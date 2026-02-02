Since we talked about the UN’s ‘Climate Super Heroes’ the other day, I am reminded of (drum roll) the UK’s very own, and extra-moronic, approach to identity politicking.

Today’s example comes to us courtesy, again, of something I saw on my LinkedIn feed:

You can find the image and much more—incl. a link to get some of the last tickets for the event—over here.

What would you learn? Here we go, with my emphases added:

Transport for London (TfL) is funding hundreds of places on free training sessions to empower people to take action to prevent or reduce harm when they encounter hate crime. This free 3 hours interactive course is led by identity-based violence prevention charity, Protection Approaches and has been developed in partnership with Britain’s East and Southeast Asian Network (besea.n). The expert-led sessions see participants guided through a series of discussions to explore how they can play a role in safely tackling identity-based harms in their community, school, or place of work. You will learn: What it means to be an active bystander : trough group discussion the participants explore what being an active bystander means to them

Standing up for victims safely : working through a series of scenarios, participants consider and learn what they can do when they encounter identity-based harms such as harassment on public transport, a racist attack in a supermarket, or a prejudiced comment from a colleague

Proactive prevention: returning to the scenarios participants reflect on the root causes of prejudice and discrimination before discussing ways they could contribute to dismantling those root causes and to building safer, more inclusive, and just communities.

Weaponise Language, Criminalise Behaviour

While I have no idea what an ‘active bystander’ may or may not be, or how one ‘stands up for victims safely’ (for whom?), but I see the following:

The language used is police/criminal justice lingo (think: ‘active shooter’), and in these instances, being a ‘bystander’ is, well, either a best-case scenario or something that’s also criminal, as in, e.g., if one does not provide first aid or the like.

Conversely, this language intimates that there’s but one final step involved before the above ‘active bystander’ becomes a criminal by association, and it involves rendering ‘hate crimes’ a felony.

Here’s a bit more from Transport for London’s dedicated website from 14 Oct. 2024:

Here are some fluffy quotes that will warm your tummy this weekend:

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “Ensuring Londoners’ safety is the Mayor’s number one priority, and tackling hate crime is a key component of our work to ensure that people can travel around our city with confidence. It’s brilliant to see these important training sessions being offered to even more Londoners, as part of our efforts to build a safer, fairer and greener London.” Siwan Hayward, TfL’s Director of Security, Policing and Enforcement, said: “Over the last year we’ve seen an abhorrent increase in hate crimes directed at Jewish and Muslim communities which must be stopped. We are determined to eradicate hate crime in all its forms from London’s transport network. “During National Hate Crime Awareness Week, we are encouraging Londoners to become active bystanders by funding hundreds of places on Active Bystander training sessions with Protection Approaches. These sessions have already empowered hundreds of Londoners to speak up and support one another to prevent abuse or harassment. I would really encourage Londoners who are keen to find out how they can support victims of hate crime to sign up.” Andy Fearn, Co-Executive Director of Protection Approaches, said: “Events over the past year have led to more and more Londoners to ask what they can do to help if they encounter hate. Whether it’s an inappropriate comment in the workplace, harassment on the Tube, or a physical assault in the street, our Active Bystander training is proven to help people feel more confident and equipped to act safely and in ways that ensure the best outcomes for victims. We’re delighted to be partnering with TfL and to be providing this training for its passengers. Together, this work will make London that little bit safer.” Tom Naughton, Chief Superintendent of Metropolitan Police Service said: “London’s transport network is a space for everyone, and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that it remains safe, inclusive, and welcoming for all people, regardless of their race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other characteristic. Hate crimes not only harm individuals but also undermine the strength and unity of our diverse city. “The Metropolitan Police Service, in collaboration with TfL, is dedicated to preventing hate crimes and supporting victims. We work tirelessly to ensure that incidents are reported, investigated, and addressed with the seriousness they deserve. We encourage all Londoners to report hate crimes, whether they are victims or witnesses. By working together with our partners, local communities, and support networks, we can build a city where everyone feels safe and valued.” Chris Casey, Chief Superintendent of British Transport Police said: “We stand strong in our fight against hate crime and we will listen to, and act swiftly in response to, concerns raised by those travelling on the network. “Abuse, intimidation or violence will never be tolerated and initiatives like the Active Bystander Awareness sessions will further our work to banish these behaviours and allow individuals to feel empowered in supporting their fellow passengers. “We will continue to work with our policing, rail and community partners to ensure we are doing everything in our power to protect you and make you feel safe.” Michael Roberts, CEO of London Travelwatch, said: “Our ongoing research into personal security on London Transport, and our report Out in London, highlighted the worrying scale of hate crime and harassment on London transport, but also showed the high percentage of people that felt it wouldn’t be safe to intervene if they witnessed such a crime. “The excellent Active Bystander Awareness training sessions will help educate and empower Londoners to take action if they witness any form of hate crime, and will contribute towards a safer transport system for everyone.”

Yet the prize for the most moronic aspect goes to (drum roll) the definition™ of what, in fact, constitutes a hate crime (which isn’t found in, say, the criminal code, and I’d add—for obvious reasons):

A hate crime is any crime perceived by the victim or any other person to be motivated by hostility on the grounds of race, religion, sexual orientation, disability or transgender identity. One of the themes for this year’s National Hate Crime Awareness Week is tackling hate crime that LGBTQ+ people experience. A report from London TravelWatch last year, Out in London, showed that 21 per cent of survey respondents experienced hate crime within the last year while travelling on London’s transport network and 65 per cent of respondents who had experienced abuse or harm said bystanders had witnessed the event but did not intervene, with many respondents expressing they would not feel safe themselves to do so.

We note, in passing, that the criminal codes emerged over long periods of time and were related to objectively existing trespasses or infractions upon someone’s life, liberty, and property.

We’re now inviting random bystanders who ‘perceive’ WTF ever to denounce and press charges against anyone. You must not even be involved and/or part of, say, a conversation to do so.

You know, this is so stupid—I mean, there’s a reason I can’t take out, e.g., fire insurance on my neighbours house—it boggles the mind. If this sounds reasonable to you, I suppose you’re not in favour of TfL’s measures.

Yet, this is where we are at.

Bonus: Social Credit Scores Improve ‘If You Say Something’

It’s also a superb idea to introduce social credit scores by stealth, i.e., you get goodies ‘if you see something, say something’, like, I dunno, a monthly ticket for the London Underground or the like.

Also, if you don’t say something, i.e., elect to be an ‘inactive bystander’, you must pay twice the regular fee.

See how easy it is to render people unable to do, say, act upon something?

As a veritable bonus feature, we also get the abrogation of Equality Under the Law by ordinances, all courtesy of the behavourialist impulses of those who propose these schemes.

I don’t know if ‘they’ who propose this kind of crap actually know what they are doing, but even if they don’t, one shouldn’t overlook this monstrosity-in-the-making.

Epilogue

This is nothing ‘new’, and these are, by and large, the very same bait’n’switch ‘tactics’ employed to such a large degree during the 2020 Covid ‘lockdowns’, which were briefly lifted, albeit only if one partook in the ‘fiery, but mostly peaceful’ protests purportedly carried out to show support for ‘Black Lives Matter’.

For a telling example from Switzerland in 2020, see this essay: