Rikard
Nov 6, 2022Edited

When people like me started calling it EUSSR 20 years ago, it wasn't as a joke. Neither did grandma joke when she called it Festung Europa 30 years ago. A fortress can keep people in as well as out.

Because the USSR and the PRC are the models by way of the germans thinking they'll be on the top of the heap and the french thinking they can 'guide' the germans, while the italians, spanish and greek just thinks "what can we grab" and the naive northerners actually believe the KoolAid being peddled from Brussels-Strasbourg.

You see, one of the conditions for being allowed at the table here is that a party drops its resistance to the EU - which all partys of the riksdag/parliament has done. Despite anti-EU sentiment sometimes being measured at 50% of adults.

But that's moot for us anyway, since "we" in 2010 made it constitutional law that EU-decisions supercedes swedish law in all matters, even before the EU has made a definitie decision: the existence of a suggestion is enough for the governement and the riksdag to push legislation through.

Just like in the Soviet Union or China.

Irena
Nov 6, 2022

The important thing to remember is that the EU does not have its own military, which means that it cannot actually force member states to remain member states. The EU is essentially a gigantic bureaucracy, and its raison d'être is to increase prosperity for its member states. As it becomes more and more clear that it's no longer doing anything of the sort (I'm sure some will tell me it never did, but that's quibbling at this point), expect more and more member states to head for the exist, if not de jure, then at least de facto. The EU cannot do much of anything about it. The real threat comes from the United States and its military machine, which might just be able to enforce obedience. We already know they're willing to blow up European infrastructure. (Although it's actually not clear that the US blew up the Nord Stream: it may have been the UK. But the UK can, without too much inaccuracy, be thought of as the 51st American State, so it mostly boils down to the same thing.)

I cannot for the life of me understand why Western Balkan countries are still trying to join the EU. 20 years ago, it would have made sense. 10 years ago, it would have been an understandable mistake. But now?? It's like trying to parachute yourself onto the Titanic, when the iceberg is 100 meters away, and there's no stopping the collision. The only explanation I can come up with is that there's a lot of inertia in the Western Balkans, too.

© 2025 epimetheus
