Dear readers, as the Ukrainian quagmire appears to be on the verge of a phase shift these days—with Russian forces advancing while Ukrainian (NATO) lines are faltering—I suppose revisiting a piece I wrote over three years ago may be a good idea.

I take no pleasure in any of this, nor do I wish to be commended for ‘seeing this early’ or the like; it’s actually not that tricky to ‘see’ things others don’t, that is, as long as one stays on the side of reality-as-is, as opposed to the wishful thinking found so often elsewhere.

I've added some emphases and the [snark] here is due to my editorialising three-plus years after I originally wrote the piece.

EDIT (15 Sept. 2022): since this post appeared, RAND Corp. has issued a statement denying the authenticity of the document in question. For accountability reasons, I shall not change or delete the posting, but you are encouraged to check out my dedicated posting:

More than two decades after ‘9/11’, the truth—known to those on the receiving end of US-led policies since 1945—about the malevolence of the USA cannot be hidden anymore.

Sure, a lot of things in the current quagmire—call it what you want: a ‘special military operation’, a ‘war of aggression’ (Angriffskrieg, which is what German-language legacy media typically uses), or the like. Sometimes German-language legacy media even uses the term ‘war of extermination’ (Vernichtungskrieg), perhaps to absolve their own countries’ sordid past, but who really knows what’s going on in the editorial meetings of these dark and disturbed places…

Today’s column isn’t about 9/11, and it isn’t even about what I think is right or wrong. In war and peace, as well as in international relations, there are hardly such notions as ‘right’ or ‘wrong’. Countries don’t have friends or allies, the one thing that exists in international relations—that is, in its Western style—are power-political realities.

Might makes right, since the days of the ancient Greeks, as Thucydides already, and much more eloquently so, explained in The Peloponnesian War. Written almost 2,500 years ago, the age-old adage seems, to me at least, very well up to helping us understand the present:

As the world goes, is only in question between equals in power, while the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.

(I’m fondly quoting from Richard Crawley’s beautiful translation of The Peloponnesian War (London, 1923), Book V, ‘The Melian Conference’, p. 394.)

RAND [Allegedly] Advised Washington—to Weaken Germany on 25 Jan. 2022

I first came across the below content two weeks ago when Thomas Röper, a Russia-based independent journalist, first published a German translation of a recent report by the RAND Corporation. His posting is dated 1 Sept. 2022, and the one and only reason I didn’t bring it to your attention was that neither Mr. Röper nor I could verify its authenticity.

Believe me, I’ve tried to do so, but despite my considerable, if academic, experience in tracking down stuff online, all my enquiries ended on ‘404’ pages.

Entitled, ‘Weakening Germany, strengthening the U.S.’, RAND Corporation proposed—on 25 Jan. 2022, i.e., a month before Russia commenced the live-action phase of its ‘special military operation’—to use the ‘zealous German Greens’ to destroy the German and European economies. Due to their energy dependence on Russia—notably natural gas for Germany and nuclear fuel for France—the entire EU/EEC bloc would become heavily dependent on US-controlled resources.

I’m reproducing the report, which I finally found online over at the 2nd Smartest Guy in the World’s Substack, which was posted on 12/13 Sept., incl. pictures thus proving (to me) its authenticity.

Also, note that former US gov’t specialist Larry C. Johnson considers the below text authentic.

In other words, as Michael Hudson wrote over half a year ago, ‘America Defeats Germany a Third Time in a Century’.

As I said, some people already knew the US wasn’t the ‘friend and ally’ its establishment claimed it was. Don’t take my word for, here are RAND’s considerations (my emphases).

Weakening Germany, strengthening the U.S.

The present state of the U.S. economy does not suggest that it can function without the financial and material support from external sources. The quantitive easing policy, which the Fed has resorted to regularly in recent years, as well as the uncontrolled issue of cash during the 2020 and 2021 Covid lockdowns, have led to a sharp increase in the external debt and an increase in the dollar supply [you don’t still wonder™—like mainstream experts™ and pundits™ alike—about whence the recent bout of inflation came from, eh?].

The continuing deterioration of the economic situation is highly likely to lead to a loss in the position of the Democratic Party in Congress and the Senate in the forthcoming elections to be held in November 2022. The impeachment of the President cannot be ruled out under these circumstances, which must be avoided at all costs.

There in an urgent need for resources to flow into the national economy, especially the banking system. Only European countries bound by EU and NATO commitments will be able to provide them without significant military and political costs for us [ever thought about what these EU/NATO arrangements are? It’s a bunch of imperial tribute-collection schemes].

The major obstacle to it is growing independence of Germany. Although it still is a country with limited sovereignty, for decades it has been consistently moving toward lifting these limitations and becoming a fully independent state. This movement is slow and cautious, but steady. Extrapolation shows that the ultimate goal can be reached only in several decades. However, if social and economic problems in the United States escalate, the pace could accelerate significantly [in case you’re wondering if the recent suggestion (to make NATO’s supreme commander in Europe a German) in Transatlantic circles is sane or insane (it’s both), this is to keep Germany in—effectively, the first trench—line]

An additional factor contributing to Germany’s economic independence is Brexit. With the withdrawal of the UK from the EU structures, we have lost a meaningful opportunity to influence the negotiation of crossgovernmental decisions.

It is fear of our negative response which by and large determines the relatively slow speed of those changes. If one day we abandon Europe, there will be a good chance for Germany and France to get to a full political consensus [here’s the best way to understand the nature of the EU and it’s antecedent forms: it’s the association of the losers of 1940 (France, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg), 1943 (Italy), and 1945 (West Germany) into a bloc due to the emergence of the US and Soviet Russia as superpowers]. Then, Italy and other Old Europe countries—primarily the former ECSC members—may join it on certain conditions. Britain, which is currently outside the European Union, will not be able to resist the pressure of the Franco-German duo alone. If implemented, this scenario will eventually turn Europe into not only an economic, but also a political competitor to the United States [I’m wary about this: the chief source of wealth after 1945 in Europe were—its peoples, or ‘human capital’—which is now whittled away at a staggering pace; where all the energy for any such ‘renaissance’ would come from, well, that’s another one for the history books, I presume].

Besides, if the U.S. is for a certain period is engulfed by domestic problems, the Old Europe will be able to more effectively resist the influence of U.S.-oriented Eastern European countries [kinda ‘splains the weird, borderline suicidal antics of the Baltics, Poland, and Finland].

Vulnerabilities in German and EU Economy

An increase in the flow of resources from Europe to U.S. can be expected if Germany begins to experience a controlled economic crisis [following the bombing of Nord Stream]. The pace of the economic developments in the EU depends almost without alternative on the state of the German economy. It is Germany that bears the brunt of the expenditure directed towards the poorer EU members.

The current German economic model is based on two pillars. These are unlimited access to cheap Russian energy resources and to cheap French electric power, thanks to the operation of nuclear plants. The importance of the first factor is considerably higher. Halting Russian supplies can well create a systemic crisis that would be devastating for the German economy and, indirectly, for the entire European Union.

The French energy sector could also soon being to experience heavy problems. The predictable stop of Russian-controlled nuclear supplies, combined with the unstable situation in the Sahel region, would make French energy sector critically dependent on Australian and Canadian fuel. In connection with the establishment of AUKUS, it creates new opportunities to exercise pressure. However this issue is beyond the scope of the present report.

A Controlled Crisis

Due to coalition constraints [the report was allegedly penned during the Scholz gov’t], the German leadership is not in full control of the situation in the country. Thanks to our precise actions, it has been possible to block the commissioning of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, despite the opposition of lobbyists from the steel and chemical industries. However, the dramatic deterioration of the living standards may encourage leadership to reconsider its policy and return to the idea of European sovereignty and strategic autonomy.

The only feasible way to guarantee Germany’s rejection of Russian energy supplies is to involved both sides in the military conflict in Ukraine [that appears to be the key take-away here]. Our further actions in this country will inevitably lead to a military response from Russia. Russians will obviously not be able to leave unanswered the massive Ukrainian army pressure on the unrecognized Donbas republics. That would make possible to declare Russia an aggressor and apply to it the entire package of sanctions prepared beforehand.

Putin may in turn decide to impose limited counter sanctions—primarily on Russian energy supplies to Europe. Thus, the damage to the EU countries will be quite comparable to the one to Russians, and in some countries—primarily in Germany—it will be higher [today we know that the key loser isn’t Russia but Germany and, by extension, the EU].

The prerequisite for Germany to fall into this trap is the leading role of green parties and ideology in Europe. The German Greens are a strongly dogmatic, if not zealous, movement, which makes it quite easy to make them ignore economic arguments. In this respect, the German Greens somewhat exceed their counterparts in the rest of Europe. Personal features and the lack of professionalism of their leaders—primarily Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck—permit to presume that it is next to impossible for them to admit their own mistakes in a timely manners.

Thus, it will be enough to quickly form the media image of Putin’s aggressive war to turn the Greens into ardent and hardline supporters of sanctions, a ‘party of war’ [that notion actually describes most of the notionally left-of-centre™ parties]. It will enable the sanctions regime to be introduced without any obstacles. The lack of professionalism of the current leaders will not allow a setback in the future, even when the negative impact of the chosen policy becomes obvious enough. The partners in the German governing coalition will simply have to follow their allies—at least until the load of economic problems outweighs the fear of provoking a government crisis [we’re almost *there*].

However, even when the SPD and the FDP are ready to go against the Greens, the possibility for the next government to return relations with Russia to normal soon enough will be noticeable limited. Germany’s involvement in large supplies of weapons and military equipment to the Ukrainian army will inevitably generate a strong mistrust in Russia, which will make the negotiations process quite lengthy.

If war crimes and Russian aggression against Ukraine are confirmed, the German political leadership will not be able to overcome its EU partners’ veto on assistance to Ukraine and reinforced sanctions packages. This will ensure a sufficiently long gap in cooperation between Germany and Russia, which will make large German economic operators uncompetitive.

Expected Consequences

A reduction in Russian energy supplies—ideally, a complete halt of such supplies—would lead to disastrous outcomes for German industry. The need to divert significant amounts of Russian gas for winter heating of residential and public facilities will further exacerbate the shortages. Lockdowns in industrial enterprises will cause shortages of components and spare parts for manufacturing, a breakdown of logistics chai[n]s, and, eventually, a domino effect. A complete standstill at the largest chemical, metallurgical, and machine-building, plants is likely, while they have virtually no spare capacity to reduce energy consumption. It could lead to the shutting down of continuous-cycle enterprises, which could mean their destruction.

The cumulative losses of the German economy can be estimated only approximately. Even if the restriction of Russian supplies is limited to 2022, its consequence will last for several years, and the total losses could reach 200-300 billion euros. Not only will it deliver a devastating blow to the German economy, but the entire EU economy will inevitably collapse. We are talking not about a decline in economy growth pace, but about a sustained recession and a decline in GDP only in material production by 3-4% per year for the next 5-6 years. Such a fall will inevitably cause panic in the financial markets and may bring them to a collapse.

The euro will inevitably, and most likely irreversibly, fall below the dollar. A sharp fall of the euro will consequently cause its global sale. It will become a toxic currency, and all countries in the world will rapidly reduce its share in their forex reserves. This gap will be primarily filled with dollar and yuan.

Another inevitable consequence of a prolonged economic recession will be a sharp drop in living standards and rising unemployment (up to 200,000-400,000 in Germany alone) [as of Oct. 2025, unemployment is officially around 3.5% or 1.56m people], which will entail the exodus of skilled labour and well-educated young people [I wrote about this problem more recently, do see this piece]. There are literally no other destinations for such immigration other than the United States today. A somewhat smaller, but also quite significant flow of migrants can be expected from other EU countries [check out my piece on this kind of emigration from Austria for instance].

The scenario under consideration will thus serve to strengthen the national financial conditions both indirectly and most directly. In the short term, it will reverse the trend of the looming economic recession and, in addition, consolidate American society by distracting it from immediate economic concerns. This, in turn, will reduce electoral risks.

In the medium terms (4-5 years), the cumulative benefits of capital flight, re-oriented logistical flows and reduced competition in major industries may amount to USD 7-9 trillion.

Unfortunately, China is also expected to benefit over the medium term from this emerging scenario. At the same time, Europe’s deep political dependence on the U.S. allows us to effectively neutralise possible attempts by individual European states to draw closer to China [I’d add: plus Russia].

Bottom Lines [penned in Sept. 2022]

The 2nd Smartest Guy in the World has some more comments, as does Thomas Röper, so I shall restrict myself to the following considerations:

Note that I [had originally] only highlighted one half paragraph in the ‘Expected Consequences’ section. While I consider the document important in its entirety, here’s what the highlighted section actually means:

We are talking not about a decline in economy growth pace, but about a sustained recession and a decline in GDP only in material production by 3-4% per year for the next 5-6 years. Such a fall will inevitably cause panic in the financial markets and may bring them to a collapse.

A decline of GDP of 3-4% for 5-6 years is approx. equal to the economic contraction experienced by Germany during WW1. During the period from 1914-19, the German economy was put on a war footing and eventually virtually all non-essential production ceased. As a result, the once-booming economy of Germany contracted by about a third during five years, and I shall not bother to explain what happened afterwards.

Note that a decline in economic output by about a third is also what Greece was made to suffer—ironically, by a cabal of German, French, and Dutch politicians at the ‘request’ of their largest banking institutions—in the so-called ‘Euro Crisis’.

Don’t just take my word for it, here’s Mark Blyth (Prof., Political Economy, Brown U), talking about it many moons ago.

Do their great credit, the Greeks voted for a socialist-left faction (Syriza) before buckling under the pressure of the Northern creditors.

Here’s my trick question for you to ponder: if the much more spoiled ‘Northerners’ are to suffer such a calamity, do you honestly think French, Dutch, or German voters will vote ‘far-left’ (ahem) to counter these issues?

My fear is this: we ain’t seen nothin’ yet about the stupidity, vanity, and utter dependence of Eurocrats on Washington.

I suspect that things will be moving rather faster before [too long], for a variety of reasons, but the main driving force will be the political-economic cataclysm that is about to break the EU’s back.

Post-Script, Penned in Late Nov. 2025

I suppose that, given the more recent antics of both Ursula Von der Leyen and Kaja Kallas in particular, my anticipation— ‘we ain’t seen nothin’ yet about the stupidity, vanity, and utter dependence of Eurocrats’—was both spot-on and totally obvious.

The main issue I take with these Eurocrats and their ilk, however, is this: EU law™ has no clauses to deal with treason (to the European peoples), nor does it look likely that the EU is able to change course, if only because way too many individuals and institutions are compromised by now.

Take, for instance, the underlying US policy of preventing the resurgence of a German competitor with respect to over a century of grand strategy; I don’t know if the 1961 Willard Hotel speech by one Benjamin Freedman is accurate and/or (how much of it is) BS, but I will link to it here—not for any reason other than, with the benefit of hindsight, we can clearly see, I would argue, that it plausibly might be a quite truthful account:

Especially in light of Germany’s equally long-held strategic aims, enunciated by Imperial Chancellor Bethmann-Hollweg in early autumn 1914:

Now, epimetheus, how can you propose such a thing that both US and German long-term plans might be pursued at the same time, especially as Germany had been defeated twice in the 20th century?

I submit—that’s easy to understand and simple to explain.

As I mentioned above, the best way to understand the ‘European integration’ after WW2 is the realisation, of parts of the players on both sides of the Rhine, that ‘Europe’ will be crushed between the two emergent superpowers (the US and the USSR, now Russia); incidentally, this notion wasn’t lost on Hitler either.

Now, until a handful of years ago, cheap Russian (and French) energy was flowing into German industry whose overseas imports were secured by the US empire. Fast-forward to today, the Ukrainian quagmire and Green ideology, although weakening, have cut off German industry from cheap energy sources while the US empire has been dealt a severe blow by none other than the Houthis (who would’ve thought).

If you read local and regional newspapers from, say, Baden-Württemberg, you also notice how rapid the collapse of its once-thriving manufacturing base is these days; I have a friend who works for one of the largest German engineering concerns (in the EV industry, no less), whose first-hand accounts are something to behold, too.

Hence the push, by the Eurocrats, to crisis-management in terms of narrative control (the so-called ‘EU Democracy Shield’) and population control via CBDCs, incl. geofencing, expiring currency™ in your all-digital wallet™, all underwritten by EU bills & bonds:

I submit to you that the next couple of years will be bumpy, to say the least.

But these developments can, without a doubt, be understood and explained, which I doubt legacy media, experts™, politicos™, and journos™ will do.

