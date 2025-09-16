Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Perry Simms
10h

Top Shelf substacker and topics, keep it up. Sometimes the long road brings rewards eventually (Look at Scott Horton).

Perry Simms
10h

You tackle many topics here and draw logical conclusions but some assumptions are problematic.

Did you clarify 'growth'? I'm not sure you did.

The Austrian Economists in particular point-out many problems with aggregating 'The Economy' to one number: GDP (BIP in Germany).

https://mises.org/mises-wire/gdp-accurate-measure-reality

https://mises.org/mises-wire/growth-trends-measured-gdp-and-gross-output

- note the strange equivalence of GDP dollars 'earned' with credit-producing games, and production of real outputs like cars and computers.

- note the absence of intermediate production (capital) goods in GDP (BIP) aggregates.

- note the equivalence of government spending to private spending

- note the equivalence of artificial fiat-money spending and saved past-resources spending

It's all a confused mess when the antichrist has f*cked your language and terms.

Poorly defined terms lead to endless bla bla.

Please re-Think about the 'growth' you imagine you are comparing.

