Rikard
3h

I'm laughing at it (not the war, the diplo-dumbing).

Take a look at the origins of the Iranian nuclear programme.

USA, France, Germany all were involved, including in getting Iran enrichment-facilities, when the Shah and his SAVAK were in power.

Then, take a look at the Indian and Pakistani nuclear programmes.

Spot the difference:

Pakistan and India are in compliance with the global banking cabal (or whatever we are to call capitalism-cum-corporatism); Iran is not.

And that is the only difference in how a state is judged: non-compliant states are assigned Bad Guy-status, compliant states can have concentration camps and perform ethnic cleansing and bombing campaigns against their own citizens with abandon. Just compare Iran and Burma in that regard.

Hang the bankers.

1 reply by epimetheus
