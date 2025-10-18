It seems that the pace of the Climatology™-associated shenanigans is quickening; given the amount of BS and, frankly, nonsense that is spouted in exceedingly shrill tones, I suppose we’re either a moment away from seeing Climatology™ breaking—or from seeing experts™ on TV melting down completely (sic).

Either way, today we’ll follow up on the summer madness 2025, which indicated that ‘heat waves’ are due to definition changes in 2022:

Climate Protection Could Halve Number of Hot Days

Hot days with extreme temperatures are becoming more and more frequent. However, new model calculations show that if emissions are consistently reduced, the number of hot days expected in the future could be halved. This would reduce health risks and improve people’s quality of life.

By Raphael Krapscha, ORF Science, 16 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

On the occasion of the upcoming tenth anniversary of the Paris Climate Agreement in December, experts from Climate Central and World Weather Attribution analysed how the agreement has already affected the frequency of extreme hot days and heat waves and what future developments can be expected.

Extreme heat is one of the deadliest extreme weather events, and one that is also changing rapidly due to global warming.

Thus Friederike Otto of Imperial College London during the presentation of the analysis. According to the climatologist [sic; see also the foundational paper of such ‘weather attribution’ penned a decade ago and about 2 pages long], it is essential to understand climate change in detail in order to derive effective countermeasures [you mean like these ‘cool places’ or even a ‘cool-cation’?].

Hot Days are Becoming More Frequent [see the top-linked piece]

In the study, researchers examined various warming scenarios. These included the already achieved permanent [not to go all discourse analytical on you, but what does the word ‘permanent’ mean if temperatures are to rise further?] 1.3 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and an optimistic scenario of 2.6 degrees Celsius of global warming, which could be achieved by the end of the century if the Paris climate goals were fully implemented. The experts also analysed a worst-case scenario with a warming of four degrees Celsius, which could occur without any countermeasures [remember, we’re talking the 75 years hence, and as far as I can see from the current 6th Assessment Report of the IPCC, there’s nothing spectacularly different in the present analyses™ relative to the IPCC’s planning:

Correct me if I’m missing something here, but the Paris Agreement would land ‘us’ i the middling ‘SSP2-4.5’ scenario, if we’re eyeballing this, provided the powers-that-be don’t change any of the definitions, as we’ve seen with the amended ‘heat wave’ definition as documented in the top-linked posting].

The result of the model calculations: with a warming of four degrees Celsius, the world would experience an average of 114 hot days per year [where? Is this the aggregate number? What’s the current number of such ‘hot days’? I mean, does a day become ‘hot’ if someone determines that applies to any area where a temperature above, say, 22 degrees Celsius is recorded? It’s actually worse, I’d argue, for the authors included the following definition of such a day (on pp. 5-6 of the report):

‘Hot days’ refer to days with temperatures warmer than 90% of temperatures observed at that site over the 1991-2020 period (also referred to as temperatures above the 90th percentile). These are days with temperatures that people would consider hot based on their local experience.

Do you see it now? It’s not a clear comparator because there are about as many such definitions as there are weather stations (note that some of them may not exist); moreover, there’s also the before/after 2015 effect, which cannot be determined as the reference period extends across that threshold]. However, if countries achieve their current emissions targets and limit warming to 2.6 degrees Celsius by the end of the century, half of these hot days could be avoided.

Increase Already Noticeable

According to the analysis, the consequences of climate change are already clearly visible. The sustained global warming of around 0.3 degrees Celsius since the signing of the Paris Climate Agreement has led to an average of eleven additional hot days per year worldwide [no need to mention any baseline; global averages are the way to go, if only to make headlines].

The study defined hot days as all days on which the upper ten per cent of historical temperature values ​​in a specific area were exceeded. A hot day in Austria is therefore already reached at significantly cooler temperatures than in tropical countries [see what I mean with there are as many definitions of a ‘hot day’ as there are measuring stations—hence the study™ is basically useless, that is, its use is to hype this nonsense and garner funding—in the case of that particular study™, ‘major funding’ came from Jeff Bezos]. For the study, the researchers had to create an indicator for unusually high temperatures that exceed the normal seasonal fluctuations of the respective region [i.e., we’re talking about a simulation model].

Regional Differences in Heat Waves

The calculations also showed that global warming is affecting the frequency of longer heat waves. Since the introduction of the Paris Agreement in 2015, the risk of these extreme weather events has increased significantly in many regions [once more, this is so vague, and if the Norwegian example is any indication, the definition of what is a ‘heat wave’ have been amended in-between].

Compared to the period before the agreement [can’t really determine this as the baseline extends across 2015], the probability has already increased tenfold in the Amazon region, for example. In Mali and Burkina Faso, it is about nine times higher, and in India and Pakistan, it has doubled. Furthermore, heat waves are not only becoming more likely, but according to the research team’s calculations, they are also becoming increasingly extreme [what does that mean? Longer? More humid? We don’t know based on this reporting™] and bringing with them higher temperatures.

Health Impact

Even in countries like Austria, where temperatures are still moderate compared to tropical regions [as if temperatures will ever reach tropical dimensions there…], the heat could pose significant burdens for the population in the future.

[needless to say, the ‘vulnerable groups’ are baaaaaaack] Older people and children, in particular, often have difficulty coping with it, and high nighttime temperatures are also problematic for health. They can, for example, impair the body’s recovery and lead to sleep disturbances, which negatively impacts mental health and causes aggression and concentration problems.

At the same time, according to the experts, adaptation options in Europe are far better than in many other parts of the world because, at least in theory, sufficient resources would be available for countermeasures [lol, nope, because EU and other politicos™ have committed European countries to economic irrelevance].

‘Difference between life and death’

In contrast, countries like India and Pakistan are already facing significantly higher temperatures, which will be further exacerbated by climate change. ‘Every fraction of a degree can mean the difference between life and death there’, says Otto. Even basic cooling options and other protective measures are often lacking, making people particularly vulnerable [remember: it was warmer in the past, hence the question arises: how did Indians survive to the present?].

The economic consequences of global warming are also generally more severe in these regions than in Europe. For example, agriculture, a primary source of income for many people, is particularly vulnerable to extreme heat. Crop failures can lead to food shortages and rising prices, further exacerbating the already precarious economic situation of many people [I think what the authors are doing is that they are preparing the grounds for these conditions, which are going to occur anyways, but ‘global warming’ is a better way of ‘splainin’ them as opposed to, say, the end of fossil fuels (necessary for fertiliser, pesticide, and diesel fuel production].

End to Coal, Gas, and Oil Called For

The study highlights that climate change poses many global challenges that can only be addressed through international cooperation and targeted adaptation measures. Regional differences and the diverse hazards posed by heat also demonstrate that measures must be tailored to each country or region to be effective [why use global averages then?].

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change, the researchers involved in the analysis are calling for a rapid and comprehensive end to the use of coal, gas, and oil. ‘We need to transition away from fossil fuels much faster’, says Otto. According to the climatologist, the knowledge and technologies required for this already exist—now it’s up to politicians and global decision-makers to act decisively and push forward the consistent implementation of the climate goals of the Paris Agreement.

Bottom Lines

There you have it: make of this nonsense what you will, but this is Scientism, not anything following the scientific method, which requires uniformity of parameters to allow for the possibility of replication.

If there are different meanings or definitions of ‘hot days’ for every single weather station, whatever the result may be, it’s a lot of things but it cannot tell you anything meaningful.

And mind you, this nonsense comes on top of e.g. Norwegian authorities monkeying with the definitions of ‘heat wave’ in 2022 (which means that we’re not talking about the same phenomenon before/after that change):

All it takes to become a Heat Wave™ (perhaps we should add names, such as ‘Donald’ or ‘Vladimir’ to such events to make them more problematic?) is one (!) temperature measurement station exceeding 27 degrees (!!) Celsius for a handful of days across the entire (!!!) country; and, no, I’m not making this up.

Plus there’s the absurd spectacle of weather announcements on TV using quite different colour schemes to indicate summer temperatures, which range from more or less neutral in Switzerland to dark-red insinuating massive problems due to the same summer temperatures (to say nothing about happiness and joy over summer temperatures half a century ago):

Finally for these bottom lines, let’s not forget that the Norwegian authorities are doing these shenanigans with a certain level of consistency, as the recent ‘extreme weather’—which the same clowns cannot define—that is then used by state broadcasters and ostensibly private™ media conglomerates alike to induce fear in the populace.

So, what else is there to note about these shenanigans?

Well, Quality Journalism™ and Scientism™ have their price, obviously.

Hence, we’ll conclude with a few lines from the WEF’s ‘climate anxiety’ website I mentioned before:

The fear of our once relatively stable climate breaking down is threatening people’s emotional and mental well-being all around the world. In the largest survey of climate anxiety, conducted in 2022, climate anxiety was associated with negative mental well-being in 31 out of 32 countries. In a 2021 survey of 10,000 sixteen-to-twenty-five-year-olds spanning ten nations, three-quarters of respondents affirmed that “the future is frightening,” and a majority agreed that “humanity is doomed” [I’m no psychiatrist or psychologist, but isn’t ‘affirming’ someone’s negative emotions a kind of ‘no-go’ in therapy?].

For more of this nonsense, please see this piece from last year:

Morons, all of them.