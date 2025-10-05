More stupid stuff coming out of politico’s™ mouths is never a good thing, but at least these loons show their true selves.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Sevenfold Increase of Young Ukrainian Men to Norway: Progress Party Wants to Send Them Home

UDI [Utlendingsdirektoratet, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration] sees a sharp increase in Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 22. The Progress Party [Fremskrittspartiet] believes they should be sent home to fight.

By Fathia Mahmoud Farah et al., NRK, 3 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

‘They should be in Ukraine and fight for their country. Ukraine desperately needs more soldiers’, says Erlend Wiborg, the Progress Party’s immigration policy spokesperson, to NRK.

The party believes that Norway should not grant residency rights to young men of combat age, and that resources must be prioritised for those who really need protection [so, send them back, have them badly wounded (or worse), and bring them back?].

Earlier this week, NRK reported that over 700 Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 arrived in September [that is quite a piece: numbers are back to heights unseen since 2022 ‘when the Russian invasion began’, never mind the factoids that a) NATO’s former chief sock muppet Jens Stoltenberg ‘splained that ‘the war…started in 2014’ (also reported™ by NRK once upon a time) and b) NRK, citing this piece from Reuters, noted that it was the Ukrainian gov’t that permitted young men of fighting age to leave—though notions of ‘cause’ and ‘effect’ are unknown to the five (!) NRK journos™ who wrote this piece].

That is seven times as many as normal [so, normal™ is when 100 18-22yo Ukrainians arrive per month].

The increase is related to the Ukrainian authorities lifting the travel ban for young men in August, according to Reuters [incidentally, this is the same piece that the same NRK journos™ relied on in their earlier posting dated 30 Sept. 2025: there’s nothing else or newer to say about this, eh].

Progress Party Wants to Tighten Rules

‘We are against Norway providing protection to combat-ready men. Norway cannot be a free haven for deserters’, says Wiborg.

[NRK] You use the term ‘deserters’. How can you call them that when they are now actually allowed to leave Ukraine?

[Wiborg] It is true that men between the ages of 18 and 22 can travel, but my message applies to all Ukrainian men to whom conscription applies [Mr. Wiborg, obviously, is a moron].

[the arguably least worst part about the ongoing crapification of legacy media and journo-dom™ is that the images accompanying such news™ pieces are taken by the same journos™ with the S.M.A.R.T. phones, hence I give you: Mr. Erlend Wiborg who, according to his Wikipedia profile, is actually two years younger than me (born in 1984) and whose work experience before becoming an MP is a few years in Aftenposten’s sales department (as his official CV indicates); he’s a staunch supporter of Israel who did no military service himself claiming that when his turn came up, conscription wasn’t universal; needless to say, he also claims that ‘this time, it’s different’].

Wiborg believes it is about more than the law:

We cannot spend resources on young men who flee military service [remember: if their gov’t permits them to leave, they’re not exactly ‘deserting’]. They put other Ukrainian lives at risk when they do not stand up for their own country.

The Progress Party also wants to cut benefits for refugees in order to make Norway less attractive:

Norway offers twice as much in benefits as several neighbouring countries. We have to go down to the same level, otherwise we will continue to have disproportionate numbers coming here [that is quite true, factually speaking, but this isn’t something ‘Norway’ has done—it was the left-wing gov’t of PM Støre of which the Progress Party isn’t a member: this is some coded lingo here to raise the bar for all migrants (which is a long-standing demand of Wiborg’s party, and calling out one nationality while not demanding the same treatment for everybody else is both disgusting on a human level and illegal under Norway’s constitution—but, hey, what’s the rule of law to crackpots like Wiborg?].

Government Rejects Proposal to Cut Benefits [do you see it now?]

The proposal to cut benefits from the Progress Party’s immigration policy spokesperson is rejected by the government.

‘Refugees who are resettled in Norway must have the same good conditions as the rest of the population, with health services and schools on an equal footing’, says Gunn Karin Gjul, State Secretary at the Ministry of Justice [weaponised virtue-signalling merely paves the road to ruin with alleged-yet-never-proven good™ intentions].

At the same time, the Norwegian authorities are preparing for more arrivals [I’m calling this the ‘known unknown’—it is known that the gov’t of Ukraine will eventually fall, and once Mr. Zelenskyy is out of runway, so to speak, many more refugees will try to escape the hell-hole of what is left of Ukraine (mind you, I’m not judging them, I’m merely assessing the situation].

Earlier this week, the Norwegian Directorate of Immigration announced that they are creating 750 new reception places to handle the increase. 150 of the places will be put into use at once.

The number of Ukrainian refugees in Norway has now passed 100,000, according to recent figures from the Directorate of Immigration.

The vast majority have been granted residence through the collective protection scheme, which accounts for over 96 per cent of applications [I’m not here to judge them, but I’m here to judge NRK’s shit reporting™: according to the official numbers by the Directorate of Immigration, that number is quite misleading: there are 96,868 in the category of ‘collective protection’ and another total of 5,375 ‘regular’ asylum seekers (as of 4 Oct. 2025), which is how the journos™ come up with the ‘100K or more’ numbers, i.e., by conflating two very different legal categories that the article didn’t talk about before or after].

Dreamed of Norway [that’s the actual sub-header]

Andrij Tkach (22) from Luhansk came to Norway in early September. He has been living for a week at the arrival centre in Råde:

‘It is like a summer camp, but less comfortable’, he says [I’m going for, well, if that’s not to your liking, why did you come? I don’t wish Andrij ill, but that’s kinda among the more inane comments he could make].

Tkach says that he was inspired by the architectural firm Snøhetta in Norway and hopes to become an architect here himself [or whatever]:

I have dreamed of coming here for eight years [but if the war only began in Feb. 2022, why didn’t he leave sometime between then and now?] I want to learn Norwegian and become part of society.

He also says that everyday life in Ukraine has been marked by war for the past two years [and it wasn’t in 2022? Make it make sense, c’mon, NRK journos™, ‘splain this as if I’m five years old]:

You can’t sleep at night because drones fly over your head. The smell of war is there all the time.

The 22-year-old also points out that many of those who are now arriving are young people under 23, precisely because the change in the law opened the borders.

The Head of the Arrival Centre: ‘We are feeling the pressure’

At the arrival centre in Råde, there are currently around 650 residents.

Reception manager Britt Sharffenberg says they are noticing that the number of arrivals has increased:

There are many more people arriving every day than there were just a few weeks ago. It gives us more work to do [no shit analysis, Sherlock].

Sharffenberg says the mood among the residents is good, and that more young men have not changed the dynamics significantly [which is a distinct difference with migrants from, say, Moslem countries, eh…]:

There are far more people arriving than before, and we have to work to keep the flow up. If 100 arrived yesterday, we have to send 100 out today.

Even though capacity is stretched, Sharffenberg believes that the reception centre has enough experience to handle the situation:

When the war started, we received up to 300 per day. We managed it, and we are in good shape to accept new refugees.

Government to Reassess the Scheme

The scheme of ‘temporary collective protection’ was introduced shortly after the invasion in 2022, and was last extended by one year. It means that Ukrainians are granted residence without individual assessment of the asylum application [it’s already a two-tier system, that’s what this means].

State Secretary Gunn Karin Gjul (Ap) in the Ministry of Justice says the government is closely following the development in the wake of the sharp increase of young men:

We have seen more young men in recent weeks. We are monitoring the situation day by day [my tax money hard at-work].

She points out that the EU has extended its scheme until 2027, but emphasises that Norway will make its own assessment [sure]:

We need to see if this is a lasting development. The government has previously tightened up, and now only those who come from areas with wars of aggression receive collective protection [isn’t it that kinda most, if not all, wars start with one or the other side waging a war of aggression?].

She states that the government does not want to make quick changes.

The head of the Police Immigration Unit, Arne Jørgen Olafsen, has previously told NRK that the scheme may have lasted longer than it was intended to:

This simplified scheme has now lasted for over three and a half years. There are aspects of the scheme that were probably not intended to last so long [probably my ass; this temporary thing will never be retired and I’m sure it’ll be applied to other conflicts before too long].

Bottom Lines

There’s so much stupidity in this piece, it boggles the mind. Inconsistencies and logical fallacies about, but these must never prevent anyone from drawing logical conclusions, and here are mine:

The conflict in Ukraine will end, one way or another, and when it does, Ukraine is going to be very different, if only because Russia looks poised to keep the most productive areas in the country’s east and south:

Whatever rump remains will eventually end up a ward of the EU and is poised to receive special treatment in terms of association with the EU; doing so will open the floodgates of out-migration of regular people towards northwestern Europe, which will render the above-related issues kindergarten stuff by comparison.

And then there are the inevitable reprisal attacks by the most rabidly insane Ukrainian national socialists turning their attention to fight those they deem ‘traitors’ both at home and abroad:

Basically, Western countries have put themselves into a rather stupid situation: the élites went all-in, and they’ll soon reap what they sowed: likely a kind of wave of terrorism akin to the late 1960s and 1970s, though this time it’ll come from disaffected Ukrainian national socialists instead of mostly from the left (as happened back then; think: Italy’s Brigate Rosse or the Rote Armee Fraktion in West Germany), which will cause additional headaches for many Western gov’ts.

I suppose that one way to resolve™ this conundrum may be to enlist these hoodlums to patrol the streets in Europe’s heavily Islamified banlieus, which I understand to sound totally insane but might kill two birds with one stone (as seen from the POV of the gov’ts): the inevitable fatalities will be suffered by two elements the same gov’ts wish to rid themselves of but can’t do so officially (that would be the Moslems) or won’t without extreme violence (that would be the Azov crew) as Western police and military forces are neither numerically strong nor ruthless enough.

So, there’s two alternative routes I envision, which will likely coexist for some time in one or another form:

Neither is very appealing, but pray tell of an alternative.

Coda: [My] Wishful Thinking

I’ll conclude this one with what I hope for, which I understand to be borderline insane (in terms of the below outline being un-realistic):

I wish we could all go back to the way our various countries were before the turn of the millennium in terms of the problems we faced: life wasn’t perfect, far from it, but there was way less political-ideological polarisation on nearly every issue, and social cohesion was higher, esp. in Western countries.

A quarter-century later, mass immigration of less-than-compatible peoples from esp. culturally and socially extremely different places has fractured the body politics of Western Civilisation to a degree that self-governance, hollowed out by the increasingly detached EU Commission and other supranational institutions is furthermore destroying whatever civic-minded spirit is left.

At this point in time, I doubt that reforms™ will be possible under these conditions of mass delusion and weakened socio-political bonds among the original populations of Western countries.

I submit that all political parties must go away, for these factions are not representing the interests of the citizenry; they’re also full of lunatic women and losers, like Mr. Wiborg whom I wouldn’t trust with a hammer and a nail.

I suppose that the life cycle of nations will run its course, with a massive correction resulting from these insanities eventually.

As the saying goes, good times create weak men, weak men create hard times, and hard times create good men. And thus the cycle re-starts.

I don’t wish to see much chaos, but given the present moment, there’s already a lot of chaos everywhere we look: last week, a teen used a hand grenade in Oslo, Norway; later that same week, an eleven year-old kid was stabbed by a 13yo not that far away in Oslo, too. Needless to say, these things don’t (yet) occur where the élites and their willing executioners are residing, but given these trajectories, this is a matter of when, not if.

At that point, gov’ts will panic™, promise to do everything necessary™, and will likely use the worst crazies to fight the wave of violence.

Hard times for everyone.

The main consequence of the ensuing chaos will be the restoration of merit-based governance thereafter. At least for the time being.