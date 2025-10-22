Dear readers, as you may recall, I have this nasty habit of going back to stuff posted some time ago and ‘checking in’, mainly to provide ‘new’ information and partially to see how close I came in my sardonic commentary.

Today is such a day, and shall therefore follow-up on the nonsense related to the Christmas UFO/UAP nonsense that kept parts of the US East Coast on the edge last year, if only because the drone nonsense is currently afflicting Europe, too.

For good measure, here’s what I wrote back in late December 2024:

For fun’s sake, I queried Elon Musk’s version of such an AI/LLM, which is called Grok, and asked it the following question: what is the most likely explanation for the UFO/UAP seen in the skies these days? The most likely explanations for the UFOs/UAPs (Unidentified Aerial Phenomena) seen in the skies these days revolve around a few common categories: Military and Government Technology

I suppose that’s nuff said about this; the rest of that piece is ‘for the record’ linked here, incl. my thoughts at the time:

Commercial (and military) flights are still ongoing, which is highly unusual if the airspace around airports (and then some) would be under constant ‘assault’ by drones, weather balloons, or anything else. This fact alone should make anyone extra-wary about these UFO/UAP ‘sightings’ because airports are typically shut down for way, way less, yet now we are to accept air travel to be as close to ‘normal’ while all these things are hovering around? …If you’d add to that the fact that most drones are made in China, the role of the US security apparatus frantically testing new gadgets (having observed the role of drones in Ukraine) is added to my list, which is also in line with Grok’s no. 1 reason.

So, a day or two ago, that particular riddle™ has been solved in the usual manner: by some newspaper reporting™, which I’m now partially reproducing to show (you, dear readers), how close my reading was. Lol.

I’ve added some emphases here [and a bit of snark], but the latter was hard to do as these news items read like, well, you’ll see for yourselves…

New Jersey drone and ‘UFO’ scare solved? Private contractor unveils strange aircraft, takes credit for sky mystery

By Shane Galvin, The New York Post, 18 Oct. 2025 [source; archived]

A private company at a high-powered Army conference demonstrated a unique aircraft at the event — and allegedly took responsibility for setting off last year’s drone and “UFO” pandemonium in New Jersey, a source told The Post [nothing to see here, this is but click-bait].

At the Army’s UAS and Launched Effects Summit at Fort Rucker in August, a private contractor conducted a live demonstration of a manned aerial craft that wowed the crowd with its unconventional appearance and unorthodox flight-movements, an attendee told The Post.

“You remember that big UFO scare in New Jersey last year? Well, that was us,” an employee of the unnamed contractor claimed to a small group after the demonstration, according to the source who was invited to the summit [though that gov’t contractor remains unidentified, rendering it a UGG, an un-identified gov’t grifter].

The company was in the air over the Garden State in November 2024 to “test out their capabilities,” the contractor’s employee claimed to the source — adding they were not required to disclose their activity to the public because of a private government contract…[sounds like the BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna playbook, which screams ‘trust me, I’m from the gov’t’].

All conference attendees were approved by brass at Fort Rucker, which enacted strict rules for participation, including the exclusion of any drone or craft containing any Chinese-made parts, the source revealed…

The rash of supposed drone sightings in New Jersey began on Nov. 13, 2024 over Army base Picatinny Arsenal in Morris County and continued across the state through early December.

President Trump’s Federal Aviation Administration announced in January that many of the reports of mystery drones were hobbyists, recreational pilots, and private individuals [they said ‘don’t shoot at them, we know what they are’, which is the obvious give-away, eh?].

The Army declined comment, citing the shutdown of the federal government.

Drones Over Europe

I found a second piece in the US Daily Express, which adds little, if anything, of substance to this nonsense (before I lost interest in these shenanigans):

Failure to identify these objects has sparked outlandish conspiracy theories. Some believe they’re hunting for “nuclear warheads” while others theorize they might belong to hostile foreign nations. The drone sightings have sparked online conspiracy theories that they might be connected to ‘Project Blue Beam.’ This outlandish theory proposes that NASA plans to establish a new world order through a fabricated religion led by the Anti-Christ. To make this believable, supporters claim a technological simulation of the ‘Second Coming’ would be orchestrated [I merely note that this is a statement, not a nullification of that ‘outlandish theory’]. Republican lawmakers have also speculated that the drones could have been deployed “by violent dictatorships, perhaps maybe Russia, or China, or Iran, or North Korea.” [if that would be the case, the gov’t will shoot them down, don’t you think?]

So, what does this tell us about the fabricated drone scare in Europe?

Quite a bit, I’d say: unlike the stuff reported™ here a month ago (here’s a summary from Euronews), the funny thing is—are these sightings fundamentally different from the ones in New Jersey?

I move to—nope, they ain’t.

Here’s a brief summary of what police determined after such drones™ were seen for hours hovering near Ørland air base near Trondheim (this is Norway’s main air station, which is also used by US Air Force birds; translation mine):

The Trøndelag police wrote in a press release that a thorough investigation has been conducted after they received a report of a possible drone sighting at Ørland Air Station on Saturday, 27 September 2025. ‘It is highly unlikely that there were drones, is the conclusion of the investigation.’ ‘Although it is not possible to completely rule out that drones flying within the prohibited zone has taken place, this is highly unlikely’, says the prosecutor in charge of the case, John R. Sødahl Furunes in the Trøndelag Police District. He emphasises that the police, with the security situation as a backdrop, have taken the case seriously from the start [I bet you did]: ‘The goal of the investigation has been to confirm or deny whether there have been drones, and possibly who is behind it. The information that has emerged through the investigation indicates that the observations are about flashing celestial bodies.’ ‘We would like to emphasise that it is not uncommon for stars and planets to be confused with drones’, says Sødahl Furunes [maybe, but do these celestial bodies ‘flash’? I mean, until a few months ago, no-one created such a bruahahaha about that]. Police in Trøndelag have received many tips from residents about possible drone sightings after 27 September. Several of the reports have been followed up, without any verification of illegal drone use.

Here’s the ridiculous picture accompanying the brief press clipping:

AI™ Weighs In on This (Nonsense)

So, what do we make of this?

For fun’s sake, I’ve asked Grok once more the following question:

Consider the ‘drone’ sightings over the US East Coast last year and Europe this summer/autumn in light of recent disclosures [I pointed to the above-linked NY Post piece] alleging US gov’t contractors being behind the former; what’s your best take on who’s behind the latter?

I’ll merely skip over Grok’s summary of what transpired in Europe and jump directly to the meaty parts:

Similarities to the US case include sightings over sensitive sites, public panic, and initial dismissals as mundane. Differences: Europe’s are multinational, often near Russia/Ukraine borders or Baltic/North Seas, with overt disruptions to civilian aviation and NATO exercises, suggesting a more aggressive intent.

With the stage thus set, consider the following ‘Theories on Who’s Behind the European Sightings’ (lol, keep in mind that Russia! Russia! Russia! is the bogeyman)

Sources present a range of theories, often biased by geopolitical leanings (e.g., Western media emphasizes Russian threats, while Russian voices claim Western provocation). Here’s a balanced breakdown [lol, enjoy]: Russia as Primary Actor (Hybrid Warfare): The most substantiated theory , echoed in multiple investigations. Drones are seen as low-cost, deniable probes to test NATO defenses, disrupt operations, and sow discord amid the Ukraine conflict [as if that was needed…]. Evidence includes geographic patterns (sightings near Russia’s Kaliningrad enclave, a strategic Baltic hub for its fleet and missiles [re-consider the NJ incidents ‘near US military bases]), timing (overlapping with GPS jamming and airspace violations [lol, can’t make this up]), and launch methods (e.g., from “shadow fleet” oil tankers evading sanctions) [no evidence for this is offered, although I’m sure all powers do that]. A French navy boarding of the Russian-linked tanker “Boracay” off Brittany on October 2 coincided with Danish sightings [that’s insane: Brittany is known to be too far away from Denmark for these two things having something, really anything, to do with each other]; arrests followed. CNN’s analysis of shipping routes and flight data supports sea-based launches from busy Baltic/North Sea traffic. Experts like Edward Erickson and Linas Kojala describe it as a “grey zone campaign” to probe NATO’s Article 5 unity without full escalation. Russia denies involvement [the US gov’t also denied shit in November; back in 1964, the USG also fabricated the Gulf of Tonkin Incident, to say nothing about, like, the Gulf War or the Iraq invasion of 2003], with Putin mocking accusations [what else *could* he do?]…

Western False Flag or Internal Testing: Counter-theories suggest NATO/EU entities (e.g., MI6 with allies) orchestrating sightings for psychological/informational warfare, to justify blocking Russian shipping or boosting defense spending [that’s in my opinion the more plausible notion]. Russian advisor Sergei Markov claims it’s a pretext by Europe/Ukraine to impose a “military regime” on Baltic routes [I’d go for a bloc-wide imposition of such a régime]. FSB accuses MI6 directly. On X, @RealScottRitter calls it a NATO psyop , and @RagnarockLothbr suggests German government testing like the US did. @rolegiongetica speculates US intel-gathering on allies (e.g., Denmark over Greenland ambitions under Trump), noting similarities to 2024 US craft [lol]. One outlier: Israeli-made drones operated by Greece for migration surveillance [I think this is very plausible as Israel is known to do that kind of drone ops over the West Bank and the Gaza Strip].

Other Actors (BRICS, Non-Human Intelligence, or Unknown): Less evidenced but discussed on X. @JasonWilde108 theorizes BRICS (e.g., China/Russia) running psywar mimicking UAP to avoid forceful responses. @darkjournalist suggests a “third actor” for data-mining a “Sky Event” emergency scenario [I’m unsure I want to google that one…] UAP enthusiasts like @TheUfoJoe and @billmorill float non-human intelligence (NHI) or advanced tech (e.g., antigravity), noting confusion tactics similar to historical UFO flaps. @UAPWatchers and @MvonRen highlight patterns echoing US/UK incidents.

Setting aside the third aspect, my money is on the second bullet point without dismissing the first one (but I remain wary as both Russia! Russia! Russia! and China have spy satellites, rendering it pointless to use drones for espionage; the same applies to the US).

In the case of the hyped drone incursion into Poland, it’s obvious that the most likely perp was the Ukrainian gov’t, which is desperately seeking to widen the conflict (the drones shown can’t fly that long to reach the area from Russia, among other things). The same applies to, say, incidents over Munich Airport and the like.

And with these notions outlined, here’s Grok’s ‘best take’ (but keep in mind that Grok’s owner, Elon Musk, is a US gov’t contractor of the heavy/super-important kind):

[Grok’s] Best Take Drawing from the evidence, the European sightings are most likely Russian-orchestrated hybrid operations, distinct from the US case’s domestic testing. The patterns—targeting NATO infrastructure near Russian borders, sea-based launches from shadow fleet vessels, and alignment with broader tactics like jamming—provide stronger substantiation than alternatives [so Grok claims whose owner, let’s not forget, is a USG contractor; line break added] False flag claims feel like classic deflection (e.g., Soviet-style “active measures”), lacking concrete proof beyond Russian statements [remember that there never-ever was a false flag (*ahem* Gulf of Tonkin Incident *ahem*) in history, nor would the US military ever plan something like, say, Operation Northwoods, which envisioned hijacking airliners and flying them into skyscrapers: I know, crazy stuff *rolls eyes*]. US involvement seems improbable [no reason cited] given the multinational scope and risks to alliances [I call BS as the US gov’t is, if anything, very contemptuous of its allies™], though not impossible if tied to rogue elements [like, the NSA or the DoD/W?; line break added]. NHI or exotic theories are intriguing for the “confusion factor” but unsupported by intercepts or recoveries—most reports fit advanced but human drone tech. If Russia is indeed behind it, this is a calculated escalation to erode NATO cohesion without direct confrontation, exploiting Europe’s hesitation to shoot down unknowns (risking escalation or civilian harm). Expect more incidents unless NATO invests in better tracking, as Denmark is doing [this is why I think it’s a US-NATO shitshow: to show the allies™ that they must spend more on US military hardware].

Bottom Lines

Yes, Grok cites some websites, but it’s the usual AI™ garbage: Wikipedia, news outlets, and the like.

My best take is this: it’s the same kind of stuff that we’ve seen in the US last year; yes, I’ve seen a fair share of odd video clips on X, but there’s nothing in there that rules out a consistent pattern:

Both in the US in 2024 and in Europe in 2025, these sightings took place in unrestricted airspace; given the crowded, densely populated areas in both North America and Europe, being seen is both impossible to avoid and perhaps intentional: imagine, if you will, showing Russia and China that these drones can appear seemingly at-will without being picked up by civilian air traffic controllers and/or their military equivalents.

Initial denials have been followed by tacit admissions that US gov’t contractors were involved in New Jersey, and there’s simply nothing to indicate that a comparable admission™ will come in due time; there’s simply nothing to indicate otherwise, even once we include the Russian-Ukraine/NATO conflict in this picture.

Given the highly compartmentalised structure of the US gov’t (national security apparatus) and NATO structures—esp. the ‘need to know’ aspects—the most likely interpretation is in line with contractors testing new gear in cahoots with some units that deliberately keep air traffic controllers and/or allied (sic) militaries in the dark to assess just how good these new gadgets really are: that has happened before (see the Stealth fighter/attack aircraft program), and there’s nothing that makes this less likely.

At the same time, none of the preceding three paragraphs rules out Western false flag operations to provoke certain policy changes, not so much vs. Russia! Russia! Russia! (Western, esp. elite, Russophobia is very well established) but to browbeat the somewhat reluctant assemblies into submission; as limited as the resistance offered by parliaments here and there may be, they are a major stumbling block to impose martial law and the like. I suppose that the Western Power Elite (C. Wright Mills) would prefer to keep the outward structures intact to avoid potential backlashes, which is fully in line with Sheldon Wolin’s characterisation as ‘inverted totalitarianism’ (see also this piece of Wolin in The Nation, which appeared in May 2003, if you can believe it).

None of these considerations changes a damn thing about the drones or the most likely parties behind them: a cabal of private gov’t contractors in cahoots with particular elements in the so-called ‘deep state’, i.e., the national security/intelligence community netherworld.

Everything else is—agit-prop.