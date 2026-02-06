Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
8h

I'm just laughing.

The Catholic church has always been supremely good at either infiltrating and co-opting already existing power-structures, or attacking them and destroying them as heretical (or getting secular powers to do the job for them).

The Communists have always copied the playbook of the church. As did the authoritarian regimes of the 19th and 20th centuries - the Inquisition's old manual on how to question suspects and conduct interviews is the basis for how police and psychologists do their job when it comes to interviews. The technique is solid, the religious stuff is just that - stuff, window dressing.

Now, seeing both trying to do the same thing to each other at the same time is just "chef's kiss".

It's like seeing two mammoths fighting in a tar pit, while the Beast of Capitalism and Monster of Islam looks on, high-fiving each other.

And nationalism keeping way out of the way of all of them, knowing it is the one thing that would unite all four.

Also, where organisations with claims to or aspirations to monolithic hegemon-power or positions as that always go wrong, is when they stop being /for/ something, and start focusing on being /against/ something, as their core self-identifying set of features/traits. Lenin's people focusing on rooting out the enemy within, instead of building a better society. Church obsessing over details of rituals and burning out any deviants or people of differing opinions, instead of following the example of Jesus and the Ichtyos-followers of the first centuries and being a good role-model for others to emulate.

I could add comparisons for islam, capialism, and more but the pattern is the same: being against things is what starts the cycle of destruction.

It is analogous to how to do good: you do good by refraining from doing bad. You don't do good by being against bad.

It all goes back to Aristotle: increase the good/do not cause suffering.

Why must that simple tenet be so difficult?

