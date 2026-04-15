Being a professor myself, I often write about the death throes of education, science, and academic enquiry—and today is just such a day.

For a general intro, please refer to the below piece:

Today, we’ll talk about the massive decline of cognitive potential due to ill-devised school policies over the past 30-40 years, and we’ll talk about the place that, once upon a time, used to be known as ‘the country of poets and thinkers’ (orig. das Land der Dichter und Denker), Germany.

Instead of my complaints, your correspondent introduces one Michael Sommer who teaches ancient history at the University of Oldenburg (faculty profile). His most recent publications with C.H. Beck are Mordsache Caesar (trans. ‘Murding Caesar’, 2024) and Die verdammt blutige Geschichte der Antike ohne den ganzen biologischen Kram (trans. ‘The damn bloody history of Antiquity w/o all that biological stuff’, together with Stefan von der Lahr, 2025).

He’s telling you how things are—and I’ll add my 2 cents in the bottom lines.

Sigh.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

‘We had to read a whole book!!!’, Complains the Student

By Michael Sommer, Die Welt, 13 April 2026 [source; archived]

What I observe in the lecture hall as a professor fills me with profound pessimism: the PISA results are proving true. The vast majority of students are barely ready for university. There is a fatal 60 per cent problem.

Five seconds after the instructor asked: who has read the assigned text?

Almost a third: 32 per cent. For this many voters in Rhineland-Palatinate, education was the deciding factor in this year’s state election. In Baden-Württemberg, it was ‘only’ 19 percent. There can be no doubt that Germans are deeply concerned about what their children and grandchildren learn in school (and what they don’t).

But what are they actually learning? And what aren’t they learning? The regularly collated data from the PISA study suggests that the state of education in Germany is far from ideal. The findings are neither flattering in international nor chronological comparison. The data from the latest survey in 2025 is still awaiting publication. Whether it will be better than the previous one is anyone’s guess, but the metrics from the 2022 study were devastating.

German students achieved 480 points on the scale in reading, 475 in mathematics, and 492 in science. The declines compared to 2018 were significant in each case: minus 18 points (reading), minus 25 points (mathematics), and minus 11 points (science). Significant drops had already been recorded between 2012 and 2018. The poor figures from 2022, therefore, don’t even indicate a stabilisation at a low level.

[I’m adding the following, taken from the above-linked PISA results courtesy of the German Statistics Office:

In most participating countries, student performance declined compared to the last survey. A significant drop in average performance can be observed in mathematics and reading skills across OECD countries. This decline is partly due to the COVID-19 pandemic [nope, don’t be gaslit here—it’s due to ‘distance/remote instruction’, school closures, and the like, all of which was politico™-made and cheered on by experts™ and journos™ alike]. However, many OECD countries, including Germany, were already experiencing a decline in average competence before the pandemic. In 2022, performance in mathematics, science, and reading in Germany fell to its lowest level since the PISA survey began in 2000.

Here are some indicators from the 2022 PISA enquiry:

German students underperformed Singapore by 20% in math, by 13% in literacy, and by 13% in the sciences. Since I brought up Norwegian achievements™ in the top-linked piece, Norwegian students are performing even ( sic ) below German students in 2022.

And with these things note, let’s return to the piece]

For a society whose most important resource is education, the ranking in international comparison is particularly disastrous: 21st place in reading, 25th in mathematics, and 22nd in the sciences is unworthy of the self-proclaimed nation of poets and thinkers [see what I mean?]. Germany lags far behind Singapore (ranked 1st in all categories), Japan (ranked 3rd, 5th, and 2nd), and Poland (ranked 15th, 12th, and 16th).

Particularly alarming: around 30 per cent of fifteen-year-olds failed to meet the minimum requirements in mathematics, and a quarter failed in reading comprehension. Outside of grammar schools [Gymnasium, once the crowning accomplishment of bourgeois society], the dismal figures are significantly higher. Boys perform worse than girls, and children of immigrants fare considerably worse than the children of long-term residents [ouchie to all those haters™ who peddle the ‘all humans are alike’ scheme]. At least in 2022, the state ministries of education were able to downplay the poor results by citing the pandemic. Not even that will be possible this year [I wouldn’t have written anything other than that; in fact, if you read my dedicated postings about education in Scandinavia, I’m probably throwing a few more f-bombs around].

The Dual Role of Universities

If the PISA studies demonstrate anything, it’s that there is enormous room for improvement in education in Germany. However, the study doesn’t explain how the stark data should be interpreted in detail or how the states’ education policies should respond. Do Germany’s schools have a fairness problem because the Damocles’ sword of failure hangs so disproportionately over children from educationally disadvantaged backgrounds? Is there a lack of money and personnel to address these shortcomings?

I admit that, as a university lecturer in a humanities department, I only have a view of one segment of the vast and complex educational landscape. The vast majority of my students have a high school diploma. I can’t assess their performance in mathematics and science, but I do feel confident in judging their general knowledge and can observe their reading and writing skills. I can do little more than try to answer the question of the reasons for this from my subjective perspective. But no matter how subjective, the answers don’t reflect what educational researchers and PISA analysts would like [which is, like, pointing out the obvious].

Universities play a dual role in the education system: they receive the material supplied by schools. At the same time, they are part of teacher training. Many, indeed most, of my graduates first become trainee teachers and eventually teachers. What I observe in the lecture hall doesn’t just worry me, it makes me deeply pessimistic. The academic aptitude of many of the students I encounter there is severely lacking. And the worst part is: that trend is sharply downward. Something has gone awry in Germany’s education system, and it might already be too late to reverse the trend [I concur, and that ‘something’, I’d briefly add, is the combo of denigrating achievement, talent, and aptitude while elevating sentiments, entitlements, and what, in US lingo, is called ‘affirmative action’].

Talent and aptitude are distributed at universities, as everywhere else, along a Gaussian bell curve [I disagree: it’s more like a Pareto distribution (80 : 20)]. Around 20 per cent form the elite [that’s a misnomer by Prof. Sommer]. They arrive at university, find their way around effortlessly, and master all the tasks set for them without difficulty. In my field, ancient history, this means: they read texts that are challenging to call difficult, quickly develop a critical approach to Thucydides or Tacitus, and can synthesise what they’ve learned into their own thoughts that are meaningful and structured. They learn Latin and ancient Greek, unless they already know them from school. These supposedly dead, but in fact very much alive, languages ​​place the highest demands on discipline and logical thinking.

In short: after just a few semesters, it becomes clear that the 20 per cent elite is capable of passing on scholarship to the next generation. Many of them will go on to have successful careers at the university. Others might later resemble the type of academically gifted secondary school teacher that some readers may fondly remember from their own school days.

20 Per Cent Have No Place at Any University

The top group, which would succeed in any system, is mirrored by roughly 20 per cent who are so weak that one wonders how they were even admitted to university [well, the ‘everybody is the same’ chicken have come home to roost]. They have no place at any university and usually disappear quickly, never to be seen again. The bottom group of the Gaussian distribution doesn’t really bother anyone. At most, it ruins the statistics for ambitious university administrations [that’s a tricky thing to mention, esp. as these admin people are very, very mischievous as these bean-counting exercises is all they seemingly do].

The problem is the middle of the 60 per cent. It has always existed, too. However, it is now completely different than it was twenty or thirty years ago. Back then, the middle was rock solid. No high-flyers, but people who could easily be trained in six or eight years of study to where they would later have to function in society. In teaching or in other roles where a history degree could be useful in some way.

This middling segment used to possess what was needed to be eligible for university studies. They could read, write, understand reasonably demanding texts, and compose texts that, while perhaps not meeting the highest literary standards, were nevertheless coherent and well-founded. These individuals generally had sufficient knowledge of more than one foreign language, often including Latin, which facilitated not only their entry into new languages ​​but also their use of their native tongue.

This middling segment was also reasonably well-versed in history and social issues. Instead of chanting mindless slogans like, ‘From the River to the Sea’, they knew between which river and which sea the Middle East conflict was taking place. They had a sense of how the political system of the Federal Republic of Germany worked and what the European Union was founded on. They knew what to make of important historical figures, whether their names were Caesar, Columbus, or Bismarck. They also had a few historical dates readily available in their minds.

The New Middle Class

This middling segment once existed, but it no longer does. The new middle class is different. It starts with the basics. In exams, students write ‘persieve’ [orig. warnehmen, instead of wahrnehmen] and ‘explane’ [orig. erklähren, instead of erklären]. I think to myself while grading them, ‘You’re going crazy. Are they all victims of “writing as they hear it”?’ [this requires a bit of ‘splanation: some time ago around the early 1990s, this new approach was introduced in classrooms, which means kids are taught to write as they hear it, and this is where the spelling mistakes derive from, that is, at least in part; reading skills have plummeted (which also, more passively so, induce correct spelling, while highly heterogenous class composition (due to mass immigration) plays a role, too]. The new middle class capitulates to moderately difficult texts. Many articles published here [in German legacy media, no less] would already exceed their attention span. It’s unrealistic to expect these students to have access to literature on intellectual history or academic scholarship. ‘We had to read an entire book’, followed by three exclamation marks, an anonymous student indignantly wrote in the comments section of my lecture three semesters ago. Mind you, this was an introductory course in ancient history at the upper secondary level.

Those who read little or not at-all experience a decline in their language skills—or rather, their language is a testament to their poverty, because it was never truly rich. Out of twenty students in a seminar, perhaps three know common words like ‘everywhere’ [orig. allenthalben, which is, admittedly, kinda archaic to begin with (I love it)] or ‘formerly’ [orig. ehedem (same sentiment)]. Yet, they can effortlessly produce the gender-sensitive glottal stop [in what’s called ‘gender mainstreaming’, the German language has introduced gender-confirming (sic) suffices, e.g., Polizei (police) used to denote both men and women in uniform, now one would distinguish (needlessly) between a female Polizistin and a male Polizist; similarly, the glottal stop is typically indicated in this way Lehrer*in or Lehrer_in, which means ‘teacher’, and one would say teacher- (brief pause indicated by the asterisk) -ess to indicate a female and/or male teacher; it’s all nonsense, but for the virtue-signalling idiocracy of the present moment, you do this the wrong™ way, it’s akin to ‘dead-naming’ in the US tranny contexts]. The language of term papers is typically stilted, bureaucratic, and lacking in idiom. One almost wishes the authors would seek help from Gemini or ChatGPT. But for that to happen, they would first need to recognise their own linguistic shortcomings [lol, all of this is so true (sigh)].

Those who read little or nothing find their language deficient. Mind you, we’re not talking about the weakest 20 per cent here, but about the new middle class [these other 60%, which brings us back to the Pareto distribution]. Because texts overwhelm them, they avoid reading whenever possible. Texts aren’t even read when they’re offered for download on the university’s online platform [that’s also totally true—I’ve been doing this right from the get-go, but this is also pointless in four out of five cases, at the very least]. When the awkward moment arrives in seminars, the resulting cluelessness stemming from not reading is met with a shrug. Three or four diligent students carry the discussion; the rest remain silent. Ashamed? Or simply indifferent?

To escape the uncomfortable spiral of silence in the lecture hall, the professors play it safe. They have students read sources and literature together in the seminar. Students take turns reading aloud [that’s at the university level, mind you]. Often, the reading is halting because the reader stumbles over words they’re encountering for the first time: ‘everywhere’ [orig. allenthalben], for example. Seminars become tedious events. Needless to say, the amount of reading required today is only a fraction of what would have been considered standard practice in 1990.

Of course, there isn’t just the new middle class [and the bottom 20%]. There are also the strong, ambitious, high-achieving students. And I feel sorry for them, because these young people are being cheated out of what a humanities degree promises: the development of critical thinking, complex analytical skills, and cultural competence. These students are systematically under-challenged in humanities departments because the vast majority are completely overwhelmed [that’s what the race to the bottom in terms of admissions has wrought: no standards, cognitive, linguistic, or otherwise, means all that’s required is a pulse, as one of my colleagues here in Norway put it (he’s currently vice-dean)].

And why is that? Because a culture of aversion to achievement prevails throughout the German education system [not just there, dear colleague]. Because underachievers are seen as role models and conscientious students as overachievers. Because we’ve lost the habit of naming underachievement as such and sanctioning it with a failing grade. If we don’t manage a complete 180-degree turn on the issue of achievement, the German education system will spiral into a downward spiral from which there will be no escape.

Who should press the reset button? A state premier whose doctorate was revoked due to proven plagiarism? A minister of education who studied political science, German, and philosophy without graduating? Or a state minister for culture suspected of accepting bribes to gain access to political heavyweights? In a society where plagiarism replaces doctorates and dropping out of university replaces careers, failing grades for pupils and students are simply the logical consequence of the decision-makers’ lack of performance.

Bottom Lines

I sign all of the above, esp. since I’m a professor in the humanities, too.

The main problem I see here, though, deserves mention: university people are so full of themselves, and while Prof. Sommer, correctly, mentions that he’s only seeing part of ‘the vast and complex educational landscape’, here’s what I think is necessary to note every time this subject comes up:

universal daycare, esp. from around 8-12 months of age onwards, is the fall from grace, so to speak—removing little children from their parents (mothers) is the antithesis of love, care, and attention given to a child (yet expanding access to universal daycare is all politicos™ of all factions, stripes, and orientations talk about)

kindergarten mainly about conditioning children to ever-changing, mostly part-time staff, there’s little esp. 2-4yos can do to find a stable adult to trust (like, say, a parent), and then there’s the ‘watchmen’ complex of staffers: there may be no commotion, which is esp. bad for boys as they are always told to sit still, not to move, etc. while placing a premium of girls and their less-active, more obedient manners

the latter aspect—of no wrong movement—is carried over into esp. primary schools and secondary institutions, which similarly place premiums on no kerfuffles, incl. especially breaking up recess/school yard problems™ before they emerge; this isn’t me coming out strongly in favour of ‘boys will be boys’ (they will be anyways), but speaking up against these idiotic notions of always having a bunch of adults supervise children permanently, which only breeds anticipatory obedience (at least outwardly), pushes a lot of shit into the perceived privacy™ of social media and online, with perhaps the worst aspect being that young adults never really learn their own limits vs. getting potentially punched for transgressing

at the same time, what is taught is so dumbed down, with common core aspects indicating that a) everyone gets a medal for participating while b) young people get penalised for being more ambitious, talented, interested and told to wait for everyone to catch up—and all of that happens before these young men and women even enter a university (I do wonder if Prof. Sommer has children, and it seems he doesn’t, but I don’t know)

Speaking of the segment of the big education system known by Prof. Sommer, well, let’s not forget that the majority of students in Germany are young women, as I’ve detailed two days ago:

And then there’s the entire problem with the increasingly broken function of universities as dating pools of partners acceptable to members of the ‘old middle class’—these days, with the overwhelming majority of students being female (setting aside the indoctrination into stupid things, such as gender etc.), they are competing for an ever-shrinking share of acceptable™ fellow university students well before contemplating, say, an electrician who runs his own business at age 27 or the like.

As an aside, most of the menfolk I encounter at Norwegian universities aren’t that impressive to begin with (not that most women are, but that’s besides the point here), even admitting for personal preference bias.

So, the sun is setting on a broken and tattered education system, with the death spiral having begun some 50-odd years ago with the notion that universal daycare is a good idea to begin with (it ain’t).

These sentiments were aided and abetted by the feminisation of education-as-a-profession as a whole, which has metastasised from de facto women-only kindergarten staff to their take-over of primary and secondary schools, with university faculties being the last hold-out (for now).

We all know what happens next, though, for we’ve seen all of this before, which is the first of my two closing remarks comes to us courtesy of Stalin fanboy and Marxisante historian Eric Hobsbawm’s The Age of Extremes (orig. UK ed., 1994), p. 315-16:

On the whole, the public position of women in communist countries was not notably different from that in developed capitalist ones, and, where it was, it did not necessarily bring advantages. When women streamed into a profession opened to them, as in the USSR, where the medical profession became largely feminized in consequence, it lost status and income. As against Western feminists, most married Soviet women, long used to a lifetime of paid work, dreamed of the luxury o f staying a t home and doing only one job.

Oh, how much (else) have we un-learned since the ancient year of 1994 A.D.?

This brings me to the second aspect relevant here, and it pertains, once more and however uncomfortably so, to the facts so lamented by Prof. Sommer, that is, ‘the amount of reading required today is only a fraction of what would have been considered standard practice in 1990’.

Ever wondered as to why that may be?

To me, it’s a combination of opening-up the universities to everyone via both grade inflation (in secondary schools) and the lowering of standards across the board (there and in college).

The way this will play out seems to be roughly like this:

There’s no way government action can actually remedy anything, for the only thing government of both ‘leftish’ and ‘rightish’ persuasion, can think of, is more regulation = interference. And this means an ever-decreasing relationship between ‘supply’ (nursing staff) and ‘demand’ (staff shortages). The ‘left’ will simply call for more state interference in labour markets while the right will simply blow up the ‘private’ bureaucracy masquerading as big business or ‘public-private partnerships’ in this. The result will be the same: the labour market, which is already quite dysfunctional, will get worse and worse as left- and right-leaning governments take turns pretending to ‘fix this issue’… Economically, I think it’s fair to assume that neither somewhat higher wages nor other incentives will be done in sufficient ways to solve the problems affecting both higher education and big healthcare. Instead, successive governments—and their hordes of advisors and consultants—will in all likelihood press for ‘more reforms’, pulling in ever more different directions. Thus, both sectors will continue to wobble more and more over time, with successive government measures all destined to fail for one or the other reasons.

Read the rest here:

What then, will be most likely done to the hoi polloi by the powers that be?

Running into a set of actually quite comparable troubles, the Roman Empire in the 3rd Century AD first decreed maximum prices for what we may arguably call ‘goods and services’ before moving on to rendering professions hereditary.

We’re already experiencing variations of these measures, as exemplified by collective bargaining procedures as well as certain limitations on job choice, such as residency contracts and the like. Apart from these ‘extra-economic’ constraints, economically and socially, essentially comparable pressures and limitations—academic potential is highly correlated with parental achievement—are currently serving as ‘(in)visible’ guardrails.

I suspect that more and more of these measures will be implemented over the next couple of years, putting more pressure, from ever more angles, on the possibilities and freedoms of any given individual.

Change my mind.