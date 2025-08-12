Every now and then, I like to revisit ‘older’ pieces to follow-up on them if I spot something new and relevant. Today is such a day, and we’ll talk some more about—windmills.

As some may recall, I’ve written about windmills, both on land and offshore, before, mainly because we’re told about their super-duper qualities and necessity to have them, with no questions asked, because Sustainability™.

Turns out, though, they are death traps for all kinds of animals: think birds, but keep in mind that there’s been a noticeable uptick in whale strandings over the past decade as offshore windpark construction took off around 2015/16.

While there’s too little before/after data to say anything for certain—but it’s certainly an interesting, if troubling, correlation that we now have reputable (sic) websites, such as this Q&A hosted by Rutgers U on ‘Recent Whale Strandings and Offshore Wind Energy Development’ (see the original for links and references):

Strandings along New Jersey and New York continue a period of increased humpback whale mortalities along the U.S. East Coast that began in 20161,2. In April of 2017 it was declared an Unusual Mortality Event (UME) for humpback whales by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) as defined by the Marine Mammal Protection Act1… Many factors can contribute to the stranding of an individual whale. These include illness, vessel strikes, entanglement in discarded fishing gear, high-intensity, low-frequency acoustic surveys, and contributing factors such as climate variability, long-term climate change, and predator-prey interactions6,8,10,12… Ongoing planning and surveying activities conducted by offshore wind developers for the different projects include acoustic surveys for site evaluation. There have been recent claims that these acoustic surveying efforts have caused this recent uptick in whale strandings. At this point, there are no data or evidence linking whale mortalities to any one specific factor, including offshore wind development.10,12,22

I suppose you get the point; there’s also a ton more once you start looking, but, it’s interesting to note that whatever drives whales to the shore, it’s been noticeable and a quite uncommon sight before about 2015/16.

Setting aside these pre-windpark construction aspects, let’s not forget and/or omit that wind mills are quite…problematic, to say the least, as their materials are highly unhealthy for every living being (made of of composite materials also used for aircraft, esp. military choppers and planes); note that the German Bundeswehr considers these materials ‘as deadly as asbestos’:

In addition, their regular operation means—abrasion, first and foremost, which means that wind mills regularly contaminate their surroundings; while this is bad enough on land, just consider less-regulated marine areas:

Needless to say, wind mills are a gigantic boondoggle, and typically, when something as big as them goes bust, the gov’t—always complicit in such schemes—intervenes and pretends to give a shit about anyone (or anything) concerned; we recently learned that the Norwegian regulator neither keeps an eye on crashed wind mills (happens quite often) nor enforces the relevant regulations (they instead rely on ‘industry data’). Needless to say, cleaning up any affected area happens only weeks or months later, that is, if there’s media coverage™—now imagine these things happening offshore…

Apologies for the long introductory editorial—today’s posting is about a longish piece from the German legacy media outlet Der Tagesanzeiger, which discusses yet another aspects that was previously talked-about among wind mill opponents but not in (by) legacy media: it’s about the declining efficiency (sic) of wind mills clustered around in wind farms, or parks.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Side Effects of Wind Mills: When Wind Mills Steal Wind

The more rotors in a small space, the lower the individual yields. In some places, the expansion of wind power even affects the local climate.

By Bernward Janzing, Der Tagesanzeiger (taz), 8 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

Wind farms change local wind conditions—because they extract kinetic energy from the air. This phenomenon, which is becoming increasingly relevant in light of expansion plans in Germany, has now become known as ‘wind theft’ [orig. Windklau]. While the topic may be relevant for turbine operators for economic reasons, meteorologists and marine scientists have also long been interested in the effects of rotors on the air, water, and soil [see my introduction above].

Wind farm developers have long known that their wind turbines need sufficient spacing to avoid stealing too much wind from each other. On land, a minimum spacing of five to seven rotor diameters in the prevailing wind direction is therefore common; in German offshore wind farms, it is seven to ten rotor diameters. But there, the effects extend far beyond the farms:

In large offshore wind farms, yield losses can be detected in the wake (the current behind the wind turbines; editor’s note) over an average distance of up to 30 kilometres.

Thus Martin Dörenkämper, energy meteorologist at the Fraunhofer Institute for Wind Energy Systems IWES in Oldenburg. Under specific weather conditions—particularly noticeable with cold seas and warm air—effects can also be measured at distances of 120 to 150 kilometres. However, since this constellation does not occur permanently, it is not particularly relevant for yields.

German offshore wind farms are particularly affected by wind theft because they rely on a very high power [meant is wind mill] density: in German offshore areas, 8 to 10 megawatts of capacity are usually installed per square kilometre, says Dörenkämper. In Denmark, they operate with only 4 to 5 megawatts.

Wave Heights are Decreasing Offshore

Accordingly, there is increasing awareness that a significant expansion of offshore wind power will reduce the yields of individual turbines. The think tank Agora Energiewende [a gov’t-and-philantropist funded entity in favour of renewable™ stuff while firmly opposed to fossil fuels and nuclear energy; it’s highly controversial in Germany due to undue ties between its former director Patrick Graichen, brother-in-law to his one-time boss Economy Minister Robert Habeck of the Greens™; Agora Energiewende is also strangely open/not open about its funding, and then there’s the highly questionable influence of the Colorado-based Aspen Institute and US lobbyist Hal Harvey, none of which is common knowledge in German media] already wrote in a 2020 study that ‘the number of full-load hours of offshore wind farms will decrease significantly’ once 50 to 70 gigawatts of rotors are installed in the German Bight. Axel Kleidon, a physicist and meteorologist at the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry in Jena, can even quantify this:

70 gigawatts would reduce yield by up to 40 percent.

Scientists are therefore looking for ways to at least [sic] improve the interaction between the turbines. One suggestion is to not control each turbine individually, but to optimise the wind farm as a whole [more central planning, in other words]. Po Wen Cheng, Professor of Wind Energy at the University of Stuttgart, says:

If, for example, you turn the turbines in the first row of the wind farm slightly out of the wind, you can gain more additional energy from the turbines following behind than you lose from the first ones.

Pulsating [i.e., on/off] rotation can also lead to better wind speed recovery in the wake of the turbines—to the benefit of the rear rotors.

Ultimately, however, the effect of such tricks is limited. Under optimal assumptions, the total yield of a farm could be increased by two to three per cent in this way. The fundamental problem of limited wind resources cannot be solved this way.

In addition to industry players, geoscientists have long been observing the regional consequences of wind harvesting. For example, effects on ocean waves have already been proven: ‘The wave height in the wake of the wind farm decreases by up to five per cent’, says Ute Daewel, a geoscientist at the Helmholtz-Zentrum Hereon in Hamburg. Twenty kilometres downwind, the wave height can be reduced by up to one per cent. Such changes can be detected using satellites.

Hardly Any Impact on Soil Moisture

As wind speeds decrease, ocean currents also decrease, which impairs mixing in the ocean. ‘Model simulations show that current velocities in the wake are reduced by up to ten per cent’, says Daewel. And even the weather is influenced by wind harvesting. Naveed Akthar, an expert in atmospheric modelling at Hereon, says that increased vertical mixing makes the air layers below the hub height drier and warmer. In offshore wind farms, a temperature increase of about 0.25 degrees Celsius has been observed at a height of two meters, while a temperature decrease of 0.15 degrees Celsius has been observed at the hub height [that’s not (!!!) from a simulation]

Cloud cover is also increasing in the area above wind turbines, leading to higher precipitation over the wind farms and lower precipitation downwind. How the wind farms planned for 2050 in the North Sea will affect precipitation on land is one of the most important unresolved questions [looks like we’re going for the ‘eh, what could go wrong’ approach here].

The effects of onshore wind turbines are less pronounced than those of offshore wind turbines, as the air there is better mixed; thus, ‘wind gaps’ are more quickly evened out. Nevertheless, massive expansion onshore also results in a yield loss for individual turbines. Axel Kleidon of the Max Planck Institute for Biogeochemistry calculated a yield reduction of 0.6 per cent for every additional 10 gigawatts of installed capacity across Germany:

If wind energy were expanded to 200 gigawatts, yield losses of 10 to 15 per cent would be expected.

Unlike offshore wind turbines, the impact of onshore turbines on the local climate in Germany is negligible, says Fraunhofer researcher Martin Dörenkämper. The sometimes reported effects on soil moisture have not yet been proven, which is due to the often complex air currents, which quickly counteract the influence of the turbines. ‘In China and the USA, where very large wind farms are located in dry climates, things are sometimes different’, explains the scientist.

The use of wind power also demonstrates that every intervention in an ecosystem has consequences. But we mustn’t lose sight of the bigger picture, says meteorologist Axel Kleidon. There are far more relevant human interventions: ‘Land-use changes, such as the sealing of surfaces, have a significantly stronger effect on the local climate than all wind turbines.’

Bottom Lines

So, we’re getting a more complete picture about the consequences of wind miss and parks: they damage the environment and all living creatures around them, as well as impose gargantuan costs both in terms of construction and maintenance.

Gov’ts and regulators refuse to enforce the law during regular™ operations, and once any wind mill reaches its scheduled (or incidental) end-of-life, we don’t (yet?) know what to do with it; typically, components end up in landfills, albeit frequently far away from jurisdictions with more stringent environmental protections:

In all, even though not all™ is yet know, we may safely conclude that wind mills and farms are huge boondoggles that impose so many costs, I doubt that they’ll have a bright future.

This doesn’t mean politicos™, cheered on by select experts™ and journos™ w/o much idea will not spend countless amounts of taxpayer money on this pipe-dream.

In addition, since these projects are all based on long-term financing (i.e., credit), significant questions about the sustainability (sic) of multi-decade credit operations remain unaddressed; they are, by the way, the same issues bedevilling other, comparable projects, be it new subways, new high-speed railroad projects, or any other large project, such as new power stations for data centres.

In short, all of this points, and squarely so, towards the first axiom (law) of sustainability: things that can’t be sustained, won’t.

Hence, we may marvel at our folly and ponder the burning question: what will give way first, investors losing appetite to fund these boondoggles or the realisation that the purported cure™ (alternative™, or renewable™ energy) is likely worse than the disease (the world’s continued reliance on fossil energy).

My money is on the former meta development, and I wouldn’t be surprised if, in the next few years, investors will realise that with global population well below replacement fertility, the prospects of such large projects ever being paid off is diminishing rapidly.

The flip side of that particular coin is, of course, that investors’ profits, which already (sic) derive in no small part from gov’t funding, will become entirely dependent on taxpayer money. And this means the gov’t may either, one day, take-over (failing, or failed) such concerns or keeps up the façade of private™ enterprise a tad longer.

We’ve done this before, and the end results were either Soviet or, even (sic) worse Chinese, experimentation with a directly-controlled command economy (and everyone knows how these Stalinist and Maoist experiments ended) or whatever you wish to label the seemingly less-intrusive policies pursued by Fascist Italy (‘corporatism’) and/or Hitler’s Germany (‘national socialism’).

While this is neither the time nor place to expand on this—for it would require some more golden calves to be slain—I note, in passing (lol) that ‘liberalism’ in its ever-shape-shifting post-FDR manifestations is, historically, very close to both totalitarian-nightmarish régimes in its collectivising intentions if not everyday repercussions for John and Jane Q. Public, we note that the West’s post-FDP régime is currently undergoing a kind of phase-shift away from ‘managerial (neo)liberalism’ towards a more openly authoritarian, if not totalitarian, future.

