Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UM Ross's avatar
UM Ross
3h

"the problem isn’t a central bank per se; the problem is (drum roll) shitty policies of support for gov’t spending binges"

Exactly this. Moreover, the inflation it causes is a tax on people who save money, and a subsidy to those who are in debt.

Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
5h

"Jabba the hut" is so appropriate!

Reply
Share
1 reply by epimetheus
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 epimetheus · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture