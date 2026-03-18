For general background on this shitshow, please see this:

As to additional background for the below pieces, here’s a brief snippet:

Although real spending on education increased in OECD countries from 2015 to 2022…in Norway, the share has decreased from 12.2 per cent to 11.5 per cent during the period [that would be the powerful work™ of both Erna Solberg’s right-wing gov’t (in office until 2021) and her successor Jonas Gahr Støre who leads a left-wing gov’t ever since: welcome to the knowledge economy of the 21st century, by the way].

Read the rest here:

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine. Sigh.

Anticipates Massive Changes to Schooling: ‘We will think big about the little ones’

Fewer school hours and fewer subjects could be the result when the government now changes the school day for the youngest. From August, screens will be completely removed from preschool.

By Kristian Skårdalsmo et al., NRK, 16 March 2026 [source; archived]

The aim is to give children a start at school that allows them to succeed. That answer will not come with increasing the number of hours. It is about organising school life in new ways [as this comes from a leftoid politico™ whose party has built that school system he aims to turn upside down, consider this a threat].

Thus Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre (Labour Party).

[NRK] Are you open to reducing the number of subjects for the youngest children? [so, why attend school if not to learn stuff, then?]

[Støre] Yes, I think we should be able to think openly about the number of subjects.

Last fall, Minister of Education and Science Kari Nessa Nordtun thought aloud in Aftenposten about how the government wants to change school life for the youngest [if a politico™ thinks (sic) aloud, pay extra attention]:

Reduced total workload and measures to increase social well-being should make room for better learning in reading, writing and arithmetic, was the message [please allow me to translate from forked tongue doubletalk: less time will be spent on instruction while more time will be given to ‘social well-being’, i.e., the UNESCO’s satanic ‘social-emotional learning’].

Therefore, the Directorate of Education is now receiving marching orders from the government to clarify how school life will be specifically changed for the youngest in order to meet the government’s agenda [in case you thought there, albeit for barely a moment, that this wasn’t about yet more focused gov’t indoctrination…].

At the same time, the grip on screen use is being tightened further: from 1 August, schools must be particularly careful with the use of screens for all 1st-4th graders. This will be determined in regulations this spring [that’s actually a good thing, by the way].

‘We are now clarifying that screen use should be very limited in the first four years’, says Støre.

Reading and Math

At Vaulen School in Stavanger, students in class 4D practice for a performance. Afterwards, Millie Elis Lervik Palm, Ulrik Birkeland Owren, and Pendar Nazaran tell NRK how they use screens in school life [this paragraph tells you all about migration and its consequences: a third of this sample is diverse™].

‘Everyone in the class uses it about the same amount, but some are a little more enthusiastic about it than others’, says Ulrik.

‘I use it mostly to play [sic] math. But at home it’s about doing math and stuff and getting better at it’, says Pendar.

‘During the holidays, I usually don’t have a screen. And it actually works. It just seems boring the first two days’, says Millie [sigh].

And what’s the best thing about school?

‘I think it’s quite fun. I make lots of new friends and can play during recess’, says Millie.

‘I like recess and math, outdoor gym and stuff. I also like slides and presenting things’, says Pendar.

Principal Gunn Reidun Tednes-Aaserød says the school struggles to get the students to keep up, simply because they are expected to embrace ‘too much, too fast’.

She is thinking especially of the youngest students:

I wish we had more time to concentrate on the very basics, reading and math. That they were allowed to concentrate on the basic skills [who’s ‘they’, the teachers or the students?].

Students in grade 4D at Vaulen school use both electronic devices as well as pencil and paper in class.

Open to Postponing Subjects

Støre will present the school news in a speech to the Labour Party’s national executive in Oslo later today [16 March 2026].

‘We must think big about the little ones, and we are all worried about the results we have seen that reading, writing, and arithmetic are declining’, says Støre [that is, by the way, the much-vaunted Nordic Success Story™ of education; by the way, Norway spends the highest amount of money per student across the entire OECD].

He says it is obvious that school life must be organised differently, and that we now know that more hours are not the answer to the challenges:

We have an open view of how we organise the school day [i.e., they have no idea (yet)]. It is crucial to include professionals in the school in this work [yeah, as if more consultants and other experts™ will make things better…].

[NRK] Should we also cut subjects here?

[Støre] It is possible that there are some subjects that can be taken a little later.

‘A Completely New Way’

Last fall, Minister of Education and Science Kari Nessa Nordtun opened up about pushing back the start of English, KRLE [orig. Kristendom, religion, livssyn og etikk, i.e., ‘Christianity, Religion, Meaning of Life, and Ethics’] and social studies:

We will organise school life in a new way, which ensures that during the school day the children primarily build good social and emotional skills and where they learn to be safe [that’s what kids will be doing henceforth in grades 1-4, learning to spell, read, and write is becoming optional]. It is only then that they are able to learn to read, calculate, and write when they need to.

[NRK] Will there be fewer hours and fewer subjects?

[Nordtun] Not impossible. In any case, it will be organised in a completely new way. We are taking into account the evaluation of the six-year reform. There will be more play in the first and second grades. Because it is through play that good social and emotional skills are built. Play also helps build the capacity in children’s brains to absorb learning in the traditional theoretical subjects.

[NRK] What would you say to those who say that we have heard this before?

[Nordtun] What is new is that the government has now decided that this is something we are going to start with, and this must happen quickly [it’s almost 2030, you know].

Committee Work in Progress

The head of the Norwegian Education Association, Geir Røssvoll, points out that the evaluation of the six-year reform from 1997 has shown that there is a need for a softer start to school:

I think it is very important that we do not necessarily shorten the time that people have to be at school, but that we have increased staffing, more focus on practical learning and more focus on play and outdoor activities [look, useless gov’t-appointees cheer for less teaching and more ‘play and outdoor activities’ plus ‘increased staffing’: what a surprise (not)].

Nordtun has also set up a ‘committee for the future of the school for all [orig. fellesskole, meant is, in US parlance, ‘common core’ and no more distinctions between interests, talents, abilities]’. The committee is due to submit its report on 6 August and has been asked, among other things, to consider ‘what needs to be changed in terms of content, scope, and organisation in the school’.

[NRK] Are you now short-circuiting this process? [that’s actually a good and relevant question for once]

[Nordtun] The Norwegian school does not benefit from having an open discussion about the content and organisation of the Norwegian school. The government will of course include the recommendations from the joint school committee before the final design is ready. However, we cannot put all ongoing work on hold just because we have committees working in parallel.

KrF [Norway’s Christian-Democratic Party] cheers

‘Historical signals from the government’, says KrF’s Joel Ystebø, adding:

For 30 years, the other parties have spent billions on making primary school two years longer, without the children learning more [as if you needed more confirmation that the Nordic education model is, well, kaputt]. For 30 years, KrF has been the only party to say no, and instead proposed using the money on better conditions for teachers [yeah, don’t spend the money on, you know, books, school lunches, or maintenance of buildings]. KrF was also the first party to advocate for fewer screens and more books.

Other parties are more critical. The Conservative Party fears longer days at after-school care [that’s a legitimate concern as these gov’t reforms™ are destined, if not designed, to afford state employees even more time to socialise with your children]:

‘I strongly warn against the youngest students getting less time with their teacher. Støre and Nordtun want more after-school care, less school. It gives teachers less time to follow up on the students, not more’, says the Conservative Party’s Mathilde Tybring-Gjedde.

Progress Party leader Sylvi Listhaug is of the same opinion:

There is cause for concern if this means more after-school care. There is great variation in the quality of after-school care from place to place: in some places it is just storage. More after-school care can increase the differences. Children need more learning, not more after-school care [but the leftoid gov’t needs a totally dumbed-down next generation to keep voting for them].

Rødt’s [that’s Norway’s Bolshevik Communists] Hege Bae Nyholt is more positive about the new signals from the Labour Party.

It is very good that the Labour Party will finally make changes in the small school. Fewer hours will reduce the workload for teachers, and give them more time to prepare for each lesson. The quality of teaching will be strengthened and the number of teachers will increase [trust the next five-year plan, all will be well, just fulfil your quota, peon, while we grow the nomenklatura].

Bottom Lines

There you have it, spelled out in black and white letters: whatever the excellent™ Nordics have been doing to education for the past 30 years, it has failed.

While most Western gov’ts are still declaring that they need to catch up with Scandinavia, the Leftoid revolutionaries are preparing for the next phase of the revolution: less teaching, more teachers, and more play are the way forward.

Here’s Education (sic) Minister Nordtun in the above-linked Aftenposten piece:

‘The most important thing is that the youngest children read, write and learn arithmetic. In addition to being active, creating friendships, and working on problem-solving through practical and aesthetic subjects. I think English, KRLE, and social studies can wait. We must change the school as it was envisaged with the six-year reform’, says the minister. For Nordtun, the most important thing is that there is a focus on the basic skills in the first and second grades. It is therefore particularly in these grades that she wants to cut subjects, but does not rule out that the cuts could also apply to the third grade.

The fact that the gov’t has already declared the outcome while committee work is ongoing tells you, clearly, what will happen next: a voluminous report™ will be issued sometime later this year, the gov’t will have pre-cherry-picked whatever it wants to do, and everyone who might object will be ignored.

The further leftoid politicos™ get, the harder they cheer and engage in agit-prop as regards the future benefits of these reforms™.

Speaking of the current system, which harks back to the late 1990s, we actually know how it performs—due to the OECD’s standardised PISA testing, which also came into being in the late 1990s (Wikipedia).

Here’s the OECD’s write-up of the latest such assessment in regard to Norway (2022/23):

Average 2022 results were down compared to 2018 in mathematics, reading and science. Average performance was lower in 2022 than in any previous assessment in mathematics , and close only to the performance observed in 2006 in reading and science. While in reading and science, a significant drop was already observed between 2015 and 2018 , in mathematics results had not shown signs of deterioration prior to 2018.

Over the most recent period (2018 to 2022), the gap between the highest-scoring students (10% with the highest scores) and the weakest students (10% with the lowest scores) did not change significantly in mathematics, while it widened in reading and science . In mathematics, performance dropped to a similar extent for both high- and low-achievers.

Compared to 2012 the proportion of students scoring below a baseline level of proficiency (Level 2) increased by nine percentage points in mathematics; by 11 percentage points in reading; and by seven percentage points in science.

Clearly, the fellesskole (school for all, or ‘common core’) didn’t deliver; trouble is, you know, that the same one-world gov’t revolutionaries who did this are now quadrupling down on this shitshow.

While I’m a firm disbeliever in standardised testing, the fact that demographics massively changed over the past 30 years is omitted from these discussions is telling. To their credit, the OECD’s PISA testing write-up says this:

The share of immigrant students has increased in Norway to 16% in 2022 (10% in 2012 [that is a 50+% increase, by the way]). In 2022, 7% of 15-year-old students were first-generation immigrants, meaning that they were born in another country/economy, and their families moved to Norway only in recent years. Among these first-generation immigrant students, 46% arrived in Norway at or before age 5; 12% arrived after age 12, and after completing the elementary grades in another education system.

Immigrant students in Norway tend to have a more disadvantaged socio-economic profile than non-immigrant students; while 25% of all students are considered socio-economically disadvantaged [so much buck in the welfare system, so little buck], the corresponding share among students with an immigrant background is 54%. Some 69% of immigrant students (and 3% of all remaining students) reported that the language they speak at home most of the time is different from the language in which they took the PISA assessment .

In mathematics, the average difference in performance between immigrant and non-immigrant students was 36 score points in favour of non-immigrant students, a significant difference [do re-read this and consider how ‘average scores’ discussed above might be mostly due to massive increases of immigration from shithole places]. After accounting for students’ socio-economic profile, a significant difference of 9 score points in favour of non-immigrant students was observed [results have been massaged adjusted but that competence gap persists].

In reading, the average difference in performance between immigrant and non-immigrant students was 51 score points in favour of non-immigrant students, a significant difference. After accounting for students’ socio-economic profile, a significant difference of 23 score points in favour of non-immigrant students was observed [see above].

Here’s a summary of these demographic changes for Norway:

And here are associated—derivative—crime rates for certain immigrant populations:

It’s all going to plan, that is, your country is going to shit all the while the gov’t is speeding up things to wreck said country even faster.

And 2030 is less than four years away.

Join me tomorrow as we’ll discuss the consequences for the 21st century’s knowledge economy™ as those young people whose lives have been impacted by the shitty education policies of the past generation are entering the labour force.

Spoiler alert: this will be added to the ever-growing list of taboos one isn’t suppose to speak about in polite society.