It’s Good Friday, hence it’s appropriate to follow-up on the below posting from a few days ago (and keep in mind that Good Friday comes before Easter):

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

When the Alarm Goes Off: What if There is War in Norway on a Regular Tuesday?

By Jenny Dahl Bakken. et al., NRK, 31 March 2026 [source; archived]

The bus home from work is full this Tuesday.

Heidi (38) looks down at the screen on her phone: 3:43 p.m. She just manages to get to the kindergarten before she has to go to the grocery store.

By the way, she also has to call her mother at the nursing home, she remembers.

She has been feeling a bit down lately. Wasn’t there something wrong with the new medications?

Suddenly a deep sound echoes through the bus. Air raid sirens. Almost simultaneously, all the passengers pick up their phones. Heidi too.

Heidi is not a real person.

But she is an example of a citizen of today’s Norway.

The air raid sirens and the emergency alert show seriousness.

And she is worried about things like [I’m going out on a limb here noting that these things, with perhaps #2 (the phone part) being quite removed from John & Jane Q. Public’s mind at that point in time]:

Will I get food?

Will I have to do without my phone?

Who will take care of my child at the kindergarten?

What about my mother at the nursing home?

Could I be called in by the military?

These are questions we hope to answer in the course of this case.

The first hour Heidi hears the intense sound of the air raid siren once more:

‘Important message, seek information’, is what it means.

Fortunately, she knows the difference between the different signals, and now there are three long beeps in quick succession.

Panic spreads throughout her body. Should she hide and find the nearest shelter immediately?

No. In the event of an acute danger of an air raid, the alarm would have sounded like this [what’s the benefit of noting that Heidi knows the signals before ‘panic spreads’?]

[here’s an infobox with some pictures and stuff, which I’m omitting here]

Heidi has not been told to seek shelter.

But it is not certain that it would be possible here and now: The rooms must first be ready in 72 hours, the law says [it’s the law, and all enemies, foreign and domestic, shall abide by it].

And even then, she may not be able to find a place.

According to the Civil Defence [Sivilforsvaret], around 2.5 million people will be able to find a place in the 19,000 shelters across the country.

There is no overview of all shelters, but you can see a map of public shelters here.

Heidi must first find out what is happening.

She picks up her mobile phone: cell phone services are down, and the battery capacity is almost gone, too.

She feels a little dizzy, and has got off the bus in chaos and confusion [that’s the most realistic part of this piece, by the way].

Around her, people are running in all directions, she is far from home.

What has happened? [does that matter at this point in time?]

The phone is of no help. But she can still get in touch with the authorities [thank heaven, we’re all saved™; by the way, that’s the same people who brought you the Covid mandates, lockdowns, the poison/death juices, and who are best buddies with the likes of Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, and these assholes].

In crisis situations where neither the internet nor the phone work, individual municipalities must ensure that the population receives the necessary help and information [remember, it’s the law™; in my neck-of-the-wood, landlines were deactivated in 2021 and the physical infrastructure was removed in 2024; just saying].

For example, by setting up meeting places. However:

‘It is important that you only show up at these places if it is absolutely necessary, and you need help,” writes, for example, Oslo municipality, which has posted its meeting places here [online—that was a great idea, for virtually no-one will check in advance where these locations are, and once the internet is down, virtually no-one will know].

Crisis Communication

Heidi jumps on a new bus that drives by.

She remembers that her neighbour has a battery-powered DAB radio.

DAB radios can be used without both electricity and mobile network, as long as they run on batteries, cranks, or solar cells.

The increased focus on emergency preparedness is noticeable in electronics chains: From 2024 to 2025, Elkjøp had an increase in radio sales of 41 per cent: ‘This is largely due to the emergency preparedness panic that came’, says communications advisor Joachim Barth.

At Clas Ohlson, sales of emergency radios have seen a massive increase: ‘For the whole of 2025, we had a sales increase of 227 per cent compared to 2024’, says press contact Anders Wahl.

A Different Radio Broadcast

Heidi has made it through the door.

She can’t turn on the lights. When she checks her phone again, the screen is completely black. She knocks on the neighbour’s door.

There, the radio is on full blast. Heidi notices that it doesn’t sound like a normal broadcast: a government official is speaking directly to the population [huhum, what is happening during normal™ times? Is the gov’t the real gov’t or are these politicos™ mere figureheads?].

For the first time in our lifetime, a very special rule has come into effect.

During emergencies and war, [state broadcaster] NRK must ensure that information from the government reaches the population.

It is the government that decides when it will apply, explains NRK’s ​​deputy security manager, Rita Nottveit:

If the crisis is big enough, Norway will use the ‘important message, seek information alert’, and then we must at least be available on the radio.

This also applies in situations where mobile coverage and regular electricity access disappear:

We have different types of backup power, and alternative places to broadcast from. We should be able to broadcast radio for a long time [fine, and it’s a shame that, with power outages, people won’t be able to receive these broadcasts]. There is a lot we cannot say, like exactly how we do things [nothing inspires confidence as much as ‘how I do this, it’s my secret’].

What is Happening to the Kindergarten?

The Prime Minister’s voice on the radio describes the seriousness.

Heidi’s first thought goes to her son.

How are the toddlers in the kindergarten doing now? Heidi’s son is little.

How will he understand what is happening? What if he has to be evacuated?

[here follows an infobox]

Even though kindergartens do not specifically prepare for war, they should still be able to handle crisis situations. And the things they practice can also be used in war. Like evacuating the children. ‘If you practice, it is amazing how quickly you can get children out. We spend about two minutes on big and small things’, says Anders Dishington. He is the general manager of Prestelva kindergarten in Sortland in Vesterålen. ‘We deal primarily with evacuation, regardless of the scenario. The kindergarten works a lot with preparedness. The employees have practiced PLIVO – ongoing life-threatening violence. And inside the door there is a gas mask.’ [nothing calms down toddlers like a gas mask, I suppose; end of the infobox]

What Should Parents—like Heidi—Do in a Crisis?

‘ I encourage them to maybe wait until they get a message from the kindergarten’, says kindergarten manager Dishington. Don’t call yourself [I’m 112% certain that’s what every parent will do in that moment].

Because the kindergarten must prioritise helping the children, and contact parents as quickly as possible with information, he says.

Many kindergartens can also manage for a while without electricity, water or heat. If it takes a long time, they have to ask their parents to pick them up [I remember the Covid shitshow with my daughter in kindergarten: due to staff being ± permanently sick (ahem), they had reduced opening hours, and sometimes one would get calls, ‘your child sneezed, you must pick her up lest she infects anyone’ (morons)].

‘What could cause trouble is if all the parents start driving towards the kindergarten’, he says.

It could block the emergency services. Create unrest. And disrupt, for example, an evacuation that is underway.

The goal is for them to have enough confidence that we have the preparedness in order and do what we are supposed to do in such situations. But it is a huge responsibility.

That is it, he says [so, do you trust your kindergarten staffer during an air raid, is what he’s saying: care to vent your level of confidence?].

What About Grandma?

Heidi is still listening to the radio, but she’s not really following. Her thoughts revolve around her mother in the nursing home.

The power is still not back on. How will they manage without it?

Most municipalities have emergency generators that can be transported to where they are needed—such as nursing homes. Several nursing homes also have their own generators.

‘The moment there’s a power outage, the emergency generator switches on. And then we have power for a week.’

Service manager Lena Adde shows off the generator at Majorstuhjemmet in Oslo.

The nursing home in the middle of Oslo also has a warehouse for water, medicine, and dry goods.

Plus consumables such as diapers, sanitary napkins, and toothbrushes.

If the power goes out, they can manage.

In addition, there is a requirement that all nursing homes must have an emergency solution for water [it’s the law™, one again].

And since it is a matter of life and health, they will also be prioritised when, for example, emergency generators are to be deployed.

‘And we will continue to operate. No matter what the incident is, that is the responsibility of the nursing home’, says emergency preparedness advisor Stian Pollen at the Nursing Home Administration in Oslo [once again, I don’t distrust their ambition, but I doubt it].

This applies regardless of whether the nursing home is owned by the public or private sector.

But what if they have to evacuate the nursing home? What do they do then?

Far from all nursing homes have shelters. Now politicians want to reintroduce a requirement for that. A requirement that public buildings have not had since 1998.

Therefore, modern nursing homes such as Majorstuhjemmet are also without it. Instead, they must get the residents inside and downstairs in the buildings. Or move them to other nursing homes [thereby creating disruptions, as if parents would race to kindergartens].

So what should Heidi do?

‘Relatives should first focus on their own preparedness, and trust that we will take care of those we have at the nursing home here. We will operate regardless of the situation’, says Pollen.

And they will have to manage that themselves if employees are called up by the Armed Forces in war.

Most Must Contribute

In the national anthem, it says about our country that ‘even we, when it is demanded, for its peace will encamp’.

If there is war, most of us must expect to contribute for Norway—some as soldiers.

Heidi is worried about her brother. He is in the Home Guard, and is regularly called out for exercises. Will he be called up by the Armed Forces? Yes, if necessary.

However, Heidi will not be. Since 2015, conscription has included both sexes. Starting with the cohort that was then ready for first-time service. This means that it only applies to women born from 1997.

Heidi is therefore too ‘old’.

Conscription means that citizens can be called up to war—even those who have not done their first-time service.

It takes a lot for that to happen. If it does, then you can be called up for things other than being a combat soldier.

Nurses and truck drivers are examples of people the Armed Forces may need in a war, but also developers and experts in digital security.

Everyone who is called up will anyway receive training from the Armed Forces.

Even though Heidi cannot be called up by the Armed Forces, she may still have to contribute.

Because Norway also has something called the Civil Defence [Sivilforsvaret]. They run air raid sirens and shelters. Distribute clothes and blankets. And help with evacuation and rescue work.

And here you can be called up until you are 55 years old.

That is what Maria Kamara (34) has been [so far, the piece was neither diverse™ nor politically correct enough, but this changes here and now; also, note that below 35, she would technically be able to be conscripted, eh?].

When NRK meets her, the Civil Defence is testing a new gas mask.

After the exercise, it will be packed away in the bag that Maria always has in the attic.

The phone call can come at any time.

‘You just have to drop everything you have in your hands right then and there’, says Kamara.

‘Whether you are at work, training, on a date or on a trip to the cabin.’ [now the new slogan for the Postal Services, I suppose].

Maria has been involved in everything from forest fires, search operations and floods to exercises in shelters.

[NRK] There are a few darker clouds on the horizon now. You think it could get more serious. Do you feel [key word here] ready for it? Or prepared?

[Maria Kamara] Yes and no. We are trained in various things during exercises. With protective masks and gas. But I think if there were to be a war, it would be experienced as a shock anyway.

Duty to work Service in the Armed Forces or Civil Defence are not the only duties that citizens have in a war.

In a war situation, adult, healthy people must be prepared to be told to do something else if needed to defend our country, which is number one.

Thus Elisabeth Aarsæther from the Directorate for Security and Emergency Preparedness.

We are all part of what is called Total Defence [orig. Totalforsvaret, defined as ‘the sum of a country’s civilian and military resources, which work together to prevent and manage crises, armed conflicts and war’]. And each and every one of us has a responsibility.

In a crisis, the state can commandeer you to work, or require you to change jobs [that’s what used to be called ‘war communism’ in the early Soviet polity, which itself was based on Germany’s WW1 régime].

If needed in a crisis or war, Heidi may therefore be asked to work in a grocery store, pharmacy, or as a driver.

Will I Get Food?

Heidi has a small emergency stockpile in the shed. But what if it runs out?

Will she get food? And will the stores be replenished with goods if there is a war?

Yes, according to one of Norway’s food retailers:

We have 50,000 pallets in here.

Rema’s emergency manager Harald Kalvøy meets NRK at the chain’s warehouse in Vinterbro outside Oslo. The warehouse is one of five.

Located from Narvik in the north to Stavanger in the south. From here, the delivery of food to stores throughout the country is controlled.

If one warehouse ‘goes down’ in a crisis, the entire logistics can be moved to another:

And if a road or mountain pass closes, we always have a warehouse on the other side.

They have thought of most things. Among other things, they get electricity from two sources.

If the power is cut off from the north in Oslo, they will also get power from the Follo side.

Since food supply is absolutely central to society, the food warehouse is one of the places that will be prioritised for power.

Because [once again] the law allows electricity companies to prioritise where it is most important to get the power back early if it disappears [remember the S.M.A.R.T. meters? Now you are told why they are there—because it permits the powers-that-be (pun intended) to ‘prioritise’ those who get electricity; outside emergencies, this can will be used to enforce good behaviour].

At what they call the ‘distribunal’, they have both dry goods, frozen goods and refrigerated goods. Ready to be sent out to stores, but also for the sake of preparedness [remember: this is a private™ company that determines what you can/will be permitted to buy]:

In the same way that we do in peacetime, or in normal times, we will ensure that people get what they need every day, even in a crisis. But you may not expect to get 40 flavours of tacos on Friday night.

Rema’s emergency response manager still believes [their words, not mine] that the chains are well prepared.

Experience from the Corona pandemic [in case you needed yet another reminder] shows that crises develop over time.

This means that the chains can have time to build up a larger stock before imports stop, he believes [what happens, say, after ‘imports stop’? Is there, say, some planning or at least thinking going on in terms of what follows?].

But there are several things that must be in order for Heidi to still be able to shop at the store.

‘Without electricity, we will have problems right at the door’ [i.e., automatic doors won’t open; well, once, I suppose], says Stein Rømmerud, executive vice president of Norgesgruppen [the country’s largest food retailer], adding:

Without the internet, the cash register stops working. We also need electricity to take payments in cash [who ever came up with this stoopid idea to place all of one’s eggs in one basket, by the way?].

We are at the Kiwi [supermarket] in Skøyen, together with executive vice president of Norgesgruppen, Stein Rømmerud.

‘Electricity is the very, very most important thing for a store like this to be able to operate’, he says:

An absolute minimum of electricity will be used for lighting, the cash registers, and for the door. But then the goods in the fridge and freezer will go bad in a very short time, and then we cannot sell them.

It will still take a lot before the store doors close, he points out:

In a crisis situation, we will do what we can to maintain normal operations for as long as possible [fine; how long is that and what comes thereafter?].

But the loss of electricity, grid/internet failure, or lack of new goods would make it very difficult [no further comment].

Like large parts of society, Norgesgruppen has also received a kind of ‘wake up call’ recently.

We see that things are getting tougher around us, the world has become different. Things that we took for granted three years ago are no longer so.

Rømmerud clarifies that it is not just about war, but also climate change and extreme weather [this is in my view the main message here: since neither climate change nor extreme weather moved people (enough), war is what we’ll get next].

That is why they are currently working to convert over 100 stores into emergency stores:

[here follows an infobox]

From improvisation to planning Today, stores must improvise if something unexpected, such as a power outage, occurs. The new emergency stores will be able to handle serious crisis situations. ‘We must ensure that we can continue to deliver food to the population in a national crisis situation’, says Stein Rømmerud. [abbreviated, but note that this planning™ is currently on-going]

And What About Drugs and Medication?

It’s not just food and drink that Heidi needs to survive: she has diabetes and is dependent on daily insulin injections.

But the country is in crisis, and supplies have stopped. Since Norway produces minimal drugs, we are completely dependent on imports.

What does she do now?

The Directorate for Medical Products (DMP) has overall responsibility for the emergency preparedness of medicines and medical equipment.

Chief physician at DMP, Ingrid Aas, says that there are rolling emergency stocks for ‘quite a few medicines’, such as insulin:

There is up to six months of storage of important medicines.

[NRK] What happens after the six months? [lol, since the food retailers were neither asked about this timeframe nor is there any information given, I suppose this is an important yet moot point, eh?]

[Aas] National emergency stocks have not taken into account situations where the supply stops completely for more than six months [are you re-assured yet?]

Some medicines are not available in the emergency stockpile at-all, such as contraceptives, ADHD medication, and common allergy medicine.

The chief medical officer emphasises that everyone has a responsibility to have enough medication at home:

Don’t wait until you are completely empty to fill up the medicine cabinet, so that you always have an extra week’s supply available.

It is also recommended that people have first aid equipment, painkillers, and iodine tablets.

Norwegians have generally become better at self-preparedness.

A survey on behalf of DSB shows that 37 per cent of the population has strengthened their self-preparedness last year—compared to 24 per cent in 2024.

And that’s a good thing: in a crisis, you can’t expect ‘someone’ to come to your rescue.

Help will primarily go to those who need it most [which will be determined by (drum roll) emergency managers].

‘The Mother of all Crises’

Heidi has picked up her son from kindergarten. Grandma is being cared for in the nursing home, and her brother is waiting to be called up.

She has become accustomed to the serious message from the authorities on the radio now [talk about predictive programming].

The power has been back on for a few days, but suddenly it goes dark again.

Everything [lol] from oil platforms [sure, bro, but some do, stupidly enough] to buses, cars, and boats run on electricity. Payment terminals in the store. Subways, trams, and buses in the big cities. Medical records are digital. Gas pumps. Hospital surgeries, airports, traffic lights [we have become totally dependent, is what this means].

And everything you don’t see: the pumps that purify drinking water. Heating systems. Sewage systems.

It’s no wonder that the DSB director Elisabeth Aarsæther calls power outages ‘the mother of all crises’:

I can hardly think of a single social function that is not controlled by electricity. If the power goes out, society shuts down.

Norwegian authorities say that attacks on critical infrastructure are highly topical:

PST [that’s the domestic security services] points to energy infrastructure as a possible target.

And this applies to both physical and digital (cyber attacks).

Pro-Russian hackers hacked into a dam in Western Norway last year, according to PST [don’t be fooled here: there’s no courtroom-proof evidence presented; what the spooks said is that ‘a state actor’ is allegedly behind this].

They believe Russia could benefit from sabotage against targets in Norway.

Civilian infrastructure could also be hit there. The power grid is a very important part of our infrastructure.

But it is a strength that the power grid consists of many suppliers and systems, points out Aarsæther. This makes it more difficult to attack large areas at once [Norway has hundreds of small and medium-sized hydroelectric reservoirs etc.—as if the stupidity of hooking up everything to the internet didn’t tell anyone in charge about the absurdity of centralising everything…].

The last winter has been long and cold, and many people depend on electricity to keep warm. Øyvind Stranna Larsen is particularly concerned about firewood as an important part of heat preparedness.

This is not surprising, as he is the professional manager for the Forum for Wood Producers.

Larsen believes, for example, that firewood sheds are important, and that there should be a requirement for a chimney in all new construction of small houses [which was frowned upon when I arrived here in 2020 due to, of course, carbon and particulate matter emissions]:

Fortunately, now the authorities and many Norwegians have become much more concerned with preparedness than we were just a few years ago [that is, when the climate panic was rampant].

He draws lines back in time, when wars and crises were fresh in Norwegians’ memories:

‘We had much better heating preparedness in the 1950s and 1960s’ [also, there were way fewer appliances, devices, etc.], he believes, and highlights water heaters that could be heated with both electricity and wood burning.

Storing firewood doesn’t help everyone, however.

Like Heidi, who lives in an apartment without a fireplace. ‘Luckily I have district heating and not panel heaters’, she thinks [once the grid goes down, that’s kinda irrelevant, esp. if you live in a S.M.A.R.T. home, as so many Norwegians do].

But when she feels the radiator, it’s completely cold. District heating also depends on electricity: pumps, valves and control systems don’t work without it, Hafslund notices [told you so].

The windows become covered in ice overnight. The temperatures are creeping down, and the cold spreads like a blanket over every room. Heidi is shivering from the cold.

Fortunately, her son has received good woollen clothes, and the warm sleeping bag she had in the shed [fun factoid: who buys but one sleeping bag or blanket? A single mother, that is].

The Biggest Threats

In this case, you have hopefully received some answers.

But you have certainly received new questions, too. Such as: do we need to be worried?

In 2025, we were less afraid of war than the year before, shows a survey commissioned by DSB. It also shows that women are more worried than men:

But the experts warn in all seriousness [of course they do]:

PST describes that Norway ‘is in the most serious security political situation since the Second World War’ [remember: the German invasion was a reaction to British-French plans to violate both Norwegian and Swedish neutrality to aid Finland fight the Soviet Union during the Winter War, a Soviet war of aggression for territorial gains].

The intelligence service writes that ‘we must realise that the world order as we knew it is disintegrating’ [the people running this are the US-UK axis]

The intel services describe some of the biggest threats to Norway as follows:

[infobox] Russia, China, and Iran

The three countries are identified as the central threat actors against Norway, and PST expects that the intelligence services will carry out operations in the country.

PST also writes in its threat assessment that Russian intelligence may see it useful to carry out sabotage actions against targets in Norway in 2026.

And that the Iranian regime may attempt to attack Western targets through vandalism, targeted assassinations, terrorist acts or destructive cyber operations.

The greatest intelligence threat in the cyber domain comes from China [end of infobox]

We ask the outgoing director of the Directorate for Security and Emergency Preparedness (DSB), Elisabeth Aarsæther.

[NRK] Do we have reason to be concerned?

[Aarsæther] Of course we do. It would be very strange to say anything else when we look at the world picture, and when we have a neighbour who has invaded another neighbour [we may also exclude the West from that definition as the West attacks far-away countries, like Yugoslavia (1999), Iraq (1990/91, 2003-), or Iran (2026-)]. Because everything is not as it was before.

And we have not experienced that ‘an enemy wants us so badly that we lose what we love most, our family, our security, our homes’ [would that exclude the German invasion/occupation 1940-45? Asking for a friend].

[Aarsæther] The sad thing is that now society must think through and prepare that Norway too could find itself in a situation where the things we love most are threatened.

That is why preparations are so important, [Aarsæther] explains:

We need the business community, the authorities, volunteers, and the population to work together, in order to best resist.

There is No Plan for Everything

After six years as DSB director, Elisabeth Aarsæther is one of those with the best overview of the risks and vulnerabilities that exist around us.

But she is open about the fact that there are always many questions that will remain unanswered.

How Heidi’s everyday life will continue is therefore impossible to answer.

‘In a war, many things will not go as usual’, says Aarsæther [that’s why we pay experts™ for: to know things, eh?].

Ultimately, the individual will have to make many individual choices.

[Aarsæther] You will not get a complete guide to the reality of war. That is not possible. We just have to be as prepared as we can.

Bottom Lines

A long, painfully stupid read.

Things break down during war, and while I think the people who made this piece intended it as a reassurance, I read it and came away way, way less assured.

Three out of five Norwegians have no way of receiving gov’t emergency broadcasts the moment the grid or internet go down.

According to official data, 82.2% of total population (2018) lived in (sub)urban ZIP codes (source).

Chaos potential is always greater in cities, for various reasons: lack of power + highrises = massive pressure on public order; add lack of fireplaces and the notion that no prepper in a city is an island (buy food for your neighbours, too, otherwise they’ll plunder from you).

Supermarkets may run empty before too long in a faster way than in the countryside; and while the latter may take longer to be restocked in such a case, the chaos/plunder potential is lower in the countryside.

Same goes for liquid fuels, dark wards (no street lights during power outages), and open martial law.

The inner city of the capital might look more ‘normal’ longer, but what happens after imports stopped and, within 6 months (which is a figure I doubt), warehouses get empty?

I doubt that there are many, if any, plans to re-establish supply lines; if there are, they aren’t telling anyone.

As always, gov’t will become massively intrusive in wartime.

That’s the one thing we can be sure of.

Oh, let’s not forget to point out that the fictional character in that above militainment piece, one Heidi (38), apparently has no partner or husband; if there’s another thing that will get worse during/after a war, it’s what happens to women.

Everything else, well, your guess is as good as mine.