Time to check in with the mass-importation of people from all over the place into the Western cornucopia. For background, please see this:

An excerpt from that posting to set the stage is in order:

A few years ago, Austrian authorities deported a teen to Georgia (in the Caucasus, not the US state) whose parents had outlived their legal right to stay. One girl. It took countless police officers, there were protests in favour of that girl (whose German is better than that of most ‘natives’), and she was eventually granted asylum via and expedited route and returned. Imagine the chaos and anarchy if one would try to deport, say, 40,000 Afghans or 65,000 Syrians.

And this brings us to today’s posting; translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘It was like a civil war’: Brutal Mass Altercation between Syrians and Kosovars

In Graz, the capital of Styria, six men attacked each other at a gas station. They have now received lengthy prison sentences in court.

By André Wilding, heute.at, 10 June 2026 [source; archived]

In broad daylight, an altercation in the Lend district of Graz escalated completely. In February, three Syrians and three Kosovars attacked each other at a gas station. Bystanders, including families with children, were also present.

A lawyer described the scene to the Kleine Zeitung newspaper in graphic detail:

There were families with small children at the gas station; they just wanted to wash their cars. But suddenly it started: someone grabbed a baseball bat and kicked a man lying on the ground in the head. It was like a civil war. If things had gone badly, someone would have died [having, thankfully, never been to a war-torn place while the fighting was going on, I doubt that this is what transpires in these places; experiences and testimony from, say, Bosnia-Herzegovina or Rwanda in the 1990s suggest otherwise].

The trigger was reportedly a dispute over a woman. One defence attorney spoke of a deliberate provocation: ‘It was a conscious provocation; my client was triggered by messages. This, in turn, triggered a massive adrenaline rush’, the lawyer told the newspaper [imagine a world in which feelies are paramount to the extent that being ‘triggered’ might be taken seriously as an excuse].

‘Client fears for his eyesight’

This sparked outrage from another lawyer: ‘Unbelievable, to justify such behaviour. My client suffered a fractured eye socket and is still fearing for his eyesight.’

According to the court, surveillance footage showed a Syrian man driving his car into the gas station. A Kosovar man was only able to avoid being hit by jumping out of the way. Violent scenes ensued, involving fists, baseball bats, and a car jack.

At the Graz Regional Criminal Court, prosecutor Julia Steiner charged all six defendants with mass-brawling [orig. Raufhandel]. The main perpetrators were also charged with coercion and attempted aggravated assault. All six men, aged 21 to 28, have prior convictions.

Judge Speaks Plainly

Judge Andreas Lenz spoke plainly: ‘No one in Austria needs brass knuckles or a baseball bat in their car to beat up others’, Lenz is quoted as saying in the newspaper. The defendants largely confessed.

According to the Kleine Zeitung, the lay jurors [Schöffengericht] handed down sentences ranging from diversion to eight months’ imprisonment for the Kosovar trio. The verdict was significantly harsher for the three Syrians: they must serve between two and a half and six years in prison.

Bottom Lines: It’s (Much) Worse Than That

Breathless tabloid rah-portin™ is one thing, esp. if it’s not much more than the re-writing of someone else’s piece (original in the Kleine Zeitung, which is mentioned but not linked).

As stupid as that above-related incident was, it’s by far not the only one that made national headlines in recent years; a selection includes:

‘Voice message led to mass brawl: A total of eleven men fought a wild mass brawl on Monday. Two of those involved were injured and a 24-year-old was arrested’, as Heute.at reported on 19 May 2020 The majority were Syrians, but there were also Afghans and one stateless person, reports the Styrian police. In the mass brawl, one person suffered a broken nose and another man suffered a minor stab wound.

‘Syrian couple attacked with construction sign’, as reported by the Kronen Zeitung on 26 July 2021: A police operation in Fröbelgasse in Graz caused a stir on Sunday evening: Several Syrians had gotten into a fight, and a couple was attacked with a construction sign. The suspected perpetrators—two Syrians aged 31 and 32—were apprehended by the officers.

‘Family feud among Syrians leads to a vendetta’, once more in the Kronen Zeitung, but note that this piece was published in English online on 29 Dec. 2024: A mass brawl involving several Syrian nationals is currently causing a stir in Graz. One of the participants was even stabbed in the back and an attempted murder investigation is underway. Clan members even traveled from Innsbruck and Vienna to take part in the riot!

‘Six Syrians arrested after street battle in Graz’, via OE24.at, 14 May 2025: After several violent clashes between two Syrian youth groups around Christmas 2024 in Graz, six suspects have now been arrested. The incidents occurred on December 25th and 26th at several locations in downtown Graz, including Dreihackengasse, Annenstrasse and the main train station. There were brutal attacks with knives and iron bars. Several people were seriously injured and one case is being investigated for attempted murder. Here’s the write-up by state broadcaster ORF.at, dated 7 March 2026: Youth gang convicted of assault: Four Syrian teenagers were convicted of serious bodily harm in the Graz Regional Criminal Court on Friday. At Christmas 2024, a dispute in Graz escalated. Young people were injured, some seriously, by knife wounds.

I recently did a piece on Norway’s kaputt police; the Austrian force isn’t far behind:

I also have some contact/information from a family member who’s with the police (not in Graz, though), and the main features are staff shortages, in part due to massively declining standards among potential recruits (both in terms of fitness and cognitive abilities, in case you’re asking).

It’s the same as in Norway, by the way, plus there’s the security aspect: when I travelled to Vienna in November 2025, I asked my family member about public transport etc., and I was given this reply:

Every part of Vienna is safe; if you see a group of young men from the Middle East enter your subway car, don’t look at them.

I felt safer immediately.

And then there’s the consequence of extended periods of staff shortages, reminiscent of this piece detailing how Norwegian police is mulling an end to regular patrols in major cities:

This, too, was a subject of conversation with my family member who’s been a police officer for 10+ years (he began as a beat copper, and now he worked his way up and is a deputy precinct commanding officer; for those who know Austria a bit closer, he achieved this with grit, determination, and persistence—as he isn’t a member of a political party as are most officers).

Vienna, I learned a few years ago, has been selectively switching off street lights in the outlying wards for at least 10-15 years; this has been done at night to conserve some energy (which is pointless, as per the Jevons Paradox), it was claimed, but it’s really about saving a few pennies.

Moreover, police is so severely under-staffed that several precincts are lit up as if they were operating, but in reality it’s a charade to convey a sense of normalcy to the residents.

During the Covid shitshow, which is the proximal origin of my Substack, I used a lot of police tweets, live ticker postings, etc., and in mid-December 2021, there was a situation in Vienna that tells you a lot about these things:

Around 3 p.m. (local time), Der Standard reported this nugget (my emphases): The current situation in Vienna is unclear at the moment. Until a few moments ago, all was quiet…a small rally organised by the anti-vaccine mandate faction MFG [a protest party that arose in the wake of increasing pressure to get jabbed] was particularly popular at Schwarzenbergplatz, where several hundred people gathered… Unlike in previous weeks…at Heldenplatz there was a large police contingent. Thus, protesters mostly marched in smaller groups with flags and placards, moving towards Schwarzenbergplatz from various places in the city centre. At the site of the protest, there were speeches against ‘testing and vaccination stress’… Police had declared that they would not allow larger demonstrations in Vienna’s city centre until 6 p.m. this time because of the reopened shopping venues. Federal police, upon noticing that protesters—who were not allowed to march—started to move, tweeted: Protesters try to stage a prohibited march starting from #Schwarzenbergplatz. This will be prevented with all our might. We activate our barriers in this area. Yet, judging from footage online, tweeting was all they did. According to police and media reports, there were some 2,000 protestors (again, multiply by at least x4 to get to a more accurate number), yet police was incapable to stop them. Perhaps they had orders not to do anything, or perhaps they had orders but officers at the site elected to ignore them.

Read the rest here:

But do note that, given this was quite early in terms of my bloggin’, a lot of the live ticker and tweet evidence, although duly linked by yours truly, has since been scrubbed off the internet.

As regards the Covid policing, my family member told me that a lot of his colleagues were both disgusted by gov’t policies (sic) and ‘performed’ their duties in the least intrusive manner. Some, I heard, even took the orders to check papers and fine ‘the unvaccinated’—and refused to carry them out.

At one point, during the sustained mass protests vs. the vaxx mandate, I was told that ‘no-one among us [police] would protect any of them [politicians]’, and while I’m wary of such statements, I do think that a sizeable chunk of the force felt that way (and I doubt this has changed).

None of these things, ranging from the refusal to carry out orders to switching off street lights to faking police presence, will end very well.

All of this suggests the dying days of what has been ‘normal’.

Things go on until the stop working, and if the above is any indication, that day might not be that far off into the future.

Strangely enough, for those tinfoil hat-wearing readers among you (and me), that might actually be the purpose of these developments …