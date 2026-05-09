Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

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Rikard
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Germany post-WW2 was still Germany. But one of the tacit conditions for re-unification was ripping the heart of Germany and the German people out of them, I think.

Remember the hysteria in French, American and English media? Political analysts, pundits and even people with a grounding in political science clamoured for Germnay remaining split, since a unified Germany would once again in short order become a dangerous threat to insert-bugbear-of-choice-here.

What was done was destroying the core, the center of what German and Germany means. DDR compared to Germany of today was an extremely nationalistic nation - and when a communist state is that, well then how far in a different direction have things been taken?

What is curious about it all is this:

Russia does not fear a united Germany, nor would it be opposed to or fear a union of sorts of all the nations (even if Russia is left out) bordering the Baltic Sea.

But France, the Low Countries, UK, and USA are terrified by that idea.

I have no good answer why this is so - if it was 1685AD, I'd understand why, but now?

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