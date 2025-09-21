Today I have a veritable gem for you, dear readers: yet more prima facie evidence of stupid people doing stupid things while not understanding why things happen.

If you ever required a cautionary tale about the depraved cast of characters pretending to guide us to the post-carbon cornucopia, look no further than Norway, the EU’s single-largest supplied of natural gas (supplanting Russia after 2022) whose sustainability (pun intended) is no longer questionable but a fact as Norwegian gas production is estimated to decline by 50% over the coming decade:

There is, of course, no substitute for reality and reality-based assessments.

Hence I’m reproducing something that caught my eye, however, mainly to illustrate the massive, and apparently still-growing, gap (chasm) between the wishful thinking of the leading actors in Norway vs. observed reality.

Once these two will collide, it’ll be a sight to behold, although it won’t be pretty; in fact, it will be the exact opposite thereof.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Wind Power Plant Standing Still Since April: Mayor Wants Higher Utility Prices

Low electricity prices cause financial headaches for both power companies and municipalities.

13 years after the largest wind farm in Northern Norway was completed, it is now completely quiet on Vannøya, where the Fakken wind power plant in Karlsøy is located.

Not because of the lack of wind.

But because of the lack of higher power prices.

Low electricity prices do not justify the costs of operating a wind power plant. With a historically high level of filling in our water reservoirs and a record low prices, it is unprofitable for us to have all our power plants in operation.

This is what Deputy CEO of Troms Kraft, Erling Dalberg, tells NRK. [needless to say, Mr. Dalberg has a very…creative understanding of reality; here’s the official statistics for Northern Norway’s ‘historically high’ amounts of water currently in the area’s reservoirs, courtesy of the Energy Regulatory Authority (NVE):

Everything in the pink band is historical in the common understanding of the word as in, ‘that has happened before’; the black line, by contrast, indicates this year’s actual filling levels across the reservoirs—the only time in 2025 this line was within historical precedents was in the first two weeks of the year; since then, it wasn’t, and the word I’d use is—unprecedented since we began measuring the stuff (and now back to the piece)]

The Fakken wind power plant currently consists of 18 windmills. The plant can supply approximately 7,500 households with electricity [provided the wind blows and utility prices from competing hydroelectric sources aren’t too cheap, i.e., if it didn’t rain enough].

Wants Higher Prices

The low energy prices have not only led to little income for the power companies [just a question here that pops up: if they haven’t run these windmills since April, who paid their wages? And this is where it get’s extra-stupid—and very, very Norwegian: Fakken Vindpark (Wikipedia) is owned and operated by Troms Kraftproduksjon AS (Wikipedia), a company based in Tromsø owned by Troms Holding AS (60%) and Tromsø municipality (40%); needless to say, this is the (former) municipal utility company, now divided into several subsidiaries that are hard at work collecting grid fees, doing very important stuff; they have some 125K customers, 73 power plants, and in excess of 16,000km of power lines, all run by 380 employees; apparently, the windpark is neither important to the company nor to anything related to the supply or economics of the company].

At the town hall in Karlsøy, the power prices are felt in the municipality’s wallet.

‘We want the same for electricity prices’, says mayor Mona Benjaminsen (Ap [Labour Party]).

[NRK, surely flabbergasted] So prices as expensive as in the south?

[Benjaminsen] It may be something in between, but it must also be profitable for someone to operate [that’s the left-wing™ Labour Party here, just sayin’]

The municipality has received income [rather royalties, but who cares for such things as accurate terminology] from power production in the municipality’s district for several years.

This is through property taxes and production fees [well, someone™—that is, the municipality—has received some payments; I’m unsure if this can be termed a profit in the common understanding of the word, but hey, what’s the word for using what’s know to be fluctuating income, such as these production fees, for balancing the budget or, as I suspect, permanent expenditures (e.g., subsidised childcare or the like)? According to their Norwegian Wikipedia profile, their budget outlook is ‘good’, although we must mention that Karlsøy has but 2,223 residents (2025), about 1,000 (!!!) of whom work for the municipality (the single biggest field is healthcare, welfare, and social services)].

The latter is now much less when utility prices are low and the turbines are idle [get that: the left™ mayor (Ms. Benjaminsen held the position since 2015) oversees the municipality that earns™ income from property taxes and production fees, and when the publicly-owned utility company doesn’t make a profit due to historically unprecedented low prices, she complains that there ain’t anyone who’s ‘making a profit’—my take is this: vote for such morons, get extra-stupid policies]

The mayor of Karlsøy municipality, Mona Benjaminsen (Labour Party).

Halt in Development

With an average daily price of a maximum of 8.91 øre/kWh since mid-May [there’s 100 øre to each krone, i.e., these about 9 øre are the equivalent of less than 1 cent/kWh: it’s literally energy too cheap to meter, yet these moronic politicos™, aided and abetted by journos™, are still complaining (and asking consumers to pay higher prices): Norway in a nutshell] in Northern Norway, aside from about 20 øre in mid-June, the companies are losing money on producing renewable power. The price does not include grid fees [orig. nettleie] and other fees [a side note from my utility bills: with the exception of January and February, these grid and other fees were (much) higher than energy costs every single month, and I mention this just to let you know who and how the salaries of the power companies’ employees are paid when utility rates are low].

Apart from a period of slightly higher power prices, the wind farm has been virtually idle since April, according to Dalberg:

When power prices have had a slight upturn, they have produced a little, but for the most part they have been idle.

The electricity price [meant is: cost-of-production] does not include grid and and fees.

Low electricity prices have also led to a halt in the planned development of the Fakken wind farm, where 11 new wind turbines are planned, explains Dalberg:

We have worked as far as we can in the project before we move on to the next step. It is society’s power needs that determine whether we should invest and build new ones. At the same time, the electricity rates must be high enough for the investments to be profitable [I move that Mr. Dalberg is both ignorant and thinks the readers are morons, too: if demand would be that high, new investments in power production wouldn’t be not profitable; as an aside, this simple notion is obviously beyond the cognitive capabilities of the journos™].

The planned development will more than double the power production from the plant [which, since the wind park has stood idle since April, is kinda not necessary and will only (ever) be profitable if utility rates increase; since they apparently don’t budge when there’s (more than) enough water in the reservoirs, we can now determine what the piece is about: on the primary plane, it seeks to prepare the grounds for gov’t subsidies to be poured into otherwise unprofitable and, I’d argue, unnecessary projects, such as more wind mills; on the secondary level, it is to make people totally insane by destroying reality, which is—there’s enough power production capacity in the North and wind mills aren’t needed, that is, except for political purposes, with the shameful qualities of power companies seeking to bolster this nonsense move by bending over].

Head of Analysis at Volue Insight, [certified expert™, for sure] Tor Reier Lilleholt, has previously described the current differences between north and south as extreme:

In my 25 years in the power market, I have never experienced greater differences between the south and the north. So this is extreme.

[some might call such historically unprecedented low utility rates ‘good’ for consumers or the like; since the certified expert™ also doesn’t mention the highly relevant export of electricity—which began in 1977 but picked up drastically from 2008 onwards—hence this expert’s experience is irrelevant and the quip totally misleading]

Wet in the north

One of the reasons for the low electricity prices in the north is due to the weather [get that: in Northern Norway, it rains a lot, which is why there are so many hydroelectric power stations and utility rates have been very low to begin with; some would note that building more generation capacities, esp. of the stupid kind (wind parks) in such areas is totally stupid; there’s no economic or other justification for this, hence we’ll explain this by stupidity and virtue-signalling].

In the period from October 2024 to March 2025, there was a record amount of precipitation in Northern Norway [which ‘splains the unprecedented amounts of water in the reservoirs].

Something that has filled the reservoirs to the brim throughout the year.

The precipitation has literally sent potential power, which according to analysts at Salten kraftsamband is worth more than 4 billion kroner, straight to the sea [can’t fill up reservoirs beyond capacity, hence a lot of water was unused, that’s what they are saying here].

Not only could it provide income to crisis-stricken municipalities [this shows, once more, how stupid this journo™ and experts™ are: if there’s so much water, even if generators would be running at full tilt, utility rates would collapse even further; already, the one thing that keeps Northern Norwegian rates net-positive are—grid and other fees; many municipalities, as the linked piece notes, fail to balance their budgets, which also tells you everything you need to know about the competence levels involved].

It could also reduce the lack of employees and the large skills gap in Northern Norway [note that there’s already a long-running crisis in Northern Norway with more and more people leaving, hence building more generating capacity up north is economically stupid and there’s but one way it might make sense: by building a gigantic transmission line to Southern Norway, which is prohibitively expensive and doesn’t make sense from the point of view of—physics; also, the only way this investment™ is to be carried out would be if the gov’t does it, thereby generating a temporary bump in employment that will, given these fundamentals, never pay off].

Some in the region have feared that they are on their way to becoming an ‘old-age home’ and a ‘region for commuters’ [and that’s the fear™ despite the gov’t spending countless amounts of money and having created a special economic zone with lower taxes and higher subsidies in 2024: imagine how much worse reality, as opposed to reality™ as peddled in this piece, actually is].

‘The solution is to create more industrial jobs, especially in Northern Norway. And to make that happen, we have to expand the power grid’, said Elnar Remi Holmen, head of New Renewables at the power company SKS, earlier in September [he, too, is a moron and a grifter, for there’s nothing but one thing preventing power companies .

Bottom Lines

The longer I’m documenting this particular nonsense, the less patient I get with respect to the stupid things these morons peddle.

I submit the following conclusions:

Stupidity is so deeply entrenched across all cross-sections of society, brain-washing (via so-called higher education) alone cannot explain it.

Nordic societies have long been quite (in)famous for their cohesion and likemindedness, but these social foundations have been due to homogeneity of the inhabitants; mass immigration has significantly altered this, hence…

…I submit that while those who take these increasingly stupid decisions are overwhelmingly from the ranks of the original Nordic populations, their willingness to act in virtual unison without explicit orders to do may be understood by taking recourse to what the researcher Rupert Sheldrake (Wikipedia; make sure to check out his website) termed ‘morphic resonance’:

Sheldrake’s morphic resonance posits that “memory is inherent in nature”[2][15] and that “natural systems ... inherit a collective memory from all previous things of their kind.”[15] Sheldrake proposes that it is also responsible for “telepathy-type interconnections between organisms.”[16][10] His advocacy of the idea offers idiosyncratic explanations of standard subjects in biology such as development, inheritance, and memory.

Think of a murder of crows or a murmuration of starlings to understand what is going on here: there’s no clear leader but a vague vision (of an emissions-free™ society) that (mis)informs all the actors, be they the obviously incompetent mayor of a small town, the professionals™ in the energy sector, or the odd cast of supporting characters mustered by the NRK journos™.

Needless to say, none of the above will be changed, for that kind of denouement would shatter the current Ancien régime and render all the privileged orders of society—the career politicos™, think tankers, experts™, and journos™, to say nothing about the movers and shakers dominating the economy™—as naked as the proverbial emperor wearing no clothes.

If you require more evidence about the late-stage decay of Western society, I refer you to this posting that documents how far Big Gov’t™ and Regulators™ are removed from reality:

Hence, our Ancien régime—here understood as the worn-out, increasingly anachronistic post-1945/89 arrangements—will continue until these increasingly insane levels of dissonance, cognitive and in terms of the obvious denial of reality, can no longer be sustained.

And that clock, while it hasn’t yet run out, is ticking.

Stay frosty, and prepare (more) for that moment.