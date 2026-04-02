Yesterday we looked at a proposed wind park in the outskirts of Dresden, Germany, which, if built, would not only wreck a wooded protected area within the city limits—but also affect high-tech scientific equipment in the nearby Helmholtz Institute:

Utilising local reporting once more, here’s part two in which look at how local (municipal) and even state-level legislation is overridden regularly—by the federal gov’t.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

From Heath to Wind Park in Two Years?

To comprehend the speed and scale, consider the following fact reported by Hermann Tydecks in Tag 24 a mere couple of weeks ago. Published on 7 Feb. 2026 (source; archived), here’s the main issue:

Wind power, no thanks! That’s what the Dresden city council decided in 2013, aiming to prevent the construction of wind turbines within the city limits. Since then, there have been repeated disputes, most recently with the Green Party’s failed attempt to pass a motion in favour of wind power. Now the old resolution is faltering again: firstly, it conflicts with a federal law [which begs the question: in what area may the federal gov’t override municipal legislation?], and secondly, the Dresden wind power ban is supposed to apply only to the city administration itself, not to third parties [classic move, eh?]. ‘The city council rejects the construction of wind turbines within the entire city limits.’ The council passed this resolution in 2013 [which looks quite clearly-worded and unequivocal to me] at the initiative of the Free Democratic Party (FDP). The regulation has remained in effect ever since. But now it turns out: apparently not as intended. ‘In our view, this is directed internally at the city administration itself’, the Saxon Ministry of Infrastructure stated in response to an inquiry from the PVP parliamentary group. ‘Applications for permits from third parties aimed at the construction of wind energy facilities are generally to be approved if they meet the legal requirements.’ This means: city hall is not allowed to build wind turbines, but companies are. ‘This is the first I’ve heard of it, and I can’t understand it’, says CDU city councillor Bettina Kempe-Gebert (61). She interprets the ban as applying not only to the administration. She is also critical of the Wind Energy Land Use Act [orig. Windenergieflächenbedarfsgesetz (gotta love these composite German mega nouns)] passed by the federal government in 2022, as it effectively undermines the council’s decision. Where Should Dresden’s Wind Turbines Be Built? According to the regulations, all states must designate at least 1.3 per cent of their land area for potential wind turbine sites by the end of 2027. ‘Dresden can’t simply pass the buck to the surrounding area and defy federal legislation. We should and must have wind turbines’, demands PVP city councillor Martin Schulte-Wissermann (55, Pirates) [because there’s a rule, you know…]. The Upper Elbe Valley/Eastern Ore Mountains Regional Planning Association, in which representatives from Dresden also participate, is currently engaged in intensive discussions about where these turbines could be built in the future. Priority areas are to be presented in a regional plan in March. These could include locations in western Dresden along the A4 motorway, in the Schönfeld Highlands, and in the north of the city, according to Schulte-Wissermann, who, like Kempe-Gebert, is also a member of the planning association.

We talked about the outcomes of these regional planning meetings yesterday (see the top-linked piece); now we should talk about that legal monstrosity, the the Wind Energy Land Use Act [orig. Windenergieflächenbedarfsgesetz] of 2022.

Germany’s Wind Energy Land Use Act of 2022

First of all, the Windenergieflächenbedarfsgesetz is, of course, fully online via this helpful website. In general, that act compels the federal gov’t to oversee, if not outride mandate, the construction of wind turbines in a certain area of any federal state; it gives two relevant dates and determines that up to 2.2% of all land would have to be zoned and used as wind parks by the end of 2032; these are called Flächenbeitragswerte in German, or ‘area to be contributed’ to these ends:

Surface area (in %) each federal state has to use for wind power generation per 31 Dec. 2027 and 2032, respectively.

To achieve these targets, several measures are envisioned:

as per §6, licensing and approval procedures are to be ‘reduced’ (orig. erleichtert) for all wind park projects that aren’t located specifically in protected areas, nature preserves, or national parks

as per §6b, additional reductions in the regulatory (and compliance) burden are to be granted to prospective wind parks in cases where a wind park already exists or an energy storage facility is nearby

To make all these things fall into place, though, §1 (2) stipulates an ‘overarching public interest’ (orig. überragendes öffentliches Interesse) in regards to wind turbine construction.

And what that means, in particular, is our next stop here.

‘Overarching Public Interest’

Don’t be fooled by such lofty declarations, clauses such as this mean something else (and very sinister).

We already noted, as per §6 discussed above, that only those projects that are located in statutorily protected areas require the regular environmental impact surveys; all other projects don’t.

And here’s the kicker, as noted by Erik Töpfer in Tag 24 on 6 March 2026 (source; archived):

Wind turbines should only be built in designated wind energy and priority areas [orig. Windenergie- und Vorranggebieten]. The latter are particularly sensitive. According to federal law, renewable energies are ‘in the overriding public interest’—thus taking precedence over environmental, animal, and noise protection. If the Free State [Saxony] has not identified 1.3 per cent of its land area suitable for wind power by 2028, wind turbines may be built anywhere (!) with priority… The key changes are already significant: In the planning regions of the Upper Elbe Valley/Eastern Ore Mountains (Greater Dresden area) and Chemnitz alone, 14,200 hectares of land are to be used for wind power generation. That’s an area equivalent to almost 20,000 football fields. However, the plans prioritise areas where wind turbines already exist .

‘Repowering’ is being greatly simplified. This means that older wind farms can be replaced by significantly taller turbines. The reference size in the plans is up to 300 meters high, with rotors 85 meters long ! [this is particularly insidious as §4 of the Windenergieflächenbedarfsgesetz notes that, for regulatory procedures, defines a ‘standard wind turbine’ as one ‘with rotors of 75m length’, meaning, in all likelihood, that companies will claim ‘standard turbine sizes’ and build bigger ones].

Forests were long considered a de facto no-go zone. Now, privately owned and damaged forest areas can be designated for wind turbines. The latter will likely prove disastrous for Dresden. Bark beetles have wreaked havoc in the heart of the Dresden Heath. A priority area (!) has now been designated below the Langebrücker/Radeberger Landstraße intersection. The remaining areas within the city limits: east of Triebenberg, Dresden’s highest mountain, and east of Rossendorf.

At this junction, I’ll add the following screen shot to provide an impression of the scale of these wind turbines:

The construction of new wind turbines has a direct impact on the environment [no kidding].

The planning association’s area stretches from the Meißen district to the Eastern Ore Mountains. For the first time ever, areas in Dresden have been designated for wind energy development [that’s within a densely populated urban area with some 565K inhabitants]. However, other protected landscapes [orig. Landschaftsschutzgebiete, which means protected areas where it’s kinda impossible to build houses, drill wells, etc.] are also falling victim to the planning process: in Kipsdorf, part of the municipality of Altenberg, for example, where wind turbines are planned in a forest within the Upper Ore Mountains, and also in Hermsdorf, where construction is planned near a drinking water protection zone [morons]. In the Chemnitz region…only about ten per cent of the area is eligible. However, distance requirements, which previously stipulated a one-kilometre buffer zone between settlements and wind turbines, is waived in the designated wind energy zones.

People, we know that these ‘nasty fibres’ are considered as problematic (deadly) as asbestos, that is, according to the Bundeswehr. So, the question isn’t what can go wrong—but what will go wrong if one places such turbines in the direct vicinity of peoples’ homes?

Regional Plans O.K.’ed on 23 March 2026

The so far last word in this deadly charade occurred on 23 March 2026 on which the Regional Plans were approved despite all of the above. As per Cornelius de Haas’ reporting™ in Die Sachsen News (source; archived), here’s what transpired:

They wanted to say no—and yet they voted yes. Almost all members of the assembly of the Upper Elbe Valley/Eastern Ore Mountains Regional Planning Association today endorsed a plan that many of them personally oppose: 102 priority areas for wind power in the region—including areas in the Dresden Heath, the Schönfeld Highlands, and Rossendorf [home to the Helmholtz Institute]. Federal law left them with little other choice. More than 100 citizens attended the meeting at the Dresden Chamber of Skilled Crafts [orig. Handwerkskammer Dresden]—and left with a sense of unease. What Exactly is Planned? Three of the 102 priority areas are located within the city limits of Dresden—a total of 162 hectares, equivalent to about 230 football fields. The largest and most politically sensitive area, at almost 80 hectares, is located in the Dresden Heath, near Hofewiese. Another area, just under 50 hectares, is situated in the Triebenberg landscape [soon-to-be-former] conservation area in the Schönfeld Highlands, and the third, at approximately 33 hectares, is in Rossendorf near the Helmholtz Institute. Almost two-thirds of the planned areas are located in forests. The planners themselves note a medium to high potential for environmental conflict at all three Dresden sites. There is no height restriction for the wind turbines in the regional plan—this sounds more alarming than it actually is. This is because it’s not a decision made by the planners, but rather a federal requirement: areas with planned height restrictions cannot be counted towards the legally mandated target area for wind turbines. Whether individual turbines will actually be allowed to rise into the sky will only be decided in the respective approval process—with strict conditions regarding noise, distances, and nature conservation [which is, as the above-cited passages from the Windenergieflächenbedarfsgesetz indicate, going to be waved]. What was really decided on March 23: The vote is not yet a green light for wind turbines. The draft plan has merely been released for public participation. From 7 May to 6 July, citizens, municipalities, and associations can submit objections. Alongside this, the planning authority will present its plan in three-hour events in Meißen, Großenhain, Dippoldiswalde, Neustadt, Dresden, and Riesa—plus an online event. All comments will be evaluated by the beginning of 2027, and the plan will be revised if necessary. The final decision is expected in December 2027.

So, what is going to happen between, you know, now and Dec. 2027?

Ralf Hänsel (CDU), the district administrator of Meißen and chairman of the regional planning association, made it clear at the meeting that he personally considers the land-use targets to be misguided—but that the legal situation leaves no other option [so much for freedom of conscience]. Federal law obligates Saxony to designate at least 1.3 per cent of its regional area for wind energy by the end of 2027—as an interim target on the way to two per cent by 2032. Specifically, this means that the designated area will increase from approximately 600 hectares to around 4,470 hectares initially—seven and a half times the previous figure. To make matters worse, the zoning region is the smallest in Saxony, but with one million inhabitants, it has the highest population density—and no room for expansion. If areas are removed during the public consultation process, others must be added [no need to fight all the rabble, just divide them and they’ll fight each other]. If the process fails completely by the end of 2027, the planning association will lose all control: wind farm operators could then build anywhere in the surrounding countryside without regional planning—wherever landowners agree [ask any American who saw fracking companies move into their neighbourhoods—or watch the excellent documentary ‘Gasland’—and they’ll immediately see what’s going on]. Anyone who blocks the process risks ending up with more wind turbines in less suitable locations. Dresden is getting off relatively lightly: only 0.4 per cent of its municipal area is affected. Dippoldiswalde, for example, is affected by four per cent.

And this, dear readers, is where we shall consider the implications.

Bottom Lines

This is still from the last-cited piece:

The debate was given a face by a collage that appeared in BILD: the Dresden TV tower, next to it towering wind turbines – taller, more powerful, impossible to miss. The tabloid newspaper thus fuelled a discussion that was already simmering—and the petition by Team Zastrow, ‘No Wind Turbines in the Dresden Heath and Highlands’, gathered thousands of signatures.

Dresden plans mega wind turbines within the city limits.

BILD speaks of ‘steel giants up to 300 meters high’ with concrete foundations weighing 1,500 cubic meters and measuring 30 meters in diameter. This isn’t entirely inaccurate: modern wind turbines can indeed be taller than the 252-meter-high TV tower and would tower far above the treetops of the heath. However, specific turbine heights are not stipulated in the draft plan—this will only be determined during the approval process, with strict regulations regarding noise and distances.

As to the assuaging nonsense in the last sentence, well, we’ve talked about the legal and environmental waivers in the Windenergieflächenbedarfsgesetz, hence this is classic disinformation.

But since that is meant to pacify the otherwise rather hostile locals, anything goes, I suppose.

I’m jaded enough to give you my 2 cents: big corporations and lobby groups will now mobilise the locals to block this, which will do away with the remaining zoning (and, possibly, other restraints).

You don’t have to fight all the people, just tell one faction that another one is opposed, and enter the fray as the benevolent dictator umpire.

And just like that, the German gov’t destroyed states rights.

A collateral damage, coming soon—in 2027.