We’re in clown world, and we’ve been there for some time; the Branch Covidians aside, there’s probably no other example of this kind of mental illness and sociopathic behaviour than among self-styled climate activists™, such as Judith Beadle and her ilk of Climate Taliban.

Please refer to this posting for some context:

As to the content below, well, translation, emphases, and snark mine. Also, FAFO.

Two Years as a Climate Activist, 4m Euros in Debt

Judith Beadle has glued herself to surfaces, endured painful holds, and committed crimes. In the fight against climate change, she has risked a great deal—and lost almost everything.

By Wiebke Geßner, ZEIT am Wochenende, no. 46, 25 Nov. 2025 (source; archived)

Judith Beadle frequently receives letters from law firms, courts, and bailiffs. These letters might concern, for example, 3,300 euros in damages for a Christmas tree sprayed with orange paint. An airport won 2,285 euros for having to close a runway for 40 minutes due to a protest [quite a bargain, all things considered, I’d opine]; repossession proceedings [orig. Zwangsvollstreckung] are announced. For a paint attack on a yacht, a law firm’s letter demands nearly 3.5 million euros in damages, plus approximately 20,000 euros in legal fees, with a payment deadline and best regards [FAFO, anyone?].

In many cases, negotiations are still pending. Judith Beadle can only estimate the final amount of her debts; she currently anticipates around four million euros. She ironically calls it ‘my special assets’, although there’s nothing funny about it, of course. Debt collection demands will haunt her for the rest of her life, and another prison sentence is surely on the horizon.

As a member of the Last Generation, Beadle glued herself to streets, blocked highway bridges, and splattered buildings and objects with paint, and she participated in more than 100 actions over two years. These actions are now the subject of criminal and civil trials. Judith Beadle and other members of the Last Generation are being sued by the public prosecutor’s office and those who suffered financial losses as a result of the actions, such as airlines, airports, and yacht owners [‘bout damn time; I was wondering how much poking the gov’t might permit, and now we know the answer].

The trials against members of the Last Generation climate protest movement, like Judith Beadle, continue, even though the Last Generation no longer exists [I fail to comprehend this, as reparations for colonialism, WW2-era atrocities, and the like are also on the table, hence why not such trials?]. Even though the movement has failed. While global warming, greenhouse gas emissions, and disaster relief are being negotiated at the World Climate Conference in Belém [the one where participants are sleeping in brothels], those who risked so much for these issues and, in some cases, lost everything, are standing trial in Germany [if you’re not out of crocodile tears, now is as good a time as any to she them].

Cologne, early October. Judith Beadle takes a file folder from a plastic bag and places it on the table in front of the dock. She’s been up late this Monday; the 45-year-old left her apartment in Berlin at five in the morning, and about eight hours later she’s sitting in the brutalist building of the Cologne District Court. A massive concrete building, painted in shades of grey and brown. Here she is accused of having blocked Cologne/Bonn Airport in August 2024 as part of the Last Generation protest movement. Although she has a lawyer, Beadle also asks questions and makes her own arguments; she brought the files with her.

Legally, this won’t make any difference, she knows. But the symbolism is important to her; she wants to keep fighting. When an airport representative emphasises the public’s right to fly, she counters: ‘And what about my daughters’ right to a livelihood?’ The judge interrupts her, but behind the glass wall that separates the courtroom from the public gallery, Beadle’s supporters cheer and applaud [is it too early to contemplate Plato’s Cave?].

Beadle suffered her first defeat of the day even before the trial began. The judge denied her request for an advance payment for her return trip. Judith Beadle shook her head in disbelief. She didn’t have the money for a ticket back to Berlin [so, who’s looking after her daughters? The gov’t will surely strip her of her parental guardianship; as a follow-up, what about the girls’ father?].

She’ll have to go back to prison. Does anyone even care anymore?

One afternoon in late July, Judith Beadle sat at a table in a café in Berlin’s Moabit district. Beadle has long, dark hair with a few grey strands and a friendly face. A piece of blueberry cake sat before her; she shooed away a few wasps and talked about her prison sentences—the past ones and those that were likely to come. ‘I don’t really want to think about it too much’, she said [if that’s not a clear indicator of insanity (as in a refusal to accept reality-as-is), I dunno].

She’d already been in prison twice, albeit only briefly. ‘I’m sure there are a few longer sentences coming my way; I was right up there with them’, Beadle said. Besides the loss of freedom and the separation from her family, one thought in particular plagues her: ‘My biggest fear is that I’ll be sitting there and nobody will care what I’m actually doing there for.’ [I’m not a psychiatrist, but that strikes me as a severe case of hedonism or narcissism as any]

That’s unthinkable in 2023. Hardly a day goes by without hearing, reading, or seeing the people in the orange safety vests. Judith Beadle also remembers her first stint in prison in the fall of 2022, held in preventive detention [orig. Präventivhaft, i.e., you’re incarcerated before you commit a crime] in Bavaria, where every day after unlocking her cell, she saw a new front page with familiar faces in the newspaper. That reinforced her convictions. With their non-violent actions, the Last Generation wanted to disrupt everyday life and draw attention to the climate catastrophe.

Above all, they wanted to push politicians toward a climate-friendly course. What remains is a long list of charges: according to figures from the Federal Criminal Police Office, members of the Last Generation committed 1,761 offences in 2022 and 2023.

Judith Beadle began her second prison sentence in February. On a cold and clear morning, she can be found in a bakery on Frankfurter Allee, just a few meters from the Lichtenberg prison. About ten people are sitting around her; they are other activists. Her husband, Mark Beadle, is also there, but he remains silent. He supported his wife in all her protests, and they made the decision to face the inevitable repo [orig. Pfändung] together. Beadle lives below the repo threshold. This means she has less than the small amount exempt from repossession. Anything above that would be used to pay off debts she will never fully repay.

Even with a regular income, Beadle says, that wouldn’t be possible. And that’s out of the question right now anyway; preparing for the trial is like a full-time job.

The couple thought this through from the beginning: if she goes to prison, he’ll simply take care of their two daughters on his own. In front of Judith Beadle is an empty plate with a few crumbs; on it lay her last roll of freedom, at least for the next ten days. She can’t pay the fine for a minor offence, so she’s going to prison. When she gets out in ten days, she’ll still have the same debts as before. The days in jail are meant to motivate her, or even force her, to pay what she can’t. ‘One day in jail costs the state over 100 euros for me, for a 500-euro fine’, she says, shaking her head. The calculation clearly shows: it’s not worth it for anyone [the point of prison sentences is to deter deviant behaviour; this clearly failed here].

Beadle changes the subject: ‘My daughter said I’m going to prison for my “glow-up vacation”. Ten days of just water and yoga’, she says, laughing. ‘Well, we’ll see, yoga isn’t really my thing.’

Almost six months lie between her incarceration and the summer day in the café in Moabit. Judith Beadle recalls the ten days in Lichtenberg Prison: ‘It was hell’, she says. For ten days, she sat alone in a cell, with one hour of exercise in the yard each day [so they put a deranged but otherwise harmless offender in solitary confinement for…whatever reason; this clearly didn’t deter Ms. Beadle, but it’s a testament to the depravity of this entire charade]. ‘It took three or four days before I was allowed to make phone calls and watch TV’, she says. She wasn’t even allowed to bring books or magazines. On the fourth day, a prison employee handed her a stack of letters from other activists, friends, and family.

‘The officer was totally astonished’, she says. He asked if she was famous [this might be what troubles Ms. Beadle: the correction officer didn’t know her].

Judith Beadle’s humour shines through, especially when she talks about serious situations. About prison, for example, about her lifelong wage repossession, about the accusations often levelled against the activists of the Last Generation. Her favourite joke from the ‘heute-show’ [Germany’s MSM evening newscast by the state broadcaster]: you can’t compare the Last Generation to the Red Army Faction (RAF) [that would be the communist terrorists killing people in the 1970s], because the RAF had sympathisers.

But there’s one topic where she draws the line, so much so that tears sometimes well up in her eyes. Her two daughters, aged 12 and 15, are also involved. ‘At first, they understood why I was doing this’, she says. ‘I made the decision to go to prison together with my family.’

Her daughter asks: ‘Why don’t people without children do this?’ [that is a fair question, and I suppose there’s no answer to this one provided below]

In 2022, Beadle was still relatively new to the Last Generation movement and participated in a road blockade in Bavaria. She knew the likelihood of being taken into preventive detention was high. She did it anyway. With its particularly harsh detention laws in Bavaria, the state aimed to prevent further blockades. The UN Special Rapporteur on the Environment later criticised the Bavarian practice, stating that it ‘hinders the exercise of the right to demonstrate’ [that’s Our Democracy™ for you, right *there*].

After two road blockades in Munich, the Last Generation group was indeed arrested. They spent 24 days in jail. ‘In prison, they first took away a homemade envelope containing a letter from my daughter, so it tore. Of course, I immediately started crying’, recalls Judith Beadle. After a short break from prison, she spent another five weeks in preventive detention, spending Christmas without her family, sharing a cell with three other activists from the Last Generation.

She would have preferred to be alone on Christmas Eve. ‘That was the only day I wished I had a single cell’, says Judith Beadle. If not Christmas with her family, then not at all.

Despite all the hardships [what does that word even mean? I submit that it’s a classic case of FAFO, and I’m struck by the insistence on her situation, which Ms. Beadle brought about herself], Judith Beadle was amazed by how humorously her two daughters handled the situation. While in preventive detention in Bavaria, she received a package from her daughters: hand-knitted gloves and earmuffs for the next road blockade. But eventually, even they had doubts. Her older daughter once asked her: ‘Why do you have to be involved? Why don’t people without children do it?’ Judith Beadle’s voice breaks as she recounts this scene in court. But her answer is clear: precisely because of that. She’s not doing it despite her children, but for them.

Judith Beadle remembers exactly how it all began, with her and the Last Generation. She was working as a freelance communication designer on a project about sustainability in Afghanistan. For research, she clicked through the website of the International Energy Agency—and there were the figures that clearly illustrated the rebound effect after the pandemic. While emissions had decreased during the lockdown, people were now flying, driving, and producing more than ever before. These were figures that made her natural gardening, cycling, and infrequent flying seem incredibly small and insignificant. ‘When I saw that, I knew: Nothing is good.’ [let’s talk about epistemic basics for a moment: she ‘clicked through’ the IEA website and knew, as if enlightened by an otherwise spiritual being; no need to think through anything, but, if anything, this paragraph is a testament to the program-ability of the human psyche].

She found the answer in the summer of 2022 while jogging one morning in Berlin, when she passed a Last Generation blockade. She spoke to one of the activists who had glued themselves to the road. Later, back at the office, she signed up for an online presentation, and two weeks later, she participated in a protest training course. There she learned how to deal with aggression during blockades, how to be carried away, how to remain calm. ‘Back then, I was low-hanging fruit, that’s what we call people who hardly need convincing’, says Beadle. She gave up her job as a communications designer and became a full-time activist; she couldn’t do otherwise [and now she’s reaping the consequences of her actions; talking about low-hanging fruit, let’s ponder why the gov’t is going after the likes of Ms. Beadle, as opposed to the funders behind Last Generation, Extinction Rebellion, and the like—but once one considers this notion, things become…controversial™ fast, to say the least].

The action at Cologne/Bonn Airport in the summer of 2024, as part of the international ‘Oil Kills’ campaign, was, after almost two years of protests, their last attempt to make a difference using the methods of the Last Generation. She and the other activists wanted to send a signal to politicians to phase out fossil fuels. With little success. ‘The media attention was minimal, even though we really caused a major disruption’, says Beadle.

This continued a trend that had already begun in the fall of 2023. The Last Generation was losing momentum. According to Beadle, one of many reasons was the increasingly harsh crackdown by the police—demonstrators were being forcibly removed more and more frequently using so-called pain holds—and no new members were joining. The activists themselves were at their breaking point, says Beadle. From that point on, she understood that their method no longer worked.

It also took a toll on her mentally. ‘Yeah, since then I’ve been looking for a therapist’, she says, laughing. She wasn’t resigned, but disappointed. ‘It almost felt like mourning a deceased person. The hope that we could make a difference was gone.’

She only realised later how much the police violence had affected her personally. Even the more traditional demonstrations, the so-called disobedient assemblies, which the Last Generation called for starting in 2024, were prevented by the police. ‘At one demonstration, there were maybe 100 of us, but the police had at least twice that many people there.’

She often experienced the painful holds used by police officers. ‘In those moments, I told myself: If I can endure this now, then I’ll take away their power over me; they can’t do more than that’, she says. She repeatedly told herself: ‘This is just pain.’ That might sound banal, ‘but it worked for the moment.’ [just consider the Covid protests for a change—they kept going, with many police officers sympathising].

The family’s apartment was searched twice. Judith Beadle says that whenever she sees police on the street today, her mind goes into overdrive:

The worst part of the violence was also the breach of trust. It might sound naive, but it was hard to realise that they really wanted to hurt us despite our peaceful protests.

[here, I need to interject: ‘peaceful assembly’ isn’t the same as ‘civil disobedience’, and ‘non-violence’ isn’t the same as non-threatening; in fact, there’s ample evidence how such ‘civil disobedience’ has the power to topple gov’ts, and it’s obviously part and parcel of what’s called ‘colour revolutions’—hence, if you delude yourself into thinking that the gov’t will simply watch and fall, you’re very much mistaken]

The judge delivers the verdict; she looks on in disbelief.

During a recess, the narrow stairwell outside the Cologne District Court is filled with a diverse mix of people. Some are still in training or studying, others have taken time off work. Some have traveled from Berlin or Bremen, others are from Cologne. Everyone is here to show their support. Judith Beadle hands out cookies: ‘Unfortunately, these aren’t vegan; they’re my daughters.’ [WTF?]

Back in September, she and activist Fabian Beese were in Cologne for the same trial. After just a few minutes, it was adjourned because one of the defence lawyers hadn’t received the complete case file. So, they took the train back to Berlin, five hours later, without having accomplished anything. ‘That’s often how it goes; you drive somewhere and then the situation is spontaneously resolved or suspended’, says Judith Beadle [incompetence or deliberation?].

Although the facts of the case are quickly established, two worlds collide in this trial. The public prosecutor’s office is charging them with trespassing and property damage to the airport. A fence was damaged, and air traffic was disrupted. During the trial, it emerges that the airport suffered approximately €52,500 in damages. Beadle and Beese admit to having stuck their vehicles to the taxiway, the aircraft approach, but also level accusations: that the airport operators are complicit in the destruction of the planet.

Trespassing against rising sea levels. Property damage against burning forests. The arguments go back and forth.

The two defence attorneys cite Section 34 of the Criminal Code, which describes ‘justifying necessity’. However, this only applies as long as the act is a proportionate means of averting the danger. The judge must therefore decide: is gluing oneself to an airport taxiway a proportionate means of averting the danger of the climate crisis?

He doesn’t think so. Judith Beadle is sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, Fabian Beese to eleven months’ probation. Among the conditions of their probation are a payment of €2,000 each to a Cologne-based charity and 300 hours of unpaid community service. The fine can be paid in monthly instalments of €50. Judith Beadle and Fabian Beese exchange incredulous glances. Both hadn’t expected such a harsh sentence, they say later. ‘I can’t even afford my return trip. If I don’t appeal, I’ll be in jail after the first payment’, says Beadle, standing in front of the courthouse.

One of the judge’s last questions to Judith Beadle is whether she would choose such forms of protest again today. ‘No, it doesn’t do anything for the climate anymore’, she says. Today, she tries to maintain the contacts she made through Last Generation [why? they don’t pay her fine…]. She recently co-organized a ‘prison training’ session where activists can prepare themselves for potential prison sentences. And sometimes, when she can bring herself to do it, she considers what she would do if she received a longer sentence. ‘They do a lot of knitting in prison, but that’s not really my thing’, she says. She hopes that if it comes to that, she’ll be able to start playing guitar again.

Then she shakes her head in disbelief again, as she so often does. ‘I can’t believe we’re really going to prison for this’, says Judith Beadle. ‘It was for climate protection.’

Bottom Lines

Quite a revelatory insight into the (insane) mind of these people.

I submit that, all other things being equal, this is a testament of the power of agit-prop and how mind-control has the power to destroy a human mind and livelihood in a few hours.

I was mobilised by a street blockade. In the two years before that, I dealt a lot with the climate crisis and we changed a lot as a family: we stopped flying and reduced our meat consumption to almost zero. I also went to climate demonstrations with the children. But every time there was new data on greenhouse gas emissions, the extinction of species or critical tipping points in the Earth’s climate system, it was clear: We’re still on the way to destroying our livelihoods – since last year at an even faster pace! … When I realised this, I felt incredibly powerless and hopeless. Yes, but then I saw these determined people sitting in the street and I knew immediately: I don’t have to accept as unchangeable the destruction caused by business-as-usual politics, I too can resist it and denounce my passive complicity in this injustice. That gave me a crazy sense of agency and I emailed Letzte Generation the same day to tell them I wanted to join.

And then there’s this in my view pertinent observation by eugyppius (emphases mine):

Beadle often foregrounds her children and her anxiety over their future in her statements to the press, but when writing about her innermost motivations, a different picture emerges – one that is much more about her desire to escape the passivity of ordinary life and finally act in the world. In the same interview, she concedes that being locked up away from her daughters over the holidays was “very sad” for her, but also says she has been delighted to receive “an incredible number of letters” from people “who write that we are giving them new hope for a future.” [I]n addition to sadness, I also feel a great deal of gratitude for having the opportunity and privilege of being able to work together with many other courageous, determined and loving people of the “Last Generation” for the survival of us all, and in turn to experience gratitude and encouragement. Via climate activism, Beadle escaped her mundane domestic existence and her tedious home-office job, and joined a new community of hippies and rabble-rousers. Life on the road with Letzte Generation is more colourful and interesting than life at home designing websites for pay. Now she gives press interviews at every opportunity, she receives fan mail. Suddenly, as never before, she matters.

This is a consistent aspect that runs like a proverbial red thread through the above exposé.

There’s yet another thing I feel the need to mention: if Ms. Beadle is a role-model, what for?

I mean, it’s neither being a parent (or married couple, for that matter), nor does she strike me as someone who has her priorities right.

Sure, let’s briefly consider this in the mould of Peter Pan Syndrome, i.e.,

an adult who is socially immature.[1] It refers to “never-growing” people who have reached an adult age, but cannot face their adult sensations and responsibilities. The term is a metaphor based on the concept of not growing up and being unable to leave childhood.[2] People with Peter Pan Syndrome show behaviours associated with immaturity and a reluctance to be an adult. They have difficulties in social and professional relationships because of their irresponsible behaviours. While it has often only been associated with men in the past, it can affect anyone, regardless of sex or gender [sic]. The term has been used informally by both non-experts and some psychology professionals since the 1983 publication of The Peter Pan Syndrome: Men Who Have Never Grown Up, by Dr. Dan Kiley.[3] Peter Pan Syndrome is not recognised by the World Health Organization and is not listed in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5).[4]

So, Ms. Beadle—and this comes to the fore in eugyppius’ piece—has used her time and money to associate with the Last Generation instead of her own family, in particular her children.

What I consider yet (even) more absurd, however, is the ‘supportive’ stance of her husband who seems quite o.k. with his life spiralling out of control into the maelstrom of poverty, absent parenthood, and chaotic circumstances of the next generation. In a way, this makes sense™ if you depart from the otherwise indefensible stance that you (Ms. Beadle, that is) is the Last Generation and, to paraphrase Metallica, ‘nothing else matters’.

Make no mistake, what the climate catastrophists have managed to accomplish is no small feat: they’ve brainwashed people who actually have parental responsibilities for, well, the next generation into such a distorted view of reality™ that people like Mr. & Ms. Beadle refuse to consider their very own children.

It is the crowning achievement of nihilism, taken to its absurd conclusion.

You see, past nihilists, first and foremost French philosophers (sic), they at least didn’t reproduce; in a way, they lived their insane thoughts and were quite authentic.

This kind of synthetic (for lack of a better term) nihilism looks more like Mr. & Ms. Beadle wish they never had children in the first place.

It’s the ultimate victory of the philantropaths in charge of billions of NGO funding: to induce people not merely to ‘regret motherhood’ or the like, but to actively have Ms. Beadle and her ilk make everyone else miserable, too.

I’m not a huge fan of (psycho)therapy, but perhaps the gov’t should funnel some more money into putting Ms. Beadle in touch with a professional instead of locking her up in solitary confinement.

What a clusterf***.