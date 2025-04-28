Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

This is Bild Zeitung making a chicken out of a feather, nothing more.

To hold such exercises is normal, it's part of the job and WHO isn't necessary for it. I dont doubt WHO is a tool for a world government-agenda, but that's a different point.

We had this scare in the 1980s and the early noughties too, but then it was that lake under Antarctica that was the big bugaboo. "Dinosaur viruses could kill all life" the tabloids raved.

I know it's not happening, but it woud be a blessing if all the European nations would leave the WHO and the UN completely and cut all funding for anything UN-related. Why?

Because when Asian and African nations were allowed influence, gradually from the late 1980s/early 1990s onwards, the UN turned into what it is today: it only functioned as intended when it was under Western control.

Mammoth Pox is right up there with Bubonic Plague, which the WHO dragged out and dusted off to add to their 'Top Ten' watchlist, late, last year!

This followed the President of Mexico and his head medical officer calling them out on their claim the death of a man in Mexico was down to bird 'flu.

Maybe consoling themselves, as their Pandemic Treaty was also unilaterally rejected, trying to build up their esteem and convince the public the organisation still has relevance? 😂😂😂

