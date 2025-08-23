The author of the below piece, veteran UN diplomat Michael von der Schulenburg (born 1958; Wikipedia; personal website) is as close to a German dissident as can be imagine: a career UN official, he frequently pissed off the powers-that-be and, since his retirement from the UN, has been a constant voice for reason and rapprochement. He’s also a member of the EU parliament™ for the left-wing Die Linke (former GDR ruling party successor).

In a telling sign of the times we live in, he’s never called upon by the gov’t, which relies on middle-aged career apparatchiks to guide policy. He also gets virtually no legacy media exposure, mainly because of his dissident views. He is thus reduced to publishing his views online (see his website) or in Alice Schwarzer’s magazine Emma (see below).

Much like other left-of-centre giants of post-WW2 Germany, von der Schulenburg, too, is reduced to the margins of public life:

While I certainly disagree with some of his positions, I think the below piece is worth your time.

Translation, emphases, and [snark] mine.

Ukraine Still Has a Future

Why the Alaska summit offers hope, especially for Ukraine. Former UN diplomat Michael von der Schulenburg analyses that Germany and the EU would be well advised to stay out of it.

By Michael von der Schulenburg, Emma.de, 17 Aug. 2025 [source; archived]

The personal meeting between Presidents Trump and Putin in Alaska comes at a time when Ukraine increasingly faces a devastating military defeat, which even [sic] additional arms deliveries or financial support cannot avert. This increases the temptation, especially among European NATO states, to try to avert this defeat through a dangerous escalation and increasingly direct NATO intervention in this war. Given the dangers such an escalation would entail, the Trump-Putin meeting assumes enormous significance—for all of us [so, why would the EU-NATO trolls escalate a lost war now? It’s easy: the entire EU-NATO nomenklatura lost face, and a loss of power might even entail unpleasant consequences for some of them—and to avoid this, they desire to stay in power: by making war against Mordor Russia].

It is certainly too early for a comprehensive assessment of the results [I do agree it’s too early to do so—but: what results?]. Both presidents understandably remained tight-lipped at the joint press conference [of course, because they haven’t reached an agreement (yet?)]. Nevertheless, the Alaska meeting already marks four extremely important developments that, while not reflected in any final declaration, will influence the course of the war in favour of a peaceful resolution.

First, while the US has consistently portrayed Putin as an international pariah in the past and pursued the goal of reducing Russia to a minor regional power in the Ukraine war, Putin, as the president of a major power, is now being received in Alaska for talks with US President Trump on an equal footing. This already symbolises perhaps the most decisive outcome of the Ukraine war [I tend to agree with von der Schulenburg here, and I wouldn’t downplay the notion that it might very well be a brilliant—tactical—move to do so: unlike during the Cold War, there are no fundamental ideological issues to be resolved; a bit of flattery is both cheap and might induce a softening of positions, as in, ‘we’re buddies, you see, let’s do this’].

Second, with the direct meeting between the presidents of the US and Russia, the odds of resolving the Ukraine war diplomatically have increased significantly [all wars end eventually ‘diplomatically’, either by one’s interlocutor accepting terms or said interlocutor has to be changed before that point, with lots of destruction and mayhem in-between]. The danger of the war escalating into a vortex of violence and counter-violence, culminating in a nuclear conflict, appears to have been averted for the time being [it’s always darkest before dawn, right? I do share that sentiment, but I remain wary about its veracity given the crackpot EU-NATO trolls…].

Third, it can be assumed with near certainty that the US will withdraw militarily from the war after this meeting. Without the US, the EU states and the UK will be unable to continue the war, let alone escalate it [here’s hoping you’re correct]. This will deepen the rift between the US and the EU/UK [you see, I’m unsure about this notion—the EU is a creation of the US pretending to ‘withdraw’ from Europe in the early 1990s (they never did); all the EU is, it would appear, is a kind of store-front manager™, with the additional feature that the Euro satrapies of the great kings can play their ‘we’re doing™ self-rule here, watch us’ charade: Ursula Von der Leyen getting kicked out of Monday’s summit™ in the White House proves this clearly].

Fourth, while the US has not abandoned its demand for a ceasefire, it is signalling its understanding that a fundamental solution to the causes that led to this war must first be found [good luck with that: all US administrations since the end of the Cold War did this—NATO expansion—and I, for one, cannot see how, e.g., upholding formal NATO membership for all post-Cold War joiners while withdrawing permanent US troops from Eastern Europe wouldn’t signal abandonment; also, note that the EU and the enlarged NATO are Siamese twins that can, in my view, hardly exist with each other (not that I personally would mind either—or both—going away), the implications are gigantic: I’m not saying there would have to be a kind of replacement for either, but a return to what and how Europeans were conducting their affairs before WW2 is clearly no good idea].

There Appears to be a Willingness to Negotiate on Key Issues

The fourth point is particularly problematic, as there is no agreement between the US and Russia on the one hand, and Ukraine and most EU states on the other, on what these causes actually are [oh well, US expansionism, as explained by Zbigniew Brzezinski in his The Grand Chessboard (Basic Books, 1997); we note that the refusal to accede to reality is a rather one-sided issue here, and it’s not Moscow’s issue (I don’t mean to absolve the Kremlin of its fair share of blame—it takes two to tango—but the steadfast refusal of esp. EU-NATO trolls to accept the timeline that ‘the war…started in 2014’ is telling]. Therefore [sic], no concrete proposals for a ceasefire or a negotiated peace were made in Alaska. However, since there was no indication that Trump continues to insist on an immediate unconditional ceasefire, there appears to be a mutual willingness to negotiate on the Russians’ key concerns [and doing so throws a yuuuuuge question mark into the direction of NATO and, by extension, the EU].

For President Putin, these preliminary decisions would be a major win. Russian security concerns regarding NATO expansion into Ukraine and a US advance into the Black Sea region would be largely recognised—although not yet resolved. At the same time, large segments of the pro-Russian population would fall under Russian sovereignty [we note the return of these Volksrussen to the Motherland—and check out what the implications of this might be given, e.g., the considerable share of Russians in the small Baltic states (which, to a certain extent, ‘splains’ the rabid Russophobia in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania much better than anything else)].

For President Trump, this means that the US could evade the consequences of an impending military defeat in Ukraine [impending—lol, that’s some lipstick on an ugly pig]. The US has acted similarly in previous conflicts—for example, in Vietnam, under Trump’s presidency in Afghanistan [didn’t the withdrawal™ occur under Biden?], but also in Iraq and Libya [interestingly, the US is still occupying Germany and Japan, which tells you something else: certain parts of the world are more important to the maintenance of US hegemony than others]. In doing so, he would be fulfilling the desire of many Americans that the US should no longer become entangled in distant wars, but should focus on inner cities, roads, schools, jobs, the preservation of industrial sites, etc. [all of this is basically what every US president has said since WW2, and in this, Trump is no different; I also think that his honesty in this regard might be the same as that of his predecessors]. This would also allow him to escape pressure from the political and military elites in Washington [lol, as if the financial haute finance on Wall Street and the City of London would be no factor]—after all, he was deliberately elected as an anti-establishment president.

The US Thus Evades the Consequences of a Military Defeat

For Europeans—actually referring only to the EU states, and even here not all, as well as the United Kingdom (UK)—the situation is quite different. In the five-point counterproposal for the negotiations compiled under the leadership of Merz, Macron, and Starmer, these European states continue to entangle themselves in their own war propaganda [that’s true]. They maintain that the Ukraine war was an unprovoked war of aggression by Russia in violation of international law, and that they should therefore not give in under any circumstances. There is still no mention of NATO expansion [well, all we may do at this point is—noting that this refusal to accept reality-as-it-is won’t end well, one way of another]. The developments in the war are also completely ignored.

With this attitude, the Ukraine war now becomes the responsibility of these European countries. But they will not be able to wage the war militarily or financially. The enormous sums for the planned rearmament of their own armies, the funds for the rearmament and reconstruction of Ukraine, and for Ukraine’s potential EU membership amidst simultaneous economic stagnation will further strain the already fragile solidarity of the EU states. The EU could even collapse as a result [I actually consider this as the plan™ of these clowns: they know they can’t move on much further with the EU structures as-is, and the next ‘phase-shift’ requires extraordinary circumstances: more on that thought below].

Ukrainians should realise by now that Europe will not save them—and cannot [and neither will, or can, the US]. When Merz, Macron, and Starmer constantly whisper to them that it is better to continue the war than to agree to an ‘unfair’ peace, these politicians forget that it is not their blood or that of their children that is being shed here. The claim that continued military support for Ukraine is necessary to achieve a better negotiating position is pure nonsense. Ukraine’s negotiating position has only steadily deteriorated during all this time [fair enough].

Ukraine Needs Peace to Preserve the Statehood

Ukraine should not allow its army to collapse and prevent itself from losing further territory [that’s now, it would appear, a matter of weeks or months away]. It must end the immeasurable suffering of its citizens and the increasing destruction of the country. Ukraine therefore needs peace to preserve the Ukrainian state [check out Moon of Alabama’s in my view quite apt considerations about said future].

The negotiations between the presidents of the United States and Russia therefore offer an opportunity for Ukraine to seize the initiative and join these talks. But this will only be possible if Ukraine is willing to acknowledge the realities created by the war and begin to focus on its future. To do so, Ukraine would have to build good relations with all its neighbours [bombing the remaining pipelines that deliver gas to Hungary (and Germany) is not a good idea, btw]. Such a stance could pay off, for example, through financing reconstruction, increased public and private investment, the opening of trade routes, and also through improved security. For different reasons, both Russia and the United States need peace—this opens up a window of opportunity that Ukraine should take advantage of [I’m mildly inclined to accede to the first point (to a certain degree), but Ukraine has no options left].

The eastern territories currently claimed by Russia were only assigned to Ukraine in 1922, and Crimea only in 1954. Their loss would not destroy Ukraine. On the contrary: it could allow Ukraine to grow together into a more cohesive state [it’s quite easy to sign away someone else’s lands, isn’t it?]. It is not worth sacrificing entire generations of young people for these eastern territories [a lesson concerning Lebensraum Germany learned during WW2], whose populations are predominantly hostile to Ukraine, or risking further depopulation through flight and emigration. And it is not worth accepting further destruction of the country for this. Unfortunately, a just peace never exists; it can and must only be about negotiating the best possible outcome for future generations of Ukrainians.

Even without these eastern territories, Kyiv will always remain one of the great European cultural metropolises, with roots stretching back to the Byzantine Empire. Odessa will continue to be an important European port city, connecting Ukraine to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Southern Europe. In more peaceful times, Kharkiv will provide the link to its large neighbour Russia, and Lviv will remain the gateway to the European Union [I call wishful thinking (BS) on that one: yes, culture yada yada yada, but let’s not forget where virtually all the industrial might of what once was Ukraine was concentrated: in the Donbas, and without it, Ukraine stands to lose quite a lot (see here for 2014 figures)].

A secure, peaceful future for Ukraine should be in everyone’s interest, be it the USA or Russia, the European Union, China, or India. To achieve this through a peaceful solution, all warring parties should say: ‘Слава Україні!’ [Glory to Ukraine; oh, my, why would you add that slogan? Also, that outcome is a lot, but it’s not the outcome desired by the EU: they want yet another dependency to exploit].

(In Lieu of) Bottom Lines

A weirdly meandering piece that shows some insights into the issue, but I do think the author forgets (ignores) the main issue: the EU is the wedge issue, for there’s a direct link from the 2013 Stabilisation and Association Agreement—a kind of ‘Unequal Treaty’ in the mould of the 19th century—which was refused by then-president Yanukovich and which triggered the US-instigated 2014 Maidan coup.

None of these notions play a role in Mr. Schulenburg’s thinking, and neither do the considerable amounts of weird motley crew of (Neo) Nazis and Banderistas among the Ukrainian forces.

So, let’s talk about the implications for the EU here (and NATO, to a certain extent), shall we?

Admission of any kind of defeat is a yuuuuuge embarrassment, for sure, but I doubt it’s enough to topple any gov’t (except for Mr. Zelenskyy’s); to achieve that, the defeat, while quite large, was far from complete or even big enough.

Thus, most of the EU’s nomenklatura will quadruple down on this highly dangerous, as well as delusional, nonsense.

The other day, I wrote about the 2+4 Treaty that Germany unilaterally abrogated with respect to one of its key clauses, troop strength:

That 2+4 Treaty is the foundation of present-day Germany, and its unilateral abrogation by Berlin—with encouragement by the two, if not all three, Western co-signers (London, Paris, D.C.) is very telling, as is the muted reaction by Moscow.

In a somewhat comparable situation, Moscow was vehemently calling out Austria over its delusional, warmongering foreign minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger’s repeated overtures in regard to Vienna formally joining NATO. I wrote about my home country’s insanity some time ago, and revisiting that posting shows—nothing changed:

In a way, EU accession and integration has already, arguably so, done away with the foundational-for-Austria notion of never-ever re-joining Germany after 1945:

In the end, I suppose that while even admission of defeat in Ukraine is insufficient to topple the EU-NATO cabal, or many, if any, EU gov’ts, I suppose that the worsening economic conditions—inflation, high and rising energy costs, and looming shortages due to the inability/unwillingness to buy Russian energy—might just do it.

It stands to reason, though, that the one lesson drawn (sic) by any successor gov’t will be: we didn’t try hard enough last time, hence a doubling down on the present insanity is, apparently, the most likely outcome here in Europe.

Hence, the drums of war will continue to get louder.

And at some point, things that can’t go on (somewhat none-too-openly-hostile relations against Russia) will snap.

And that next war of conquest in the East will be the next attempt to reverse 400-500 years of history in little over 200 years: Napoleon (1812/13); the Crimean War (1853-56); WW1 and WW2; the Cold War; and whatever you wish to call what transpires since the end of the Cold War.

Odds are, it won’t end well for Europeans.