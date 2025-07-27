Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard's avatar
Rikard
3h

Said it million times it feels like, by now:

The EU aims to become the Soviet Union.

And all the pro-EU people (in the North at least) have fallen for the sunk cost-fallacy so hard they literally cannot conceive of any downsides to the Union.

Sweden pre-EU was self-sufficient in basic industry, energy production (barring oil and gas), and basic food production as well as basic logistical infrastructure plus a world-class health care sector that the state counted as an asset in its budget.

One of the many terms of our membership was that Sweden would no longer count such assets as assets but as net expenditure. This and deregulating the money-transfer system is what led to the crash in 1991-1994: during the first week of deregulated transfer, several hundred billion Crowns were transferred to foreign accounts, by the largest corporations, funds and banks.

Our negotiators, had they been nationalists, could have said "Thanks but no thanks, we don't need you", and made common cause with Norway and Finland, and the Baltic states and Poland as the USSR came tumbling down. In fact, the North could have been the region making inroads with former Soviet bloc states in the 1990s, instead of the World Bank/IMF-proxies that simply looted what was left of anything in the East back then.

But no, our leadership is so mired in their internalised role as the retarded country-bumpkin cousin that as long as they get to sit at the kiddie-table where they can see and hear the grown-up room, they feel in charge.

You can't loathe these people enough.

