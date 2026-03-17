Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jonas's avatar
Jonas
4h

Indeed, they despise their voters, constituents and “common people” - yet they claim to “represent” them. What a farce. The current political class have all, with maybe the exception of the progress party, betrayed and sold out the country. While I am no progress party sycophant, I would urge to look up on YouTube a young Carl I. Hagen warning about these issues over 40 years ago. Time has shown that he was absolutely right.

The only question that remains, is: what is the end-game here? Surely everyone knows that society will collapse if this continues. Is that… the goal? For what ends?

It baffles the mind to see civilisation thrown out the window.

Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture