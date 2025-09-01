Prelim: I’ve penned another long-form essay for the good people over at Propaganda in Focus, an online webzine brought into existence by Mark Crispin Miller, Piers Robinson, and others a few years ago.

Farewell, Presumption of Innocence, Hello Arbitrary Penalties

Farewell, Presumption of Innocence, Hello Arbitrary Penalties

There is, yet another aspect to consider here, and it has to do with the expected — expectable — backlash against this blatant power grab by Brussels. Already, plans to create an ‘asset register’ are well underway, as the Swiss Weltwoche’s Hans Kaufmann detailed in April 2025:

Following the abolition of banking secrecy [across the EU bloc, which pertains also to Switzerland, although it was the US gov’t that instigated this], the introduction of a global automatic exchange of information in tax matters (AEOI), money laundering regulations, and withholding taxes, the EU now also wants to record all the assets of honest citizens in a wealth register [background via this enquiry and the EU Commission’s reply; for the ‘legislative’ (sic) ‘package’, see here]. This project has been underway since 2021 and aims to use a gigantic centralised database to record, consolidate, and monitor all assets of legal and natural persons in the EU. This heralds the end of privacy [also coming to a jurisdiction near you very soon as putting data into this registry will become the precondition for doing business with the EU, much like the bloc’s digital COVID passports]. For EU Commission President Von der Leyen, such an asset register is the starting point for future EU initiatives for a standardised legal basis, common instruments and, above all, joint action by EU countries against the migration of assets across EU borders to countries that still offer good opportunities to hide private assets from the tax authorities in the country of origin.

Among the most worrying parts of this creation (see its ‘authorisation’) is certainly Article 21, which describes the ‘Administrative Measures’ that may be undertaken without recourse to, say, credible allegations, an ongoing police investigation, a signed warrant, due process, or a jury is required:

[title] 1. the Authority shall have the power to apply the administrative measures…to require any selected obliged entity to take the necessary measures where [here follows a veritable laundry list of actionable…well, what exactly? Reasonable suspicion? A warrant signed by a judge? A court order? None of the above. Here’s what’s required for Anti-Money Laundering Authority to spring into action] (a) the selected obliged entity is found to be in breach of the Union acts [that would be, once more, ‘primary’ or ‘secondary law’] and national legislation referred to in Article 1(2) (b) the Authority has sufficient and demonstrable indications that the selected obliged entity is likely to breach the Union acts [pre-crime, anyone?] and national legislation referred to in Article 1(2) and the application of an administrative measure can prevent the occurrence of the breach or reduce the risk thereof

This is so elastic, there’s literally no way of ever defining anything, and here is Article 1 (2) of the Anti-Money Laundering Authority’s authorisation to drive home this point:

The Authority shall act within the powers conferred on it by this Regulation [i.e., ‘secondary law’], in particular those set out in Article 6, and within the scope of Regulation (EU) 2023/1113, Directive (EU) 2024/1640 and Regulation (EU) 2024/1624 [more such ‘laws’], as well as all directives, regulations and decisions based on those acts [everything deriving from ‘secondary law’, including its incorporation via ‘transposition’ in member-states’ legislation], or any further legally binding Union act which confers tasks on the Authority, and of national legislation transposing Directive (EU) 2024/1640, and other directives conferring tasks on supervisory authorities.

For all intents and purposes, this kind of agency is the functional equivalent of a Trojan Horse in the form of a Matryoshka Doll, with ever more regulations, laws, and the like to be found once one begins reading. To cite but a few examples, there are further references that ‘refer to Art. 1 (2)’ — Art. 6 outlines the Powers of the Authority (‘as specified in Articles 17 to 21’), and it does so ‘in the area of AML/CFT under the applicable Union law, unless otherwise provided for by this Regulation’.

I t all looks and certainly feels like ‘by the book’ and ‘it’s all there in writing’. In reality, it seems, this is all obfuscation, vague formulations, and cross-references intended to look ‘legit’ but it will create an ever-expanding list of offences or, worse, afford power to the Authority for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AMLA) to compile a list of ‘sufficient and demonstrable indications that the selected obliged entity is likely to breach the Union acts’. None of this meets even the lowest bars for police investigation, let alone judicial review. (For a more detailed sampling from both the Weltwoche’s article and the AMLA charter, see my analysis here.) Here is the conclusion by Mr. Kaufmann about the implications of this abomination of an institution:

AMLA is also to have access to citizenship and civil registers, social security registers, weapons registers, financial data, customs databases, cross-border travel and vehicle registers of all nation states [that reeks suspiciously like the stunt the Tech Bros pulled off using D.O.G.E. as a cover to obtain these US data and build one database to rule everything].

And what seems even more worrying is that the EU wants to allow access to the EU asset register not only to authorities but also to people with a legitimate [sic] interest, including journalists, civil society organisations, NGOs, universities, insurance companies and international organisations such as the OECD, the FATF [Financial Action Task Force], and the UN. An exact date for the entry into force of the EU asset register has not yet been set. It is likely to be introduced in 2025 or 2027 at the earliest, as technical, legal and political challenges still need to be clarified.

In short: the EU is about to create a supranational authority (sic) that exists above all national or even most EU institutions, which may or may not add regulations, treaty provisions, and what have you to the laundry list of intentional or negligent ‘breaches’ thereof. Punishment is to be assigned via ‘administrative measures’, hence it will all be outside the legal system and beyond the expectable separation of powers, in particular between the executive branch and the judiciary.

May/June 2025: Brussels Goes ‘All-In’

The above interpretation of what is currently transpiring at the EU level, as poignant and as opposed as this writer is, are, sadly, no longer theoretical (they were so, to varying degrees, when I began drafting this piece in April of this year). To indicate the proverbial shape of things to come, I restrict myself to citing but the first, but certainly not the last, instances in which both above-related measures are put into practice.

As regards the debt-financed push towards ‘joint procurement’ financed by EU sovereign debt instruments, we turn to the conclusions by the European (sic) Council adopted on 6 March 2025. In paragraph 5, we read that ‘the European Union will accelerate the mobilisation of the necessary instruments and financing in order to bolster the security of the European Union’, which is followed by paragraph 6 subsections b) and c), which hold:

The European Council…calls on the Commission to propose additional funding sources for defence at EU level … [and] takes note of the intention of the Commission to put forward a proposal for a new EU instrument to provide Member States with loans backed by the EU budget of up to EUR 150 billion.

Where would these funds come from and how would they be raised? Answers to these questions are, finally, found in the most recent (27 May 2025) EU Council meeting whose results are described as follows:

Among the so-called ‘A’ items (no discussion), the Council formally adopted the new investment programme for defence called SAFE (Security Action for Europe), an unprecedented instrument of €150 billion, which will boost EU defence capabilities.

As regards the ‘new investment programme for defence called SAFE’, it has its own dedicated website, which contains links to relevant EU ‘laws’ (as defined above). It also reiterates the crucial detail discussed before, namely, that ‘disbursements will take the form of competitively priced long-maturity loans’ (my emphasis). As is evident, it took the EU Commission less than year to move from the declaration of its de facto sovereignty (October 2024) to the implementation of said policy (May 2025).

The momentous nature of this shift cannot be emphasised, and here I agree with Polish EU Minister Adam Szłapka who hailed the move as ‘not only a success of the [Polich EU Council] presidency, but of the EU as a whole’ and, hardly able to suppress his evident euphoria, labelling it ‘unprecedented’. We note, in passing, that this particular term means exactly that: something that has never happened before (and which was expressly forbidden in the EU’s ‘primary law’).

As is so often the case with drastic policy shifts, the devil is in the details. In the context of the EU’s SAFE regulation (COM/2025/122 final), the above-related potential problems in regards to Art. 41 (2) TEU and Art. 173 TFEU were resolved — by taking recourse to the following path of action:

The legal basis for this instrument is Article 122 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union.

Art. 122 TFEU, in turn, reads as follows:

1. Without prejudice to any other procedures provided for in the Treaties [meaning: we’ll do shit that’s illegal under the EU’s much-vaunted ‘primary law’], the Council, on a proposal from the Commission, may decide, in a spirit of solidarity between Member States, upon the measures appropriate to the economic situation, in particular if severe difficulties arise in the supply of certain products, notably in the area of energy. 2. Where a Member State is in difficulties or is seriously threatened with severe difficulties caused by natural disasters or exceptional occurrences beyond its control, the Council, on a proposal from the Commission, may grant, under certain conditions, Union financial assistance to the Member State concerned. The President of the Council shall inform the European Parliament of the decision taken.

Now we also know what kind of work-around has been chosen: the equivalent of a declaration of an emergency, which is used to inaugurate an ‘exceptional’ measure. I, for one, won’t be holding my breath about these measures becoming extended (normalised) once the ‘emergency’ is over.

Needless to say, there is an entire paper (more than 50 pages long) that considers ‘the peculiar nature of Article 122 TFEU as a non-legislative legal basis pursuant to which the European Parliament is not involved in the decision-making’ [and remember: the EU Parliament isn’t a real legislature with powers over appropriations or oversight]. (Ab)use of this particular clause has been on the rise in recent years, and it ‘results in decision-making procedures with lower transparency and lower parliamentary involvement’. In other words: to avoid the looming legal (and political) challenges, the EU Commission is resorting to yet another questionable clause to push for joint debt, which underscores the true nature of doing so: executive fiat, which, in conjunction with little-to-no oversight and no recourse to the judiciary breeds: tyranny and illegitimacy.

On 17 June 2025 the above procedures were formally adopted under the title ‘Defence Readiness Omnibus’, with the next step telling everyone how upside-down this all is:

The legislative proposals are subject to negotiations in the European Parliament and in the Council, under the ordinary legislative procedure.

In other words: the (illegal) deed being done, now everything will look legit once more by resorting to ‘ordinary legislative [sic] procedure’.

Bottom Lines: That Brittle EU Régime

As much as the EU appears firmly ensconced (’Trust in EU at highest since 2007’, Reuters reported in late May), it is this writer’s opinion that there is more than meets the eye.

Yes, there are the increasingly shrill cries insisting that ‘there is no alternative’ across Brussels and most European capitals; at the same time, however, former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder (in office 1998-2005) and the co-architect of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, has been de facto ‘de-banked’ in summer 2024. After leaving public office, Mr. Schröder joined the boards of several Russian oil and gas firms and made a stately living off these perks. No longer, for ‘according to BILD research, Sparkasse Hannover has blocked his account for certain transfers’.

What has been blocked were his monthly fees to the tune of (reportedly) 200,000 euros every six months, yet the devil, as always, is in the details: although it remains unclear if Sparkasse Hannover did so on orders of the Green mayor of Hannover Belit Onay, what has happened is certainly worrisome. Mr. Schröder’s fees are supposedly wired from Gazprombank in Luxembourg, i.e., what has been proactively blocked is an intra-Eurozone (technically, a SEPA transfer) wire transfer. We note, in passing, that this was done in the absence of any court order, sentencing, or even new sanctions imposed on Russia. (For a more detailed account, see my take here.)

So much for the present—yet what about the bigger, historical background?

What is conveniently omitted from these accounts so far, however, is the following: in the wake of the so-called Glorious Revolution of 1688, there occurred what P.G.M. Dickson called The Financial Revolution (1967): the Anglo-British parliament was able to extract the Bill of Rights (1689) in exchange for the crown’s desire to secure government bonds issued by the Bank of England with lawful and regular taxation appropriated by parliament. (Dickson’s study is best read in combination with John Brewer’s The Sinews of Power, published in 1989.) Virtually the same mechanism — the close relationship of taxation and representation — was at the heart of what became known as the American Revolution. These issues also played a huge, if not overarching role in the drawn-out struggle over the creation of a central bank in the US until the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.

Now, we are seeing comparable moves by the EU Commission, although the notion of EU residents having any ‘rights’ or the EU Parliament providing oversight by claiming the power of the purse is nowhere to be found. To the contrary, if the normalisation of what was once sold as ‘emergency measures’ (Covid Passports) and the distortions to public health in the name of the powers-that-be are any indications, it does not seem very likely that Brussels will share any of these powers it arrogated in the past decade. If anything, the EU Commission has made big strides towards drastic increases of centralised control, to which the impending introduction of a ‘digital euro’ perhaps as early as October 2025, will add yet another control mechanism. Yet, despite its high-tech hyper-reality, the EU is not doing something that is fundamentally at-odds with historical precedent: Brussels is following essentially the same path treaded by all other central banking-warfare states in history (although we note the partial exception of the Republic of Venice in the 16th and 17th centuries).

At the same time, it seems increasingly unlikely that representative parliamentary assemblies in the various member-states will do anything about their own looming obsolescence. Moreover, unlike in the American Revolution, it would appear that most European citizens have resigned themselves to be ruled that way, with very large question marks hanging over member-states’ electorates, politicians, and otherwise interested parties to uphold and defend their constitutional rights. In fact, we will probably see member-states’ transferring the remnants of their citizens’ sovereignty in exchange for the functional equivalent of thirty pieces of silver (which, in true EU fashion, do not contain any precious metals).

In other words: the temple of democracy appears poised to be deserted once more in less than a century. Much like in the 1920s and 1930s, it is the continent’s elites that are cordoning off the premises and pushing the people towards a much more centralised and regulated future. Given the possibilities of the digital age, though, lingering questions bedevil this author, although not so much about the overall viability of this project (which I anticipate to eventually founder on the shoals of human nature) but the costs such a new system of order will impose, to say nothing about the ‘collateral damages’. But at least Europeans are enjoying passport-free travel, that is, as long as they will submit to an ever-growing list of additional impositions, ranging from the sharing of medical records to biometric, AI-facilitated facial recognition counters poised to be replaced by biometric checkpoints before 2030 (see the Lufthansa group’s pioneering introduction and my personal account of encountering these devices in March 2025).

What a brave new world, indeed.

Postscript: for those interested in the none-too-distant origins of the present moment, Bernard Connolly’s The Rotten Heart of Europe (London: Faber & Faber, 1996), is a must-read.