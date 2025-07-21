Today, I have a real gem for you: as the dog days of summer continue a tad longer—we’ve been enjoying several days with warm and almost uninterrupted sunshine—legacy media is in an all-out fight to label a few days of sunshine ‘exceptional’ and, as Austrian state broadcaster ORF considers from afar (here and below my translation, emphases, and [snark]),

Norway is currently experiencing one of the longest heatwaves in its history. For over a week now, Norway has been experiencing highs of over 30 degrees [Celsius] and in some places there are even tropical nights when the temperature does not drop below 20 degrees. New temperature records are being set almost daily in the northern European country.

I’ll spare us all the rest of this cheap piece of agit-prop, and instead I’ll point to a few factoids that might relativise this kind of breathless reporting™, as per the Meteorological Institute (Meteorologisk institutt):

In Norway, a heatwave is defined as five or more consecutive days with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees or higher.

I suppose that definition may differ from place to place, and to offer you some more evidence of this insanity, here’s what the City of Vienna holds:

However, there is no generally applicable definition for [a heat wave]; rather, threshold values and other framework conditions (duration, humidity, frequency, etc.) differ from country to country, as regional climatic differences also result in different acclimatisation… The condition [for the existence of a heat wave] is that the average perceived [orig. gefühlte] maximum daily temperature is above 35 degrees Celsius on at least three consecutive days and that it does not cool down below 20 degrees Celsius at night.

So, if you don’t feel there’s a heat wave, there may not be one, that is, if you can believe it.

If this sounds, well, utterly absurd, if not outright insane, to you, rest assured that you’re not alone with these, of course, heretical thoughts.

What is a ‘Heat Wave’?

The less-than-funny implications of these definitely (hu)man-made idiosyncrasies, however, shall be mentioned, too. As per the Norwegian Meteorological Institute (same link as above):

Due to man-made climate change, the likelihood of heatwaves in Norway is now much higher. Several places in Buskerud, Østfold and Akershus are experiencing twice as many heatwaves now as thirty years ago. ‘If we look at the whole of Europe, analyses show that all heatwaves over the past 20 years have been more likely and more intense due to climate change’, says climate scientist Karianne Ødemark.

Wait a moment: you people state that ‘the likelihood of heatwaves in Nprway is now much higher’—by offering as evidence a comment that ‘all heatwaves over the past 20 years have been more likely and more intense due to climate change’.

But you’ve read this correctly: that’s what climate scientist Ødemark said, and mention shall be made of yet another confounder, the comment that heat waves are now™ occurring ‘twice as [often] as thirty years ago’.

If we compare the current normal period (1991-2020) with the previous one (1961-1990), we see that larger areas are affected by heatwaves. They extend further inland and are more frequent than in the past.

And thankfully, back in July 2021 (!!!), the Meteorological Institute has written this (the below excerpt comes from that linked content in the quote above, but because I deem it quite relevant, I’ll link to it once more):

Over the past thirty years, the number of heatwaves has increased significantly. Viken is the county that most often experiences heatwaves. ‘Several places in Viken are experiencing twice as many heatwaves now as thirty years ago’, says climate researcher Helga Therese Tilley Tajet at the Norwegian Meteorological Institute. The reason is that the temperature in Norway has increased by one degree on average since 1900. With continued increases in greenhouse gas emissions, the temperature is expected to rise a further 4.5 degrees towards the end of the century. ‘This means that we are experiencing more and more heat records’, says Tajet. ‘It could be 30 degrees in several places in southern Norway over the next few days, and perhaps a heatwave in some places. A heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with a maximum temperature averaging 28 degrees or higher.’

Oh, would you look at that: in the year of the Lord 2021, i.e., four (!!!) years ago, a heat wave used to be defined™ as ‘three consecutive days with a maximum temperature averaging 28 degrees’.

Fast-forward to the present (2025), ‘a heatwave is defined as five or more consecutive days with a maximum temperature of 27 degrees or higher’. That is, according to the very same gov’t institution telling everybody what a heat wave is.

2022, the New Year Zero

I do have several reservations, in particular about the underlying data as the definition of what has been changed, apparently, in 2022, and so has the mission of the Meteorological Institute (as per this press release):

Heat waves are a common phenomenon [so much for exceptional™ warnings now attached to them] for which hazard warnings are issued all over the world. There are many definitions of what a heatwave is. Most meteorological authorities in European countries have heatwave warnings, but with different thresholds. The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) encourages hazard warnings to be based on consequences, which the Norwegian Meteorological Institute (MET) wants to follow up. Vulnerability to heat varies around the world depending on the climate, what people in different places are used to and how the country’s infrastructure is organised [so, there’s no one-world definition]. In Norway, there is a great deal of media attention around hot spells and heatwaves. This is often because people associate them with pleasant activities, such as sunbathing and swimming. Heatwaves don’t occur very often either [so, it’s a bit of a nothing-burger, isn’t that what you’re saying?] At the same time, they can be troublesome, especially for vulnerable groups.

Ah, more vulnerable groups™, like in the then-contemporaneous Covid Mania, which provides yet another illustration of the age-old political adage of ‘never let a crisis go to waste’.

From 1 June 2022, MET started monitoring heatwaves to gain experience of the phenomenon in Norwegian conditions [huhum, you people haven’t been doing that before 2022?]. In collaboration with the health authorities [that is the tell-tale sign of ‘we’re gonna claim One Health™ to render you subject to bureaucratic whims], we will also investigate what effect heat has in Norwegian society. What is a Heatwave? The reason why there are several different definitions of heatwaves is that temperatures that are perceived as abnormally high in one area may be completely normal in another area [hi, dear readers from, say, Australia, such as ExcessDeathsAU : would you feel exceptionally warm in, say, 27 degrees Celsius weather?]. In addition, there are different criteria used to define a heatwave , including the minimum number of consecutive heating days, which temperature measurement is used (e.g. daily maximum, daily minimum or daily average), and whether humidity should be included in the calculation [basically, there’s no global, nay, universal [(per aspera ad astra, dear readers) one-size-fits-all definition, hence it is by definition impossible to compare such data across national boundaries]. Previously at the MET, the same definition of heatwave that is used in Denmark has been used (the average of three-day maximum temperatures above 28 degrees). With this as a starting point, a report was written showing the climatological and increase in the number of heatwaves to date, see the report ‘Heatwaves in Norway from 1957-2019’ [orig. Hetebølger i Norge fra 1957-2019]. One disadvantage of this definition is that it has many effects, including in early spring when people often only experience the temperature as warm and cosy.

Brief interruption to remind you to re-read this segment, esp. the second paragraph under the sub-header ‘What is a Heatwave’, as we learn two major things:

the definition was changed in spring 2022, hence I call BS on the comparative angle in terms of data splice

esp. in Nordic contexts, people often experience warm temperatures as ‘warm and cosy’ (normal), as opposed to the the climate hystericists

Here’s a bit more from the above-linked report’s ‘definition’ section:

The definition from the Danish Meteorological Institute is used to look at heatwaves in Norway. A three-day moving average is used to find heatwave events, an event is if the three-day average is greater than or equal to 28°C. It is not taken into account whether the events occur on consecutive days, as it is interesting to know whether the heatwave lasts for a long time and not just whether it is a continuous long heatwave. This means that one specific day can be included in 3 cases of heatwaves if the criteria are exceeded for 5 consecutive days. This is done to capture the difference between just three days (1 event) and when the heatwave lasts for a longer period of time (multiple events).

Speaking of the underlying ‘data’, here’s the report’s foundation:

To study heatwaves, maximum temperature maps for Norway are used. A grid with daily maximum temperature in 1*1 km2 resolution is available for the period 1957-2019 (Nilsen et al., 2020). The daily maximum temperatures are used to find the number of heatwave events annually.

So, climate science™ works like this: use one paper—and here’s the laughable part: at the time the report was written, that reference cited in the above paragraph, Nilsen et al. (2020), ‘Projected changes in frost-change days for Norway’, is referred to as a ‘submitted paper’. In other words: it’s a pre-print that’s also not on the subject of, you know, heat waves, but, hey, what does it matter, eh?!

I’ve briefly looked at the published version of the paper (linked above), and the curious aspect here is twofold:

according to Nilsen et al. (2020), there are four underlying data sets: Note that but one of these four data sets extends back to 1957, which is presumably the data used for the heat wave report. As an aside, the ‘seNorge dataset’ may be obtained here, and it’s interesting to note that it is a kind of old-school, i.e., ‘in situ observations only’ dataset that has been continuously updated since 1957. It is a precipitation-focused dataset, and there’s also an evaluation article with lots of additional, mostly technical, information available by Lussana et al. (2018), ‘seNorge2 daily precipitation, an observational gridded dataset over Norway from 1957 to the present day’, Earth System Science Data, 10, no. 1, https://doi.org/10.5194/essd-10-235-2018.

From what I gather, the key issue to note is the following aspect: The temperature fields are unbiased estimates of the actual temperature [i.e., we’re not talking observational data], for most part of the temperature range, only for extremely low temperatures a warm bias of around 1 degree C is present. The precision of the temperature field varies between 0.8 and 2.4 degrees C for daily average temperature . And since we already learned that the Meteorological Institute has changed the temperature requirements for a heat wave (downgrading it from 28 to 27 degrees), that’s quite within the error margin (‘precision’) of .8-2.4 degrees C of the underlying model. But, hey, it’s da Science™.

The second major issue I shall bring up once more is related to the change of definition, which this website entry from 27 May 2022 ‘splains’ in the following way: From June 2022, MET initiated a heatwave monitoring programme to gain better insight into this phenomenon in Norwegian conditions. In collaboration with the health authorities, we also conduct surveys to assess the consequences of high temperatures in Norwegian society. As part of this initiative, we included the night-time temperature, i.e., the minimum temperature, in our calculations to get a more comprehensive assessment of the total ‘heat load’ a person experiences [in case you needed any more proof that the heat wave chit-chat is about weather observations, as opposed to personal feelings]. We have also extended the duration of heatwaves from three to five days to increase the likelihood of heat being perceived as more of a problem [here’s my exhibit A in terms of evidence of the actual human-made origins of the perception of warm summer temperatures as problematic™]. The 2022 definition, which used an average of the maximum and minimum temperatures over five days, proved complicated to communicate clearly [but, lol, even that manipulation proved quite too much to talk about without da Science™ contradicting themselves (lying) every time these people open their mouths]. From 2023, we have therefore opted for a simpler definition of a Norwegian heatwave: five or more consecutive days where the maximum temperature is 27 degrees or higher [so, basically, da Science™ changed the old definition used from 1957-2021 in 2022, but that proved to problematic as the population apparently doesn’t understand averages and/or maximum/minimum temperatures, hence da Science™ changed their definition quickly once more—to ‘communicate clearly’]. As this is still a trial project, the definition may be adjusted later [and if that proves too cumbersome and/or tricky to ‘splain’ to da people, they reserve to alter the definition in the future]. See also the entry ‘heatwave’ in Store norske leksikon.

Bottom Lines

This is all too stupid to warrant discussion, if it wouldn’t have massive consequences. I’ll include the key problems arising from the official definition in the Store norske leksikon entry ‘heat wave’ (for longer quotes, see the above-related footnote 1):

The term Norwegian heatwave is used to distinguish heatwaves in Norway from heatwaves in other countries…This definition does not take into account the size of the area affected, i.e., it is enough that a single measuring station fulfils the criteria.

Norway TF is 385,207 km2 or 148,729 square miles big, but if one (!) measuring station in the country takes such temperature readings, we’re in an official heat wave. You cannot make this shit up, esp. if compared to the Covid poison/death juice shitshow where hundreds of dead—ten of whom were labelled ‘likely’ deriving from the poison/death juices—are deemed no problemo and, of course, no signal.

Then there’s the uncertainty in the model used for the heat wave compilation—which has a margin of error of .8-2.4 degrees Celsius, although we note that average temperatures are said to have increased well within (1-1.5 degrees) that margin of error since 1900. To say nothing about the fact that the model used (seNorge) is actually based on ‘unbiased’ observations that are subsequently modelled (would that be ‘biased’?, then) looking at precipitation patterns.

Finally, we note the massive, too-big-to-hide gov’t psy-op masquerading as public health™ approach to heat waves™. While the shit-talk from the Covid Mania (we must, of course, all be saved from the danger) is there, we note the facts that a) definitions are arbitrary, may be subject to future changes (they were two times changed in 2022/23), and this was consciously done to scare people into accepting the biggest social engineering op in history:

We have also extended the duration of heatwaves from three to five days to increase the likelihood of heat being perceived as more of a problem.

That quote is from this gov't website entry from 27 May 2022, and that quote alone should set off all your alarm bells.

While today’s foray into one country (Norway) and the shenanigans is telling enough, I bet that if you dug deep enough into the climate scam elsewhere, you’d likely find comparable issues.

Hence, I’ll close today’s posting by sharing a picture from my neck-of-the-woods two days ago: that’s what a proper summer looks like, I’m not afraid of a few days of warm and sunny temperatures, and I’d encourage you to do the same.