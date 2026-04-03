Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
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I can sum it up for you, since MSB (or their predecessor) has been publishing pieces like this since ca 2015:

"Don't panic, trust the state, we know what we're doing, obey instructions"

At least the first and last things are true.

I've had a couple of exchanges with officals from MSB, our Swedish authority for civic crisis preparedness, and while they do have people who knows their stuff, they are politicised and know it and so have to work with that taken into consideration.

I wrote them a couple of polite pieces with some constructive criticism such as "Why don't you print 10mn copies of the old SoldF (Cold War-era soldier's survival manual - it's written so that even a retarded person dropped buck naked in the forest would be able to arrange shelter, water and food) and send those out to all households?"

Reply: "We can't because of rights-issue regarding the material and images used in the book"

Trust the state, it knows what it's doing, indeed.

Otherwise, the gist of their polite replies was this:

"The stuff you object to as being too simplistic and shortsighted is intended for people living in the cities, so that they don't panic and we have to handle mobs and riots in a crisis; it is meant to make them shelter in place at home, so that we and the police/military/etc can do our jobs"

and

"You people who live in the countryside knows a lot more than the normal city dweller on how to handle poweroutages and so on, so we know from our surveys you don't really need much in the way of advice"

This after I criticised a pamphlet recommending people turn their kitchen table in their apartment into a tent by using blankets and such, put a matress on the floor under the table, and heat the mini-tent with tea-candles.

Or in other words: the authorities are aware 5/8 of the adult pop. are functional morons when it comes to practical stuff if all their post-1990s tech cease to function.

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franklyThor
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The article in question appears driven by a strain of Russophobia, a sentiment that exists in Norway as well as in Western Civ. Legacy media repeatedly warns that war may be imminent, and this message has clearly resonated with many. War rhetoric is echoed by key Norwegian institutions and by politicians across the political spectrum. It is therefore unsurprising that individuals respond—often sensibly, though still with feeble protection against a real crisis.

What concerns me, however, is that neither our political elites nor ordinary citizens seem to grasp the true, devastating consequences of war. There is a growing collective illusion that war is a trivial “activity,” something that would only marginally disrupt our daily lives. The memory of 1940–1945 has faded among Norwegians. Moreover, media shields the public from the harsh realities of war; we are not confronted with trainloads of body bags or the disfigured soldiers returning from the war in Ukraine. Instead, our priorities revolve around promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion to make military service more appealing—especially to women—while implying that war is somehow "trivial".

How else can one explain the abundance of images from military news outlets depicting smiling Norwegian servicewomen? A young woman poses in full combat gear—hair perfectly styled, makeup flawless, a smile straight out of a fashion magazine. This reflects something deeply troubling: war presented as a curated narrative in which existential danger is softened, even beautified, through propaganda that turns courage into a lifestyle brand. The result is an illusion that war is manageable, perhaps even glamorous, and that sacrifice is merely another role to perform. Yet the truth is starkly different. Real war destroys bodies, memories, and entire societies.

Finally, I appreciated your astute observation about Heidi not having a partner or husband. It fits seamlessly into the utopian worldview many liberal urban dwellers inhabit.

Happy Easter

Bergen, Norway

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