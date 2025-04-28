Low on time, once more, hence but a brief—but stupid—piece, courtesy of German tabloid Bild Zeitung. Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

WHO Prepared for ‘Mammoth Pox’ Emergency

Frozen animals from the Stone Age could be the source of the next pandemic. That is why experts from the World Health Organisation (WHO) have now carried out an exercise to prepare for the fictitious ‘mammoth pox’ virus. It could emerge from the Arctic permafrost and threaten humanity—similar to monkeypox or coronavirus.

By Silke Hümmer, Bild Zeitung, 19 April 2025 [source; archived]

During the ‘Polaris’ exercise, international experts from 15 countries were tasked with containing the spread of a pathogen that had emerged from the frozen carcass of a mammoth, reports the Daily Mail [nothing beats second-hand reporting w/o sources]. The pathogen from the ancient animal had infected the scientists and a film crew before spreading around the world [if this exercise escaped your attention, have a go at WHO’s press release].

Pathogen Related to Smallpox

In the exercise, the virus was closely related to extinct smallpox and the current monkeypox [huhum, gay mammoths—that would be a blockbuster movie]. The scenario was designed to be controllable. But only if the participating nations, such as Denmark, Somalia, Qatar, and Germany, worked together to contain the spread [there is so much that could go wrong: imagine, say, Iran and the US/Israel being in the scenario: how would that end?].

And each country was deliberately given only one piece of the virus puzzle to see how well they shared information. For example, one group learnt that one of the infected researchers was on a cruise ship—providing a quarantine environment that was perfect for monitoring the spread [yep, we haven’t learned a bloody thing from, say, the treatment of Prof. Ioannides to the many ‘Covid Cruises’…]

Conditions Similar to the Coronavirus Pandemic

In total, ‘Polaris’ lasted two days, but was intended to simulate a three-week outbreak [my impression during ‘Covid’ was that time went slower…]. On the second day, participants were informed that progress in containment was being hampered by politics and different strategies of individual countries.

Similar to the coronavirus pandemic, some countries imposed an international lockdown and banned all entry. Others left the borders open, relying on measures, such as contact tracing.

In the end, the team succeeded in bringing the outbreak of ‘mammoth pox’ under control [yay, team science™ for the win]. However, the WHO made it clear that international cooperation would be much more complicated in the event of a real outbreak [huhum, would we get vaccines, too?].

Threat from Climate Change

Although the scenario and the virus were entirely fictional, scientists have repeatedly warned that the threat of ‘zombie viruses’ caused by the thawing of permafrost as a result of climate change is quite real.

After all, if not only the mammoths but also the Neanderthals died of an infectious disease, their frozen corpses could still harbour dangerous viruses [hmmmm, why do we bury the dead literally ‘six feet under’? I mean, surely our ancestors were too unsciency to understand what they were doing—and I’m so happy we’re 21st-century people are that much S.M.A.R.T.er].

These so-called ‘Methuselah microbes’ can remain active for tens of thousands of years. The melting ice could bring them to light [there could also be, you know, volcanoes that are erupting, you could be killed by a meteorite falling on your head, or the like: what’s the likelihood involved here?]

Bottom Lines

That was painfully stupid—and amusing at the same time. Do remember, though, that the movie ‘Don’t Look Up’ should probably be rechristened into ‘Don’t Go Outside’, which is what these sick dudes want.

That is, for you to stay indoors, glued to your devices and cowering in fear.

Here’s an after-after report via IFLScience:

The WHO, as a global agency, aims to bring together multiple countries and health bodies throughout the world to mount a coordinated response in the event of another worldwide health emergency. Exercise Polaris was a way of testing that. There were over 15 countries [Bild claimed less] involved in or observing the exercise including Canada, Denmark, Germany, Nepal, Pakistan, and Ukraine. Regional and global health agencies, including Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) and UNICEF, also took part, a cumulative total of over 350 global health experts… [so, how is the globe feeling today?] “The exercise sought to put into practice the procedures for inter-agency response to international health threats,” said Dr Mariela Marín, Vice Minister of Health of Costa Rica, in a statement. “Efficient coordination and interoperability processes are key to guaranteeing timely interventions in health emergencies”… Coming out of the exercise, it’s fair to say the reaction was optimistic. “Polaris demonstrated the critical importance of cultivating trust before a crisis occurs. The foundation of our collaborative efforts is significantly stronger than in years past. We’ve moved beyond reactive measures, and are now proactively anticipating, aligning, and coordinating our cross-border emergency response plans,” commented Dr Soha Albayat from Qatar, one of the participating nations. “Exercise Polaris showed what is possible when countries operate with urgency and unity supported by well-connected partners. It is a strong signal that we are collectively more ready than we were,” added Dr Mike Ryan, Executive Director of WHO’s Health Emergencies Programme [great, I’m also looking for the next ‘Pandemic’, like all these giddy people here]… So-called Disease X could be a fungal or bacterial pathogen—a possibility some argue is being overlooked, despite the blaring alarm bells of antimicrobial resistance. While we can’t say with any certainty what the next pandemic might look like, we do know it will come. The message from Exercise Polaris is that when it does, we’ll stand our best chance if we meet it together as a global community.

And thus the globalist agenda progresses.