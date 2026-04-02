Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
4d

"...in Hermsdorf, where construction is planned near a drinking water protection zone [morons]."

Of course the spalled turnine blade graphene in your water is totally a small price to pay.

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Stephen Verchinski's avatar
Stephen Verchinski
4d

Reminds me of the overriding solar electric photovoltaic farms that bulldozed to death by the hundreds the incredible long lived desert tortoise in the Mojave Desert.

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