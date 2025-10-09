If you thought that, well, we’re in a Herderian ‘best of all possible worlds’, I suppose the below will make you at least reconsider this notion.

Today, we’ll talk about one of the larger accounting scandals of the past years, and, for once, it has nothing to do with anything—or does it?

A bit of background is in order here—have you ever heard of the bankrupt financial services company by the name of Wirecard? It’s a tell-tale story, and quite pertinent to issues revolving around access to financial services, insanely punitive state actions, and the usual flurry of allegations; here’s Wikipedia’s tell-all (emphases mine):

I told you, it’s ‘all’ there: shady business practices, rumoured from the get-go, couple of missing billions (remember, these 1.9b euros went missing before the Covid shitshow massively devalued currencies), regulatory failures en masse, and the not-so-strange collaboration of the external auditor (sic).

While whatever Enron-style clean-up may or may not be in process (see the cited Wikipedia piece for references), today I wish to direct your attention to the continued use of the Wirecard shenanigans in this present moment.

The Russian Connection

Admit it, you’re not surprised, eh?

And here comes the continued usefulness for the powers-that-be in the present moment, as well as the terrifying implications for everyone who even mildly disagrees with any set of deep state-directed policy, be it vs. Russia! Russia! Russia!, the lack of accountability for the Covid shitshow, whatever has to do with China, or anything else: pay attention, if you’re raising your voice.

Here, I’ll introduce Jan Marsalek, a former executive of Wirecard and at the present a fugitive from justice™. Here’s what Wikipedia wants you to know:

Jan Marsalek (né Maršálek, 15 March 1980, recent false identity Alexander Mikhailovich Nelidov) is an Austrian fugitive former businessman and suspected spy operative for Russia.[2] From 2010 to 2020, he was chief operating officer of the German payment processing firm Wirecard, which became insolvent and collapsed in 2020. Marsalek was responsible for Wirecard’s business in Asia, where the company admitted that nearly €2 billion in cash it supposedly held did not exist.[3] Marsalek and the rest of the company’s executive team were dismissed on 18 June 2020, after which he fled Germany. He is now reportedly living in Russia after Interpol issued a “red notice” arrest warrant for his alleged role in the Wirecard scandal. According to investigators, Marsalek had been recruited by Russian intelligence since at least 2010.[4]

All things considered, the longish Wikipedia piece boils down to the following recent development:

In September 2025, through the cooperation of Der Spiegel (Germany), ZDF (Germany), Standard (Austria), PBS-Frontline (USA), and The Insider (Latvia) detailed information about Marsalek’s life and activities in Russia was successfully obtained.[13]

Note that both Der Spiegel and Standard are heavily subsidised notionally private™ outlets; ZDF is one of Germany’s state broadcasters. I’m unsure about PBS (lol) and The Insider, but I’ll say this: if such cooperation exists in the by now 12+ years since the Edward Snowden story broke (incidentally, also involving Der Spiegel and its UK peer, the deep state-infested rag known as The Guardian), this is a set-up used by nefarious actors with ulterior motives. Change my mind, though I digress.

I note that Mr. Marsalek—whose crime is said to have cell phones registering ‘near the FSB HQ’ (with FSB being part of Russia’s intel community)—re-appeared in Western legacy media in mid-September 2025.

Within weeks, the otherwise irrelevant Austrian gov’t is now getting into this whole mess, too, to which we now turn. The following segment is my translation, with emphases and [snark] added of a short news item that appeared on the website of Austrian state broadcaster to which we now turn.

Interior Ministry Wants to Revoke Marsalek’s Citizenship

Via ORF.at, 7 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

The Interior Ministry wants to revoke the citizenship of the fugitive former Wirecard manager Jan Marsalek. A corresponding investigation has already been initiated, the Austrian Press Agency reported [sic] today, citing the Interior Ministry.

According to media reports, Marsalek is said to be in Russia, working for the country’s intelligence service, and also has a Russian passport. There are also photos showing Marsalek in military uniform with the Russian war symbol ‘Z’.

‘Meticulous and Comprehensive Examination’

This information necessitated a ‘meticulous and comprehensive examination’ of an application to revoke Marsalek’s Austrian citizenship, the ministry stated. While citizenship is essentially a matter for the individual federal states, in some cases the Interior Ministry has the right to request revocation, for example, in cases of state espionage [talk about gov’t, or executive, over-reach, for the burden of proof rests with federal prosecutors: note that while there is an int’l arrest warrant for Mr. Marsalek, he, too, must be considered innocent until proven guilty].

The Munich public prosecutor’s office is investigating the former executive board member of the former DAX-listed company on suspicion of commercial gang fraud, particularly serious breach of trust, and other property and economic crimes [I do consider whatever German prosecutors are doing—note that the Munich-based authorities are currently ‘investigating’, i.e., there is no indictment as of this writing—is, by and large, irrelevant as long as a judge doesn’t send a letter to his Austrian colleagues asking for what in German is dubbed Amtshilfe, i.e., a formal request for legal assistance; last time I checked, white-collar financial shenanigans don’t typically lead to enquiries of neighbouring jurisdictions to revoke anyone’s citizenship].

German authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Marsalek and submitted a request for legal assistance to Moscow. Officially, Russian authorities deny knowing his whereabouts [so, Russia may or may not be Mr. Marsalek’s hidey-hole, and given the past couple of years, I wouldn’t fault Russia for slow-walking any such cooperation with German authorities; where this entire farce takes a turn for the worse, however, is when we consider what country wasn’t asked for legal assistance: if your answer is, ‘Austria, doh!’, you’re spot-on, yet the Vienna gov’t is now mulling revocation of Mr. Marsalek’s citizenship based on…what grounds?].

Austria’s Citizenship Act

At this point, we must consider the Austrian Staatsbürgerschaftsgesetz, or Citizenship Act, to properly contextualise and assess what is going on. Promulgated in 1985 and amended countless times since, there are a few items of concern on the books.

Basically, there are two main pathways to Austrian citizenship, as explained in §6 (1) descent (legitimation) (§§ 7, 7a, and 8); (Federal Law Gazette No. 202/1985, Art. I Z 2) and (2) conferment (extension of the conferment) (§§ 10 to 24). The former means one or both of your parents are (were) Austrian citizens (i.e., there is a decidedly ethnic component to it) while the latter comes with a veritable laundry list of conditions.

In Mr. Marsalek’s case—he was born in Vienna in 1980—he is an Austrian citizen by descent.

As per subsequent clauses enumerated in § 26, citizenship is lost through (1) acquisition of a foreign nationality (§§ 27 and 29); (2) entry into military service in a foreign state (§ 32); (Federal Law Gazette No. 170/1983, Art. I Z 21)—that would mean that those Austrian citizens fighting ‘for Ukraine’ would have to have their citizenship revoked; (3) revocation (§§ 33 to 36); (Federal Law Gazette No. 170/1983, Art. I Z 21); or (4) relinquishment (§§ 37 and 38). (Federal Law Gazette No. 170/1983, Art. I Z 21).

For a write-up in English, see this Wikipedia piece.

I’ll cite one more paragraph here from the German version of the Wikipedia entry on the Austrian Nationality Law, which drives home the conundrum:

Without proof [orig. Nachweis] of possession of a foreign nationality, nationality may not be revoked under the Convention on the Reduction of Statelessness, which is intended to prevent the creation of stateless persons. Therefore, without proof of possession of a foreign nationality, renunciation under international agreements cannot take effect.

Russia is not a signatory to this Convention, hence it is implausible to expect proof (Nachweis) of Mr. Marsalek having obtained Russian citizenship.

How to Lose Austrian Citizenship

Given the above, it seems quite relevant to briefly consider §§33-36, which detail how the gov’t may strip someone of Austrian citizenship:

§33 (1) prescribes the loss of citizenship ‘if his or her conduct significantly damages the interests or reputation of the Republic’; (3) holds that

a citizen may also be deprived of his or her citizenship if he or she has been legally sentenced to a prison sentence, either unconditional or partially suspended, for a criminal offence under §§ 278b [membership in a terrorist association], 278c [terrorist acts], 278d [terrorism financing], 278e [terrorist training], 278f [instructing someone to commit terrorism], 278g [travelling for the purpose of terrorism], or 282a [incitement to, or praise for, terrorism] of the Criminal Code, provided this does not render him or her stateless. A conviction by a foreign court shall be deemed equivalent to a conviction by a domestic court if it was handed down in proceedings in accordance with the principles of Article 6 of the ECHR [the EU equivalence clause] and finds the perpetrator guilty of an act which would also be punishable under one of the elements of the offence referred to in the first sentence [note that Mr. Marsalek has not been sentenced as of this writing].

If I were to guess (lol), since Russia! Russia! Russia! is doing terrorism™ in Ukraine, any attempt to strip Mr. Marsalek of his Austrian citizenship will hinge on whatever claims, provided by the same Federal Interior Ministry seeking to strip him of his citizenship, that also holds jurisdiction over the enquiries into the offences listed in ‘§§ 278b [membership in a terrorist association], 278c [terrorist acts], 278d [terrorism financing], 278e [terrorist training], 278f [instructing someone to commit terrorism], 278g [travelling for the purpose of terrorism], or 282a [incitement to, or praise for, terrorism] of the Criminal Code’.

Now, I personally doubt Mr. Marsalek is a fine human being, and his implication in the Wirecard fraud racket is certainly not nice, but let’s not forget that he has not been put on trial, whether in absentia or persona, and in the absence of as much as an indictment (!!!) pursuant to §§ 278b, 278c, 278d, 278e, 278f, 278g, or 282a of the Austrian Criminal Code, the burden of proof is of such an extraordinary nature, it seems impossible without violation of constitutional principles that should take precedence here, incl. equality under the law, the right to due process, and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, which, in the case of Mr. Marsalek, comes with the additional absurdity of given the primary nature of ius sanguinis (citizenship by birth to one or both parents holding Austrian citizenship).

Imagine a world where—whatever and, more importantly, irrespective of what you or I may or may not think about Mr. Marsalek—where the state mulls revoking your citizenship based on nothing but irrelevant investigations in a neighbouring jurisdiction (Germany’s financial crimes unit) that have no bearing whatsoever on the clauses stipulated in the Citizenship Act of 1985.

Yes, I know, there is the ‘reputational damage’ (sub)clause in §33 (1) that prescribes the loss of citizenship ‘if his or her conduct significantly damages the interests or reputation of the Republic’.

This is a totally arbitrary category, subject to the whims of the gov’t and without anything but a declarative statement at its roots.

Bottom Lines

Why should you or I care? Well, in my case, it’s obvious—I’m an Austrian citizen by descent (as are my children), but in your case, it’s a staggered listing:

if you’re a citizen of the EU/EEC member-states, the Treaties proscribe equivalence of legal standards etc. across the bloc: if this nonsense stands in Austria, other EU/EEC member-states may (sic) resort to Mr. Marsalek’s case as a precedent

if you’re not a citizen of any EU/EEC member-states, be careful what you do: for a variety of reasons, Western countries set certain legal and constitutional standards, and if the absurd debate™ over the ‘frozen Russian assets’ is any indication, we’re well down the road towards arbitrary governance (tyranny)

While I kinda understand such a clause as a theoretical issue (but consider, e.g., that Germany didn’t revoke Hitler’s citizenship after WW2), it’s the proverbial canary in the coalmine case: if the Austrian gov’t does, indeed, strip Mr. Marsalek of his citizenship based on no evidence that had been heard, deliberated, and ruled on in a court of law, what does this tell you?

Whatever one wishes to think about any of the foregoing—and I certainly hold quite strong opinions here—I submit to you that this is all extra-dangerous, in particular because the state appears willing to shake off any constraints that once existed and gov’ts abided by (more or less).

Moreover, given the strong ethnic component of Austrian citizenship, revoking Mr. Marsalek’s citizenship-by-descent has the potential to create a dangerous precedent beyond what we talked about before (i.e., the gov’t is mulling doing so without Mr. Marsalek ever been indicted in a court of law): it means, in short, that the gov’t is abolishing ‘the people’, which, in the case of the Austrian Constitution, derives exclusively from said ‘people’:

Article 1. Austria is a democratic republic. Its law emanates from the people [orig. Ihr Recht geht vom Volk aus].

Hence, I submit to you that what the case of Austria vs. Mr. Marsalek is—if, in fact, that would be a court case—nothing short but a coup d’état in which the gov’t, by taking recourse to allegations and insinuations, seeks to erase the ethnic aspects of Austrian citizenship.

It boggles the mind that this kind of nonsense is actually considered in earnest by the gov’t, but after the Covid shitshow and the perversity masquerading as solidarity™ with Ukraine (nothing wrong with solidarity, but) Austrian post-1955 neutrality was both the int’l required—by the Soviet Union—price for the restoration of sovereignty via the so-called State Treaty of 1955 and subsequently enshrined in the constitutionally-binding Neutrality Act of the same year.

In my book, the gov’t isn’t above the law, but this is clearly, I’d argue, what this is about.

Yet, there are no protests, neither by an enraged citizenry nor ‘even’ (sic) by the systemic opposition Freedom Party—which tells you everything there is to know about this charade.

Citizens who refuse to bear the responsibilities are handing their rights and liberties to whoever will claim them.

We’ve seen this shitshow before, and it is now, once again, happening before our very own eyes. Heck, it’s even reported™ by the state (!) broadcaster.

The writing on the wall is clearly visible, and the odds are that freedom and liberty, however imperfectly they existed, are about to vanish.

We’ll all be worse off for this, but so far, we’ll probably notice it once it’s too late. Heck, it may be too late already.