This piece from some time ago is, I’d argue, essential reading:

What follows below comes to you in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Would it Be So Bad if Austria’s Economy Stopped Growing?

Politicians want to stimulate growth. But Austria is in the midst of its deepest structural crisis in decades. The real question is: what happens if it continues like this?

By András Szigetvari, Der Standard, 30 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

Rarely does one goal unite so many: parties from right to left, conservatives and liberals, employers and employees—all strive for economic growth. But for three years, Austria has been in the doldrums. Although the recession is over [lol, the one that never was admitted, and I’m certain it’s not over], and GDP is no longer shrinking, the economy remains stagnant. The Chamber of Commerce [orig. Wirtschaftskammer, the country’s main business roundtable/lobbying org] and the Federation of Austrian Industries [orig. Industriellenvereinigung, the country’s primary manufacturers’ lobby] are therefore vehemently demanding that ‘the course be set for growth now’. Less regulation and fresh investment incentives are necessary to boost the economy. The trade unions are also committed to growth. Their argument: Only high wage agreements secure purchasing power—and thus consumption and dynamism.

The government has taken up the ball. At its closed meeting next week, the coalition plans [that was last week] to present a package of measures to stimulate the economy. Chancellor Christian Stocker (ÖVP) has set the ‘2-1-0’ target. A maximum of two per cent inflation until 2026, a minimum of one percent growth—and zero tolerance for those who ‘reject the shared values of our community’. But what if all these efforts prove ineffective and Austria stops growing for the foreseeable future? [the main problem, from the point of political stability ‘only’, is that any amount of inflation in excess of wage growth results in an effective decrease of purchasing power, which lowers John and Jane Q. Public’s spending (consumption): the Austrian gov’t has declared ‘degrowth’ its policy, that is what this means].

When the crisis began in mid-2022 [repeat after me: there was no crisis before the crisis], many economic researchers considered it a blip: after record production during the pandemic, a lull seemed plausible. This was exacerbated by high inflation, which unsettled consumers. People expected the clouds to clear soon. Today, it is clear ‘that we are dealing with a structural crisis’, says economist Gabriel Felbermayr of the Austrian Institute for Economic Research (WIFO). ‘It’s the perfect storm.’ [the first such ‘structural crisis’ of what was then called ‘the bourgeois mode of production’ by Karl Marx, happened in the 1830s].

Three Shocks

One of the most important ingredients for the prosperity gains of the past decades—cheap energy—has been lost since the Ukraine war: the Putin shock [don’t blame Russia! Russia! Russia! for shooting yourselves in the foot (or a bit higher): it was the Austrian gov’t that cancelled the long-term supply contract renewed in 2018]. At the same time, the US is shaking up global free trade: the Trump shock. But the biggest change is taking place in China. The country has gone from being an importer of European high-tech goods to a competitor that surpasses us in many technologies [please allow me to translate these three items: a) high energy = declining prosperity; b) America First = supply chain disruptions; c) production falters as manufacturing is no longer competitive].

The consequences for the German auto industry are dramatic. VW delivered 1.3 million vehicles to China in the first half of 2025—around 700,000 fewer than in the same period in 2018 [that’s a 35% decrease]. Mercedes and BMW are facing a similarly bleak situation. But it’s not just the auto industry that’s affected. Mechanical engineering companies are also selling less and less in China. ‘German exports are falling like a stone’, says US economist Brad Setser of the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington about the ‘China shock’. [also, do remember that all European countries east and southeast of Germany are tied into the German system of production, i.e., if Germany’s economy sneezes, East Central Europe catches a cold, or Covid].

This is a particular problem for Austria. Economically, we are a satellite of Germany [personally, I call this Anschluss 2.0, which, while technically forbidden by the victors of WW2, has been o.k.’ed by the Western Allies in the early 1980s when what became the EU was conceived]. Goods worth 57 billion euros go there annually—a third of all exports. If Germany falters, Austria inevitably drags down with it [note that this also applies to the rest of the EU].

Currently, there is no indication that Chinese consumers will buy more German cars again. Energy prices have fallen, but gas still costs twice as much as it did before the war [that would be the advent of the Russian ‘special military operation’]. Trump, too, will likely remain with the world for some time. ‘In principle, the decline of industry wouldn’t be a problem if other sectors grew accordingly’, says Clemens Fuest, head of the Munich-based Ifo research institute. However, a dynamically growing sector has yet to be identified [these experts™ and talking heads are so—idiotic: when the first gas supply contract was signed with the USSR in the mid-1960s, ‘restrictions on the supply of gas to consumers are off the table, ÖMV Director General Ludwig Bauer told the Austrian Press Agency at the time’. This is a quote from the top-linked piece—please re-read, if necessary, to ponder the momentous qualities of this shift].

Richer Than Ever

A possible scenario: years without growth, only brief economic brush fires when companies have to invest because machines break down. What would the consequences be?

For decades, there has been a debate about whether steady growth is a sensible goal of economic policy. The de-growth movement counters: more growth means more resource use, and in times of the climate crisis, we need to adapt. ‘De-growth’, however, does not mean fighting prosperity per se [that is exactly what it means]. Representatives such as anthropologist Jason Hickel [Wikipedia: he’s ‘a critic of capitalism’, he argues (for) degrowth and advocates for democratic socialism’] emphasise: just because dirty industries like the steel industry are shrinking, doesn’t mean everything is standing still. Rather, the central argument is that there is already sufficient material prosperity [technically, it’s hard not to see that this is the case—good luck implementing policies that make Westerners adopt 1950s lifestyles, incl. giving up the internet; needless to say, that’s not what Hickel advocates in his 2020 Less is More: How Degrowth Will Save the World].

The numbers support this. Economic output—the value of all goods and services produced for the market—is nine times higher in Austria today, adjusted for inflation, than it was in the 1950s [that’s literally due to cheap Russian energy: take away the underlying driver (cheap gas), where do you think prosperity will go?]. Per capita income is almost 30 times higher, although this figure is not adjusted for inflation [let’s compare some apples with oranges, or inflation-adjusted to non-adjusted stuff; here’s a thought to drive this home: sending a postcard domestically cost some 30 Groschen (there were 100 Groschen to 1 Schilling) back then; today, it’s 30 euro cents, which indicates that, if adjusted for inflation = loss of purchasing power, the cost of mailing a postcard is three times higher today than in the 1950s, which is more than offset by wage growth by a factor of 10-20 since then].

‘We definitely produce enough to cover far more than everyone's basic needs’, says economist Bernhard Binder-Hammer of the Austrian Academy of Sciences. ‘Long-term challenges to our standard of living, such as loss of arable and other non built-up areas, the destruction of natural capital, and increasing traffic congestion, will not be solved by rising GDP.’ [all of this is true, but it’s merely half the story (it it’s actually 50%): it’s prosperity beyond sustenance that makes people care for their environment, not the other way round].

Real GDP Growth (seasonally adjusted, as well as for working days)

GDP as an indicator of prosperity is already controversial. While it is true that more money statistically makes societies happier, scientists observe that the connection between material prosperity and happiness weakens beyond a certain level—and ultimately breaks down [well, Matthew 4:4 explains this quite simply: ‘Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceeds out of the mouth of God.’ This is one of the key insights here—Socialism as a catch-all term relates merely to the material aspects of life, with its ideology pseudo creed serving as spiritual food for thought]. For example, the purchasing power-adjusted GDP per capita in the US is one-fifth higher than that of Austria, yet we are happier, as Gallup surveys for the World Happiness Index regularly show. We live longer, have more free time, and are better off [this is hilarious: citing the US to argue for Socialism: you cannot make this up].

New Rules on the Job Market

One objection is that growth is necessary for the labor market: ‘A rule of thumb for Austria was that it needed a three per cent growth rate per year to keep unemployment stable’, says WIFO economist Stefan Schiman: ‘But demographic change ensures that this is no longer the case.’ Despite three years without growth, the unemployment rate in July 2025 is roughly at the same level as in July 2019 [now, I find this a preposterous claim to begin with, but here’s the somewhat ‘deeper’, and also much more ‘unsettling’ question I’m grappling with: as of 1 Jan. 2020, Austria counted 8,901,064m inhabitants whereas as of 1 July 2025, Austria had 9,200,931, a difference of approx. 300K, which is perfectly explained by adding the migration/growth balances for each individual year since then—if we now presume that these 300K people would follow the Age Structure of approx. 2/3 of Austrian residents being between ages 15-64 and thus roughly eligible for work, I’d really love to learn how these approx. 200K working-age residents didn’t make a difference in terms of labour force participation rates (I’ve checked the latest available data from 2022, and, if anything, labour force participation rates actually declined from 2020-2022): this is all extra-odd, esp. as official™ data suggests that there arrived 741K immigrants in 2020-23 alone—and let’s do this really simple: how does this work—there’s about 200K people aged 15-64 plus (I’m presuming the same age structure) around 500K immigrants over the period 2020-23—yet the official population number rises by less than 40,000, labour force participation rates remain virtually identical, and the unemployment rate remained virtually unchanged, too: I’d love an explanation that would work for a five year-old because I honestly fail to see how there’s almost a million people more in the country while none of these indicators budge].

One more important point: no growth does not mean decline. Domestic manufacturing is producing more today than before the pandemic. There was a boom in 2022, which is now declining somewhat [scroll up and check out the image once more]. Furthermore, a structural change is taking place in manufacturing, says Ifo CEO Fuest: more is being invested in research and development, less in production. The added value of German industry is developing significantly better than the declining number of jobs would suggest. This is small consolation for those affected—but there can be no talk of deindustrialisation [so, we’re in a ‘structural crisis’ the journo™ claimed in the opening, and the resident expert™ now ‘splains this as a ‘structural change’: I see; also, as far as anecdotes are concerned, a friend of mine who works for a large German manufacturing conglomerate told me that the big shift is indeed that the Chinese are ramping up production of high value-added products, hence they’ll no longer buy European—there’s no talk about that third above-related ‘shocks’ anymore, just ‘happy talk’].

High prosperity, a stable job market: can we do without growth? Anyone who argues like this must answer some difficult questions. For example: how do we finance the government of tomorrow? The budget is built on rising revenues from labor and consumption. No growth means there’s nothing additional to distribute; wages will only rise if they fall elsewhere [to say nothing about the gov’t inevitably defaulting on the accumulated debt due to stagnating and/or falling tax revenues].

Who Will Pay the Bill?

This would further exacerbate Austria’s budget woes and rising national debt, which we have been able to afford for decades and that become impossible to financeable [told you so; shall we ask the Socialist once more, democratic™ or otherwise? I’ve actually read pp. 238-40 in which Mr. Hickel explains, quite correctly, that commercial banks loan money into existence and charge the customer interest; at that point, he suggests linear expansion of the money supply (no more exponential growth) to ‘over time…bring our money system back in line…to shift to a post-growth economy without causing a financial crisis’ (p. 239); on the following page, Mr. Hickel proposes that ‘we could have the state create it—free of debt—and spend it into the economy instead of lending it’; this is virtually the way Abe Lincoln financed the so-called US Civil War, by the way (and, if you’re more conspiratorially inclined, a variation of what got JFK killed)]. After all, higher debt also means higher interest payments. In addition, demographic change, which is helping the labour market [how, we just learned that even mass immigration and population growth didn’t lead to more unemployment; paradoxically, this situation hasn’t led to massive upward pressure on wages, hence I consider that something is very, very rotten here—and that’s before we consider the problem that fewer working-age people means less purchasing power, which typically engenders a recession (that’s the best case) or a depression], is simultaneously leading to increased spending on pensions, health, and long-term care [all of which are expenditures on rapidly depreciating ‘assets’ (old people), and I’m unsure if such spending should be in national accounts in the first place]. Philip Schuster of the Fiscal Council [orig. Fiskalrat, the gov’t blue-ribbon commission on taxes and budget woes]has calculated how these expenditures will develop in the coming years—assuming annual economic growth of 1.1 per cent. If growth were only half as high, an additional gap in pension financing of five billion euros would arise by 2040. Where would this come from? A similar picture emerges with health expenditures—unless stagnating prosperity means that expensive medications are no longer being purchased at all. Could we live with that? [good luck getting elected on that platform…]

Countermeasures could be taken, for example through initiatives for healthy living. But whether this is enough to finance the gap is questionable.

Higher taxes could be a solution [sure, that’s always™ the case, eh? (what a moron)], but Austria already has the highest tax rate in the EU. In order to avoid triggering capital flight, land, along with inheritances, would probably be the only thing eligible for higher taxation. The result would be new distributional struggles—including between labour and capital—if the pie doesn’t get bigger [an uprising plus régime change is, in my view, getting ever more likely].

The problem goes even deeper: ‘No growth means that we will be left behind by technological development, and young talent will leave our countries’, says Ifo head Fuest [already happening]. Companies in a market economy are geared toward constant growth. ‘If you don’t grow, you die’, is a common saying in management circles. Of course, this isn’t a law of nature, [ahahahahaha, what a joke, eh] but the pursuit of growth remains one of the greatest drivers of innovation. Who will still invest in a post-growth society, and what drives innovation there?

If the economy picks up and the ‘2-1-0’ plan succeeds, we wouldn’t have to deal with these complicated questions [ah, let’s just cross our fingers for the gov’t, everybody]. We can only hope that the upswing isn’t a flash in the pan. While GDP isn’t everything, it’s far more than just an abstract metric.

Bottom Lines

What a hare-brained, stupid piece of crap, eh?

I’m publishing this for the added value of what I consider ‘in-adverted’ admissions, such as, if Germany’s economy tanks, everybody else’s will, too.

Then there’s the odd thing about the stagnating labour force participation rate: where did all the people go? I mean, seriously, there’s 740K immigrants (2020-23) plus 300K population growth in the same period, yet labour force participation and unemployment rates are virtually identical.

I fail to understand how that works. (I’ll allow the speculative idea that ‘the Pandemic’ in general and the poison/death juices in particular have wreaked havoc, but did they maim or kill hundreds of thousands of people without anyone, you know, noticing?)

And then there’s the whole notion of ‘let’s all go back to the 1950s standards of living’—would that also include, you know, 1950s-style purchasing power? If so, a single provider would be enough to afford a quite well lifestyle, and this would not require two incomes…

Finally, let’s have another word about the likely consequences of all of these stupid musings: more state intervention, most likely channeled towards an unbecoming aim known from a century ago. Here’s Kalecki once more to wrap this up:

The government spending programme should be devoted to public investment only to the extent to which such investment is actually needed. The rest of government spending necessary to maintain full employment should be used to subsidize consumption (through family allowances, old-age pensions, reduction in indirect taxation, and subsidizing necessities). Opponents of such government spending say that the government will then have nothing to show for their money. The reply is that the counterpart of this spending will be the higher standard of living of the masses. Is not this the purpose of all economic activity?… ‘Full employment capitalism’ will, of course, have to develop new social and political institutions which will reflect the increased power of the working class. If capitalism can adjust itself to full employment, a fundamental reform will have been incorporated in it. If not, it will show itself an outmoded system which must be scrapped. But perhaps the fight for full employment may lead to fascism? Perhaps capitalism will adjust itself to full employment in this way? This seems extremely unlikely. Fascism sprang up in Germany against a background of tremendous unemployment, and maintained itself in power through securing full employment while capitalist democracy failed to do so.

And thus we note: faced with massive economic woes, European gov’ts are doing precisely the same as Germany did in the 1930s.

The most likely outcome appears a variation of the same: rapidly militarising gov’ts will be seen as trying to secure full employment, which whatever you wish to label the current form of gov’t doesn.

Here we go. Again.