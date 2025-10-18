Die Fackel 2.0

Kaylene Emery
5h

Blessings and appreciation from Sydney Australia.

Rikard
31m

I have a working solution ready. It's not realistic and it won't get picked up by any climatist for the stupid reason that to them it is not about living the way they want to or even the way they argue is necessary for the planet, according to their own values and hypotheses about climate and environment.

But anyway.

"We" take a generous area of land and build super-tanker sized Nissen-huts for say 100 000 person per hut. Inside, we make it into farmland and forests and such. Solar collectors on the outside, plus water circulating inside the superstructure powering air-recycling. Et cetera - the idea is old, 1800s I think, but the tech exists to make this reality. A family of two adults and three children needs a known area of land to grow enough crops plus raise chickens and so on, to be self-sustaining.

(And since climatists tend to not have children [or sex or relationships it seems] there will be surplus space.)

Add the odd lake and stream (condensation will need someplace to pool after all), and so on and the climatists can go live in a perfectly sealed, controlled and controllable circular environ-mental economy.

But.

Even if you presented them with this, row after row of such buildings in the Atacama desert or Tamanrasset or similar place, they'd refuse and reject it.

Why?

Because the point isn't the climate nor the environment; that's their rationalisation.

The point is to control /you/. To project power over you. To decide for you your choices and options. To control for the sake of [to control], with no other goal.

They have forgotten or never learned the wisdom of Sokrates and Konfucius:

"Management of the many begins with management of the few, and management of the few begins with management of the self"

In other words, to argue others ought to do X and live Y lives, you yourself must first do that, to the hult, no takesie-backsies.

And that is always the one thing they will never, ever, do - not voluntary and not when forced to.

They'd rather sit around and die from exposure and starvation than prove their enemy right, in anything. Case in point: TDS.

