I didn’t plan on penning what amounts to a kind of series of pieces, but since these things all hang together, here goes. Do see yesterday’s posting, if you didn’t read it yet:

As to the below piece, it’s a necessary follow-up; do note, though, that its author is a state-employed NRK journo™ with a specialisation (sic) on economics.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Tell Me You Don’t Get a Little Stomach-Sick

Norwegian six-year-olds became part of a huge digital experiment when tablets rolled into primary schools. Now the gov’t wants to turn off the screens again. But what about the children who grew up in the middle of the experiment?

An op-ed by Cecilie Langum Becker, NRK, 17 March 2026 [source; archived]

In recent years, Norwegian schoolchildren have been part of a huge digital experiment. From the first grade, many have each received their own tablet.

Now the government wants to turn things around. The screens will be removed from primary schools, and students will only be given digital devices from the fifth grade. In practice, this means that the authorities admit something that many parents have long said: this has gone too far [by the way, who handed out tablets in primary schools? The gov’t; also, I could bore you to death with stories from my university everyday life about the consequences of said policies…].

But what about the children who have already participated in the experiment? [they are the parents who, at parent meetings, demand strict digital rules for everyone’s children while being addicted to their devices themselves]

The result is not just a little more screen time. It is something that has changed the rhythm of childhood [and these children from then are now entering the labour force].

Has Normalised Screen-Use

Because when the school has clearly signalled that it is normal for children to live in a digital world from the age of six or seven, the road to smartphones becomes shorter. The pressure to get their own phone comes earlier.

Suddenly, there are small children moving through the world with their eyes fixed on a screen, as if it were almost glued to their foreheads. They walk through the neighbourhood without looking up. Without looking around [once more, I see the results daily at my university: it’s even worse than you’d imagine in terms of attention span, unwillingness-inability to read (after 13 years of schooling, mind you, and countless millions of dollars spent per student)].

Many go straight home from school, without the spontaneous stops that used to be a completely natural part of childhood [my 6th-grader tells me that her male classmates all play an online ego-shooter game, ‘Fortnite’, since grade one, all enabled, if not supported, by their insane parents who set this up; paedophiles are very active on these platforms, incl. ‘Roblox’ and ‘Minecraft’ (the Norwegian gov’t pays for both of these in terms of making these ‘educational’ games available)]. Without someone suddenly suggesting they come home with them. Without a small group deciding to play soccer, jump on the trampoline or just make up something together [and that’s typically after-hour childcare/storage: if ‘school’ would be considered akin to ‘work’, children in Norway have longer such days than most adults: go figure].

Instead, children go home with the screen. To be with the screen a little more. Until those children who are lucky enough to have parents who can take the fight are pulled away again [it’s a daily struggle].

And then there are all the others. Think about them for a moment. Think about all the children who don’t have anyone to take that fight [because, let’s face it, most adults who are now in the parent age bracket whose children go to school are—wrecked by that experiment™, equally addicted to screens, and guess what they’ll do when the kids are handed these digital pacifiers]. Tell me that doesn’t make you a little sick to your stomach.

The schools’ tablet has taken over homes in full force.

Not Just For Schoolwork

In hundreds of thousands of homes, the tablet has never been just an educational tool. It has been brought home from school, and has become yet another screen to fight against in everyday life. It has been a screen that is always there, easily accessible, and that gradually blends into children’s free time—even though it was originally intended to be used for school.

In many schools, it has been mandatory to bring the tablet home, because few schools have the ability to charge so many devices [plus if anything breaks, like cables or chargers, parents are to replace it, as I learned earlier this school-year, to say nothing about the absurdity of private individuals having to charge school/gov’t-issued instructional™ materials at home].

And it has been a screen that we parents have not had control over. We have been able to set screen time on everything else in the house. On phones, on game consoles, on tablets that belong to the family. But not on the school device [that’s also true—I tried to do so once our child brought this shit-device home and it stopped working™; there are furthermore no limitations on browser-based internet access (I also checked with the school’s principal: they trust the gov’t to do this)].

The situation is absurd. The state hands out a screen to our children—and parents are not allowed to regulate its use in practice [as if anyone who understands even the barest minimum of what gov’t/the state aims to do wouldn’t be able to comprehend this].

The only way to do that is to physically take it away from them [that’s what we do in our home: the moment homework is done, that shit device is confiscated].

Of course, you can confiscate the tablet. But that assumes that the parents are home at the exact moment it is taken out. That someone actually stands there and says stop. And suddenly you have to not only be a parent for your own children, but also a tablet policeman for other people’s, when friends are visiting [I have no problems doing that; but in a society as brainwashed and obedient as Norway’s, I can clearly see this being an issue in one’s hood, esp. as many of my kids’ classmates have S.M.A.R.T. watches and/or such phones, which means they simply switch from the school-issued tablets (which come with limitations and sometimes stares from adults) to their phones, which don’t have any of these problems™].

No-One Asked Us Parents

No one asked if we wanted our six-year-olds to be part of a large national digitalisation project. No one asked if we thought the advantages outweighed the disadvantages. Nevertheless, it was carried out, and in a short time the tablet became a natural part of everyday school life for many Norwegian children.

Klassekampen [that would be the Communists’ party paper] wrote in 2024 that Norwegian schools spend four times as much money on tablets as on school books. The screens have eaten into school budgets heavily [no worries, schools aren’t meant to teach students reading, so, I suppose it’s fair enough (as to evidence, my university introduced a new mandatory freshman course in autumn 2025: LES100, which teaches students how to read academic texts because, as we learned about a year ago before it was introduced, ‘our freshmen cannot read’].

And now, a few years later, the authorities are quietly pulling the emergency brake [until here, I’m in full agreement as a parent and a professor, but from this line break onwards, we enter dangerous waters].

Not Only Bad Things About Tablets

Although it is good that the government is turning around, it is important to recognise that there is a lot of good about tablets, too [in principle, it’s possible, but it’s important to note that in Norwegian schools it is mandatory to wait for everybody, it’s practically a ‘common core’ endeavour where there cannot be any differences in ability, interest, sex, etc.—but there are distinct, if informal, groupings within classes that address precisely these differences in abilities but, unlike in previous iterations of the school system (which permitted changing from a lesser/better group during the school year), it is impossible to move up/down in these informal groups; now, with tablets one could, easily, fine-tune work assignments to individual student abilities but this is the one thing that’s not done].

They have given schools something that was previously difficult to achieve. Digital tools give teachers a flexibility that is not always possible with paper and books alone. Assignments can be adapted to different levels in the class, so that students can continue working where they are in their learning. In mathematics, some students can get easier assignments while others get more advanced ones, without this necessarily being visible to the rest of the class [see my previous comment, which derives from almost 6 years observing these possibilities not being realised].

It has also become much easier to do simple mapping tests, and get quick results that can give the teacher a better overview of who needs extra follow-up.

For some students, technology has also been a real key to learning. Children who struggle with reading can enter a word and have it read out loud. They can follow the text on the screen while it is read aloud. They can use audio books and gain access to a larger universe of literature than what is found on a regular bookshelf [this may be the dumbest thing one could say here, for that’s only a positive thing IF parents refuse to read to their children, which brings us, of course, firmly into the territory of able-ism, i.e., you’re a bad, racist, and disgusting individual if you do this as reading to/with your children provides a benefit to them while it confers disadvantages on everybody else].

For many students, this has been an enormous help [q.e.d. in terms of the ‘silent quitting’ of many parents].

This is perhaps also why the digitalisation of the school happened so quickly. The ambition was good: better adapted teaching and more tools for learning [plus, perhaps inadvertently, this was done to both disenfranchise parents (who got more free time due to universal daycare) and condition students to stare at screens; I personally think that while tablets were introduced without due consideration of these problems by stupid politicos™, it’s an arrangement that benefits both said politicos™ (who ceaselessly drone on about the benefits of universal daycare) and parents who get yet more spare time to waste spend on their own digital devices].

Something was Missing in the Project

But even good intentions can have consequences we did not foresee [as if there was no-one who objected to these policy changes, but those voices are typically chastised in moralising terms, i.e., you’re a NAZI™ if you say anything bad about screens and devices (see this three-part series from two years ago for examples)].

Because in the face of the reality in Norwegian homes, it has gradually become clear that something was missing in this project: a broad and honest discussion about what it does to children to grow up with yet another screen in their everyday lives [shall we talk about media control, brainwashing, and the cracking-down on any form of dissent in polite society? Just consider the shift from Covid agit-prop to Russophobia that occurred on 24 Feb. 2022].

As a parent, I am glad that the government is taking action.

But I also feel something else.

A big lump in my stomach.

Because I wonder what our children missed while we adults tested out how much screen a little person can really tolerate.

Bottom Lines

Here are a few more experiences with the Norwegian school system:

tablets are everywhere, as are S.M.A.R.T. phones and watches

in parent meetings, some stupidoos always bring up the notion that the kids should have their own social media group without parental supervision; so far, this was always voted down by narrow majorities (last autumn, it was extra-absurd as one fellow parent desired school-wide tablet-access policies as the teachers in her kids’ classes had different tablet rules, which renders it difficult™ for her to argue this to her 1st and 2nd-graders)

in the same vein, there should be a distinction between the privacy of one’s home vs. whatever part of the public sphere we’re talking, but the most insidious feature of these school-issued devices is just that: the blurring between what’s the state’s and what is yours

let’s mention privacy and data vacuuming issues, too, which are entirely absent from the above discussion™

I could go on and on and on, but here’s the line in the sand: we’re at a point where many, if not most, parents have long refused to exercise self-restraint (in terms of their own usage of digital devices), and now that the consequences have grown too big to ignore any longer, the gov’t—which is the institution responsible for having created this mess—is promising yet another fix.

Here’s a thoroughly radical proposition: remove the state as far as possible from the education system, which would permit good schools to thrive while shitty ones would go under.

Yes, that would be disruptive, but don’t forget: virtually all education is either state-run or heavily subsidised (the notionally private™ schools, because of high taxes/low wages, no such private™ school can charge true rates), which tells you who’s to blame for this mess: the gov’t.

It strikes me as utterly insane to place one’s trust in yet another gov’t reform™ project to remedy the issues caused by the same-such gov’t reform some time ago.

Is there a silver lining?

Well, I submit that at some not-too-distant point in time in the future, the gov’t will whither away (that pun is intended) as more and more brain-addled people will see through the agit-prop and all the lies, outwardly perform obedience while going their own way.

And once we get to this point, commentators will all realise, all of a sudden, that something was very, very rotten in the state of Norway all along.