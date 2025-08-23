Die Fackel 2.0

Rikard
4h

I think we'll see a token push of money and gear, before Ukraine accepts they have to sue for peace (or is allowed to accept that they have to). The face-saving will be brief, since media will be ordered not to focus on what was said just weeks ago, and thus insignificant. Indeed, anyone bringing up what politician or such said months ago will be ridiculed as a "bitter-ender" or similar, and will be told that "we have to make the best we can of this peace to show Russia how much better off Ukraine is within the EU", and other such noises.

But consider this: Ukraine will have lost so many men, that it is a real problem. what will the EU-WEF suggest?

That as part of any EU-treaty Ukraine accepts hundreds of thousands of men age 10-40 from MENA and Africa.

http://coronistan.blogspot.com
11h

August 22 - Trump Urges Ukraine to Strike Deep Into Russia

„World Wars are a charade to kill the goyim and destroy Christian civilization. Putin, Trump and Satanyahu belong to Chabad, a satanist [Redacted]ish supremacist cult charged with starting a "social catastrophe" that will signal the ascent of the [Redacted]ish antichrist Lucifer. The goyim is a moral standard, not a racial one. "Infidels" are people who refuse to "comply" i.e. accept the Cabalist [Redacted]ish God Lucifer. Yahweh is Satan. … President Donald J. Trump has voiced support for Ukraine's decision to carry out strikes inside Russian territory, calling it a necessary part of the country's defense.“

https://henrymakow.com/2025/08/august-22---trump-urges-ukrain.html

