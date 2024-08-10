I cannot be bothered to watch ‘sporting™’ events, esp. those of the magnitude and product placement powers of the so-called ‘Olympic Games’. As a teen, when I was dabbling in some sports myself (athletics, middle-distance running, if you care), I was an avid participant in these ritualistic notions.

Then again, though, the Olympics in the 1990s were quite…well, different from what they are today. I vividly remember what then seemed, and was considered that way, the apogee of consumer-commercialised hype, the Games in Atlanta (1996).

I’m not even going to get into the whole unholy mess of the weird-beyond-comprehension opening ‘ceremony’ in Paris earlier this year. For the record, with the current ‘Games™’ ongoing, why don’t you click on the above-linked video (it’s approx. 15 minutes long) and see if you can spot a, if not a ton of, differences between the mid-1990s and our weird present.

That, however, isn’t the topic of this posting, but it shall suffice as an introduction to the below content.

To better understand that which follows—a few choice excerpts of an otherwise irrelevant legacy media portrayal of Austria’s mixed sailing champions—it is, however, necessary to remember a few of the darker moments of yesteryear in the country I was born in, grew up in, and which, for good and ill, I consider my Heimat.

A Necessary Primer Before You Read On

Austria was among the more pernicious places in ‘the West’ during the WHO-declared, so-called ‘Pandemic™’. Its Branch Covidian régime was arguably among the worst—‘shout-outs’ to my fellow sufferers of tyranny in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and many parts of the US—mainly due to four (!) essentially useless federal ‘lockdowns’; Vienna also imposed, as a rather singular feature, a one-of-its-kind-in-the-‘Western’-world federal ‘vaccination mandate’ (which never went into effect and was abrogated unceremoniously in summer 2022, mainly due to mass protests); and the absolute unwillingness to countenance any dissent, with pro-Covidian agit-prop-cum-massive amounts of hate spread by both ‘politicos’ and ‘journos’.

Among the most despicable hate rags was, and in many contexts remains, the Vienna-based daily Der Standard (which, hilariously so, was founded on the model of the ‘intrepid’ and ‘cantankerous’ NYT, of all places, in the late 1980s by one Oscar Bronner who perhaps had watched All the President’s Men and the like a few times too often). Of course, there were—are—plenty of other comparably disgusting ‘journos’ and outlets (see here for a fantastic footnote), and Der Standard certainly deserves special commendation, of sorts, here, if only because its staff is both extremely illiberal and tyrannical in terms of Branch Covidianism—as well as hyper-‘woke’.

I won’t post more than one more cross-reference to an earlier posting here, mainly because I began writing here in autumn 2021 because of the scandalously massive gaslighting and misinformation peddled in, and about, Austria—which quickly morphed into what I call ‘Covidistan’. Essentially, the first 1.5 years of Die Fackel 2.0 are a kind of ‘journal’ or ‘chronicle’ of these weird and crazy times of ours.

The piece I’m directing you to is a compilation of a few comments my writing has received on the second ‘anniversary’ of the federal first-of-its-kind ‘lockdown of the unvaccinated’, which, as a bonus feature, also contains a most hilarious reference to one Florian Klenk, editor of the heavily subsidised weekly Branch Covidian/hyper-woke rag Der Falter, who, believe it or not, locked himself into a train toilet because fellow passengers didn’t care enough about his fears about Covid (Mr. Klenk took to social media to complain about other passengers not wearing face diapers).

So, with that out of the way, here’s how Der Standard portrays Austria’s Olympic champion.

Translation and emphases mine, as are the bottom lines.

Lara Vadlau, Lukas Mähr: Two Freaks Who Found Each Other

The sailor from Carinthia crowned her comeback after a long break including medical studies, the man from Vorarlberg thanks his family

By Fritz Neumann, Der Standard, 8 Aug. 2024 [source]

Eight years ago, sailor Lara Vadlau travelled to Rio de Janeiro as an Olympic favourite. However, Rio was a flop for the three-time world champion, a huge disappointment; Vadlau and her partner Jolanta Ogar only finished ninth. In Paris 2024, or rather in the Olympic area off Marseille, everything was different: Vadlau (30) was not one of the first contenders for victory—and won gold together with Lukas Mähr (34) from Vorarlberg. It is Austria’s first title at these games, the second medal after Michaela Polleres’ judo bronze.

A lot has happened since 2016. Vadlau began studying medicine at the Sigmund Freud Private University in Vienna and has already graduated. She is a plastic surgeon-to-be, thinking more of reconstruction after accidents or surgeries rather than cosmetic surgery. The title of her Master’s thesis: ‘Validity and reliability of spectral analysis in plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgery’ [orig. Validität und Zuverlässigkeit der Spektralanalyse in der plastischen, ästhetischen und rekonstruktiven Chirurgie; I looked at that university’s library catalogue but there’s no linked, let alone even a listed, content with either the author’s name or the thesis’ title].

700 Coronavirus Vaccinations a Day

During her studies, she already won a highly endowed sponsorship award and, on the side, she and her mother, who is also a doctor, travelled from nursing home to nursing home for a while to vaccinate against coronavirus. ‘Often 700 doses a day’, she says, ‘sometimes we were on the road from six in the morning until seven in the evening’. [let’s do the math here for a moment, and I’ve got a bit ‘more’ in the bottom lines below, shall we? ‘700 doses a day’, sayeth you? Well, given the timeframe indicated—from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.—we’re talking 13 hours here, or 780 minutes; now, even if we account for the fact that mother and daughter went together (i.e., we’ll divide the ‘700 doses a day’ by two), that’s still less than two minutes per jab, for 13 hours straight; given the information provided—the are said to have ‘travelled from nursing home to nursing home’—that means significantly less than two minutes per jab and nursing home resident; hence, the only relevant question here would be: how fast can one set an injection, esp. with these modRNA concoctions that came in these multi-dose vials? I suppose we may safely call this notion BS mixed with bragadoccio and a stunning admission of—in my non-lawyerly opinion—possible criminal negligence].

She stopped sailing for five years. But the new mixed competition in her traditional boat class, the 470 (stands for boat length in centimetres), interested her. And after a training trip with Mähr in November 2021 off Split, there was no turning back. ‘My first sailing day in five years, but it felt like I'd only been away for a week.’ Two sailing freaks had sought and found each other [good for you, presumably vaxxed-to-the-hilt ‘freak’ (their word, not mine), in November 2021 off Split, Croatia, when those approx. 25% of Austrian citizens and residents who refused the experimental gene therapy were confined to their homes by the disgusting wannabe tyrant and petty aristocrat Alexander Schallenberg (may his name live in infamy)]

Bottom Lines

While we’re at this, let’s provide some more information about Ms.—or, rather: Dr.—Lara Vadlau. According to her German-language Wikipedia entry (the English one is a ‘stub’), here’s a bit more relevant information:

Lara Vadlau comes from an active family, both parents are sailors. Her father Ernst was twice European sailing champion in the 1980s and was also a successful karateka, hang-glider, and event rider [you know, your typical working-class sparetime activities]. Vadlau has been studying human medicine at the Sigmund Freud Private University in Vienna since 2017 and received her doctorate there on 17 November 2023. She was awarded the research prize of the Austrian Society for Plastic, Aesthetic and Reconstructive Surgery for her work [i.e., for graduating from medical school].

Let’s unpack this here for a moment.

In the squared parentheses above, we’ve already discussed the mathematical impossibility of setting ‘often 700 doses a day’ all the while ‘travell[ing] from nursing home to nursing home’.

Even recognition of Ms. Vadlau’s timeframe indicates—from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.—that we’re talking 13 hours here, or 780 minutes; now, even if we account for the fact that mother and daughter went together (i.e., we’ll divide the ‘700 doses a day’ by two), that’s still less than two minutes per jab, for 13 hours straightau travelling with her mother who ‘is also a doctor’, and given the timeframe indicated—from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.—we’re talking 13 hours here, or 780 minutes. That is, excluding everything like travelling time, breaks, or even ‘small’ things, such as, walking from the parking lot to wherever inside a care facility where these modRNA injections were administered.

Here’s a map showing the locations of all ‘nursing homes’ (search term: Pflegeheime) in the federal state of Carinthia where Ms. Vadkau resides:

Most of these nursing homes are situated in the Klagenfurt-Villach metro area, but the outlying ones are more than 20 kilometres away. As the above map indicates, once we take driving distances into account, the time per ‘patient’ essentially dwindles to whatever amount of time it takes a doctor or medical student to ram the needle into anyone’s arm.

(Note that the above map doesn’t show all of these nursing homes in Carinthia; Wikipedia has a listing of them, but I don’t know if that’s complete. this pertinent website lists a total of 35 such institutions.)

This kind of assembly line-like administration of the modRNA injections only ‘works’ of care home residents are literally prepped, lined up, and shoved around by nursing staff (hence, we’ll add the possible violation of rights and liberties of residents by staff to the laundry list of stuff the prosecution should be interested in), irrespective of their wishes.

And then there’s whole notion of ‘informed consent’, which I’d argue could not have been provided by either Dr. Vadlau (it’s technically possible that a third MD provided ‘informed consent’, but then again, then there’d be no need for travelling doctors to administer these gene therapy products in the first place, eh?).

And that’s even before we consider the following: when my parents took these modRNA injections in one of Vienna’s walk-in ‘clinics’ (orig. Impfstraße), they were given a piece of paper (consent form) to sign. That takes some seconds out of the minute or two the two Dr. Vadlaus had per person.

Reading a piece of paper alone and signing it takes time, and one should never sign a paper without reading it first, and my father also recounted that they spent about 15 minutes with someone who explained the modRNA product.

Some things don’t add up here, and that’s before we consider the fact that the Olympian Lara Vadlau, according to Wikipedia, was still in medical school back then.

Now, I do understand that medical students are given tasks that they are permitted before graduating due to their ‘special status’ as a student during their training.

This does not apply to then-Ms. (and not-yet Dr.) Lara Vadlau before she graduated in late November 2023.

Finally, I don’t know much about the organisation that awarded the Olympian Lara Vadlau the prize mentioned above, but it’s a medical association of surgeons, and here’s the laundry list of pharmaceutical and other companies that sponsored this year’s convention.

All things considered, Ms. Vadlau is perhaps the poster child of our Brave New World / New World Order / post-Great Reset world.

As regards legacy media reporting (which has been virtually identical to that presented above), no mainstream media ‘journo’ has bothered to ‘do the math’ and ask about a medical student—and her mother—rushing from nursing home to nursing home to administer ‘often 700 doses a day’ from 6 a.m. through 7 p.m.

It’s as if no-one cares to point out the obvious.

Perhaps the best comment I can offer to close this out is by way of an anecdote comes from a friend of mine, herself a MD, who, when I enquired about indoor mask mandates (FFP2/N95) and, specifically, Covid passports, being, well, ‘problematic’ for a variety of reasons (time spent with masks, no breaks, the illegality of vaccine passports).

My friend told me two things in reply: first, she would, of course, help anyone without either a mask or a ‘valid’ (sic) Covid passport, provided it was an emergency (that’s easy to say, for an MD not to do so is criminal negligence and worse). And, second, she concluded her musings with this sentence:

The Pandemic beats the constitution, labour legislation, and statutes.

It, of course, doesn’t, and nothing revokes natural law.

We’re in a very dark place right now.