. Material and Method The expert group worked in two pairs, each examining 50 anonymised reports. Each member first reviewed the reports alone and classified the association as unlikely, possible, probable, certain, or unclassifiable. Each pair of experts then discussed and reached a consensus. All four experts assessed a random sample of 20 messages. The degree of agreement was assessed using weighted kappa and McNemar’s symmetry test. Results The average age of the patients was 87.7 years (range 61-103 years). Among 100 reported deaths, an association with the vaccine was considered probable in 10 cases, possible in 26, and unlikely in 59 cases. Five were unclassifiable. The weighted kappa was 0.40 and 0.38 in the two pairs of experts, respectively. Interpretation [h/t Prof. Torgeir Bruun Wyller] Most nursing home patients have a short remaining life expectancy, but in a few cases the vaccination may have helped to accelerate an ongoing death process. Nursing home patients should still be prioritised for vaccination, but in the most frail, the benefit versus risk should be carefully weighed.

So, there you have it in writing: 10% of fatal outcomes following administration of the modRNA poison/death juice were considered ‘probable’, yet the professor of geriatric medicine (sic) Bruun Wyller still (!!!) came out, in the interpretation of these data, calling ‘still' [to] be prioritised for vaccination’.

It’s no wonder, to me, that Christine Grady wrote ‘yikes’ to Tony Fauci.

The above ‘interpretation’ stands in constrast to the main findings (orig. hovedfunn) of the paper:

For the majority of nursing home patients, there was no obvious link between vaccination and death [that is, if you simply disregard the close temporal association between these two] A few patients with a high degree of frailty experienced vaccine side effects that probably accelerated an already ongoing death process.

See, it’s merely that these old folks were dying anyways, and while the poison/death juice may have accelerated this process, that’s just how life is (as in: ends).

A Few More Lines from the Paper

From the introduction, written in Q1 of 2021:

However, frail elderly and people with many chronic diseases were poorly represented in the vaccine trials, so there is little knowledge about safety and efficacy in this group... In the study that forms the basis for the authorisation of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine BNT162b2 (Comirnaty)...information about frail individuals was not provided.

So, basically, the decision to start with frail and elderly was the fall from grace, so to speak, as policy-makers and the collaborating public health and medical experts™—including, quite prominently so, Prof. Bruun Wyller—were fully aware that there was no data™ in the EUA documents submitted by BioNTech/Pfizer. Yet these people went on injecting the elderly first.

Here are the results of Norway’s vaccination™ campaign, which began on 27 Dec. 2020:

The first report of a possible vaccine-related death was sent to the Norwegian Medicines Agency on 4 January 2021 [i.e., eight days after the first possible injection], and by 15 February, 100 such reports had been submitted through the spontaneous adverse drug reaction reporting system. As of 12 May 2021, the number of such reports had reached 142.

Let that sink in. It took—at most—eight days for the first ‘possible vaccine-related death’ report to be filed with the regulatory authority by the name of Legemiddelverket, or Norwegian Medicines Agency.

At that point in time, a reminder is in order that every Covid-related adverse reaction following 14 days after vaccination™ was considered to affect an ‘unvaccinated’ person.

At that point in time—it’s early January 2021—these AEs caught the eye of the international public (this is the reference cited in the paper):

Covid-19: Norway investigates 23 deaths in frail elderly patients after vaccination Via BMJ 2021; 372 doi: https://doi.org/10.1136/bmj.n149 (pub. 15 Jan. 2021) “It may be a coincidence, but we aren’t sure,” Steinar Madsen, medical director of the Norwegian Medicines Agency (NOMA), told The BMJ. “There is no certain connection between these deaths and the vaccine.” The agency has investigated 13 of the deaths so far and concluded that common adverse reactions of mRNA vaccines, such as fever, nausea, and diarrhoea, may have contributed to fatal outcomes in some of the frail patients. “There is a possibility that these common adverse reactions, that are not dangerous in fitter, younger patients and are not unusual with vaccines, may aggravate underlying disease in the elderly,” Madsen said. “We are not alarmed or worried about this, because these are very rare occurrences and they occurred in very frail patients with very serious disease,” he emphasised. “We are now asking for doctors to continue with the vaccination, but to carry out extra evaluation of very sick people whose underlying condition might be aggravated by it.” This evaluation includes discussing the risks and benefits of vaccination with the patient and their families to decide whether or not vaccination is the best course.

And here you have it in even more writing (this is also what I think Dr. Grady commented on in her email to Tony Fauci): even ‘common AEs’ may adversely affect ‘the elderly’, but the oversight agency ‘ask[ed] for doctors to continue with the vaccination’.

This also signifies that MDs could point to ‘following orders’ on this one.

Naming Names, Stating Facts

If you’re not utterly disgusted by this, there’s of course much, much more; in fact, I’ve written about these shenanigans many times, and we’ll now consider the fact that Steinar Madsen, section chief at the Legemiddelverket, was also in charge of AE reporting and follow-up in 2009/10 during the WHO-declared, so-called Swine Flu Pandemic™.

Would you care to guess what happened back then?

In the first piece, entitled ‘The Damages of Pandemrix Were Catastrophic’, Line Hødnebø explains that a total of 548 Norwegians experiences ‘serious side effects of Pandemrix’, GlaxoSmithKline’s influenza vaccine that was used back in 2009. Preben also appears in the piece, and he’s quoted as follows: ‘This is the most serious vaccine catastrophe in recent history.’ Ms. Hødnebø’s piece appeared on 21 January 2013, and in the four years of the swine flu pandemic there were 1,449 documented adverse reactions, of which 38% were deemed ‘serious’ by the Norwegian Medicines Authority. We also learn that (emphasis in the original) 2.2m Norwegians elected to get vaccinated in the flu season 2009/10, and while the disease was not as widespread as feared, many people suffered ailments and serious injuries from the vaccine. Preben is further quoted as follows: ‘Narcolepsy after Pandemrix Was a Catastrophe.’

There is, of course, much more to consider here:

Some of the affected individuals received ‘millions in damages’, as reported a bit earlier still, again by NRK. In all, three children who suffered from narcolepsy were awarded large payments by the Norwegian Patient Damages system (NPE). Why this particular sleep disorder, you might ask? Well, it effectively stopped the vaccination program in mid-2010, i.e., less than a year after the immunisation program was rolled out. As reported by NRK, ‘Narcolepsy stops vaccination’, and mind you that this stoppage occurred ‘after reports of at least 15 individuals who were vaccinated against swine flu’—in Finland (!). There were further 10 such reports from neighbouring Sweden, as well as an undisclosed number from Germany and the UK. ‘All these cases in Finland concerned children, and six [of these 15] were confirmed diagnostically’, the article highlights. In Norway, the NMA [Norwegian Medicines Agency] halted the vaccination campaign on 24 August 2010, after one (!) Norwegian girl of 8 was diagnosed with narcolepsy. One of the Division Heads of the NMA, one Stainar Madsen [oh, would you look at him] is quoted as follows: There is no confirmed association between narcolepsy and [the swine flu] vaccination, but we take this very seriously and follow developments closely. Let that sink in for a moment: in August 2010, less than a year after the campaign began, there was one (!) Norwegian girl with narcolepsy (which, let’s not forget, was but one of the serious AEs associated with Pandemrix), there were 10 cases in Sweden, and 15 in Finland. Public health authorities reacted quickly and stopped the vaccination campaign.

Are you surprised? Back in 2010, things still ‘worked’ according to established medical/ethical standards.

Long-form treatment below:

By summer 2022, the situation stood as follows (source below the quote):

The section on safety—rather: ‘harm’—is the most disingenuous, though. As I’ve been telling you, based on the Norwegian Medicines Agency’s own reports (see the report here), there were at least 260 dead and close to 60,000 adverse events reported. This is without precedent—yet all one gets from reading the IPH’s prose are vacuous statements, such as the below: AEs are more severe among younger people compared to older people. There is little experience with a second booster jab. Appallingly, the IPH claims that there’s virtually no difference between mRNA injections vs. ‘other’ vaccines. Here’s the way the IPH gaslights those few who read these reports: Most elderly, including those in hospital and care home settings, tolerated mRNA vaccines well, and they had few, or light, adverse events after both primary vaccination [doses 1+2] and the 1st booster jab. [my emphasis] If you visit the footnotes 53 and 54, you’ll get this: Yes, some stuff from 2021 (source here) that is decidedly pre-Omicron in footnote 53 and the link to the general AE report site over at the Medicines Agency. There are no data provided, there is no mention of any AEs, nothing.

The Lessons of History

What are the implications of these considerations? Here, I’d point out the following brief points of interest (penned first in summer 2022):

Vaccination during an epidemic or pandemic phase of a respiratory illness is a bad idea, but this hasn’t kept public health authorities from doing so in 2009 or 2021.

The key players, above all Preben Aavitsland, is the same person who personally experienced the ‘catastrophe’ that was the mass vaccination campaign in 2009/10. He either drew very strange conclusions or elected to forget (ignore) many of the findings of the IPH, in particular the division he headed in 2009 and still heads today.

As regards the above-mentioned lessons of history, 2.2m doses of Pandemrix had been administered back in 2009/10, which resulted in 1,449 AE reports (of which 584 were serious).

How do the Covid-19 injections compare?

So, first of all, how many (first) doses were administered? As per table 3 (see above), there were 4,320,657 first doses of all four available, if partially discontinued products.

While the NMA doesn’t break down the AE data by doses, we’ll have to be creative for a moment. The relationship between first, second, and third injection is roughly 2 : 2 : 1, thus (at least) 2 out of 5 AEs registered with the NMA is assumed to have occurred in whatever kind of association with the first injection.

So, a total of 57,858 AE reports—of which 5,589 were classified as severe or serious—divided by five and multiplied by two would yield somewhere north of 23,143 AEs in general and 2,235 or so severe AEs. Note that both numbers are way, way higher than any of the numbers for the Pandemrix product (1,449 and 584), which was ‘a catastrophe’—and there were ‘only’ slightly less than twice the number of first-dose recipients of the Covid-19 products compared to Pandemrix.

Sidenote: I know that’s not actually what happened, but the data being as it is, but ‘even’ if you’d go back to, say, spring of last year before the impact of the second round of injections was as big as it appears to be.

That said, if you would look at the NMA report as of 18 May 2021 (here), you’d see 1,581,000 (first dose) plus 611,000 (second dose), for a combined total of 2,192,900 injections. This is close enough to the 2.2m Pandemrix injections (leaving aside the issue of a one-dose product like Pandemrix vs. a two-dose regimen). Here’s the key issue (tables 2 and 3, p. 4):

Compared with Pandemrix—which was ‘a catastrophe’ according to Mr. Aavitsland—roughly the same amount of injections with the Covid-19 products caused (by spring 2022)…

9,175 AE reports, or 633% of the 1,449 AEs associated with Pandemrix

8,060 light AE reports, or almost a magnitude more (932%) than the 865 light AEs associated with Pandemrix

950 severe AEs (excl. deaths), or 63% more than the number of AEs associated with Pandemrix

165 deaths (none that I learned about with Pandemrix), of which almost all were due to the BioNTech/Pfizer product that is ‘offered’ to children over 5 years and pregnant women

Bottom Lines

None of the above is ‘news’. In fact, all of this information is widely available, and has been available in near-real time as the poison/death juices were rolled out.

All Christine Grady and Tony Fauci could muster were—‘yikes’, obfuscation, lies, and massive amounts of suffering, pain, and death.

Most involved public health officials were around back in 2009/10, and specifically Steinar Madsen and Preben Aavitsland cannot claim ignorance.

The people in charge of the Covid débacle—Drs. Grady and Fauci, as well as Drs. Aavitsland at the IPH and Steinar Madsen at the NMA—are the same who declared in 2009 and 2020 that all is under control.

As of 5 March 2025, the Norwegian Medicines Agency (Legemiddelverket) published a ‘final report’ (which I’ll discuss tomorrow).

Officially, 288 dead are accounted for.

Yet, these poison/death juices are still available.

Yet, doctors all over the country are still administering them.

How many more deaths and other AEs do we deem ‘acceptable’?

At some point, ‘even’ legacy media will ‘discover’ these files, become very agitated, and demand a pound of flesh.

Yet, we must not forget then—to hold them all accountable.