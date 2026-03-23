Little time, there’s not much in terms of an introduction—perhaps except the notion that the US is punishing those who move ‘against’ Israel.

The one thing of note is that this is the Swiss state broadcaster that ran this piece, but the sound coming out of the rest of European legacy media may be summed up in one word: crickets.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

US Sanctions Against ICC Judge: ‘Living in Digital Isolation Due to Arrest Warrant Against Netanyahu’

He was involved in issuing the arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahoo. Now Nicolas Guillou, a judge at the International Criminal Court, can no longer open a bank account and is completely cut off from the digital world.

By Aleksandra Planinic & Antoine Michel, RTS/via srf.ch, 11 March 2026 [source; archived]

Seven months ago, Washington imposed sanctions on Nicolas Guillou [ICC profile; Wikipedia] and ten other judges of the International Criminal Court. The reason: they had issued an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahoo.

These sanctions went far beyond his personal case, Guillou emphasised to Swiss state broadcaster RTS. They targeted something more fundamental:

The sanctions suffered by the judges of the International Criminal Court are an attack on individuals, but also an attack on international justice and perhaps on the rule of law in general [I do see the issue, clearly, but to render this an attack on everything reeks of reification, Lukács style].

For him, these sanctions reflect a desire to undermine all the instruments that have been established over several decades to guarantee some form of equality before the law and justice for the most serious crimes on the planet [if this was a perfect world, o.k., I’ll subscribe to this stance; but since the ICC lacks jurisdiction in many places (and, if they initiate proceedings, do so by picking and choosing), with the US being one such place (Israel, China, India, and Russia, too), it’s merely what happens if you believe in universal™ standards vs. reality:

Speaking of reality, here’s more from Wikipedia’s entry:

As long as that Court™ does not indict Mr. Netanyahoo and Mr. Trump for their illegal aggression vs. Iran, there’s nothing more to see here, I suppose. Now, I don’t doubt in a few years there may very well be such indictments, but it’s going to be as irrelevant then as it is now; the most pathetic aspect being, in my view, the fact that state parties to the Statute of Rome (which set up the ICC) refusing to enforce said Statute™ by, say, not apprehending either Vladimir Putin or Benjamin Netanyahoo].

Dependence on the Tech Giants

Those affected by the sanctions are no longer permitted to enter American territory [well, while I dislike that kind of attitude, it’s perfectly legal to bar anyone from entering; perhaps Judge Guillou should trek across the Rio Grande and apply for asylum?]. This also applies to their immediate family members [this is firmly within what in German is labelled Sippenhaft (Wikipedia), which means

So, congrats, dear US gov’t, you’re now leaving the American sector and entering into WW2-style baddie territory]. Those already living in the US will be deported. Anyone with assets in the US must accept that these assets will be frozen [it remains unclear where the difference between that and a highway robbery is, that is, except for the latter is carried out by an individual (or several) vs. in the former case, it’s the state that does it].

Furthermore, companies and individuals are prohibited from providing services to sanctioned persons. This prohibition also applies to all subsidiaries of American companies worldwide [technically, one would be committing a crime™ by going shopping for Mr. Guillou].

In practice, the effects are particularly noticeable in the banking and digital sectors. Guillou explains:

I’ve realised that we in Europe no longer [sic] have any sovereignty over payment methods, as we are almost exclusively dependent on American payment providers like Visa, Mastercard, and American Express. Even if your bank continues to hold your account, you no longer have any means of payment [that sovereignty ended around 8/9 May 1945, by the way; could one simply walk into the bank’s branch offices where one is a customer? I suppose that’s technically possible, but the clerk will ask for your bank card…].

The same applies to online services: ‘If you’re under sanctions, most subscriptions or accounts with American companies are closed. This is the case, for example, with Airbnb, PayPal, Booking.com, etc.’ [as a fun factoid, some Norwegian universities recently issued new policies prohibiting employees from ‘using AirBnB and Booking.com’, among other sites, because ‘their use may be connected to human rights abuses in the West Bank’, sayeth Khrono].

In other cases, access to the account remains, but transactions are no longer possible: ‘That happened to me with Expedia, where I booked a hotel room in France’, the judge reports. ‘Twelve hours later, I received an email stating that my reservation had been canceled’” He said it felt like a throwback to the 1990s [I’m unsure what is meant; I do think it has to do with what isn’t said: many small businesses no longer have their own websites and rely on social media, providers like Shopify, which effectively renders what happened to Judge Guillou an existential threat to every economy on the planet (that is, within the US-run system)].

The Risk of Self-Censorship

The judge believes that his own experience highlights Europe’s great vulnerability to the American tech giants [and if censorship etc. is done by Big Business, as opposed to Big Gov’t, both have ‘plausible deniability’ (so don’t you bring up the Twitter Files or the like, which shows the collusion of both)]. ‘Our personalities and our digital archives don’t belong to us’, he emphasises, adding:

They belong to giants on another continent who can exclude you from the digital sphere at the request of a foreign country [sigh; dear judge, what did you think? See this piece o ARPAnet, for instance, and if you read it, you’d known that the internet is originally a US gov’t contractor project originating with the war industry].

This increases the risk of self-censorship among leaders in politics and the judiciary. Elected representatives or judges might hesitate to make certain decisions for fear of reprisals [which is precisely the point].

This is not the case for him: ‘I will continue my work; that’s the most important thing.’ [did your French gov’t lend you any support?]

Bottom Lines

This is obviously a shitshow, no two ways about it, but the above piece contains a valuable lesson: show me who you shall not criticise to learn about real power (though I’d argue it remains to be seen if the tail—Netanyahoo and his ilk—are wagging the dog or vice versa; for Mr. Guillou, this is a moot point).

In case you needed any references from the Science™, here goes:

Direct experience of a peer’s punishment might have a sobering effect above and beyond deterrence (information about punishments). We test this mechanism in China [of course] studying the reactions to listed state-owned enterprises’ (SOEs) punishments for fraudulent loan guarantees by firms in the same location or industry (peers) and non-peer firms, across SOEs and non-SOEs. After experiencing SOEs’ punishments, peer SOEs cut their loan guarantees by more than non-peer SOEs and peer non-SOEs, even if information is common to all firms. The reaction is stronger for peer SOEs whose CEOs have higher career concerns or face lower costs of cutting guarantees. Managers’ overreaction to the salience of a peer’s punishment could be an important channel of transmission of the spillover effects of punishments on firms’ outcomes.

This is the abstract from the paper ‘Punish One, Teach A Hundred: The Sobering Effect of Peer Punishment on the Unpunished’ by Francesco D’Acunto et al., which appeared on 25 July 2023 as Chicago Booth Research Paper No. 19-06, Fama-Miller Working Paper, University of Chicago, Becker Friedman Institute for Economics Working Paper No. 2019-12 (see https://ssrn.com/abstract=3330883 or http://dx.doi.org/10.2139/ssrn.3330883).

Why not study this in, say, the Free West™ for a change? I suppose this would be too nerve-wracking…

As to Mr. Guillou, the most astounding factoid remains, I’d argue, that the French gov’t has left him out to dry, which tells you everything you’d need to know about both the Statute of Rome (which set up the Int’l Criminal Court) and the value of these ICC proceedings.

Even if the US no longer pushes so far above its weight militarily, the US gov’t wields weapons that do; the financial services industry, widely understood, is perhaps the best example of such power, and it’s one of the core reasons of the mess we find ourselves in.

It’s also what will, likely, break the current economic order in due time; the result appears to be something akin to the so-called ‘splinternet’, that is, several distinct blocs (North America, EU, Russia, East Asia), which makes it a bit easier to get to the apparent destination of One World Gov’t.

What’s in the way must be done away with; we’re in the destructive phase of the ongoing creation process of the New World Order.

I’m not privy to any of these plans, but it surely looks like that this is still where these people want to go.