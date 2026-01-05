Die Fackel 2.0

Neural Foundry
12h

The Lendbreen findings really complicate the narrative about unprecendented warming. What gets me is how archaeologists found 800 artifacts including that tunic from AD 300-400, which means people were traversing these passes during periods when the ice wasnt there. The fact that transhumance routes existed at such high elevations during warmer periods suggests climatic variability has always shaped human adaptation inways we tend to overlook when framing everything as novel.

Geir Olsen
1h

Brilliant, chipping away at the CLIMATE narrative.

