Die Fackel 2.0

Die Fackel 2.0

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hugh's avatar
Hugh
4m

It’s a sad day we come to this. I was planning to return to the US from the EU, where my wife and I will have spent around 500-600 a day on the 15th of October. Now we will return on the 10th. It will be our last trip. Please keep your technocracy on your side of the Atlantic.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 epimetheus
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture