Yesterday, we spoke about ‘protection money’ paid by Western societies to its restive immigrant underclass:

Today, we take yet another step towards what the future might (will) hold for the most advanced/developed Western countries; using the example of Norway, we shall, in all brevity, sketch the situation using official publications by Statistics Norway (all linked separately below) before turning to the more burning issue of police whose members increasingly have had it.

But we shall not get ahead of ourselves here, hence we’ll start with a few notes on the status quo; all non-English content comes in my translation, with emphases and [snark] added.

Crime and Punishment in Norway, c . 2026

As reported as recently as December 2024 by Statistics Norway’s very own Siri Fossanger, Kari Malene Dyrstad, and Sigmund Book Mohn,

of a total of 527,000 charges for offences decided by the justice system in the years 2020–2023, 20 per cent were committed by immigrants and 5 per cent against Norwegian-born people with immigrant parents [as of 1 Jan. 2026, the former category (‘immigrants’) comprised 17.5% of the resident population with the latter category (‘Norwegian-born people with immigrant parents’ add another 4.2%). The rest of the population accounted for almost 68 per cent of the charges, while non-residents accounted for just over 7 per cent. This is shown in new tables of charges and accused persons by immigration background, which are an update of similar tables for 2015–2018… In the updated tables of charges for the years 2020–2023, young male immigrants have an overall rate of just over 550 charges per 1,000 inhabitants. This constitutes an overrepresentation of almost double the rate for the rest of the population, where there were just over 280 charges per 1,000 men aged 15–24. The corresponding rate for Norwegian-born people with immigrant parents (about 630 per 1,000) is more than twice as high compared to the rest of the population [so, ‘refugees welcome’ is backfiring bigly; note that Norway has not ‘welcomed’ as many ‘refugees’ as other Western countries, hence the data for, say, France, Germany, Italy, the UK, etc. is very likely to be much worse]. Compared to charges in the period 2015–2018, the overall overrepresentation of immigrants has increased [and things are getting worse]. There is an opposite trend to the decline in overrepresentation in the decade up to 2015. For men aged 15–24, the overrepresentation in prosecution rates in the period 2015–2018 was 53 and 59 per cent for immigrants and Norwegian-born with immigrant parents, respectively. In 2020–2023, the overrepresentation had increased to 96 and 124 per cent. The differences between those with an immigrant background and the general population are even greater for residents of Oslo [brace yourselves]. Here, young men in the general population have lower rates than in the rest of the country, at a total of 210 prosecutions per 1,000 inhabitants in the years 2020–2023, while the corresponding rates for both immigrants and Norwegian-born with immigrant parents are significantly higher, at 820 and 910 prosecutions per 1,000 men aged 15–24, respectively [ah, the fresh breath of urban, metropolitan air, tinged with high, and rising, levels of crime]… Wide Variation in Prosecution Rates for Immigrants and Their Descendants The figures for 2020–2023 show that male immigrants aged 15–24 from Iraq and Somalia stand out with high rates, at almost 1,200 prosecutions per 1,000 inhabitants for this four-year period, compared to just over 280 per 1,000 in the rest of the population. Young male immigrants from countries such as the Philippines (170 per 1,000) and Thailand (270 per 1,000) have lower rates, among others [would you need yet more evidence that not all immigrants are alike? Moreover, as per 1. Jan. 2026, there were 27,769 Somali and 23,939 Iraqi ‘immigrants’ officially registered, as opposed to 25,673 Filipinos and 23,203 Thais, i.e., it is possible to ± directly compare these rates]. Similar to the 2015–2018 indictment rates, the 2020–2023 figures show that Norwegian-born men aged 15–24 with Moroccan and Somali immigrant parents stand out with high rates, at nearly 1,300 indictments per 1,000 inhabitants, compared to just over 280 per 1,000 in the general population. The indictment rate for young Norwegian-born men with Vietnamese immigrant parents, which is 160 per 1,000, is, however, lower than for the general population [q.e.d., I suppose, hence the following ‘qualifier’ or ‘disclaimer’]. It must be emphasised that the rates here are based on the number of incidents in a four-year period, and do not indicate the proportion of individuals charged in each of the population groups. Dividing these rates by four will thus give an average figure for the annual scope of indictments in different population groups [which is why I connected these rates with their numbers to provide a more comprehensive picture].

I’ll stop here, for I do think you get the idea: not all immigrants are alike, and some (here’s looking at you, Iraqis, Moroccans, and Somalis in Norway) are clearly less desirable than others, such as Filipinos and Thais.

The main issue I’d like to discuss today, however, isn’t this kind of granular data; these problematic immigrant groups are already in the country (here, there, everywhere), hence we must turn to what this means for the safety of the residents.

And to learn about this, we now turn to some legacy media reporting™ that spills, however inadvertently, these beans.

Believes the Limit Has Been Reached: ‘It is critical.’

Alarm is being raised about the situation in the police after recent figures show a disturbing development. ‘If more people quit now, it [i.e., the system] could quickly unravel’, says the head of the justice committee.

By Ida-Marie Vatn, Leslie Tangen, and Per Haugen, TV 2, 14 March 2026 [source; archived]

Quitting: more police officers are leaving the force, new figures show.

‘I am very worried, because this could have an escalating effect’, says the chairman of the justice committee, Jon Engen-Helgheim (Frp).

He reacts strongly to the frightening new figures.

In the last four years, a thousand employees have left the police. That is twice as many as in the previous four years [all the while, as shown above, crime rates among certain segments of the population rose considerably].

A recent survey conducted by the Norwegian Police Federation [orig. Politiets Fellesforbund, or PF] among its members who have left shows that 65 per cent are under 40 years old [this is very, very bad].

Over half of those surveyed cite salary and work conditions as the main reason [well, salaries in Norway used to be ‘better’ when the Norwegian currency was more worth relative to the euro and dollar, which it was about 10 years ago (when many of those who left entered the force); now, everything is more expensive, the gov’t raises taxes (further), and somehow politicos™ are, well, baffled™].

The PF describes it as an escape from the force, as per Helgheim’s assessment:

If even more people quit now, things could quickly unravel. The police will become even more toothless, even more behind schedule, and the work pressure will increase. We simply cannot afford that in the precarious situation we are in [funny that, this was the same situation five years ago in regard to healthcare professionals (during the Pandemic™, to boot); care to know what (same) gov’t did back then to lure more people into nursing schools? Lower the requirements].

‘It is about safety’

[Conservative-in-name-only] Høyre’s justice policy spokesperson, Mari Holm Lønseth, believes that the police have reached a critical point for what they can tolerate:

This is very serious. This is about our safety as citizens. Too many people quit. This means that there are more cases dismissed, there is a poorer resolution rate, and less prevention. That is what we as citizens lose out on.

Lønseth believes that the police have been downgraded:

This is the brutal verdict after the Labour Party has controlled justice policy. In the face of more serious and brutal crime, there have been fewer police officers [as per Wikipedia (ahem), there are about 11-13K police officers across the entire country, with about 21% active-duty cops being women].

Bonuses Are Offered

TV 2 reported on Friday [13 March 2026] about 41-year-old Bjørn Lundblad Johansson. He resigned from his position in the South-Eastern Police District after twelve years on the force.

He now works with the prevention of money laundering and terrorist financing in banking and is contacted by many former colleagues asking for advice on how to find a way out of the police.

In Nordland Police District, they describe the situation as dramatic. Positions that previously had 200 applicants now have barely any applicants.

They are now offering employees a ‘stay-on bonus’ so that employees will stay in their jobs in the district, and a senior bonus to get police employees to continue after turning 57.

The head of the Justice Committee is reacting strongly to what is coming to light:

The government has not allocated the resources that the police need.

He points to an extraordinary security policy situation and an increase in gang and youth crime, which takes a lot of resources from the police [that’s so true that state/national security forces called organised crime thus last year:

The main problems, of course, are generally open borders in combination with neighbouring countries letting in virtually everyone who then moves on].

In the same period that this has developed, the police have had fewer people to rely on. So we have not received the resources that are needed. But we also have to look at how the police use the resources that they have already actually received. So it is a combination of different factors.

Thus Helgheim.

Do you think they have increased the focus on the police?

Farukh Qureshi [Labour Party, also: sigh] previously worked in the police and is now a member of the justice committee. He emphasises that the government has increased the allocations to the police by over thirty per cent and increased the admissions to the Police Academy by 150 new places since the Labor Party took over [that would be in 2021, i.e., 30 more coppers per year]:

We are following this development quite closely. For the Labor Party, it is important that we have a police force that is capable of preventing, detecting and combating crime [empty boilerplate verbiage].

But the Norwegian Police Federation has repeatedly emphasised that the increased allocations to the police have been eaten up by increased pension costs, wage, and price increases and investments in ICT [note that rampant inflation is only partially due to the Labour-led gov’t, as the right-of-centre gov’t in office before them massively spent during the Covid years, too; still, inflationary pressures, widely understood, are mainly due to gov’t spending, hence the persistence of the problem, which the Labour gov’t claims to have solved™ by (drum roll) more spending].

They also emphasise that they have been given more and more difficult tasks.

[TV 2] Is an increase of 30 per cent in line with what the police need?

Under the Støre government, we have initiated several initiatives, including gang package 1 and gang package 2, which are targeted initiatives against child and youth crime and criminal networks. The security policy situation is demanding, but it is also important for us that when we implement these initiatives, we see results [and yet more empty verbiage].

Voted Down in the Storting

The Norwegian Police Federation believes that admissions to the Police Academy must be increased by more than the 25 places the government has approved [because, you know, 25 more officers in 2-3 years from now will magically solve™ the problem; by the way, I may have a bridge to sell to you, if you’re buying this nonsense].

The proposal was voted down in the Storting this week. It was that they should increase to maximum capacity in the short term, and in the longer term set a goal of three police officers per thousand inhabitants. Today, that number is two [we’re talking about an increase of the police force by 50% based on current employment; no timetable is presented, nor is there apparently any proposal as to how to actually achieve even a fraction of this, to say nothing about the apparent unwillingness of the Oslo gov’t to do anything].

Then good strategies must be put in place, not only on how to increase the capacity for admissions, but also on how to retain those who are actually there. It covers everything from salaries to working conditions, and how the police work to engage and make it interesting for those who work in the police today [q.e.d.].

Thus concludes Helgheim.

Bottom Lines / Gov’t is a Racket

There you have it—gross mismanagement writ large, on levels that would surely baffle our ancestors and on a scale rarely seen in the annals of human history.

In that linked piece about the 41 year-old ex-police officer Bjørn Lundblad Johansson, there is even more damning information:

Johansson (41) had worked in the police for twelve years when he chose to leave to pursue what was once his great goal and dream. ‘For me, it was about several things. I experienced that the opportunities for development were greater outside the police force’, he says… He started in the police to make a difference. But it didn’t turn out quite the way he had imagined. Over time, he lost ownership of the societal mission, and it was felt that he was doing more firefighting than long-term strategies. ‘The staffing is so low that we didn’t have the time or personnel to work preventively’, he says. He experienced that resources were spent on other things than preparedness, solving cases, and carrying out the tasks they were assigned to do… ‘We are talking about a downsizing of the police service’, says the head of the Norwegian Police Federation, Unn Alma Skatvold… TV 2 has seen the reasons given by those who have left. Over half of those questioned cite salary and working conditions as the main reason: ‘Both salary, opportunities for development and little willingness to adapt.’

‘An overall consideration based on the workload and poor salary.’

‘I feel my expertise and background are valued and utilised more outside the agency.’

I’ll let you fill in the blanks as regards the benefits of really existing Eurosocialism in Scandinavia, but I shall nonetheless summarise it:

72 per cent of [Norwegian] police officers under 40 have considered or are considering quitting.

Meanwhile, as per Statistics Norway, ‘never have there more fraud reported to police’ (26 May 2025), ‘ever fewer convictions, but more prison sentences’ (18 June 2025), ‘ever fewer crimes get resolved’ (10 July 2025), and all police and the judiciary could come up with is (drum roll) a ‘new definition of recidivism’ (16 Jan. 2026):

On average, recidivism is somewhat higher for people with a main punishment imposed by the court than for those with a main reaction imposed by the prosecution [i.e., plea deals]. There is great variation in recidivism after the main offence for the reaction, with the highest recidivism for the offence group violence and abuse.

Men generally have higher recidivism than women, and younger people have higher recidivism than older people.

So far, so general—but note that, in the 51 page-strong publication, the term ‘immigrant’ (orig. innvandrer) does not appear once.

After you considered the crime rates for esp. young males discussed at the beginning of this piece, you can, likely, draw your own conclusions as to why that might be.

Here are my two cents, though: once you put these two things together, a lot of what is discussed in-between—the bleeding of the force, the deteriorating security situation, and the nonsensical blablabla by all politicos™—is making sense:

They hate the likes of you and me, as well as our children.

Change my mind.