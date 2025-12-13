Today, we’ll be following up on an issue we last discussed earlier this autumn:

For if you’re concerned about the EU introducing more digital surveillance for regular travellers while welcoming™ millions of immigrant-invaders who aren’t required to fulfil the same criteria, I have some bad news for you.

If you thought that whatever crap is done by the EU will also stay there, you’re very much mistaken.

Pilfering rather obscure websites, such as the Federal Register, in the wee small hours of morning may be considered … a tad odd by some, and I concur. It does yield spectacular insights ahead of time, though.

So it did earlier this week when I noticed something sooper-dooper bad that I have to share it with you.

Here’s a document from the Federal Register submitted on 12 Dec. 2025 by the US Dept. of Homeland Security to the Office of Management and Budget.

Since this file is in English, I’ll delimit myself to adding emphases and [snark].

Legal Immigration to the US-as-is

As per the document, the below content relates to ‘Form I-94’ and the ‘Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA)’. The former relates to traveller information to be declared upon entering/exiting the US, provided you’re not from countries with reduced visa obligations to which the latter pertains.

In other words, the below proposal relates to both those travellers who had easier access to the US via the so-called Visa Waiver program and those who so far arrived in the US from elsewhere. Wikipedia has a helpful illustration:

As per the I-94 website, paper entrance/exit documentation will no longer be issued:

Foreign visitors to the U.S. no longer need to complete paper Customs and Border Protection Form I-94 Arrival/Departure Record or Form I-94W Nonimmigrant Visa Waiver Arrival/Departure Record. Those who need to prove their legal-visitor status—to employers, schools/universities or government agencies—can access their CBP arrival/departure record information online. CBP now gathers travelers’ arrival/departure information automatically from their electronic travel records [the Orwellian emphasis rests on automatically]. Now at the land border, travelers will be issued I-94s electronically and will no longer receive a paper I-94 stub. CBP encourages travelers requiring an I-94 to use the CBP Link mobile app or the CBP I-94 website to apply for their I-94. [line break added] For Visa Waiver Program (VWP) travelers [see the above map], an approved Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is now required for entry and must be obtained prior to arriving at the U.S. land border. VWP travelers are encouraged to use the I-94 website or CBP Link mobile app to apply for an I-94 in advance.

So, basically, the freedom™-hugging US Trump administration is doing virtually (pun intended) the same thing: all immigration stuff is moved online, with Customs & Border Protection ‘encouraging’ travellers to use their effing app or website.

Do remember that what this means is this: if you don’t have an effing S.M.A.R.T. phone and/or internet access, you may need to fly to Latin America, hike across Central America, and pretend to be a ‘refugee’.

Proposed Chances to Legal Immigration to the US

And this absurd situation now brings us to what the Department of Homeland Security has proposed on 12 Dec. 2025:

Summary The Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will be submitting the following information collection request to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review and approval in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (PRA). The information collection is published in the Federal Register to obtain comments from the public and affected agencies.

Please note, dear US-based readers, to make the effort and comment, but as far as I understand the solicitation for comments, one must not be a US citizen:

Written comments and/or suggestions regarding the item(s) contained in this notice must include the OMB Control Number 1651-0111 in the subject line and the agency name. Please submit written comments and/or suggestions in English. Please use the following method to submit comments: Email. Submit comments to: CBP_PRA@cbp.dhs.gov

I’ll repeat this below, for now we must explore these ‘information collection request’ a bit.

‘Overview of This Information Collection Title’

It pertains to Arrival and Departure Record (Form I-94) and Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA), with the OMB Number: 1651-0111 and Form Number: I-94.

Voluntary Self-Reported Exit (VSRE) Pilot and I-94 Automation: CBP is implementing a new functionality within the CBP Home mobile application, or any successor mobile application, to allow aliens who are subject to I-94 requirements and who are departing the United States, to voluntarily provide biographic data from their passports or other travel documents, facial images, and geolocation to provide evidence of that departure. Note that while the use of this functionality is optional, submitting a facial image is a required part of this functionality…It will also create a biometrically confirmed, and thereby more accurate, exit record… [welcome, AI™-assisted facial recognition; note the ‘other travel documents’ and ‘geolocation’ data that is solicited]

Remember: there isn’t a single computer user on planet Earth who didn’t have his or her machine crash once; do you think these all-digital solutions™ are safe?

Photo upload for ESTA website and mobile: CBP intends to update the ESTA application website to require applicants to provide a photograph of their face, or “selfie”, in addition to the photo of the passport biographical page. In addition, CBP intends to update the mobile application and require third party submissions to include a “selfie” or photograph of the applicant’s face. These photos would be used to better ensure that the applicant is the rightful possessor of the document being used to obtain an ESTA authorization

Don’t be fooled into uploading a stupid picture of yourself, for this additional requirement casually abrogates property rights: so far, if you hold your gov’t issued passport, you own it (you also paid for it); now, you’ve gotta share selfies with who knows, incl. ‘third party submissions’, to prove to any gov’t agency that you are the legitimate holder of the gov’t-issued document: make it make sense.

Needless to say, CBP will soon decommission its pertinent websites, the file informs the reader (the document isn’t paginated, by the way):

CBP intends to require applicants to submit ESTA applications solely via the ESTA Mobile application; consequently, travelers would no longer be permitted to submit ESTA applications using the existing ESTA website. CBP believes that moving to a mobile-only approach for ESTA submissions will both enhance security and improve efficiency [I’ll believe it when I read the first GAO reports].

They also state the reason for doing so:

Currently, applicants can apply for an ESTA via the ESTA website or the ESTA Mobile application. However, poor quality image uploads to the ESTA website have resulted in applicants bypassing the facial comparison screening.

As a hilarious aside, here’s the reason™ cited:

A case study from the National Targeting Center (NTC) Traveler Application Security Unit (TASU) of a poor quality passport photo submission [no reference is given] demonstrates the increased accuracy of live mobile image capture over web-based uploads. NTC TASU identified over 2,400 poor quality passport biographical page uploads and over 8,000 invalid passport photos that led to negative or failed photo comparison screenings [there are between 75-79 million visitors travelling to the US each year; in 2024, there were over 72.39m int’l tourists (source)—these 2,400 poor uploads represent approx. .0331% of these 72+ million tourists; these 8,000 invalid photos represent .11% of these—this is literally making mountains out of the proverbial molehills (which are significantly less than 2 grains of sand]. CBP believes that travelers are aware of this vulnerability and have begun to exploit it by purposely uploading poor quality images to avoid detection.

While I see the point from a law enforcement perspective, isn’t this why customs officials would, you know, manually check these 8,000 passports? I mean, we’re talking about 21-22 such incidents per day (8,000 divided by 365), which suggests that those visitors whose uploads so far sucked can easily be identified by their ticket+passport combo and singled out while queuing for immigration.

That ain’t exactly rocket science, I suggest doing so is much cheaper and way less intrusive, but that’s obviously, and decidedly so, not the point.

Lastly, unlike ESTA Mobile, the ESTA website is unable to validate the authenticity of the passport through the certificates embedded on the electronic chip (e-Chip). Bad actors exploit this vulnerability to apply for an ESTA. NTC TASU has discovered hundreds of fraudulent ESTAs created by facilitators to support visa applications. These facilitators uploaded fraudulent passport bio pages to obtain approved ESTAs..

Same with this paragraph; note that these ‘hundreds of fraudulent ESTAs’ identified by that (un-cited) study are such a small fraction of those travellers who go to the US legally, I find it hard to believe that they are plausibly cited for this major shift.

CPB to Demand Years of Emails, SoMe, other Data, Too

And this brings us to the next section of the file, which contains more hare-brained data collection demands:

Mandatory Social Media: In order to comply with the January 2025 Executive Order 14161 (Protecting the United States From Foreign Terrorists and Other National Security and Public Safety Threats), CBP is adding social media as a mandatory data element for an ESTA application. The data element will require ESTA applicants to provide their social media from the last 5 years.

Do I need to comment on the utter absurdity and depravity of this?

But wait, there’s much, much more:

High Value Data Elements: To comply with the January 2025 E.O. (14161), and the April 4, 2025, Memorandum Updating All Forms to Collect Baseline Biographic Data, CBP will add several “high value data fields” to the ESTA application, when feasible. This is in addition to the information already collected in the ESTA application. The high value data fields include: a. Telephone numbers used in the last five years;

b. Email addresses used in the last ten years;

c. IP addresses and metadata from electronically submitted photos;

d. Family member names (parents, spouse, siblings, children);

e. Family number telephone numbers used in the last five years;

f. Family member dates of birth;

g. Family member places of birth;

h. Family member residencies; i. Biometrics – face, fingerprint, DNA, and iris; j. Business telephone numbers used in the last five years;

k. Business email addresses used in the last ten years

While literally all of this information is irrelevant for immigration purposes for, say, a business of vacation trip (so far, a valid passport plus a visa was o.k.), the issue thus becomes a wholly different one:

WTF would the US gov’t—plus their intel community and private™ contracts—do with all these data?

I mean, sure, a postal address and phone number are alright, esp. as these things might pertain to whatever gov’t things are done. But birth dates of family members who don’t travel? Work-related stuff, such as business phone numbers and email addresses from the past 5-10 years, to say nothing about the residential addresses of family members who aren’t coming along.

And then there’s the whole ‘Biometrics’ canard, part of which is already stored on NFC-enabled ‘modern’ passports, such as all data that’s found inside the passport. But DNA and an iris scan? I mean, WTF!

Since the lingo is so elastic, perhaps one day it will be required to submit DNA and iris scans from all the listed relatives, too?

While the DNA part is fairly easy to obtain on site—just chip a bit of hair and let TSA and/or CPB agents handle™ 75-79m such samples on site—this will likely require you, the traveller, to undergo DNA testing for travel.

Welcome to Gattaca, the movie.

As to the iris scan, I shall refer you to a piece I wrote a year ago that points to yet another problematic angle: who’s handling the data and analysis? I mean, earlier this week, we spoke about Palantir being rejected by the Swiss Army for significant data breach/security risks, among other things (these ‘other things’ included insufficient ways and means by which Palantir addressed concerns arising from data transfer to third parties):

So, who and what company might offer such iris scan data before you even apply, via the CPB app, for an entry visa to the US?

That’s fairly easy to consider: if the US gov’t doesn’t enter into an arrangement with, say, Apple or any other S.M.A.R.T. phone company that has iris scan-enabling cameras, dedicated, ostensibly private™ companies already exist, such as WorldCoin, a crypt currency (sic) provider:

The ‘Orb’ That Scans Your Iris To be verified as a real person, you need to visit one of Worldcoin’s ‘orbs’. The ‘orb’ is a round silver sphere. You peer into it so that it can scan the iris of your eye… Inside a design museum in Berlin, Cassis was met by a guide and a security guard. After showing his passport, he peered into the sphere… Scanning his iris gives Worldcoin a biometric identification tool that is difficult to copy or counterfeit, as each person’s iris has unique patterns.

You can find the rest of the story in the linked story below:

Remember—this is a hare-brained scheme that has nothing to do with security™ or safety, and that’s the case for the following reasons:

About a century ago, to control migration across the new borders of Europe, passports were introduced to make sure only those who held such instruments would be permitted to cross the borders (for a particularly propagandistic take, watch the 1942 flick ‘Casablanca’).

We subsequently moved to fingerprints (same aspects apply as, say, with the iris scan: they are quite unique, though it is possible to cheat by, say, wearing gloves or the like), which, with the advent of DNA testing, became problematic.

Hence, the push for ‘biometric’ identification markers, such as digital photographs that may be run through mug shot databases etc., which come with a host of problems for, say, privacy, AI™-enabled facial recognition software, etc.

Now, the next two layers are added: your DNA and iris scans are apparently required to go to effing Disney World or whatever while, at the same time, none of these things listed are required for those who cross borders as ‘refugees’ or the like.

I’ll predict, though, that they won’t stop at DNA and iris scans, for in due time, some moron will claim it’s not secure enough and make getting, say, a microchip implanted under your skin an additional requirement.

Oh, wait, almost everyone who flies is wearing a S.M.A.R.T. watch already, so, maybe we can skip the chip implant?

Bottom Lines

We shall also talk about the social media, email, and other online content requirement here. In all brevity, let’s all remember the following lines from Musa al-Gharbi’s We Have Never Been Woke: The Cultural Contradictions of a New Elite (Princeton UP, 2024), pp. 193-4:

Frequent social media users tend to look a lot like heavy podcast streamers: young, highly educated, and relatively affluent. For virtually all social networks, ­ those with college degrees, with incomes over $75,000, or who live in urban areas are the most likely to use social media—­ and they tend to engage with ­these platforms much more frequently than other users. On the­ whole, ­those who use social media at all, for any purpose, tend to use it lightly. Most users check in once per day or less. In contrast, roughly 40 ­percent of ­ those who are urban, are college graduates, or earn at least $75,000 per year say they are “almost always” online. Among users ­ under fifty from ­these demographics, it is well over a majority… It is a small subset of Americans who use social media regularly and an even smaller share who produce or engage with content when they do log on… Among Americans who use social media at all, the overwhelming majority (70 ­percent) rarely, if ever, post or share content about ­political or social issues—­especially if their views tilt right of center—­most commonly out of fear that they ­ will be maligned or attacked for their views, or that their posts will other­ wise be used against them. Most instead leverage the platforms primarily for entertainment and to connect with ­ family, friends, and­ others in their local community. Research has found that the type of ­ people who do use social media for ­political purposes tend to be very differ­ent from most others in terms of their dispositions both online and off. They are especially likely to be aggressive and status hungry. They tend to enjoy offending­ others but are also more easily offended themselves. The more intensely the user base of a site is dominated by symbolic cap­i­tal­ists, the more prevalent users like ­these seem to be.

So, there appears a strong correlation between the upper 10% of Westerners who are frequently travelling abroad, incl. to the US, the potentially relevant™ ‘heavy users’ of social media, and the implied behavioural antics of Karens on steroids queuing in front of you at immigration.

If you thought air travel was a hassle before the EU and the US implemented these hare-brained schemes, I submit it’s time to reconsider: it will get infinitely worse before too long.

It looks increasingly like the end of Cartesian though (‘I think therefore I am’), and the anti-Cartesians oligarchs were successful in brainwashing people into considering getting verified™ to know that they are human.

You can’t make this up.

The single most important aspect of Cartesian philosophy—which underwrites both the Scientific Revolution (read: Thomas S. Kuhn, The Structure of Scientific Revolutions) and the Enlightenment—is that by thinking man is.

There’s no additional action required to ‘prove’ one’s existence (as an aside and quite OT here, just consider the one country that insists it has a ‘right to exist’ while denying said ‘right’ to all other countries: would doing so ‘prove’ anything?)

There is, of course, a laundry list of related absurd depravities, such as ‘travel vouchers’ (to ‘save the climate’ or whatever):

So, there appears still time until early February 2025 to submit your comments and let the Department of Homeland Security know what you think about this:

Written comments and/or suggestions regarding the item(s) contained in this notice must include the OMB Control Number 1651-0111 in the subject line and the agency name. Please submit written comments and/or suggestions in English. Please use the following method to submit comments: Email. Submit comments to: CBP_PRA@cbp.dhs.gov For Further Information Contact Requests for additional PRA information should be directed to Seth Renkema, Chief, Economic Impact Analysis Branch, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Trade, Regulations and Rulings, 90 K Street NE, 10th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20229-1177, Telephone number 202-325-0056 or via email CBP_PRA@cbp.dhs.gov. Please note that the contact information provided here is solely for questions regarding this notice. Individuals seeking information about other CBP programs should contact the CBP National Customer Service Center at 877-227-5511, (TTY) 1-800-877-8339, or CBP website at https://www.cbp.gov/. Supplementary Information CBP invites the general public and other Federal agencies to comment on the proposed and/or continuing information collections pursuant to the Paperwork Reduction Act of 1995 (44 U.S.C. 3501 et seq.). This process is conducted in accordance with 5 CFR 1320.8. [line break added] Written comments and suggestions from the public and affected agencies should address one or more of the following four points: whether the proposed collection of information is necessary for the proper performance of the functions of the agency, including whether the information will have practical utility; the accuracy of the agency’s estimate of the burden of the proposed collection of information, including the validity of the methodology and assumptions used; suggestions to enhance the quality, utility, and clarity of the information to be collected; and suggestions to minimize the burden of the collection of information on those who are to respond, including through the use of appropriate automated, electronic, mechanical, or other technological collection techniques or other forms of information technology, e.g., permitting electronic submission of responses. The comments that are submitted will be summarized and included in the request for approval. All comments will become a matter of public record.

So, I suppose you know what to do, dear readers: share this widely and make good use of the solicitation to comment.