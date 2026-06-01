Somewhere in the comments section, I quipped that much that’s written since about Second World War is quite fantastic, with the origins of the departure from reality being around the First World War. This isn’t a particularly novel insight (ahem), Orwell, writing from the Spanish Civil War (1936-39) noticed this about his own time. Plus there’s Frederic Paxson, a former president of the American Historical Association and a contributor to the US propaganda efforts during the Great War, who wrote a relevant essay about the faking of stuff in wartime, which I highly recommend:

And thus I present you, today, with another salvo, this time directed, once again, at the First World War’s lingering question—really: an act of self-absolution on part of the victors—of the ‘war guilt’, which was enshrined in the Versailles Treaty’s infamous Art. 231:

The Allied and Associated Governments affirm and Germany accepts the responsibility of Germany and her allies for causing all the loss and damage to which the Allied and Associated Governments and their nationals have been subjected as a consequence of the war imposed upon them by the aggression of Germany and her allies.

Why bring this up once-again? It’s because on Joachim Dolezik, a post-doctoral legal philosopher, has re-evaluated this aspect of the origins of the first world war and penned a new article relegating the war guilt away from Germany to (drum roll) Russia.

Our consideration here has two parts: today’s posting will tackle a brief write-up of his ‘Historiografische Debatten zur Julikrise und die Frage nach der Verantwortung am Kriegsausbruch 1914’, which roughly translates as ‘historiographic debates on the July Crisis and the issue of responsibility for the outbreak of the war 1914’ and appeared in the Zeitschrift für Geschichtswissenschaft 73, no. 11 (2025): 905-27 (paywalled); I’ll do a write-up of the underlying essay before too long, too.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

War Guilt Debate 1914: Russia’s Role in the First World War Reassessed

International law could not prevent the outbreak of the First World War: Joachim Dolezik of the University of Vienna goes beyond Christopher Clark and seeks to place the primary blame on Russia.

By René Schlott, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, 29 May 2026 [source; archived]

Twelve years have passed since Christopher Clark’s bestseller The Sleepwalkers (1st ed. 2012 [I presume Mr. Schlott means the German translation]) sparked a lively debate about the beginning of the First World War. The controversies surrounding Clark’s thesis that war guilt does not lie with a single country, but rather that all major powers bore equal responsibility, dominated the centenary in 2014. After the anniversary year, the July Crisis and war responsibility had become relatively quiet in both research and public discourse. Clark’s thesis has prevailed, and the catchphrase of the political and military decision-makers of 1914 as ‘sleepwalkers’ has since been widely used in other contexts as well [note that Prof. Clark is a Regius Professor (i.e., appointed by then-queen Elizabeth II) at Cambridge U, an Austrialian by birth, and a knighted ‘Sir’, since 2015, ‘for services to British-German relations’—his views thus represent the current stance of the British élite].

The legal philosopher Joachim Dolezik, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Vienna, has now, in an essay in the Zeitschrift für Geschichtswissenschaft (‘Historiografische Debatten zur Julikrise und die Frage nach der Verantwortung am Kriegsausbruch 1914’, which roughly translates as ‘historiographic debates on the July Crisis and the issue of responsibility for the outbreak of the war 1914’, vol. 73, no. 11 [2025]), reassessed the ‘blame game’ (Annika Mombauer) that has been ongoing for more than a century, revisited Clark’s thesis, and further sharpened it ‘with an emphasis on the implications under international law’ of the military escalation in the summer of 1914. According to Dolezik, author of two dissertations in international law, while Germany and Austria-Hungary bear ‘considerable co-responsibility’ for the outbreak of war, the ‘main responsibility’ can be attributed to [drum roll] Russia and France [of course, and we all knew that, after Feb. 2022, it was only a question of time before anyone who read Clark’s book would come up with a ‘reassessment’ and blame (drum roll) ze Rooskies, because, you see, ‘they’ve always been thus’; I note, however acerbic, that it only took some 12-13 years after Clark’s The Sleepwalkers before someone else affirmed it and doubled down on it: well done, Mr. Dolezik, bravo even—and I’ll add my ruminations on this accomplishment in the bottom lines below].

Serbia Also Received a Blank Check

For in July 1914, several blank checks were issued, not only the well-known authorization granted by the German Empire to its Dual Alliance partner, Austria-Hungary. Russia, too, pledged its unconditional support to Serbia, even though no formal alliance existed between the two countries. Rather, the Tsarist Empire invoked a kind of ‘Pan-Slavic “exclusive right”’ to justify its intervention. France, in turn, gave Russia its full backing for military action against Austria-Hungary, thus accelerating the ‘delocalization of a purely regional Balkan conflict’. The disastrous Balkanization of European politics, which led to the ‘Third Balkan War’ becoming a continental war, was already a key argument of Clark’s [note the less-than-gracious characterisation of Mr. Dolezik’s contribution here].

According to Dolezik, in the summer of 1914, only one case of alliance covered by international law existed, namely that between Austria-Hungary and the German Empire. The German Empire’s declaration of war against Russia, as a reaction to the Tsarist Empire’s mobilizations and the deployment of Russian troops on the border with East Prussia, was also lawful under international law. This was because the Empire was facing an ‘imminent threat’ [orig. unmittelbare Bedrohungslage].

Dolezik denies that there was a balance of power in Europe in 1914, instead speaking of a ‘power imbalance’. He argues that only two major powers had an interest in a war of aggression with annexationist aims: France, to regain Alsace-Lorraine, and the Russian Empire, to control the Bosporus [both of these claims are true, but I suppose to note, for instance, the Milner Group’s shenanigans with respect to their meddling in French politics (such as the spending on revanchists like Delcassé and Poincaré, done also by the Russian ambassador), is beyond the pale to note here]. The author quotes none other than Fritz Fischer, the most prominent advocate of the German Empire’s primary responsibility and a protagonist of a research controversy named after him, to support his own conclusions. In his 1969 book War of Illusions [orig. Krieg der Illusionen], Fischer stated that ‘the main thrust of Russian expansionist ambitions […] was aimed at the Straits of Constantinople’ and that ‘in this principle of Russian policy […] lay Russia’s contribution to the outbreak of war in the summer of 1914’ [a smart™ move to use Fritz Fischer, the main protagonist of the thesis that Germany’s war aims in WW1 and WW2 were, in fact identical, so as to save himself from being seen holding a genuine thought].

Clark had already attested to Russia’s ‘aggressive policy in the Balkans’ and to Russia’s Entente partners [q.e.d.], France and Great Britain, an ‘aggressive interpretation of the casus foederis’. Dolezik’s pointed critique was thus already present in The Sleepwalkers, but not explicitly stated, probably so as not to jeopardise the overall thesis of the shared responsibility of all the great powers. Dolezik therefore cautiously criticises Clark as ‘not very consistent’ and argues all the more rigorously, along with Herfried Münkler, that in 1914 ‘the key to the war […] lay in the Russian capital’ [hence shifting Clark’s argument from a clusterf*** of miscalculations to fingering Russia! Russia! Russia! as Europe’s age-old bogeyman: all quiet on the Western front, so to speak].

Most recently, the historian Odd Arne Westad, in his book 'The Coming Storm, compared the current tense geopolitical situation of multiple crises with the situation immediately before the outbreak of the First World War. Indeed, problem-solving approaches are increasingly narrowing from diplomatic to military perspectives, and, as in the period before 1914, the erratically acting decision-makers appear visibly overwhelmed by constantly and rapidly changing circumstances. ‘Seen in this light, the actors of 1914 are our contemporaries’, was Christopher Clark’s rather unsettling conclusion at the time.

Bottom Lines

I’ve also read the underlying academic prose (which was, predictably, quite convoluted), which points to the following aspects that emerged among so-called ‘revisionists’ in the decade after the end of the First World War:

It was only logical that the ‘revisionists’—who represented the prevailing opinion among historians during the interwar period—scrutinised the power-strategic considerations and war plans of the Entente powers more closely, emphasising that St. Petersburg, Paris, and London had done far too little to prevent the war. The realisation took hold that it was hardly possible to speak of Germany’s sole guilt for the First World War … The French writer Victor Margueritte therefore spoke of Article 231 of the Treaty of Versailles as an ‘assassination against truth’ [orig. Attentat auf die Wahrheit] and a ‘mockery of justice’ [as cited in Margueritte, Die Verbrecher, Berlin 1926, p. 304], and Fay came to the conclusion at the end of the 1920s that ‘[t]he guilty verdict of the Treaty of Versailles, which burdened Germany and its allies with the responsibility for the war, […] is historically untenable in view of the evidence available today’ [via Fay, Der Ursprung des Weltkrieges, vol. 2, Berlin 1930, p. 409]. The responsibility for the outbreak of the war is more or less evenly distributed among the powers involved.

Found on pp. 909-10, we learned that, a century ago, scholars and thinkers had demystified the bullcrap conjured up by politicos™—such as David Lloyd George, Woodrow Wilson, and Georges Clemenceau, to name but the most prominent con-artists of their time—to a degree that today a legal philosopher, regurgitating what Chris Clark had written in the 2010s, arrived at the same conclusion. Bravo.

Nothing in Mr. Dolezik’s piece even smells, however tentatively, of structural factors, such as the Transatlantic ties of the business elites (here’s looking at the Warburg brothers who were instrumental in dictating the policies of both Germany’s Reichsbank and the US Federal Reserve), the role of tycoons like the Morgans and Rockefellers in the US, the ‘City of London’, and the industrialists in the Ruhr; to say nothing about more technical aspects, such as the Royal Navy’s switch from coal to oil, the Berlin-Baghdad railway and the Ottoman empire’s alliance with Germany (to counter Russia’s ambitions).

Instead, on p. 913, Dolezik does what everyone who wishes to make someone else’s claim seem original does—and cites another, well-respected expert™:

Finally, it cannot be denied that ‘the key to the war […] lay in the Russian capital’ [Herfried Münkler, Der Große Krieg: Die Welt 1914 bis 1918, Berlin 2013, p. 101]. [Russia’s] mobilisation measures initiated as early as 24-25 July preceded the Serbian reply note and represented a Russian blank check to Serbia. St. Petersburg made a promise of assistance to Belgrade, even though no Russo-Serbian alliance treaty existed and no vital Russian security interests were threatened. The mobilisation, as well as the refusal to halt it, were not without alternatives.

Do take a moment to consider the implications in light of the present: we’re constantly presented with invocations of TINA (‘there is no alternative’) to enduring hostility towards Russia! Russia! Russia! (insert ‘Iran! Iran! Iran’ if you’re more pro-Israel than I am) while this thought is, according to Dolezik’s recital of Münkler, impossible to hold with respect to what the US diplomat George Kennan (yes, he who is credited with inventing the Cold War) labelled ‘the seminal catastrophe of the 20th century’.

And this last point brings us to the entirely predictable omission by Dolezik—of the in my view much bigger admission™ by the powers that be: that a considerable share of tracts relating the history of the 20th century produced after at least the Second World War to be very, very tenuously connected to reality as-is (I hold that to be the majority of these books), for the real bombshell (pun intended) in Clark’s Sleepwakers is found on p. 456-7 (in my 2012 Penguin edition):

It would certainly be misleading to think of the Austrian note [the ultimatum to Serbia delivered on 28 July 1914] as an anomalous regression into a barbaric and bygone era before the rise of sovereign states. The Austrian note was a great deal milder, for example, than the ultimatum presented by NATO to Serbia-Yugoslavia in the form of the Rambouillet Agreement drawn up in February and March 1999 to force the Serbs into complying with NATO policy in Kosovo. Its provisions included the following: ‘NATO personnel shall enjoy, together with their vehicles, vessels, aircraft and equipment free and unrestricted passage and unimpeded access through the Former Republic of Yugoslavia, including associated airspace and territorial waters. This shall include, but not be limited to, the right of bivouac, manoeuvre, billet and utilization of any areas or facilities as required for support, training, and operations.’ Henry Kissinger was doubtless right when he described Rambouillet as ‘a provocation, an excuse to start bombing’, whose terms were unacceptable even to the most moderate Serbian. The demands of the Austrian note pale by comparison.

Needless to say, none of these things appear in Dolezik’s essay, for they would be anathema to the current mood among the chattering and thinking classes in the collective west.

For a particularly telling accounting of NATO’s crimes in their illegal aggression against Serbia in 1999, consider that

NATO destroyed or damaged 60 bridges, 110 hospitals, 480 schools, 365 monasteries, television stations, electricity and water infrastructure, and 121 industrial plants. 2,500 people died. To this day, a particularly cynical war crime is considered to be the deliberate bombing of the large chemical plants in Pančevo, Novi Sad and Bor, in addition to the use of over 30,000 depleted uranium shells in over 80 locations.

Read the rest here:

No amount of equivocation and finger-pointing, however ignorant of facts and effectively little more than ruminations about what others said, will change anything.

Moreover, to consider how bland and insultingly fastidious the above theses (sic) about the First World War are—imagine a scholar who would now go on to dissect the Origins of the Second World War, including, say, systematic analysis of newspaper stories about ‘militarism’ in the 1920s, reporting™ on inter-ethnic violence in East-Central Europe’s newly independent nations (e.g., in Poland), or a simple recounting of what countries intervened militarily abroad and how many times they did so, all in relation to the ex-post 1945 ultimate culprit, Germany.

We all know that this will not happen anytime soon, if ever; do see this piece:

In case you wish to read something totally hare-brained on the consequences of this fake(d) history of the early 20th century, you might wish to consider this piece, too (but be aware that reading it induces headaches):

So, there we go: show me the incentive, and I’ll point you to plausible outcomes—Dr. Dolezik likely wishes to be a professor at a German university, hence he peddles whatever is totally in line with the prevailing winds.

And his essay—the published version of his Habilitation lecture, as it turns out—is treated as something all new and shiny by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, which is odd on two counts:

although labelled as ‘new’, there’s not a shred of original thinking in the essay (email me if you’d like a PDF copy) while (drum roll)

the major findings™ are totally in line with the overall political spirit of the age (gosh, what a surprise)

I’ll throw in a third aspect that’s closely related, takes us a tad further back into the mid-19th century, and that’s equally absent from any of these considerations:

(‘Holy’) War against Russia! Russia! Russia! was on the agenda of German elites since at least the 1840s, there’s nothing substantially new or special about both world wars in this regard, and this is also why the current Russophobia is hardly surprising as the German élites never changed during the 20th century:

As early as 1848 in the Paulskirche, German politicians were agitating for war against Russia: ‘In the East’, the Germans had always succeeded in the course of history in making ‘conquests with the sword [and the] ploughshare’. Germans could and should acknowledge this ‘right to conquer’ (Franz Wigard, ed., Reden für die deutsche Nation, 9 vols., Munich, 1848, here vol. 2, pp. 1145-6). Another parliamentarian spoke of a ‘holy war’ that would have to be fought out at some point anyway ‘between the culture of the West and the barbarism of the East’ (Günther Wollstein, Das ‘Großdeutschland’ der Paulskirche: Nationale Ziele in der bürgerlichen Revolution 1848/49, Cologne, 1977, p. 303). Another declared: ‘If war ever came, it would be between Germans and Slavs’ (Wigard, ed., Reden für die deutsche Nation, vol. 4, p. 2779). [line break added] Heinrich von Gagern wrote in retrospect about the period of the bourgeois revolution: ‘The war with Russia—for the sake of the Baltic Sea and the Baltic provinces [i.e., dominion over present-day Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania]—for the sake of Poland—for the sake of the Danube and the Oriental conditions … was the most popular matter across all Germany’ (quoted in Veit Valentin, Geschichte der deutschen Revolution von 1848-1849, 2 vols., 1st ed. Berlin, 1930-1931, here repr. Berlin, 1977, vol. 1: p. 544).

For ‘more’ on these matters, please see these pieces:

Orwell had it right;