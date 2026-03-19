Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard's avatar
Rikard
2h

There's an aspect missing in the article:

The guilt of those teachers whp pushed for this.

I saw it when "comuperisation" of the classroom was the New Hot. (My mother-in-law can tell about when the overhead-projector was the gadget that would revolutionise education...)

What we got:

One (1) 366 or P2 computer per classroom, leading to fights and disruptions over who got to use it. With internet, we got upgraded to "faster" computers and a host of legal troubles - licenses are per user... And more fights, as some student was "waiting for the page to load".

Chatrooms, forums et cetera - all well known.

And this change was largely led by teachers with one foot in the tech-sector, creating a market for companies they themselves owned shares in. Same grift as with publishing and purchasing course literature.

Few protested, and fewer still refused to comply. To do what I did in 2005 was the proverbial golden apple: all homework done by hand, pen & paper only. Only books as sources.

The students grumbled but complied. The parents - a loud minority of them - threw psychotic tantrums. And the school principal behaved like a wet noodle and just foisted the conflict onto me. And, even funnier, the local school politicians accused me of everything under the Sun.

But when I quit, my last class proclaimed loudly to all at the school: "You're the only one that knows anything! You're the only teacher that teaches us stuff!" - the looks of my colleagues was well worth the trouble.

And whenever I run into one of my old students, they stop and chat.

That's something my tutor told me: the ones who recall you and acknowledge you years or decades later are the ones you really reached, who were worth the effort.

It must crash before it can be fixed - but: the future envisioned is one where maybe 15% of the populous need to know anything except what they are told they know.

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